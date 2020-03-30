We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
An Easter feast really isn't complete complete without a scrumptious batch of easter cupcakes.
Try one of these delicious Easter cupcakes from our collection. You won’t regret it!
If you’re a baking enthusiast then there really is no better time to get going, especially if your kids love getting in the kitchen too. This selection contains some really easy recipes so you’re sure to be able to keep small hands busy if you’re looking for things to do with kids while they are at home this Easter.
These cupcakes also make fantastic food gifts so if you’re apart from family or friends this year, you can easily wrap them up in pretty packaging and deliver them to their door.
From bunny cupcakes to easy Easter cupcake toppers, we’ve got you covered – a celebration isn’t really a celebration without cupcakes or a cake, is it? Make sure your Easter is a proper party with one of these lovely Easter cupcake recipes which are all scrumptious, seasonally decorated and easy peasy.
From video tutorials to step-by-step pictures, we’ve made sure that you can recreate professional looking cupcakes easily at home this Easter.
Whether you fancy a rich chocolate sponge or a light and fluffy vanilla bake, we’ve got an Easter cupcake recipe to suit all your Easter baking needs – there’s even a classic Simnel recipe just to make sure we’ve covered all bases!
Click through to see all our gorgeous Easter cupcakes recipes…
First on the list are these fun and creative chick cupcakes (above). How cute are they? We can’t get enough of their sweet little faces! With an easy step-by-step guide by Victoria Threader, these do take a little bit of extra time, but are straight forward and more than worth the effort!
Carrot cake cupcakes
Make sure the Easter bunny is catered for too this year with these soft and moist carrot sponge cupcakes. This recipe is from the Primrose Bakery and includes instructions on how to make the most delicious orange cream cheese icing to finish them off with.
Hot cross bun cupcakes
Prefer a cake to a bun? Us too! That's why we can't get enough of these hot cross bun cupcakes that have all the flavour of the traditional Easter bakes but are lighter and softer in texture. You could even replace the currants in this recipe for chocolate chips if you're feeling especially in need of a treat.
Easter chick cupcakes
Easter baking doesn't get any cuter than these little guys! These Mini Easter chick cupcakes might look really impressive but they're seriously easy and quick to make. The best part is that you can get the kids to help you out with decorating the chicks - they'll have the best time!
Easter vanilla cupcakes
Classic flavours are used in these adorable mini cupcakes from Primrose Bakery to get a lovely bake that everyone will love. There are instructions in this recipe on how to make chocolate icing too if you prefer a good old chocolate treat rather than vanilla. Decorate with pretty, seasonal toppers for a fabulous Easter finish!
Salted caramel and chocolate cupcakes
These salted caramel and chocolate cupcakes combined sweet with salty to make the perfect Easter treat. Don’t worry if you don’t have the ingredients to make caramel from scratch though – just use shop bought.
Hummingbird Bakery vanilla cupcakes
Celebrate all those wonderful flowers in the garden this time of year in cake form - our preferable celebration method. With a spongy vanilla base, a jam centre and soft buttercream, these cupcakes tick all the boxes we need for a really good treat. Serve them up in the afternoon when you've got the family over to help you eat them all.
Easter bunny cake decoration
Ok, we know this little chap isn't technically a cupcake but we just couldn't leave him out. He makes the perfect topper for cupcakes at Easter with his cheeky expression and smart bow tie. With Victoria Threader's simple step-by-step picture guide you'll be able to make him with no trouble at all and pop him onto your favourite cupcake recipe.
Love a Creme Egg? You'll love these cupcakes by our amazing baking queen Victoria Threader. Made with a rich chocolate sponge and topped with a pale yellow Swiss meringue buttercream, these are deliciously sweet treat for Easter time when chocolate consumption is mandatory. And the best part? There's a melting Creme Egg hidden inside each sponge!
Orange and Elderflower cupcake
These sweet orange and elderflower cupcakes provide a zing in this collection. Using fresh orange and elderflower flavourings, these cupcakes are a true burst of springtime in your kitchen.
Mini egg cupcakes
What's better than chocolate cake? Chocolate cake, topped with chocolate buttercream and extra chocolate decorations obviously! These muffin-like cupcakes are rich and fudgy so make a great hit of chocolate if you're having a bit of a craving. These are great if you're not the best baker in the world as the decoration conceals any lumps or bumps underneath.
Simnel Cupcake
This twist on a classic is sure to make you popular this Easter. These Simnel cupcakes come complete with the traditional 12 balls to represent the 12 apostles but are in cute bite-sized portions. With a fruity sponge which has a light and fluffy texture and a marzipan topping, these are one for the grown-ups to enjoy.
Easter egg hunt cupcakes
You might not get a chance to find the Easter eggs with clues like these, which are sure to be gobbled up in no time at all. If you don't have a grass piping nozzle then you can use a (really clean) garlic crusher to get a similar effect with the green buttercream.
Easter basket cupcakes
These impressive Easter egg baskets are actually a lot easier than you might think to make and are sure to wow your friends and family. Soft vanilla sponge is topped with smooth and sweet buttercream for the base of these pretty cupcakes, making sure that they taste just as delicious as they appear.
Cupcake bouquet
Take your cupcakes to the next level by presenting your cupcakes as a bouquet of flowers - perfect if you're looking for an original and thoughtful gift for family or friends as there's plenty to share. This recipe carefully goes through the steps you'll need to take to get a beautiful and professional finish and if you need an extra little bit of help with the rose icing we have a video too, which you can watch here.
Annabel Karmel’s animal cupcakes
Fancy baking with the kids while they're at home this Easter? These fun animal cupcakes are the perfect Easter project with their pretty colours and funny faces. This recipe comes from children's food expert Annabel Karmel so is really easy to follow for your mini chefs.
Bouquet of flowers cupcakes
If you're visiting someone over the Easter holidays, you can't go wrong turning up with some homemade baking. These gorgeous detailed cupcakes will impress whoever you're making them for with their delicate flower decoration and fluffy lemon cake bases. If you are short on time you could always cheat and buy some readymade icing flowers too, we won't tell!
