    • Our chicken drumstick recipes are sure to inspire, whether you're looking for a change from chicken breasts or delicious new ideas to keep the family fed and happy. From BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh to DIY Kentucky fried chicken, we've got lots of recipes to choose from.

    These chicken drumstick recipes are so easy to make, they can be cooked in a variety of different ways and flavoured too. You’re going to be spoilt for choice with this lot…

    Whether you're looking for a change from chicken breasts or delicious new ideas to keep the family fed and happy, our chicken drumstick recipes are sure to inspire.

    From BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh to DIY Kentucky fried chicken, we've got lots of chicken recipes to choose from.

    Chicken drumsticks are a reasonably cheap cut of meat that can be bought in most supermarkets, fresh or frozen, and are ideal if you're on a budget. They're quick to cook and can be served with pretty much anything – from rice to salad.

    Click through to see all of our favourite chicken drumstick recipes…

    Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate
    Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate

    Baked in a mixture of warming spices including cumin and ginger - these chicken drumsticks have a delicious Middle-Eastern flavour. Serve on a bed of rice studded with pomegranate seeds for an authentic finish.

    Get the recipe: Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate

    BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh
    BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh

    These chicken drumsticks are perfect for cooking on the BBQ to get that irresistible chargrilled taste. They only take 20 mins to whip up, and that includes making the herby tabbouleh - it really complements the BBQ flavours of the chicken marinade.

    Get the recipe: BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh

    Chicken drumsticks with sweet potato wedges and chimichurri
    Chicken drumsticks with sweet potato wedges and chimichurri

    This chicken drumsticks one-pot is bursting with flavourthanks to the chimichurri sauce made with chilli flakes, shallots and red-wine vinegar. Add a dash of soy sauce to your chicken and cook until golden.

    Get the recipe: Chicken drumsticks with sweet potato wedges and chimichurri

    Spicy chicken drumsticks
    Spicy chicken drumsticks

    This recipe will turn those plain and boring chicken drumsticks into delicious spicy numbers. A few garlic cloves, tomato ketchup and soft brown sugar makes the base of the marinade, which is generously smothered over each drumstick. Try them at your next BBQ.

    Get the recipe: Spicy chicken drumsticks

    Green curry chicken drumsticks
    Green curry chicken drumsticks

    These green curry chicken drumsticks are just delicious. Perfect cooked on the BBQ, these drumsticks are marinadaed with natural yogurt, curry powder and mint. For the best flavour, let them absorb the marinade overnight, covered in the fridge.

    Get the recipe: Green curry chicken drumsticks

    Southern fried chicken
    Southern fried chicken

    Southern fried chicken is really easy to make. The batter is cheap, quick and easy andmade up of plain flour, spices and polenta for extra crunch. This Southern-style fried chicken is so much better than takeaway, plus you know exactly what goes into each piece.

    Get the recipe: Southern fried chicken

    Sticky chicken
    Sticky chicken

    Why not cook your chicken drumsticks in a sticky, sweet sauce? This recipe is ideal for barbecues or buffets when catering for a lot of people as you can make a lot in one batch. The glaze is made from soy sauce and mustard for a spicy, tangy and crisp chicken skin once cooked.

    Get the recipe: Sticky chicken

    Peri-Peri chicken
    Peri-Peri chicken

    Give your chicken wings some serious spice with this delicious homemade Peri-Peri sauce. Taking only 40 mins to make, this delicious marinade will made your chicken extra tender and moist.

    Get the recipe: Peri-Peri chicken

    Paprika chicken casserole
    Paprika chicken casserole

    This dish is ideal for feeding a lot of hungry people in one go. It's one of our favourite winter warmers and doesn't break the bank to make either. The warming flavour of the paprika works wonders with the mixture of chicken drumsticks and thighs. The meat will literally fall of the bone.

