Doing some baking this Christmas? If you don't fancy Christmas cake and figgy pudding, Christmas cupcakes are a quick and easy alternative They're great for parties, buffets and presents, and you can have a great time making them with the kids! See our fun ideas Christmas cupcakes...
Christmas baking has never been easier. We’ve got the ideas and the recipes and all you have to do is make them. If you’re in the mood for a challenge we’ve got some snowflake or Christmas pud cupcakes that are sure to keep you busy. Or if you want something easy peasy, we have starry chocolate or mini fruit cupcakes.
First up are these Christmas jumper cupcakes would make the perfect homemade food gift for that special someone on Christmas Day. They’re sure to be impressed by your sugarcraft skills!
Christmas star cupcakes
We just love these Christmas star cupcakes as they're really easy to make and would make the perfect foodie gift for Christmas. These have edible gold glitter on them which makes them even more festive. So much so, that you almost won't be able to eat them, because they're so pretty.
Boozy Christmas cupcakes
These boozy Christmas cupcakes are for adults only! These cupcakes have a rich fruitcake base infused with brandy which is topped with a layer of sweet, sticky marzipan - we just can't get enough of them!
Holly cupcakes
Learn how to make edible fondant holly leaves for your cupcakes with this simple step-by-step picture recipe. You don't get more festive than holly, plus you can buy some nice Christmas themed cupcake cases too.
Snowflake cupcakes
Victoria Threader's snowflake cupcakes will look beautiful on a cake stand at your Christmas party. Top your cupcakes with fondant icing patterned like snowflakes to get this lovely effect - the icing underneath can be any colour you like.
Snowmen cupcakes
Need to keep the kids entertained during the school holidays? They'll love helping to make these simple Christmas snowman cupcakes with marshmallows and fizzy laces. They're a simple, fun project to get stuck into.
Snowman cupcakes
Mince pie cupcakes
Love mince pies? Why not try our naughty mince pies Christmas cupcakes? Made with real mincemeat in the cake AND in the buttercream icing, these cakes definitely taste like Christmas. Plus, they go great with mulled wine... yum!
Gingerbread cupcakes
The delicious smell of ginger will fill the house when you make these gingerbread Christmas cupcakes. Top with a mini gingerbread man and a swirl of buttercream to spruce up your festive spread. They make a fab change from the standard gingerbread cookies!
Christmas Rudolph cranberry cupcakes
Filled with juicy cranberries and topped with a cute Rudolph fondant topper, these Christmas Rudolph cranberry cupcakes by our cupcake queen Victoria Threader are bound to put a smile on anyone's face.
Christmas cupcakes in a jar
Here's a new idea: serve your cupcakes in a jar and they're instantly transformed into presents. See how it's done with our Christmas cupcakes in a jar recipe. They're a little unusual and a bit different to what you might normally bake, but that's why we love them.
Christmad pud cupcakes
These Christmas pud cupcakes from goodtoknow's cupcake Queen Victoria Threader are packed with boozy fruit for a little taste of Christmas pud.
Present cupcakes
Giving homemade gifts this year? Turn cupcakes into pressies by topping with a fizzy lace bow. See our Christmas present cupcake for how it's done - they're little parcels of joy that we absolutely love (and so will everyone else!)
Christmas mini fruit cupcakes
Arrange these Christmas mini fruit cupcakes into a tree shape for the ultimate centre piece for your Christmas party. Dense and fruity, these bakes are full of flavour.
Gingerbread cupcakes with clementine buttercream
Love gingerbread? Top gingerbread Christmas cupcakes with a clementine buttercream for an extra festive flavour. Victoria Threader shows you how in our simple step-by-step video.
Gingerbread cupcakes with clementine buttercream
Sparkly cupcakes
Who doesn't love a bit of sparkle at Christmas? Sprinkle these sparkly cupcakes with a dash of edible glitter and place in a gift box for an affordable but thoughtful present.
Mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow
These Christmas mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow were created by our cupcake queen Victoria Threader. If you don't like coconut, you can also top them with grated white chocolate and sprinkles.
Mincemeat cupcakes with coconut snow