Christmas biscuits and Christmas cookies are quick and easy to make, from glitzy festive cookies to skiing teddy bear biscuits.

Delicious little Christmas cookies and biscuits bring out the magic of Christmas for everyone. We’ve got loads of lovely ideas to get you started, from gingerbread houses to twinkle stars, teddy bears to tree decorations. Let’s get cracking!

(Another great thing about Christmas biscuits is – if you’re feeling generous- they can be made in bulk and wrapped as lovely gifts – and of course, they’re also ideal for Christmas bake sales.)

Click through to see all our Christmas biscuit and cookie recipes…

These glitzy Christmas cookies (above) would make the perfect homemade food gift for friends or family. Infused with cinnamon and vanilla extract, these biscuits taste as good as they look.

Get the recipe: Glitzy Christmas cookies