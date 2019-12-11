Our collection of cheap family meals are perfect if you're looking for easy recipes that won't break the bank. This round up shows you exactly how much it will cost to make some of your family favourites as well as how much they cost per head too. You'll be surprised!
Our cheap family meals are perfect for those in search of quick and easy recipes that are budget-friendly. In fact, our cheap family meals come in at under £1 a head!
These cheap family meals are perfect if you are trying to cook on a budget and don’t want to scrimp on flavour or comfort. It really is easy to cook on a budget with these simple family recipes for under £1 per head including delicious risotto, sausage casserole, pasta bake and more!
Latest Stories
Cutting down on your food bill doesn’t mean missing out on a good hearty dinner. Rustle up a classic carbonara for only £2.99 or how about fish cakes serving 4 people at £3.89. We’ve worked it all out for you – from the ingredients you’ll need and how much they should cost you.
Cheap family meals: which of our recipes for under £1 a head will you cook first…
Note: – Prices are average and were calculated via mysupermarket.com – We assume you have basics e.g. oil, flour, butter, milk, soy sauce, dried herbs, stock cubes – alternative ingredients used without compromising recipe – serves 4 unless otherwise stated
Love these meal ideas? Check out our cheap and easy family brunches
Bacon and broccoli pasta salad
This Slimming World recipe for bacon and broccoli pasta salad is so easy to make and great for warmer nights. We've doubled the ingredients so it serves four.
Cost: £3.15 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Basics pasta shapes (500g) 35p, Basics cooking bacon (670g) £1.15, broccoli 65p, ready washed baby leaf spinach (100g) £1
Bengal butternut squash and chickpea naan
If you've got lots of spices lying around, this Bengal butternut squash and chickpea naan recipe is perfect for using them up - and cheaper than an Indian takeaway.
Cost: £3.71 (Asda)
Items: Cauldron Falafels (200g) £1.68, butternut squash 68p, onion 9p, loose ginger 15p, loose chillies 7p, KTC Chick Peas in salted water (400g) 37p, plain mini naan breads (4) 67p
Spaghetti Carbonara
A classic carbonara only requires pasta, bacon, garlic, eggs and fresh Parmesan - learn how to make it at home with our special video recipe. Note, we've used Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan as it's cheaper.
Cost: £2.99 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 20p, Butcher's Selection smoked streaky bacon lardons (155g) £1, Smartprice mixed weight eggs (6) 89p, Castelli Pecorino Romano Fresh Grated (50g) 90p
Beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips
Skip the takeaway and make beer-battered fish and double-cooked chips from scratch. Pollock is a good, cheaper alternative to cod and haddock too.
Cost: £3.76 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You Cook from Frozen pollock portions (368g) £1.75, Smartprice British small potatoes (1Kg) 69p, Manns original brown ale (500ml) £1 or Smartprice lager (4x440ml) £1, 2 x Smartprice mushy peas (300g) 16p each
Bean burgers
Make Friday 'burger night' with this delicious bean burgers made with coriander, onions and spring onions. Use old bread to make the fresh breadcrumbs.
Cost: £4 (Asda)
Items: KTC Chick Peas (400g), KTC Red Kidney Beans (400g) and KTC Rosecoco Beans (400g) 3 tins for £1, spring onions 74p, fresh coriander bunch 87p, Chosen by You seeded white burger buns (6) 85p, onion 10p, Smartprice seasonal salad (180g) 44p
Easy sausage and potato casserole
This Sausage and potato casserole is so cheap you could buy fancier sausages and still keep it under £1 a head.
Cost: £2.52 (Tesco)
Items: Onion 17p, New potatoes 72p, Green pepper 80p, Value pork sausages (8 pack) 50p, Value pasta sauce (440g) 33p
Sausage and bean soup
This warming sausage and bean soup can be a filling meal on its own, but you can serve it with Everyday Value garlic baguette (170g) for an extra 32p too.
cost: £3.54 (Tesco)
Items: Shallots (300g) 75p, Everyday Value pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 66p, thick pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) £1.39, carrot 8p, borlotti beans in water (400g) 55p, Savoy cabbage 80p, fresh flat leaf parsley (31g) 70p
Sausage, squash and onion toad-in-the-hole
The family will love this autumnal twist on the classic dish for Sunday lunch or dinner. Serve with homemade mash, made with Specially Selected Jersey royal potatoes (450g) for just 55p extra.
Cost: £3.26 (Sainsbury's)
Get the recipe: Squash and onion toad-in-the-hole
Items: Everyday Essentials fresh British pork sausages (454g) 99p, Farm Fresh butternut squash 79p, Farm Fresh onions (1kg) 59p, Merevale medium free-range British eggs (6) 89p
Pasta with juicy cherry tomatoes
Sometimes, you just need a few good-quality ingredients to put together a delicious dinner. This pasta with juicy cherry tomatoes is always a winner.
Cost: £3.05 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Taste the Difference pennoni pasta (500g) £1.25, cherry tomatoes (335g) £1, fresh basil bunch (28g) 80p
Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake
You can make your own gnocchi with flour and potatoes, but we've opted for ready-made potato gnocchi in this filling cheese and bacon gnocchi bake. If you don't already have mustard powder, add normal mustard to taste (if you don't have any, pick up a jar of English mustard (100g) for 34p.
Cost: £2.91 (Tesco)
Items: Trattoria Verdi Potato Gnocchi (500g) 65p, fresh spinach (200g) £1, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Counter Pilgrims Choice Vintage Farmhouse Cheddar (approx 100g) 45p
Sausages with kale mash
This recipe for curly kale mash with spring onions goes well with chunky grilled sausages - a guaranteed family favourite.
Cost: £3.80 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Kale (200g) £1, loose baking potatoes 80p, spring onions (100g) 70p, Butcher's Choice pork Lincolnshire or Cumberland sausages (8 per pack - 454g) £1.30 (usually £1.80)
Penne pasta arrabiatta
A classic Italian dish, this simple penne pasta arrabiatta is always a winner. Cheap, quick to make and tasty, this is perfect for busy weeks.
Cost: £3.01 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 29p, onion 10p, loose chillies 5p, 2 x Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p each, Chosen by You sliced black olives (180g) 35p, fresh basil (31g) 70p, Castelli Pecorino Romano fresh grated (50g) 90p
Chilli potato cakes with fish fingers
These spicy potato cakes are really easy to make and you can use the herbs and spices you already have in to cut down on the costs. They're great served with fish fingers for a quick and simple dinner.
Cost: £3.28 (Morrisons)
Items: Baby potatoes (1kg) 89p, Mature White Cheddar (approx 140g) £1, fresh coriander (31g) 79p, Savers fish fingers (10 per pack - 250g) 60p
Baked vegetable polenta
If you've never cooked with polenta, try this healthy, heart recipe for baked vegetable polenta, packed with vegetables and Greek-style feta cheese.
Cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
Items: East End Cornmeal Polenta - Fine or Coarse (375g) 59p, fresh flat-leaf parsley (31g) 80p, leeks 60p, loose closed cup mushrooms 27p, cherry tomatoes (300g) 98p, Everyday Value salad cheese (200g) 75p
Ham, bean and potato pie
This ham, bean and potato pie recipe uses readymade pastry and fresh ingredients but it can be expensive - so why not replicate it by using pastry mix and tinned vegetables? We've based it on half the ingredients so it serves 4 instead of 8..
Cost: £3.86 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You shortcrust pastry mix (450g) 70p, 2 x wafer thin cooked ham (70g) 60p each, Bonduelle cut green beans (200g) 44p, spring onions 49p, Smartprice new potatoes in water (550g) 15p, Extra Special crème fraîche (200ml) 88p
Lemon chicken and potatoes
If you use cheaper cuts of meat like boneless thigh instead of chicken breast, you can make dishes like this Grilled lemon chicken with potatoes even on a budget.
Cost: £3.74 (Asda)
Items: 500g Asli Halal Halal chicken thighs £1.75, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, lemon 30p, Chosen by You freshly frozen sliced green beans (750g) 75p
Leek and egg salad
Keep it light with this tasty leek and egg salad served with garlic bread. If you don't have mustard, buy Basics English mustard (180g) for 35p.
Cost: £3.55 (Sainsbury's)
Items: 500g loose leeks £1.45, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) 90p, fresh tarragon bunch (20g) 80p, Basics garlic baguette (150g) 40p
Cheesy pesto gnochhi
Even with Pecorino cheese, pesto sauce, gnocchi, soft cheese and a side salad, this cheesy pesto gnocchi comes in at under £4.
Cost: £3.82 (Asda)
Get the recipe: cheesy pesto gnocchi
Items: Pastaio potato gnocchi (500g) 78p, Smartprice plain full-fat soft cheese (250g) 61p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) 79p, Castelli Pecorino Romano Fresh Grated (50g) 90p, crispy leaf salad (200g) 74p
Pappardelle with tuna sauce
There's lots of flavour in this pappardelle with tuna sauce dish. We've used tagliatelle pasta instead as pappardelle isn't always available and we've skipped the capers to keep it under budget.
Cost: £3.45 (Asda)
Items: Cook Italian Tagliatelle (500g) £1, onion 9p, salad tomatoes (6) 69p, Smartprice tuna chunks in brine (185g) 62p, Chosen by You sliced black olives (180g) 35p, fresh parsley (31g) 70p
Beetroot risotto with horseradish
This colourful, tasty beetroot risotto is packed with flavour. You can save a bit more by buying Everyday Value beetroot (500g) 49p and cooking it yourself instead of buying the already-cooked version.
Cost: £3.50 (Tesco)
Items: Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10, onion 9p, cooked beetroot (300g) 80p, Everyday Value horseradish sauce (165g) 51p, Just Wild rocket salad (70g) £1
Winter vegetable soup
Start this week with a bowl of this deliciously warming winter vegetable soup. It's surprisingly filling, but there are enough pennies left over to buy a loaf of fresh crusty bread or even a garlic baguette.
Cost: £2.21 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You casserole mix - frozen (1kg) £1, Smartprice unsmoked streaky bacon (275g) 97p, loose white cabbage 24p
Mexican rice
With frozen peas, fresh herbs and chillies, this Mexican rice is full of flavour and easy to make as well.
Cost: £3.85 (Morrisons)
Items: Easy cook long grain rice (500g) 99p, hand selected brown onion (5) 42p, Savers chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Savers peas (900g) 89p, fresh coriander (31g) 79p, mixed chillies (50g) 45p
Root vegetable layer bake
This Woman's Weekly root vegetable layer bake is the ultimate winter warmer - we've used dried herbs to keep it under budget. If you want to make it vegetarians, skip the sausages and top with cheese instead such as Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) for 90p or mozzarella (125g) for 58p.
Cost: £3.65 (Asda)
Items: Onions 18p, celeriac 92p, parsnips 45p, carrots 25p, baking potatoes 86p, Smartprice thick sausages (12 per pack - 681g) 99p
Butternut penne
With fresh sage, onion and sweet tender butternut squash, this butternut and cheese penne pasta dish is really filling. If you've already got pine nuts, add them in. We've skipped them here as they can be expensive.
Cost: £3.39 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Butternut squash (approx 922g) £1.01, onion 9p, fresh sage (20g) 80p, Basics pasta shapes (500g)39p, Gevrik Cornish Goat's Cheese (70g) £1.10
One pot chicken pepper bake
For Sunday lunch or dinner, this one-pot chicken pepper bake is just the ticket - minimum washing-up and maximum flavour!
Cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value chicken thighs & drumsticks (566g) £1.50, 1 red and 1 yellow pepper ? 2 for £1, Everyday Value small potatoes (1kg) 69p, fresh flat leaf parsley (31g) 80p
Tomato and pepper galettes
These Mediterranean-style tomato and pepper galettes are packed full of flavour but still keep the cost low.
Cost: £3.65 (Asda)
Items: Mixed peppers (3) £1, onion 9p, McDougalls Puff Pastry Mix (225g) 56p, Kalamata olives (200g) £1, cherry tomatoes (350g) £1
Courgette lasagne
A twist on the meat classic, this courgette lasagne is just as tasty. The ricotta and Cheddar cheese combination is a guaranteed hit as well.
Cost: £3.75 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value lasagne sheets (250g) 39p, onion 9p, loose courgettes 72p, Italian ricotta (250g) £1, Counter Pilgrims Choice Vintage Farmhouse Cheddar (approx 100g) 90p, Italian sieved tomato passata (500g) 65p
Homemade Chinese takeaway
We just love Chinese food. From chicken chow mein to sweet and sour pork, it's the perfect treat on a Saturday night. Make your takeaway from scratch - it'll be much healthier, cheaper and you'll know exactly what goes into every dish too.
Classic starters
Start your Chinese feast off with some simple classics. These treats are quick and easy to make once you know how:
Classic mains
Feed the whole family with these classics. They'll be clean plates all round:
Classic sides
Complete your meal with the most classic side dish of them all:
Farmhouse chicken braise
This Woman's Weekly farmhouse chicken braise is perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner. Chicken thighs keep it cheap while the mustardy cream sauce adds lots of flavour.
Cost: £3.97 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value chicken thighs and drumsticks (566g) £1.50, loose carrots 40p, loose leeks 50p, fresh thyme or parsley 80p, Yeo Valley Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (200g) 77p
Creamy bacon and mushroom pasta
Using soft cheese flavoured with herbs and garlic instead of cream is a great, easy way to make a tasty pasta sauce. Make this creamy bacon and mushroom pasta for a quick filling dinner.
