Indulgent Christmas hampers and gift sets under £30

There are so many incredible Christmas hampers out there, but we’ve looked hard to find the best ones that won’t blow your budget. There’s an Italian-themed hamper, a gourmet festive food selection and more to choose from. You’ll be surprised by what we’ve found for £30, when many Christmas hampers cost a lot more.

There are lots of themed hampers to choose from, including ones we know the baker is your family is going to love and one that is designed to create the perfect hot chocolate. From Italian food to retro sweets, there’s certainly something to please all palettes… the only trouble is choosing which one to give!

Christmas hampers under £30 for 2019

Aldi Christmas Favourites Hamper

£19.99 from Aldi

For: Your best bargain hunter.

What’s included: Presented in a stylish black box and wrapped in ribbon, the affordable hamper contains Aldi’s premium Christmas products, including clotted cream fudge, chocolate Florentines, Exquisite South Australian Shiraz, almond & hazelnut nougat and mint creams.

Aldi Festive Delights Hamper

For: A true festive experience.

What’s included: Presented in a stylish black box and wrapped in ribbon, the alcohol-free hamper contains Aldi’s premium Christmas products including gourmet crackers, specially selected florentines, as well as the Moser Roth milk, white and dark chocolates, and single origin roast and ground coffee.

£24.99 from Aldi

Aldi’s Christmas hamper collection is back again, and this year Aldi has six purse-friendly gift options, ranging from £24.99 up to £89.99. Aldi’s Specially Selected Exquisite Hamper (£89.99) is the most decadent of the collection and will make a truly special gift for wine lovers. This hamper includes three bottles of Aldi’s most premium wines and a vintage champagne. Another of our favourites is Aldi’s Luxury Hamper (£59.99). It’s presented in a beautiful wicker basket and includes chocolate honeycomb, cranberry and orange sauce and fudge clotted cream. More information about Aldi’s premium Christmas hampers can be found at Aldi.

Taste of Italy Chocolate & Prosecco Gift Bag

£30 from Marks and Spencer

For: A Christmas Eve treat

What’s included: Enjoy a tipple and a treat Italian style with this delicious hamper from M&S. For only £30 you get two mini proseccos, a Panforte, a mini panetonne, dessert chocolates, chocolate covered almonds and a white chocolate bar with whole pistachios.

Edinburgh & Yorkshire Christmas Treat Box

£25.99 from Hamper Lounge

For: Tea lovers

What’s included: This sleekly wrapped gift box is filled with an array of sweet treats to suit every taste, including toffee, fudge and chocolate spiced with cinnamon, cardamom, nutmeg and more – yum!

Pink Fizz Gift Bag

£25 from John Lewis & Partners

For: A bit of bubbly

What’s included: This delightful bundle contains enough fizz for two plus pink champagne truffles and strawberry daiquiri gummies. It all comes in a stylish metallic drawstring bag that could double as a makeup bag!

The All Dark Vegan Chocolate Hamper Collection

£27.50 from Hotel Chocolat

For: The vegan chocolate lover

What’s included: Just because animal products are off the menu this Christmas doesn’t mean chocolate is a no-go! This tasty offering from Hotel Chocolat includes a 70% dark & cocoa nib nano slab, dark chocolate buttons with ginger, a mini chocolate Yule log and more dark chocolate slabs.

RNLI Out On A Shout Hamper

£30 from RNLI

For: For those who like to support a good cause

What’s included: Seaside treats including caramel sea salt biscuits, ginger biscuits and a jar of strawberry jam. For an afternoon tea treat with a twist.

Il Pentolone Hamper

£29.95 from Carluccio’s

For: Pasta-lovers

What’s included: This hamper comes with four lesser-known durum wheat pastas: orecchiette, scialatielli, strangoloni and gigli. Mix and match from a selection of sauces; spicy arrabbiata, porcini mushroom, venison ragu or vongole. Or make your own pasta with the ravoli cutter, recipe included.

Green & Black’s Indulgent Chocolate Basket

£30 from Green & Black’s

For: Chocoholics of every kind

What’s included: The black wicker hamper contains some of Green & Black’s bestselling products including their Organic Tasting Collection, Velvet Edition bars and new dark chocolate flavours.

Doves Farm Bread Making Starter Kit

£30 from Doves Farm

For: The Christmas baker

What’s included: Fancy making your own loaf this holiday? Try the Doves Farm start kit, which includes a dough scraper, strong white flour, wholemeal spelt flour, malthouse flour, quick yeast and a bread proving banneton.

Santa’s Tea Time Treats

£29.50 from Hay Hampers

For: Tea time treats to feed a crowd

What’s included: Everything you’ll need when tea time rolls around on the 25th – Ceylon tea, a slab of Christmas cake, cranberry biscuits, clotted cream fudge, Scottish shortbread and more.

Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Hamper

£16 from the Gourmet Chocolate Pizza Company

For: Teens

What’s included: A heavenly honeycomb chocolate pizza slice, a salted caramel hot chocolate stick, chocolate drizzled popcorn and a bag of their new milk chocolate covered salted pretzels – enough chocolate to keep any teenager going!

Retro Sweet Hamper

£24.99 from Getting Personal

For: Your favourite big kid!

What’s included: 1 x Bubble gum strip, 2 x Refresher bars, 50 x Flying saucers, 12 x Refresher sweets chews, 9 x Mini Love Hearts, 2 x Fizz wizz, 28 x Foam shrimps, 2 x Candy necklaces, 6 x Fizzers, 6 x Parma Violets, 2 x Bags of white mice, 2 x Dib dabs, 18 x Small Fruit Salad chews, 18 x Small Black Jack chews.

M&S Christmas Afternoon Tea Treats

£20 from M&S

For: Your friend that loves a sweet treat.

What’s included: Have the ultimate afternoon tea with Assam tea bags, a collection of chocolates, luxury Christmas cake, shortbread, berry medley jam and marmalade made with Seville oranges. Delicious!