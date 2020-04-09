We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
If you love Creme Eggs as much as we do, you're going to love this round-up of delicious, mouth-watering Creme Egg recipes including Creme Egg cupcakes, Creme Egg cheesecake and more...
We've got lots of easy Creme Egg recipes for you to try at home. Easter baking just got interesting, including these stunning chocolate Creme Egg brownies, a no-bake Creme Egg cheesecake, Creme Egg cookies and hot cross Creme Egg pudding.
If you love Creme Eggs as much as we do, you’re going to love this round-up of delicious Creme Egg recipes. Who would have thought you could do so much with a Creme Egg? They’re perfect for baking in the centre of a soft cupcake or crunchy biscuit being the star attraction in a naughty but nice Creme Egg milkshake. The best part about cooking with Creme Eggs? The gooey, sweet, warm melt-in-the-mouth surprise when you take a bite!
Creme Eggs tend to pop up during Easter so these recipes would be perfect for treating the kids and getting messy on Easter Sunday with the whole family. But don’t limit yourself to just a couple of months of Creme Egg fun – our ingenious ideas can be used throughout the year – shhh… we won’t tell if you won’t! Both kids and adults are going to go crazy for these tasty creations so get making, baking, melting and eating today!
Creme egg flapjacks
From the Cadbury Creme Egg Cookbook comes this uniquely delicious recipe from crème egg flapjacks. This is one of the easiest recipes we have, so perfect for getting the kids in the kitchen this bank holiday weekend.
Get the recipe: Creme Egg flapjacks
Creme Egg ice cream
This home-made creme egg ice cream recipe is really worth the time it takes to make and is delicious on its own or served as a topping for another dessert. Perfect if you’ve got extra crème eggs lying about after Easter (although that doesn’t tend to happen too often!) A delicious and easy recipe to get your bank holiday weekend started early.
Get the recipe: Crème egg ice cream
Creme egg puff pastry twists
These crème egg pastry puffs are a cheeky breakfast option or a great snack for the late afternoon, to be enjoyed with a cup of tea. Just the smell of these baking in the oven is reason enough to make them, but they’re so delicious and packed with sweet, chocolaty goodness.
Get the recipe: Crème egg pastry puffs
Creme Egg brownies
Delicious chocolate brownies with more chocolate - yes please! The Creme Eggs are added to the brownie mix five minutes before it’s cooked, which means that the eggs will be warm and gooey inside... YUM!
Get the recipe: Easter egg brownies
Creme egg fudge
For all the big sweet-tooths out there, this is one for you. Perfect to whip up for an Easter gift, as it won’t melt and they’re easy to make, so great if you’re looking to get the kids in the kitchen this bank holiday weekend. This crème egg fudge is deliciously indulgent and not to be missed out on.
Get the recipe: Crème egg fudge
Creme egg milkshake
Love making milkshakes? This Creme Egg version is not to be missed! Just three ingredients; Creme Egg, milk and ice cream and a quick blitz in the blender and this delicious drink is ready to be enjoyed - the kids are going to love the creamy and chocolaty taste of this tempting treat. And if you're feeling a little more adventurous then we've added the option to make this into an adult-only boozy freakshake - happy holidays!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg milkshake
Creme egg ice cream
This delicious ice cream is made to a 'no-churn' recipe which means the base is made up of just two ingredients - double cream and condensed milk - to give a beautifully creamy finish. Chocolate, vanilla and Creme Eggs are stirred through for a seasonal twist and then we've served the whole thing up in an Easter Egg - because we thought there wasn't quite enough going on!
Get the recipe Creme Egg ice cream
Creme egg toastie
It sounds like it shouldn't work, but somehow it just does. Thickly sliced bread, coated in butter and fried in a pan means the edges are crunchy and golden while the middle is soft and melting, oozing with Creme Egg. This is a naughty breakfast, but if you're going to be bad you may as well do it properly!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg toastie
Creme egg and french toast soldiers
Eggs are a delicious breakfast, that's for sure, but Creme Eggs take things to the next level. The 'soldiers' in this recipe are made out of deliciously spiced French toast which gives them texture and flavour, perfect for dunking into the 'yolk' of your Creme Egg. Kids and adults alike will love this one, and we think it's perfect for Easter morning!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg and soldiers
Chocolate creme egg cake
This decadent cake would make the perfect centrepiece for your Easter table or a fab back up to have in a tin on the side for when visitors pop round (although, we've never managed to make it last that long!). With soft chocolate sponge, a creamy centre and lots of Creme Eggs piled on top this is sure to be a crowd-pleaser
Get the recipe: Creme Egg cake
Homemade Creme Eggs
Yes, you can now make your very own Creme Eggs at home. Watch how easy it really is with our simple, step-by-step recipe. Once you've mastered this recipe you can use your homemade Creme Eggs to make all of these delicious treats.