Cost: £3.67 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 81p, baby mushrooms (150g) 78p, Smartprice peas (1kg) 98p, Chosen By You soft cheese garlic & herb (200g) 80p
Linguine with creamy lemon and mint dressing
Sounds fancy but this linguine with creamy lemon and mint dressing is really cheap and easy to make. You can use tagliatelle pasta too adn either full-fat or low-fat yogurt.
Cost: £3.80 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Lighter garlic & herb soft cheese (250g) £1.20, linguine or tagliatelle (500g) 95p, Greek-style natural yogurt (200g) 55p, lemon 30p, fresh cut mint leaves (28g) 80p
Spaghetti and meatballs
You can't beat spaghetti and meatballs for a Friday night family dinner. This recipe is also part of our special 'cooking with kids' collection so that you and the kids can make it together.
Cost: £3.70 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pork & beef mince (500g) £1.82, onions 20p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 32p, fresh basil or parsley (31g) 70p, tomato puree (142g) 35p
Low-fat butternut squash risotto
This Woman's Weekly butternut risotto is really easy to make, filling and low-fat too. You?ll also see how easy it is to make a quick and simple risotto dish.
Cost: £3.13 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Loose butternut squash £1.01. Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.12, onions 20p, fresh sage (20g) 80p
Tomato risotto
Make this tasty tomato risotto with just a few simple ingredients and mature Cheddar for flavour. Our Mummy Blogger Anneliese made this cheap version of the classic dish using basic rice instead of Arborio rice to cut down the costs.
Items: Basic white rice;(1kg) 40p, onion 9p, Everyday Value passata (500g) 43p, Everyday Value baby tomatoes (250g) 65p, British mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p
Meatballs and beans in tomato broth
Kids will love this meal of meatballs and beans in tomato broth. The pesto adds lots of flavour and you can even skip the kale if you want to keep this even cheaper.
Cost: £3.96 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice mince (454g) £1.40, onion 9p, loose tomatoes 25p, cannellini beans in water (300g) 48p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) 79p, British sliced curly kale (200g) 95p
Slimming World’s bacon and tomato risotto
Risotto isn't as hard to make as people think and it doesn't have to rich and creamy either. Try this Slimming World bacon and tomato risotto recipe with courgettes, onions and cherry tomatoes.
Cost: £3.61 (Tesco)
Items: Cherry tomatoes (300g) 98p, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, onion 12p, loose courgettes 60p, Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10
Spicy pumpkin risotto
If you can't find pumpkin, use butternut squash to make this tasty spicy pumpkin risotto. We've used Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan to keep it under budget.
Cost: £4 (Asda)
Items: Onions 18p, loose chillies 5p, Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10, butternut squash (850g) 76p, Black Tower B white wine (187ml) £1, Castelli Pecorino Romano Fresh Grated (50g) 90p
Squash and green tart
This delicious squash and green tart from Woman's Weekly makes the perfect Sunday lunch or dinner. You can use cabbage or other green veg and whichever cheese you prefer.
Cost: £3.89 (Asda)
Items: Butternut squash (approx 850g) 72p, broccoli (335g) 60p, leeks (approx 250g) 49p, ready-rolled puff pastry (375g) £1.25, Italian mozzarella cheese (125g) 83p
Spaghetti with chilli and herbs
This spaghetti with chilli and herbs is a deliberately simple recipe but there's no reason why you can't add frozen peas or any fresh veg, ham or other ingredients you have in the fridge. Use dried herbs from your store cupboard as fresh oregano can be hard to find.
Cost: £2.95 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Organic spaghetti (500g) £1.05, fresh flat leaf parsley (100g) £1.25, red chillies (60g) 65p
Sausage and bean casserole
Hearty and warming, this sausage and bean casserole with colcannon is the perfect meal for Sunday lunch or dinner.
Cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 66p, Campbell's Condensed Cream of Tomato Soup (295g) 95p, Everyday Value baked beans (420g) 24p, East End Black Eye Beans (400g) 50p, red onion 8p, Braeburn apple 11p, Savoy cabbage 60p, Everyday Value new potatoes (567g) 15p, organic spring onions 70p
Cottage pie
This Woman's Weekly family cottage pie is perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner. It uses items you already have such as Worcestershire sauce, milk and stock, and it's always a favourite with the kids.
Cost: £3.90 (Tesco)
Items: Irish baby new potatoes (1kg) £1, leek 30p, Fresh British beef mince (250g) £1.75, onion 11p, carrots 15p, loose mushrooms 40p, Everyday Value soft cheese (200g) 49p
Spicy sausage and cheese bake
You'll already have some of the ingredients, such as butter, flour and milk, to make this delicious spicy sausage and cheese bake. The kids will love the Cheddar and mozzarella combination too.
Cost: £3.50 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice thick sausages (12 per pack - 681g) 88p, Chosen by You English Mature Cheddar (200g) £1.27, fresh cut thyme (25g) 65p, Smartprice mozzarella (125g) 44p
Pea and bacon pasta
Quick, easy and filling, this delicious pea and bacon pasta only requires a few ingredients.
Cost: £2.87 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice peas (1kg) 99p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 81p, Yeo Valley Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (200g) 77p
Leek, pea and smoked ham pasta
Make this leek, pea and smoked ham pasta as quick but delicious dinner for Saturday night. We've used Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan as it can be cheaper.
Cost: £3.72 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Smartprice peas (1Kg) 89p, leeks 30p, Smartprice plain full fat soft cheese (250g) 61p, Chosen by You wafer thin smoked ham (70g) 72p, Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p
Meatballs with spaghetti
Keep these homemade meatballs with spaghetti under budget by using dried herbs and skipping the Parmesan. Use stale bread to make homemade breadcrumbs - tastier (and cheaper) than shop-bought ones.
Cost: £3.67 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pork & beef mince (500g) £1.66, onions 16p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) £1, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 19p, tomato puree (142g) 35p
Mango and tomato curry
Swap a Friday night takeaway curry for this deliciously spicy and fruity mango and tomato curry and serve with steaming rice.
Cost: £3.46 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Red onion 17p, green chillies (50g) 65p, loose tomatoes 60p, Smell mango £1.15, Organic 2% Fat natural yogurt (150g) 49p, Basics long-grain rice (1kg) 40p
Courgette, tomato and mozzarella gratin
This lovely courgette, tomato and mozzarella gratin is perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner. We?ve used dried oregano to keep it cheap.
Cost: £3.91 (Tesco)
Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 90p, loose courgettes 50p, Everyday Value tomatoes (500g) 95p, Everyday Value mozzarella (125g) 44p, fresh basil (31g) 80p, Everyday Value garlic baguette (170g) 32p
Smoky turkey and pepper fajitas
There's more to leftover turkey than turkey curry or turkey sandwiches. Make these delicious smoky turkey and pepper fajitas with red onion and Cheddar cheese.
