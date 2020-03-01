We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Our chicken drumstick recipes are sure to inspire, whether you're looking for a change from chicken breasts or delicious new ideas to keep the family fed and happy. From BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh to DIY Kentucky fried chicken, we've got lots of recipes to choose from.
These chicken drumstick recipes are so easy to make, they can be cooked in a variety of different ways and flavoured too. You’re going to be spoilt for choice with this lot…
Chicken drumsticks are a reasonably cheap cut of meat that can be bought in most supermarkets, fresh or frozen, and are ideal if you’re on a budget. They’re quick to cook and can be served with pretty much anything – from rice to salad.
Click through to see all of our favourite chicken drumstick recipes…
Baked spiced chicken with pomegranate
Baked in a mixture of warming spices including cumin and ginger - these chicken drumsticks have a delicious Middle-Eastern flavour. Serve on a bed of rice studded with pomegranate seeds for an authentic finish.
BBQ chicken drumsticks with tabbouleh
These chicken drumsticks are perfect for cooking on the BBQ to get that irresistible chargrilled taste. They only take 20 mins to whip up, and that includes making the herby tabbouleh - it really complements the BBQ flavours of the chicken marinade.
Chicken drumsticks with sweet potato wedges and chimichurri
This chicken drumsticks one-pot is bursting with flavourthanks to the chimichurri sauce made with chilli flakes, shallots and red-wine vinegar. Add a dash of soy sauce to your chicken and cook until golden.
Get the recipe: Chicken drumsticks with sweet potato wedges and chimichurri
Spicy chicken drumsticks
This recipe will turn those plain and boring chicken drumsticks into delicious spicy numbers. A few garlic cloves, tomato ketchup and soft brown sugar makes the base of the marinade, which is generously smothered over each drumstick. Try them at your next BBQ.
Green curry chicken drumsticks
These green curry chicken drumsticks are just delicious. Perfect cooked on the BBQ, these drumsticks are marinadaed with natural yogurt, curry powder and mint. For the best flavour, let them absorb the marinade overnight, covered in the fridge.
Thai-style chicken
Give those chicken drumsticks an Oriental twist with this simple marinade made from lemongrass, fresh ginger and rice vinegar. The mixture works really well, giving each piece of chicken an intense flavour both inside and out.
Get the recipe: Thai-style chicken
Southern fried chicken
Southern fried chicken is really easy to make. The batter is cheap, quick and easy andmade up of plain flour, spices and polenta for extra crunch. This Southern-style fried chicken is so much better than takeaway, plus you know exactly what goes into each piece.
Sticky chicken
Why not cook your chicken drumsticks in a sticky, sweet sauce? This recipe is ideal for barbecues or buffets when catering for a lot of people as you can make a lot in one batch. The glaze is made from soy sauce and mustard for a spicy, tangy and crisp chicken skin once cooked.
Peri-Peri chicken
Give your chicken wings some serious spice with this delicious homemade Peri-Peri sauce. Taking only 40 mins to make, this delicious marinade will made your chicken extra tender and moist.
Paprika chicken casserole
This dish is ideal for feeding a lot of hungry people in one go. It's one of our favourite winter warmers and doesn't break the bank to make either. The warming flavour of the paprika works wonders with the mixture of chicken drumsticks and thighs. The meat will literally fall of the bone.
Mediterranean-style barbecue chicken
With only three ingredients in the marinade: sun-dried tomato paste, rosemary leaves and balsamic vinegar, you can transform your drumsticks in a matter of minutes. The vinegar will give your marinade real zing, as well as making sure that the meat inside stays tender and succulent.
Chicken drumstick roast
This all-in-one roast is ideal if you're catering for a lot of people (you could even make acouple of trays). It doesn't take much effort to whip up, adding a few ingredients like potatoes, onion and red wine vinegar to give the drumsticks as much flavour as possible. Pop in the oven and let it work its magic!
Anna Hales’ African-style chicken stew
This classic African-style stew combines ginger, cumin and tabasco sauce together to make a flavour-packed stock. A handful of veggies like peppers and sweet potato means a portion of this dish counts for a couple of your five-a-day. Try it with couscous.
Jamaican rice and beans with jerk chicken
Spice up your night with this recipe. Each drumstick is coated in fiery jerk seasoning along with garlic, barbecue sauce and onion for the ultimate flavour. Served with basmati rice and creamed coconut, we think this dish is sure to keep everyone happy - especially if they're a fan of spice.
Chicken and rice hotpot
We just love this hotpot. With similar flavours to a jambalaya, this dish is quick to cook and is pretty cheap to whip up too ,using mostly storecupboard ingredients like rice, chicken stock and seasoning. This is a great one for the whole family as it's not too spicy but still full of flavour.
Get the recipe: Chicken and rice hotpot
Honey and mustard drumsticks
We just love the combination of honey and mustard, especially in this recipe. All you need is some thick honey, mustard and lemon juice and you're ready to go. Smother on each drumstick and cook in the oven or pop onto the BBQ - it's that simple!
Kentucky fried chicken
Make Kentucky fried chicken in the comfort of your own kitchen - it's much healthier than your average takeaway. Chicken drumsticks and wings are the best choice when it comes to this recipe as they crisp up on the outside and stay tender inside, too.
Baked chicken jambalaya
If you're a fan of strong flavours, you must try making this delicious chicken jambalaya -a traditional stew from the American south. This recipe uses both chicken drumsticks and thighs and works out at only 400 calories per portion. Lightly fry the chicken pieces before adding to the dish and letting the oven do all the hard work for you.
Finger lickin’ chicken drummers
This is a simple recipe that will transform your chicken drumsticks in minutes. The garlic, lime and tomato salsa will give your dish a real kick of flavour.
Tana Ramsay’s lemon chicken stew
Using chicken drumsticks in this recipe makes it much cheaper than your average stew but still with a generous amount of meat. The refreshing flavours from the celery, tomato and lemon juice makes this stew ideal for the summer months, too.
Parmesan chicken drumsticks
The richness of the Parmesan cheese works really well with chicken in this recipe. Plus it only takes 45 mins to prepare and cook these drumsticks, meaning they're a quick go-to recipe. Serve with rice, potatoes or on a bed of freshly-prepared salad leaves.