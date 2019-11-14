Cheap and easy family brunch ideas

Our cheap and easily family brunch ideas are exactly what it says on the tin, affordable brunch recipes that are simple to make at home when you want to feed a crowd.
Cheap and easily family brunch ideas for the perfect way to start the weekend or spoil the whole family on a special occasion such as a birthday, Mother’s Day, Easter or a bank holiday.
Brunch may sound a little fancy but it doesn’t have to be. It’s one of those meals that we can have without really knowing it – usually at the weekends when you’ve had a lie in (or at least tried to!). It’s a combination of breakfast and lunch and is often a hearty meal that’s bigger than your average breakfast to keep you going well into the afternoon.
From frittatas to wraps, waffles to salads, brunch is a wonderful time to experiment with some cafe-style dishes in the comfort of your own home.
Take a look through all of our cheap and easy brunch ideas…
Homemade beans on toast
Take a tin of baked beans and transform them into this extra special beans on toast for the whole family.
Full English breakfast pizza
What better way to start the day than with a hearty fry-up. Eggs, bacon, mushroom, sausages - what more could you want? Well, how about serving this whole meal on a pizza-style base? This recipe uses a cut of French boule loaf as the base and tops with a classic full English menu. You could even serve the whole thing on an actual pizza base if you like. The kids will love it!
Build-your-own tarts
The whole family can dig in to create their own brunch tarts with this easy recipe and simple topping suggestions. Make them with whatever you have in your fridge!
Banana muffins
So easy! Banana muffins take just 15 mins to prepare before you pop them in the oven and are delicious served warm. A naughty-but-delicious family brunch ideathat you could even make ahead.
Bubble and squeak with smoky egg
Perfect for a bank holiday Monday, this classic bubble and squeak recipe can use up the leftovers from your Sunday roast. Our version combines potatoes, cabbage and spring onions and top it with a paprika-infused fried egg as an added bonus.
Quick farmhouse fry-up
This one-pot dish combines potatoes, mushrooms, chard leaves and egg
to make a super filling brunch the whole family can tuck in to. And
what makes this meal even better? It only works out at 221 calories per
serving - result!
Breakfast pancakes
These all-day breakfast pancakes are simply delicious. Top with a gooey fried egg, a couple of rashers of bacon and cherry tomatoes. Pancakes don't have to be sweet every time!
Morrocan tomatoes
If you love tomatoes, you must try this dish, it's so simple and tastes delicious. Just like an omelette, you cook your veggies first (the asparagus tips and large tomatoes in this case) and then instead of whisking the eggs you just crack them into the pan and let them cook. This brunch recipe would be ideal served with a cut of crusty bread for dipping in the yolks.
Scrambled egg and salsa wrap
You wouldn't think to put scrambled egg in a wrap now would you? Taking a breakfast classic and lunchtime favourite and combining the two is a genius move for brunch. A freshly prepared salsa made from spring onion, tomatoes and a dash of balsamic vinegar gives this brunch added flavour - you'll be crazy not to try them.
James Martin’s bacon and maple syrup waffles
If you're lucky enough to have waffle maker, waffles should definitely be on the menu for brunch. You can top with anything from bacon to fruit and if you're don't have a waffle maker, you can buy them readymade from the supermarket - shhh, we won't tell if you don't!
Almond and apricot croissants
These warm buttery croissants are filled with sweet, soft apricots and sprinkled with flaked almonds and dusted with icing sugar - can brunch get any better?!
Florida fruits with toasted brioche
If you fancy something light and refreshing for brunch, this Florida-inspired fruit salad should do the trick. Fresh grapefruit, segments of orange and a sprinkling of ruby red pomegranate seeds makes this fruity brunch a perfect treat for a warmer morning. Serve with a couple of slices of toasted brioche.
Buckwheat pancakes
This buckwheat pancake recipe is one of our favourite brunch ideas. Once
you've perfected the batter and cooked up those soft, fluffy pancakes
you can experiment with all sorts of toppings like fresh fruits or even
bacon and maple syrup. You can go sweet, you can go savoury or you could
have a little of both - the choice is yours!
Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette
What's brunch without an omelette? This omelette is better than your usual breakfast omelette as it combines eggs with homemade ratatouille. Aubergine, spring onion and courgette are only a handful of the ingredients used in this recipe, making it a filling and healthy one-pot option.
Veggie eggs Benedict
This veggie eggs Benedict is the perfect weekend treat. A light,
homemade Hollandaise sauce, soft English muffin buns and one gooey
poached egg - doesn't it sound heavenly? This dish is just a little too
rich to be breakfast, so that's why we've nominated it as one of our
brunch favourites.
Cinnamon toast with raspberries
With a hint of warming cinnamon and handfuls of fresh berries this delicious cinnamon toast recipe is realyl simple to make and can be rustled up in 10 mins.
Kedgeree cakes
Kedgeree is a dish made from fish, rice and hard boiled eggs - it may sounds strange but it tastes delicious. These kedgeree cakes are the perfect example of how to serve this classic dish for brunch. Serve with fresh salad leaves, baked beans or even sandwich between two buns - whatever you fancy.
Poached egg and bacon salad
This delicious dish combines two favourites - poached egg and a healthy salad. The poached egg will give you all the protein you need to keep you fuller for longer and the salad, which combines baby plum tomatoes, celery and mixed salad leaves, will give you the health-factor.
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato sandwich
Whoever first thought to put these three foods together and sandwich them between thick cuts of bread is a genius. This classic BLT (bacon, lettuce and tomato sarnie - in case you didn't know!) is a great way of using up what you've got in the fridge. You can make this sandwich even better by toasting the bread slightly before assembling. It's a balanced breakfast and lunch in one. Try adding a little egg to the sandwich to give it an extra brunch-y feel.
Grapefruit, beetroot and avocado salad
You wouldn't think to put these three ingredients together; grapefruit, beetroot and avocado, but they really do work like a dream. The grapefruit adds a refreshing, citrusy flavour to the mix which makes the chunks of avocado even creamier than usual. The beetroot also adds to the sweetness of the dish while giving it some added colour too.
Sausage and spinach frittata
Cooked in one pot, this sausage and spinach frittata is so simple and ready in 40 mins - with hardly any washing up! Now that's a great start to the weekend.
Panettone French toast
This delicious Panettone French toast has taken French toast to the next level, that's why we'd class it as brunch instead of breakfast.
Spinach, onion and egg bake
Whip up 6 of these mini egg bakes in just 25 mins. Perfect if you've got a few people round for brunch or if you're feeling super hungry you could have 2 each!