Cost: £3.50 (Tesco)
Items: 2 red peppers 80p each, red onion 9p, seeded tortilla wraps (8) £1, Counter Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar (approx 200g) 90p
Bacon and pea cheesy risotto
Fresh herbs, fresh vegetables and a good olive oil are all you need to make this super-simple but delicious pasta dish.
Cost: £7.69 (for two batches
Items: Risotto Pronto quattro formaggi £2.40, smoked lardons £2.49, 200g frozen peas £1.20, 45g grated parmesan £1.60
Aubergine and potato curry
Make this healthy, hearty aubergine, bean and potato curry for Friday night - it's equally tasty with pitta bread or rice. We've used a value curry sauce and dried herbs to keep it under budget.
Cost: £3.61 (Asda)
Items: 2 x loose aubergines 50p each, red onion 12p, Smartprice mild curry sauce (440g) 16p, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, salad tomatoes (6) 75p, Bonduelle Cut Green Beans (200g) 44p, Smartprice low-fat natural yogurt (500g) 45p
Vegetable macaroni cheese
This Woman's Weekly recipe for vegetable macaroni cheese is packed with broccoli, cauliflower, tomatoes and more. It's quick, cheap and easy to make and great for getting the kids to eat their vegetables! We've skipped the Parmesan to keep it cheap.
Cost: £3.88 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You English Extra Mature Cheddar (200g) £1.27, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Chosen by You freshly frozen cauliflower and broccoli florets (1kg) £1.14, leek 17p, cherry tomatoes (350g) £1
Vegetarian bean and pea pies
These bean and pea pies are easy to make and so tasty. We've used tinned peas and frozen broad beans to keep it cheap too.
Cost: £3.36 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice garden peas in water (300g) 20p, Chosen by You broad beans (750g) £1.50, McDougalls puff pastry mix (225g) 56p, spring onions 50p, British double cream (150ml) 60p
Pizza on a scone base
These pizzas on a scone base are cheap to make as the base is made from ingredients you already have such as self-raising flour, butter and baking powder. If you don't have these, there's enough leftover to buy them.
Cost: £2.34 (Tesco)
Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p, onion 10p, Everyday Value chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, 2 x Everyday Value mozzarella (125g) 44p each, loose closed cup mushrooms 20p
Turkey mince cottage pie
This Woman's Weekly turkey mince cottage pie is perfect for Sunday dinner. We've used tinned peas instead of frozen to keep it cheap.
Cost: £4 (Asda)
Items: Butcher's Selection British Turkey Mince £2.22, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, celery 89p, onion 10p, Smartprice garden peas in water (300g) 20p, loose potato 20p, carrots 8p
Pasta alla norma
You can use Parmesan, ricotto or feta cheese in this quick, simple pasta alla norma recipe. We've used Greek-style feta cheese as it's cheaper but still full of flavour - fill up on this before New Year's Eve festivities.
Cost: £3.86 (Asda)
Items: 2 aubergines 75p each, fresh basil (31g) 70p, 2 x Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 29p, Smartprice Greek-style cheese (200g) 75p
Tuna and potato layer
With sweetcorn and Cheddar cheese too, this tuna and potato layer is guaranteed to keep the kids happy. We've used dried herbs instead of fresh to keep it under budget.
Cost: £3.32 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value small potatoes (1kg) 69p, savoury white sauce mix (25g) 48p, 2 x Oriental and Pacific Tuna Flakes in Brine (185g) 49p each, Everyday Value sweetcorn (325g) 32p, Tesco Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p
Sausage and chick pea stew
This warming sausage and chickpea stew is perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner. You can whichever sausages you prefer. You can also make passata by pureeing a 400g can of chopped tomatoes and adding 2tbsp of tomato puree.
Cost: £3.78 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice thick sausages (12 per pack - 681g) 84p, onion 10p, celery 89p, loose white baking potatoes 39p, Smartprice passata (500g) 29p, chickpeas in water (400g) 62p, fresh cut thyme (25g) 65p
Sausage Rigatoni pasta bake
This hearty sausage pasta bake makes an ideal Sunday lunch or dinner. We?ve skipped the wine to keep this cheap but if you have any leftover, add a splash or two.
Cost: £3.44 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 66p, onion 8p, red pepper 80p, 2 x Everyday Value chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p each, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Everyday Value mozzarella (125g) 44p, Counter Seriously Strong White Cheddar (approx 100g) 55p
Low fat chicken and vegetable pies
Use a little more veg than chicken to keep these low-fat chicken and vegetable pies within budget ? great for Sunday lunch or dinner.
Cost: £3.92 (Tesco)
Items: National Halal Centre boneless chicken thigh (250g)£1.17, onion 10p, Everyday Value Mixed Vegetables (1kg) 75p, savoury white sauce mix (25g) 40p, Jus Rol Frozen Filo Pastry Sheets (6x45g) £1.50
Cheese and spinach pasta bake
This Women's Weekly cheese and spinach pasta bake is filling and healthy, the perfect meal to start the week. You'll have some of the required ingredients already, such as butter, flour and milk.
Cost: £3.02 (Tesco)
Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p, fresh spinach (200g) £1, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 30p, Value mixed eggs (6) 87p
Courgette and parmesan gratin
So easy and so cheap at under £3, this courgette and Parmesan gratin is great served over spaghetti. We used Pecorino cheese as it's a cheaper alternative to Parmesan.
Cost: £2.73 (Asda)
Items: 4 loose courgettes £1.40, large onion 20p, Chosen by You grated pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 23p
Homemade chicken nuggets and chips
With store cupboard ingredients such as plain flour, a spare egg, milk, seasoning and oil, all you need is the chicken to make these homemade chicken nuggets. We've added oven chips to the basket to make it a filling meal.
Cost: £3.43 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You chicken breast fillets (500g) £2.50, Smartprice fry or oven chips (1.5kg) 93p
Tuna pasta bake
Kickstart the week with this warming Woman's Weekly tuna, sweetcorn and pasta bake, packed with veg and cheese in a tasty tomato sauce.
Cost: £3.94 (Tesco)
Items: Red onion 10p,loose closed cup mushrooms 60p, Everyday Value sweetcorn (325g) 35p, Everyday Value chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Everyday Value Tomato Purée (200g) 35p, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Oriental and Pacific tuna flakes in brine (185g) 49p, Tesco Finest lightly salted handcooked crisps (40g) 60p, Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p
Cheese sausage batter
What better on a Friday than this tasty variation on toad-in-the-hole? This cheese sausage batter is quick and easy to make, using items from your store cupboard like a spare egg, flour and gravy. If you don't want to make your own mash, buy a couple of packets of Everyday Value instant mashed potato (120g) for 20p each.
