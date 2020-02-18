Delicious vegan pancake recipes to try on Shrove Tuesday

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These vegan pancake recipes will take your old favourites and give them a twist – with all the things you love about traditional pancakes.



From savoury hoisin jackfruit to salted caramel, we’ve also got ideas for vegan pancake recipes you won’t have tried before. If you’re looking for a vegan alternative to classic pancakes, why not start here? These vegan pancake recipes will be loved by vegans and non-vegans alike.

Pancakes are the perfect go-to for a delicious breakfast, brunch, or even dessert! All the ingredients are so simple and the recipes are really easy to follow, why not make them as a family? With Pancake Day just around the corner as well, there’s even more reason to serve up these tasty treats.

Pulled jackfruit hoisin pancakes recipe

These pancakes are a great vegan twist on a classic Chinese dish, using jackfruit instead of duck. It has a neutral flavour, which makes it a great meat replacement for duck or pulled pork.

Get the recipe here: Pulled jackfruit hoisin pancakes recipe

Vegan pancakes with salted caramel recipe

Switch out the eggs and milk in classic pancake batter for oats, almond milk and bananas to give them a smooth texture. Drizzle with salted caramel or top with your favourite savoury treats.

Get the recipe: Vegan pancakes with salted caramel

Cinnamon swirl vegan pancakes

These cinnamon pancakes are an absolute treat. Packed with cinnamon spice and sugary icing goodness, they make for an amazing breakfast or brunch. This recipe is from Henry Firth and Ian Theasby’s bestselling book Bish, Bash, Bosh!

Get the recipe: Cinnamon swirl vegan pancakes

Wild Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes with Maple Cream Cheese Topping

These vegan cornmeal pancakes are from Follow Your Heart, the sustainable plant-based food brand. They’re wonderfully unique and use VeganEgg powder as the egg replacement.

Get the recipe: Wild Blueberry Cornmeal Pancakes with Maple Cream Cheese Topping

Aldi’s vegan chocolate pancakes with blueberry compote

High street brand, Aldi have cooked up this recipe for delicious chocolate vegan pancakes. If you dancing changing things up, why not switch blueberries for raspberries and make a Black Forest gateau-inspired stack?

Get the recipe: Aldi’s vegan chocolate pancakes with blueberry compote

Which one will you choose?