Chinese New Year menu: Celebrate with these classic Chinese recipes

Chinese New Year falls on Saturday 25th January 2020, so why not celebrate the year of the rat with these tasty recipes.

We’ve put together a delicious menu to help you celebrate Chinese New Year. With our simple collection of recipes from starters to dessert, this menu is sure to please all your friends and family. So grab a cocktail and get cooking, Chinese New Year isn’t going to celebrate itself.

Oriental cuisine has become such a big part of the British food culture and more and more people are cooking Chinese food in the comfort of their own homes. Chinese New Year is now becoming a globally celebrated tradition and everyone is getting in on the action.

If you’ve always wanted to perfect your Chinese cooking skills now is the time. Choose from our crispy spring rolls packed with lime, ginger and crab or our tasty and flavoursome five spice chicken. And if you’ve never made Chinese food before learn how to cook it with Chinese cuisine expert Ken Hom and then test your skills on these recipes.

There’s plenty for everyone on this menu and we’ve got all the courses planned out for you so all you have to do is pop to the shops to buy the ingredients.

Happy Chinese New Year from the goodtoknow team!