Cost: £3.67 (Tesco)
Items: Taw Valley Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 85p, Butcher's Choice Lincolnshire Sausage (8 per pack - 454g) £1.85, Everyday Value broccoli (approx 170g) 32p, loose baking potatoes 60p
Broccoli, red pepper and cheese frittata
Turn this simple, healthy broccoli, red pepper and cheese frittata into a filling dinner by serving it with garlic bread. It's quick and easy, perfect for a busy week.
Cost: £3.99 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice mixed weight eggs (6) 95p, loose broccoli 60p, red pepper 80p, Green & Parsons Outstanding Cheddar from Dorset (100g) £1, 2 x Smartprice garlic baguette (170g) 32p each
Fried potato and sausage salad
Salads can be filling too. This main-course fried potato and sausage salad is filling and you can use the condiments in your cupboard - such as ketchup, vinegar and mustard ? to make a really tasty dressing.
Cost: £3.69 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Basics pork sausages (8 per pack - 454g) 56p, 175g loose Taste the Difference new potatoes (approx 60g) 53p, cherry tomatoes (335g) £1, spring onions (100g) 75p, Basics crunchy salad (200g) 85p
Courgette bacon and chilli pasta bake
Perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner, this courgette, bacon and chilli pasta bake is tasty and filling. Make it cheaper by using dried chilli and dried herbs instead of fresh.
Cost: £4 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 81p, onion 10p, red chillies (50g) 50p, loose courgettes 64p, red pepper 80p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Green & Parsons Outstanding Cheddar from Dorset (100g) £1, fresh cut basil (25g) 65p
Spanish-style tortilla
Spanish omelettes are filling and healthy as they're made with spuds and peppers. Try this simple Spanish-style tortilla recipe for a quick midweek dinner.
Cost: £3.71 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Taste the Difference Anya Potatoes (750g) £1, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) £1, onion 11p, green and red pepper 80p each
Gino D’Acampo’s classic Margherita pizza
No Friday night takeaway pizza needed. Make Gino D'Acampo's classic Margherita pizza instead. It's quick, easy and loads tastier than any ready-made ones.
Cost: £2.47 (Sainsbury's) or £3.91 if you don?t already have flour and yeast
Items: Passata (500g) 79p, 2 x Basics mozzarella cheese ball (125g) 44p, basil bunch (28g) 80p, strong white bread flour (1.5kg) 80p, Allinson Dried Active Yeast (125g) 64p
Courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche
This Women's Weekly recipe for courgette, garlic and herb oaty crust quiche is perfect for Sunday lunch or dinner. You can use any cream cheese with garlic and herbs, but we've used Roule here.
Cost: £3.96 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Highland Oatcakes (300g) 69p, loose courgettes 50p, French Roulé cheese (125g) £1, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) £1, Yeo Valley Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (200g) 77p
Open Mediterranean lasagne
With pesto, mozzarella cheese and red onion, this Woman's Weekly recipe for open Mediterranean lasagne is packed with delicious Italian flavours, perfect for summer.
Cost: £3.98 (Asda)
Items: Loose aubergines 90p, 2 x Italian Mozzarella Cheese (125g) 83p, Smartprice lasagne sheets (250g) 32p, red onion 10p, Chosen by You green pesto sauce (190g) £1
Cottage pie with hash browns
A twist on the classic recipe, this cottage pie with hash browns is filling, tasty and cheap, especially as you'll already have some of the ingredients like ketchup and stock.
Cost: £3.56 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value beef mince (500g) £1.56, onion 8p, tomato puree double concentrated (142g) 25p, Whole Foods flageolet beans in water (410g) 67p, hash browns (700g) £1
Spaghetti alfredo
Use frozen chicken breast as it's cheaper than fresh to make this creamy spaghetti alfredo pasta dish with broccoli and cream cheese.
Cost: £3.30 (Asda)
Items: Cooked diced chicken breast (350g) or chicken breast mini fillets (400g) £2, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 20p, loose broccoli 40p, Smartprice plain full-fat soft cheese (250g) 61p, onion 9p
Bean and root vegetable casserole
Packed with vegetables such as carrots, peppers and tomatoes, this hearty bean and root vegetable casserole is filling and so easy to make. We've used dried herbs to keep it cheap and Pecorino cheese instead of Parmesan.
Cost: £3.63 (Asda)
Items: Onion 9p, carrot 10p, celery 89p, red pepper 80p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, 2 x Smartprice red kidney beans in water (400g) 27p each, Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p
Sloppy Joes
Sloppy Joe's is an American-style burger sandwich, perfect for a summery Saturday nights supper. Serve with Basics coleslaw (500g) for an extra 45p .
Cost: £3.26 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Basics British beef mince (400g) £1.46, onion 10p, Colman's Smokey BBQ Sauce (250ml) £1, sesame seed burger buns (6) 70p
Bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta pasta
This bacon, tomato, spinach and ricotta pasta makes a great Sunday dinner - we've used normal tomatoes as they're cheaper. Or, make your own sundried ones by cutting tomatoes in half, removing the seeds, sprinkling with salt and herbs and leaving outside in a covered glass dish.
Cost: £3.50 (Tesco)
Items: Italian Ricotta (250g) £1, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Everyday Value spaghetti (500g) 19p, red onions 20p, spinach (200g) £1, tomatoes 30p
Warm radish, halloumi, potato and tomato salad
The key to main course salads is tasty filling ingredients like potatoes and halloumi cheese in this delicious warm radish, halloumi, potato and cherry tomato salad.
Cost: £3.99 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You Cypriot halloumi with chilli (225g) £2, radishes (250g) 70p, cherry tomatoes (250g) 82p, loose new potatoes 47p
Bacon and chilli pasta
This quick and easy bacon and chilli pasta is a handy recipe to fall back on during ultra-busy weeks - use dried basil to keep it under budget.
Cost: £3.90 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 35p, Smartprice unsmoked streaky bacon (275g) £1.09, mixed peppers £1.50, Chosen by You Stir-Through Sauce - Tomato, Red Pepper & Cheese (190g) 96p
Peri-peri chicken
Cheaper cuts of chicken, like chicken wings, are great for budget meals and full of flavour. This Peri-peri chicken dish is a real winner - great with couscous or chips and coleslaw.
Cost: £3.97 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Basics British chicken wings (approx 900g) £1.88, Colman's Season & Shake Piri Piri Chicken Seasoning Mix (29g) £1, lemon 30p, ginger 10p, couscous (500g) 69p
Ainsley Harriott’s chicken pasta with peas
Cooked in a delicious crème fraîche and horseradish sauce, Ainsley Harriot's chicken pasta with peas is bound to become a family favourite.
