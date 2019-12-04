Low calorie breakfast: Breakfast under 100 calories

Ideas for breakfast under 100 calories will help keep you on track. Eggs, low-fat yogurt with fruit and porridge with interesting twists are amongst the many recipes you can try. You'll never be stuck for ideas with our low calorie breakfast ideas.
Whether you’re on the 5:2 diet or any other calorie-controlled diet, we have so many delicious and filling ideas for a low calorie breakfast under 100 calories, you’ll want them all in one morning.
We all know that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, but if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet, it can be hard to get ideas for what to have for a breakfast under 100 calories. Diets such as the 5:2 diet plan have strict calorie limits so you are often left with limited things to have for breakfast, but that doesn’t mean you should skip it altogether. In fact, you should never miss breakfast or you will end up eating more later.
There are plenty of delicious breakfasts you can whip up that come in under 100 calories. Our collection of low cal breakfast under 100 calories ideas has the calories listed for each ingredient so you can mix and match – or add a couple more to your chosen dish to make it work for you. Either way, these ideas will keep your first meal of the day interesting, varied and filling.
Scroll through to see more ideas for breakfast under 100 calories…
Kiwi, Greek yogurt and blueberries
1 chopped kiwi: 42 calories 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories 50g blueberries: 29 calories
Total calories = 95
A few tablespoons of yogurt, a handful of blueberries and some chopped and peeled kiwi can go a long way to make this sweet start to the day which is low in calories but not in flavour! Combine together in a bowl or blitz in a food processor for a quick yogurt smoothie on the move!
A boiled egg with toast soldiers
1 large egg, boiled: 100 calories
Total calories = 100
Boiled egg is a great treat for breakfast. Egg is packed full of protein and will keep you full until lunch time. Hard boiled or soft and gooey in the centre, this low-calorie breakfast is so simple to make. Sprinkle some salt pepper on top and it's ready to be enjoyed!
Bread and honey
1 slice of wholemeal bread from small loaf: 55 calories 2tsp honey: 40 calories
Total calories = 95
If you're counting the calories and are craving something sweet for breakfast, spread some honey on a slice of warm toasted wholemeal bread - it's light and delicious all-in-one! The sweet flavour of the honey and the softness of the bread work really well together and it's much lighter than most toast toppings.
Scrambled egg and mushrooms
1x medium egg: 78 calories 100g fresh mushrooms chopped: 13 calories
Total calories = 91
Scrambled egg is ideal for breakfast, as the protein in the egg will keep you full until lunch time - just avoid adding milk and butter and make with only one egg. Mixed with a handful of fresh mushrooms, this combo gives the eggs more texture and flavour and bulks it out a bit - plus it counts towards your 5-a-day.
Sultanas, Greek yogurt and almonds
1tbsp sultanas: 42 calories
3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories 4 whole almonds with skin crushed: 28 calories
Total calories = 94
Add some crunch to your Greek yogurt with this 5:2 diet breakfast recipe by adding crushed almonds and sweet bursts of flavour from the sultanas.The almonds are full of natural fats which are good for the body and have a slow energy release to keep you fuller for longer.
Watermelon
300g watermelon: 96 calories
Total calories: 96
Freshly prepared chunks of watermelon are a great way to start the day. Plenty of flavour, a light and sweet bite and only 96 calories too! Packed with natural sugars, eating watermelon is much better than reaching for a cereal bar.
Banana and honey
½tsp honey: 10 calories 1 small banana: 89 calories
Total calories = 99
Slice your banana into chunks - it will make it last longer. Drizzle with honey and turn this snack into breakfast. If you want to try something new, mash up your banana and warm in the microwave, top with honey and enjoy!
Spinach omelette
1 medium egg: 78 calories 60g fresh spinach: 16 calories
Total calories = 94
An omelette is a great choice for breakfast. Protein-packed egg and spinach, which is rich in iron - what more could you want? Crack and whisk the egg in a cup and then add to a small non-stick frying pan. Wait until the bottom of the omelette is cooked and then top with spinach and grill. Salt, pepper and some herbs will add some flavour to the egg.
Mixed berries, apricot and Greek yogurt
50g raspberries: 19 calories 3tbsp fat-free Greek yogurt: 24 calories 50g strawberries: 16 calories 50g blackberries: 20 calories 1 fresh apricot: 17 calories
Total calories = 96
This is the perfect ways to make your yogurt last longer and add some sweet flavour to it too. Topped with berries and fresh segments of apricot, you can enjoy all these fruits together for a hearty breakfast that will keep you satisfied.
Porridge
½tsp honey: 10 calories 25g porridge oats: 89 calories Water: n/a Pinch of cinnamon: n/a
Total calories = 99 calories
Porridge is a great way to start the day. As a slow-energy releasing carb, the oats in this recipe will keep you full. Mixed with water rather than milk to keep the calories down, sweeten with a pinch of cinnamon. You could top your porridge with nuts too but just remember the calorie count!
Beans on toast
1 slice of wholemeal bread from small loaf: 55 calories 50g baked beans: 42 calories
Total calories = 97 calories
Yes, you really can have beans on toast! Crusty wholemeal bread toasted and a tin of beans is a low-calorie start to the day. Heat the beans in the microwave and pop the bread in the toaster - quick and simple!
Ham omelette
1 medium egg: 78 calories 1 wafer thin slice of ham: 19 calories
Total calories = 97
Rustle up a mini ham omelette in just 5 mins! Whisk the egg in a cup and pour onto a small hot pan. Add in the chopped up ham slice - the smaller you cut the ham the more you can spread the flavour through the omelette. This protein-full breakfast will keep you happy until lunch time.
Phil Vickery’s peach sautéed peaches with lemon and yoghurt
1 can of peach halves 80 calories, pinch ground nutmeg, juice of 2 large lemons 20 calories, (add natural yoghurt if desired)
Total calories = 100
Dry the peaches using kitchen paper and gently grill. Add the syrup from the peach can to a large non-stick frying pan and cook until the sugar starts to bubble, then add the nutmeg. Add the grilled peaches and sauté, add the lemon juice and serve.
Blueberry bircher muesli
25g Bircher muesli 60 calories, 1/2tsp cinnamon, 15ml unsweetened apple juice 10 calories, 10-12 blueberries, 35 calories
Total calories = 105
This delicious blueberry Bircher muesli recipe takes just 5 minutes to prepare if you soak the muesli the night before - and it's so filling you won't be tempted to snack. Ok, we confess this comes in at 105 calories, so it's not quite a breakfast under 100 calories, but we think it's worth it (or skip a few blueberries if you're feeing really strict).