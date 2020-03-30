We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

An Easter feast really isn't complete complete without a scrumptious batch of easter cupcakes.

Try one of these delicious Easter cupcakes from our collection. You won’t regret it!

If you’re a baking enthusiast then there really is no better time to get going, especially if your kids love getting in the kitchen too. This selection contains some really easy recipes so you’re sure to be able to keep small hands busy if you’re looking for things to do with kids while they are at home this Easter.

These cupcakes also make fantastic food gifts so if you’re apart from family or friends this year, you can easily wrap them up in pretty packaging and deliver them to their door.

From bunny cupcakes to easy Easter cupcake toppers, we’ve got you covered – a celebration isn’t really a celebration without cupcakes or a cake, is it? Make sure your Easter is a proper party with one of these lovely Easter cupcake recipes which are all scrumptious, seasonally decorated and easy peasy.

From video tutorials to step-by-step pictures, we’ve made sure that you can recreate professional looking cupcakes easily at home this Easter.

Whether you fancy a rich chocolate sponge or a light and fluffy vanilla bake, we’ve got an Easter cupcake recipe to suit all your Easter baking needs – there’s even a classic Simnel recipe just to make sure we’ve covered all bases!

Click through to see all our gorgeous Easter cupcakes recipes…

First on the list are these fun and creative chick cupcakes (above). How cute are they? We can’t get enough of their sweet little faces! With an easy step-by-step guide by Victoria Threader, these do take a little bit of extra time, but are straight forward and more than worth the effort!

Get the recipe: Easter chick cupcakes