Cost: £3.76 (Asda)
Items: Free-range chicken thighs by weight (200g) 86p, Smartprice frozen peas (1kg) 93p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 30p, Weight Watchers Crème Fraîche (200ml) 50p, cut flat leaf parsley (25g) 65p, Chosen by You creamed horseradish sauce (185g) 52p
Courgette pesto pasta
Light yet filling, this spring courgette and pesto pasta dish is simple to make, and sprinkled over with fresh basil and a tasty vegetarian Parmesan cheese alternative.
Cost: £3.85 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You Green Pesto Sauce (190g) £1, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 24p, loose courgettes 90p, onion 8p, Life Free from Dairy Free Parmazano Cheese (60g) 98p, fresh cut basil 65p
Pasta, potato and bacon salad
Salads can be filling meals as this pasta, potato and bacon salad shows. Add a little dried rosemary instead of fresh to keep it cheap.
Cost: £3.57 (Asda)
Items: 300g new potatoes 45p, spring onions 64p, Fresh Tastes baby spinach (160g) £1, soured cream 54p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) 75p, Smartprice pasta shapes (500g) 19p
Bangers and apple mash
It's bangers and mash, but not as you know it... use fruit to add extra flavour to this classic bangers and apple mash recipe.
Cost: £3.31 (Waitrose)
Items: Essential Waitrose pork sausages (8 per pack/454g) 99p, Essential Waitrose baking potatoes (4) 75p, Essential Waitrose Golden Delicious apples 60p, Essential Waitrose onion 19p, Colman's Sausage Casserole Sauce Mix (39g) 79p
Bacon squeak frittata
You can make this delicious bacon squeak frittata from leftovers but also from scratch. It's packed with veg but the kids won't even notice - a guaranteed dinner winner.
Cost: £3.80 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Basics unsmoked back bacon rashers (300g) £1.44, parsnip 24p, potato 18p, onion 13p, carrot 12p, spring greens (200g) £1, Basics barn eggs (6) 69p
Slimming World’s turkey risotto
Still got some leftover turkey? Make Slimming World's turkey risotto - it's healthy too as it's jam-packed with vegetables and fresh parsley.
Cost: £3.98 (Sainsbury's)
Items: Arborio risotto rice (500g) 82p, loose leeks 49p, red and yellow pepper 72p each, onion 13p, flat-leaf parsley 80p
Citrus roasted chicken
Add orange marmalade and fresh oranges or clementines to roast chicken - it gives this Woman's Weekly's citrus roasted chicken a really unique flavour.
Cost: £3.97 (Tesco)
Items: Market Value chicken thigh drumsticks (566g) £1.49, loose clementines 56p, flat-leaf parsley 80p, fresh ginger 35p, Value orange marmalade 27p, Dijon mustard 49p
Mellow spiced chicken and chickpeas
We love this mellow spiced chicken with chickpeas, it's a lovely way to give Tuesday a warm end.
Cost: £3.57 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value chicken drum & thighs (approx 500g) £1.14, onions 18p, chickpeas in water (400g) 55p, natural Greek-style yogurt (200g) 50p, fresh coriander (31g) 80p, French baton 40p
Chicken pesto Panini
Making your own bread with a mix is not only simple but makes loads for very little money. This delicious chicken and pesto panini is a delicious way to serve your homemade bread as a midday meal.
Cost: £3.99 (Tesco)
Items: Trattoria Verdi Green Pesto (190g) 80p, baby plum tomatoes (325g) £1, cooked sandwich chicken (115g) £1, Everyday Value mozzarella 125g) 44p, crusty white bread mix (500g) 75p
Smoky cheese souffle omelette
Double the ingredients for this Souffle omelette to serve four - serve with new potatoes or chips e.g. Asda Smart Price Fry or Oven Chips for an extra 72p.
Cost: £3.19 (Asda - £3.91 with chips) for 4 people
Items: Smartprice eggs (6) 69p, Curly parsley 50p, 2 x Applewood smoked Cheddar (100g, £1 each) £2
Butternut squash and stilton pancakes
These butternut squash and stilton pancakes are delicious and filling too. This recipe serves 4 people and only takes 40 mins to make.
Cost: £2.36 (Tesco)
Items: Plain flour 5p, Egg 10p, Milk 10p, Butternut squash £1, Watercress 76p, Stilton 35p, Vegetable stock, Olive oil
Asian spaghetti
This Asian spaghetti is flavoured with soya sauce. Use frozen mince and standard basil to keep it cheap and cheerful.
Cost: £3.79 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice mince (2 x 454g) £1.80, Smartprice spaghetti 20p, Smartprice plum tomatoes (2 x 400g) 62p, Tomato puree 25p, Onions 16p, Garlic 30p, Basil 50p
Courgette and lemon pasta
Double the quantities of this Woman's Weekly Courgette and lemon pasta recipe for a quick, cheap and tasty family meal.
Cost: £3.74 (Asda) for 4 people
Items: Tagliatelle pasta (500g) £1.50, 2 courgettes 54p, Garlic 26p, 2 lemons 46p, Ricotta cheese 98p
Roast sweet potato soup
This delicious roast sweet potato soup is really simple to make and is bursting with flavour too. This recipe serves 4 people.
Cost: £3.46 (Tesco)
Items: Sweet potato £1.35, Onion 17p, Garlic 30p, Bacon £1.64, Seasoning, Stock
Corned beef hash
A great dish for using up storecupboard ingredients, this Corned beef hash makes a filling, warming family dinner.
Cost: £3.51 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice corned beef £1.19, Smartprice canned new potatoes 22p, Smartprice sweetcorn 32p, Smartprice eggs 85p, Onion 8p, Warburtons crusty loaf 85p
Creamy bacon, pea and mint risotto
Yes, you really can make this delicious Bacon, pea and mint risotto for under £1 a head. The kids will love it too.
Cost: £3.31 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice cheese spread 40p, Smartprice cooking bacon 75p, Onion 8p, Arborio rice 82p, Smartprice peas 76p, Fresh mint 50p
Sundried tomato and basil risotto
See how easy a risotto can be with this super simple and delicious sundried tomato and basil recipe.
Cost: £3.39 (Asda)
Items: Onion 11p, Arborio risotto rice (500g) £1.10, Gia Sun Dried Tomato Puree (80g) 72p, loose tomatoes 32p, fresh basil (31g) 70p, Smartprice seasonal salad (180g) 44p
Lentil fritters
Packed with plenty of herbs and spices these little lentil fritters are a delicious veggie meal in minutes.
Cost: £3.62 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Great Scot Red Split Lentils (100g) 45p, loose rocket chillies 9p, fresh coriander (31g) 80p, salad onions 75p, cherry tomatoes (300g) 98p, natural Greek-style yogurt (200g) 55p
Lentil and spinach curry
Use dried spices and skip the chutney to make this flavoursome Lentil and spinach curry.