Get the recipe: Homemade Creme eggs
Creme Egg cake bars
If you're having the family over this Easter, whip up a batch of these delicious and rather naughty cake bars. The sponge hides Creme Eggs and the filling is inspired by the Creme Egg filling too. Top with chocolate and more Creme Eggs and ta-dah, you've got a masterpiece!
Creme Egg cheesecake
Cheesecake fans, this one's for you! This impressive cheesecake is made with Philadelphia, double cream and the base is made with crushed Creme Eggs and biscuits too.
Creme Egg cookies
A sweet Easter weekend treat - Creme Egg cookies! These rich and buttery cookies are made with cocoa powder and a mini Creme Egg split in half. You could take this recipe to the next level by crushing the Creme Eggs into the cookie dough too! Delicious.
Creme Egg roulade
Impress your friends and family on Easter Sunday by whipping up this delicious, rich Creme Egg roulade. It's easier to make than it looks and is packed with gooey Creme Eggs and drizzled in vibrant coloured icing.
Hot cross Creme Egg pudding
Nothing says Easter better than a fresh batch of hot cross buns. This recipe takes the Easter classic to the next level by adding Creme Eggs to the mix. It's the perfect treat to devour on Easter Sunday.
Ice cream Creme Eggs
The kids are going to love these creative little chocolate eggs filled with vanilla ice cream and passion fruit curd. Delicious and easy to make!
Creme Egg rocky road
The kids are just going to love this delicious white chocolate rocky road made with, you guessed it, Creme Eggs! Drizzle with an orange icing and more chocolate, this fun and creative rocky road can be ready in under 1hr.
Creme Egg pain au chocolat
Not sure what to have for breakfast on Easter Sunday? We've got it covered! Meet the Creme Egg pain au chocolat. Each buttery pastry parcel is filled with two mini Creme Eggs and drizzled in Nutella - what more could you want for breakfast?
Creme Egg croquembouche
Display this impressive Creme Egg croquembouche in the centre of your dinner table for all to see come Easter. This tower is made with a mixture of mini and regular Creme Eggs along with profiteroles mmmm...
Creme Egg bundt cake
If you've got the whole family round for Easter this year 'wow' them with this amazing and rather delicious Creme Egg bundt cake. It's topped with Creme Egg and filled with them too!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg bundt cake
Scotch Creme Eggs
How do you make a Creme Egg even more delicious? Cover it in cake and coconut of course! This fun recipe is a great one to make with kids as it takes no cooking - they'll love it!
Get the recipe: Scotch Creme Eggs
Creme Egg cupcakes
These Creme Egg cupcakes would make an impressive and delicious Easter gift for your friends and family. Each cake is topped with a mini Creme egg and a light Swiss meringue buttercream - but that's not all, these sweet treats have mini Creme Eggs hidden in the middle too!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg cupcakes
Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate tarts
Yes, you really can transform a Creme Egg into a tart! This tasty and simple recipe turns a classic Creme Egg into a sweet dessert recipe which is perfect for sharing. Pairing Creme Eggs with digestive biscuits makes one delicious combo that you'll want to make all year round!
Get the recipe: Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate tarts
Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate hearts
Is your other half a Creme Egg fan? Why not win his heart over with these Cadbury Creme egg chocolate hearts? This recipe melts the 'goo' and the chocolate coating separately to make one tasty dessert treat - you'll be mad to miss out on this!
Get the recipe: Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate hearts
Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate pancakes
These delicious, mouth-watering pancakes are not just for Pancake Day! In this recipe, the Creme Egg is broken up - the 'goo' is warmed to make a sweet, melted marshmallow topping and the chocolate coating is melted and added to the pancake mix for chocolate flavoured pancakes. We think this is a great way to transform your Creme Egg - just add a scoopful of ice cream and serve as a dessert!
Get the recipe: Cadbury Creme Egg chocolate pancakes