    Get the recipe: Paprika chicken casserole

    Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken
    Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken

    With only three ingredients in the marinade: sun-dried tomato paste, rosemary leaves and balsamic vinegar, you can transform your drumsticks in a matter of minutes. The vinegar will give your marinade real zing, as well as making sure that the meat inside stays tender and succulent.

    Get the recipe: Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken

    Chicken drumstick roast
    Chicken drumstick roast

    This all-in-one roast is ideal if you're catering for a lot of people (you could even make acouple of trays). It doesn't take much effort to whip up, adding a few ingredients like potatoes, onion and red wine vinegar to give the drumsticks as much flavour as possible. Pop in the oven and let it work its magic!

    Get the recipe: Chicken drumstick roast

    Anna Hales' African-style chicken stew
    Anna Hales’ African-style chicken stew

    This classic African-style stew combines ginger, cumin and tabasco sauce together to make a flavour-packed stock. A handful of veggies like peppers and sweet potato means a portion of this dish counts for a couple of your five-a-day. Try it with couscous.

    Get the recipe: Anna Hales' African-style chicken stew

    Jamaican rice and beans with jerk chicken
    Jamaican rice and beans with jerk chicken

    Spice up your night with this recipe. Each drumstick is coated in fiery jerk seasoning along with garlic, barbecue sauce and onion for the ultimate flavour. Served with basmati rice and creamed coconut, we think this dish is sure to keep everyone happy - especially if they're a fan of spice.

    Get the recipe: Jamaican rice and beans with jerk chicken

    Chicken and rice hotpot
    Chicken and rice hotpot

    We just love this hotpot. With similar flavours to a jambalaya, this dish is quick to cook and is pretty cheap to whip up too ,using mostly storecupboard ingredients like rice, chicken stock and seasoning. This is a great one for the whole family as it's not too spicy but still full of flavour.

    Get the recipe: Chicken and rice hotpot

    Honey and mustard drumsticks
    Honey and mustard drumsticks

    We just love the combination of honey and mustard, especially in this recipe. All you need is some thick honey, mustard and lemon juice and you're ready to go. Smother on each drumstick and cook in the oven or pop onto the BBQ - it's that simple!

    Get the recipe: Honey and mustard drumsticks

    Kentucky fried chicken
    Kentucky fried chicken

    Make Kentucky fried chicken in the comfort of your own kitchen - it's much healthier than your average takeaway. Chicken drumsticks and wings are the best choice when it comes to this recipe as they crisp up on the outside and stay tender inside, too.

    Get the recipe: Kentucky fried chicken

    Baked chicken jambalaya
    Baked chicken jambalaya

    If you're a fan of strong flavours, you must try making this delicious chicken jambalaya -a traditional stew from the American south. This recipe uses both chicken drumsticks and thighs and works out at only 400 calories per portion. Lightly fry the chicken pieces before adding to the dish and letting the oven do all the hard work for you.

    Get the recipe: Baked chicken jambalaya

    Finger lickin' chicken drummers
    Finger lickin’ chicken drummers

    This is a simple recipe that will transform your chicken drumsticks in minutes. The garlic, lime and tomato salsa will give your dish a real kick of flavour.

    Get the recipe: Finger-lickin' chicken drummers

    Tana Ramsay's lemon chicken stew
    Tana Ramsay’s lemon chicken stew

    Using chicken drumsticks in this recipe makes it much cheaper than your average stew but still with a generous amount of meat. The refreshing flavours from the celery, tomato and lemon juice makes this stew ideal for the summer months, too.

    Get the recipe: Tana Ramsay's lemon chicken stew

    Parmesan chicken drumsticks :: Chicken recipes :: goodtoknow
    Parmesan chicken drumsticks

    The richness of the Parmesan cheese works really well with chicken in this recipe. Plus it only takes 45 mins to prepare and cook these drumsticks, meaning they're a quick go-to recipe. Serve with rice, potatoes or on a bed of freshly-prepared salad leaves.

    Get the recipe: Parmesan chicken drumsticks