Cost: £3.74 (Asda)
Items: Canned green lentils 48p, Bonduelle spinach 74p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes 33p, Red onion 10p, Garlic 30p, Pitta bread 35p, Pataks Madras curry sauce 72p
Celeriac, cider and Stilton soup
Adding potatoes in soup makes it extra filling with an inexpensive ingredient. We love the sharp, sweet and salty combo in this celeriac, cider and Stilton soup-
perfect for dunking your bread into!
Cost: £3.98 (Asda)
Items: Onion 11p, celeriac (approx 710g) 92.3p, white baking potato 35p, Somersby Cider (500ml) £1, British double cream (150ml) 60p, Castello Danish Blue (150g) £1
Sweet potato pasta
Adding a strong cheese is a great way to add lots of flavour while only using a little bit. This sweet potato pasta is a delicious speed meal that the whole family will love.
Cost: £2.57 (Tesco)
Items: Loose sweet potatoes (approx 350g) 45p, Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Everyday Value garden peas (900g) 89p, Everyday Value low-fat natural yogurt (500g) 49p, Counter Pilgrims Choice Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 45p
Tomato and ricotta tart
Use up those bits and bobs in the cupboard, like your flour and bread in this simple tomato and ricotta tart. With the sweet tomatoes and creamy ricotta, it tastes just like summer.
Cost: £3.95 (Asda)
Items: British double cream (150ml) 60p, ricotta (250g) £1, fresh thyme (31g) 70p, salad tomatoes (6) 75p, Chosen by You Grated Pecorino Romano DOP (50g) 90p
Italian cabbage and white bean stew
Whip up this hearty Italian cabbage and white bean stew for a filling mid-week meal when you everyone fancies a good old bowl of comfort food.
Cost: £3.87 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Onion 10p, celery (450g) 80p, loose carrots 16p, 2 x Basics chopped tomatoes (400g) 31p, Savoy cabbage 60p, cannellini beans in water (410g) 69p, Wright's Ciabatta Bread Mix (500g) 90p
Bombay potatoes recipe
This delicious Indian dinner really can be made for under a £1 a head! This Bombay potato recipe comes complete with yogurt and naan breads for a satisfying meal.
Cost: £3.34 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Baby new potatoes (1kg) £1, onion 9p, 2 x Basics plain naan (2 per pack - 260g) 50p, Basics 2% Fat natural yogurt (500g) 45p, fresh coriander (31g) 80p
Macaroni cheese with peas
This classic family meal has been given an added boost of flavour with crispy bascon and sweet peas. Get the macaroni recipe here.
Cost: £3.42 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value pasta penne quills (500g) 29p, Everyday Value garden peas (900g) 89p, Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Weight Watchers West Country Crème Fraîche (200ml) 75p, British Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 68p
Basil and mozzarella cheeseburger
You really can have these juicy basil and mozzarella burgers for under a £1 each! So, ditch that take away, save some pennies and make these instead.
Cost: £3.86 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice mince (454g) £1.36, fresh basil (31g) 70p, spring onions 50p, Chosen by You soft white rolls (6) 65p, mozzarella (125g) 68p
Roast courgette couscous
For 78p per serving, make this healthy, tasty roasted courgette and tomato couscous.
Cost: £2.87
Items: Couscous 61p, Courgettes 72p, Red onion 10p, Garlic 24p, Tomatoes £1, Lemon 20p
Chickpea and potato curry
No more Indian takeways - make this chickpea and potato curry for 51p per serving.
Cost: £2.04 (Asda)
Items: Korma curry paste £1, Potatoes 50p, Onion 8p, Chickpeas 46p.
Aubergine and coconut curry
No need for a pricy take away with this delicious aubergine and coconut curry recipe which can be whipped up in under half an hour.
Cost: £3.76 (Tesco)
Items: 2 x aubergine 75p each, onion 9p, Island Sun Creamed Coconut (200g) 37p, cherry tomatoes (330g) £1, fresh coriander (31g) 80p
Cheesy ham eggy bread
These tasty cheese and ham toasties are a bit of a naughty dinner treat but they are sure to get the kids eating all their tea.
Items:
Everyday Value thick sliced white bread (800g) 47p, Everyday Value
sliced cooked ham (154g) 75p, British Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 68p,
Everyday Value mixed eggs (10) £1.30
Cost: £3.20 (Tesco)
Smoked bacon and onion tart
Try this smoked bacon and onion tart one night this week for a tasty change to you usual dinner. It takes less than an hour and is cheap as chips!
Cost: £3.37 (Tesco)
Items: Everyday Value cooking bacon (500g) 81p, Onions 20p, Everyday Value mixed eggs (6) 93p, Weight Watchers West Country Crème Fraîche (200ml) 75p, British Mature Cheddar (approx 100g) 68p
Goat’s cheese pizza
If you leave off the pine nuts you can make this tasty pizza at home for under £4!
Cost: £3.79 (Tesco)
Items: Onions 18p, Spinach £1.50, Goats' cheese £1.04 (125g), Sundried tomatoes (from Sainsburys) 50p (99.4p per 100g).
Smoked salmon and broccoli frittata
Simply double the ingredients on this smoked salmon and broccoli frittata recipe for a family meal.
Cost (for 4 servings): £2.47
Items: 6 eggs 85p, Smoked salmon trimming 87p, Broccoli 75p.
Roasted vegetable bake
This roasted vegetable bake is not only cheap - it's healthy too! A winner all round.
Cost: Asda - £3.84
Items: Red onions 10p each, Red peppers 78p each, Mushrooms 87p (500g), Courgettes 18p each, Free range large eggs (6) £1.63.
Chunky vegetable soup
This chunky vegetable soup can serve up to 6 people - which is makes it even cheaper than £1 a head!
Cost: Sainsburys - £4.39
Items: Oatly Organic Healthy Oat Drink - £1.32 (1L), Onion - 13p each, Carrots - 11p each, Leeks - 42p each, Red lentils - 88p (500g), Green beans - £1 (200g)
Sausage bake
Use tinned green beans instead of fresh runner beans to make this super-cheap sausage bake.
Cost: £3.88 (Asda)
Items: Thick pork sausages (8) 95p, Butternut squash 70p, Bonduelle cut green beans 42p, Cherry tomatoes 82p, Garlic 24p
Pasta and roast butternut squash
Use chilli flakes or loose chillies in this healthy pasta with roast butternut squash.
Cost: £4.02 (Asda)
Items: Fusili pasta 75p, Butternut squash 80p, Fresh thyme 65p, Cherry tomatoes 82p, Green beans £1
Pumpkin and pepper soup
You can't beat a bowl of soup to warm you up for lunch or dinner and this pumpkin
and pepper recipe is one of our absolute favourites. You even have enough in the budget to buy an organic pumpkin or squash!
