It's Burns Night on 25 January so celebrate the life of Scottish poet Robert Burns with these classic Scottish Burns Night recipes from haggis, neeps and tatties to whisky desserts.

And while you may not have a piper, no Burns Night supper would be complete without Rabbie’s address to the haggis. Be sure to recite it aloud (theatrical voice a must) before you tuck into your delicious Scottish fare.

Robert Burns & his address to a haggis:

Fair fa’ your honest, sonsie face,

Great chieftain o the puddin’-race!

Aboon them a’ ye tak your place, Painch, tripe, or thairm:

Weel are ye worthy o’ a grace As lang’s my arm.

The groaning trencher there ye fill, Your hurdies like a distant hill, Your pin wad help to mend a mill In time o need, While thro your pores the dews distil Like amber bead.

His knife see rustic Labour dight, An cut you up wi ready slight, Trenching your gushing entrails bright, Like onie ditch;

And then, O what a glorious sight, Warm-reekin, rich!

Then, horn for horn, they stretch an strive:

Deil tak the hindmost, on they drive, Till a’ their weel-swall’d kytes belyve Are bent like drums;

The auld Guidman, maist like to rive,

‘Bethankit’ hums.

Is there that owre his French ragout, Or olio that wad staw a sow, Or fricassee wad mak her spew Wi perfect scunner, Looks down wi sneering, scornfu view On sic a dinner?

Poor devil! see him owre his trash, As feckless as a wither’d rash, His spindle shank a guid whip-lash, His nieve a nit;

Thro bloody flood or field to dash, O how unfit!

But mark the Rustic, haggis-fed, The trembling earth resounds his tread, Clap in his walie nieve a blade, He’ll make it whissle;

An legs an arms, an heads will sned, Like taps o thrissle.

Ye Pow’rs, wha mak mankind your care, And dish them out their bill o fare, Auld Scotland wants nae skinking ware That jaups in luggies:

But, if ye wish her gratefu prayer, Gie her a Haggis

Now it’s time to take a look at the list we’ve compiled of delicious treats that you can add to your Burns Night menu….