Cost: £3.60 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Basics peppers (600g) £1.45, organic butternut squash £1.18, onion 9p, leek 40p, toasted pumpkin & sunflower seeds (30g) 48p
Bacon and cheese pasta
Lots of you love this delicious bacon and cheese pasta from goodtoknow user Vanessa Jones.
Cost: £3.41 (Asda)
Items: Mushrooms 22p, English medium Cheddar cheese £1.74, Smartprice unsmoked middle bacon £1.04, Smartprice pasta 31p, Onion 8p, Garlic 24p
Woman’s Weekly hash ‘n’ eggs
If you've already got hot sauce, this hash 'n' eggs works out at just £3.52.
Cost: £4.02 (Asda)
Items: Free-range medium eggs £1.46, Corned beef £1.42, Onion 8p, Potatoes 56p, Dunn's River Jamaican-style hot sauce (85ml) 50p
Bacon with sprout bubble and squeak
Using plenty of filling spuds and a little rich bacon you can make this bacon and sprout bubble and squeak for under £4 for the whole family.
Cost: £3.84 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice unsmoked streaky bacon (275g) £1.04, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, loose sprouts 70p, Smartprice mixed weight eggs (15) £1.41
Rosemary Conley’s courgette pasta
Using your dried herbs make a lot of recipes cheaper, like this courgette pasta bake.
Cost: £3.18 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice pasta 31p, Courgettes £1.26, Good for you! natural fromage frais (500g) 78p, Passata (500g) 39p, Red onions 20p, Garlic 24p,
Bean hotpot
This tasty bean hotpot makes a delicious winter meal without the need for meat.
Cost: £3.84 (Tesco)
Items: Celery 80p, loose sweet potatoes 45p, yellow pepper 80p, green beans (220g) £1, East End Butter Beans (400g) 39p, Tesco Bakery French baton 40p
Chicken and spring onion pancakes
This 1924 Woman's Weekly chicken and spring onion pancake recipe is still cheap and cheerful - and you'll have some of the ingredients already, like flour, milk and oil.
Cost: £3.14 (Tesco)
Items: Value chunky chicken (240g) £1.85, Value mixed eggs 69p, salad onions 60p
Chilli prawn and broccoli spaghetti
This healthy chilli prawn and broccoli spaghetti is even cheaper (£3.33) with frozen prawns.
Cost: £3.83 (Asda)
Items: Broccoli (300g) 60p, Smartprice spaghetti 39p, 2 x Smartprice prawns cooked & peeled (180g) £2.84 (Smartprice frozen cold water prawns 200g £2.34)
Lamb kebabs in pitta
Using lamb and mutton mince makes these kebabs in pitta a real bargain dinner.
Cost: £3.77 (Tesco)
Items: Value lamb & mutton mince (500g) £1.59, Paxo natural breadcrumbs 65p, Natural Greek-style yogurt (200g) 65p, Garlic 25p, Cucumber portion 38p, Value White Pitta (6) 25p
Tomato-baked chicken
To make this tomato-baked chicken cheaper, use dried herbs and normal mushrooms instead of button.
Cost: £3.95 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice chicken wings (1kg) £1.65, Tomato & garlic pasta sauce (560g) 92p, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 50p, Baby button mushrooms (150g) 86p
Zesty broccoli and courgette spaghetti
Chilli, lemon and walnuts add zest and flavour to Gino D'Acampo's broccoli and courgette spaghetti.
Cost: £3.87 (Asda)
Items: Courgettes (300g) 54p, Broccoli (200g) 40p, Lemon 30p, Walnuts (70g) £1, Italian Parmesan shavings (50g) £1.24, Smartprice spaghetti (500g) 39p
Toad in the hole
A real British classic, this toad in the hole is a lot easier than you might think to make. The secret is getting the fat extra hot before adding the batter.
Cost: £3.63 (Sainsbury?s)
Items: Britannia Finest beef dripping (500g) 70p, Butcher's Choice British Pork & Herb Sausages (8 per pack ? 400g) £2, Basics mixed sizes barn eggs (6) 93p
Bacon and cheese frittata
Turn simple ingredients like eggs, potatoes and bacon into Gary Rhodes' bacon and cheese frittata.
Cost: £3.60 (Asda)
Items: White baking potatoes 70p, Smartprice smoked cooking bacon pieces (500g) £1.13, Smartprice eggs (6) 63p, Dutch Edam medium-fat hard cheese (100g) 50p, Spring onions 64p
Tomato tart
Just buy ready-rolled pastry, cherry tomatoes and pesto for this tasty Tomato tart.
Cost: £4.04 (Asda) - serves 6 and you've got ¾ jar of leftover pesto to make a cheap pasta!
Items: 2 x cherry tomatoes (250g) £1.64, Smartprice green pesto (190g) 88p, Jus Rol ready-rolled puff pastry (375g) £1.52
Pork and bramley bake
Posh enough for Sunday lunch, this pork and apple bake is a delicious family meal that is cooked in one pan so the flavours mix and mingle making it extra tasty.
Cost: £3.78 (Asda)
Items: Chosen by You pork steaks (4 per pack - 500g) £2, Smartprice British small potatoes (1kg) 69p, red onions 19p, Smartprice apples (500g) 90p
Cheesy risotto
Just use one cheese in this cheap risotto.
Cost: £3.74 (Asda)
Items: Arborio risotto rice 93p, Smartprice frozen veg 44p, Deli carver ham (100g) 70p, Lancashire Cheddar (250g) £1.58, Onion 9p
Mince
This Women's Weekly recipe for basic mince is really versatile and very cheap to make. You can serve with the spaghetti, baked potatoes or with rice.
Cost: £2.80 (Asda)
Items: Smartprice mince (454g) £1.36, onion 10p, carrots 20p, chestnut mushrooms (250g) 80p, Smartprice chopped tomatoes (400g) 34p
Pea and French bean curry
If you've got lots of spices sitting in your cupboard, this pea and French bean curry is a great way to use them up. Use fresh beans and frozen peas to make this dish.
Cost: £4 (Tesco)
Items: Green beans (220g) £1, fresh & easy hand shelled garden peas (130g) £1, fresh coriander (31g) 70p, fresh double cream (150ml) 60p, lime 30p, Everyday Value long grain rice (1Kg) 40p
Mushroom Stroganoff
This creamy mushroom stroganoff makes a great Sunday dinner, served with mash. We've doubled the ingredients. If you've got wine already, add a splash otherwise cook it without.
Cost: £3.74 (Morrisons)
Items: Mushrooms (600g) £1.69, Longley Farm Luxury Jersey Extra Rich Double Cream (250ml) 77p, fresh cut parsley (31g) 79p, instant mash (80g) 49p