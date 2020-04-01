We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Some might say that Easter desserts are the best part of the whole holiday. And by some, we mean us!
Looking for extra special Easter desserts? Look no further than our impressive recipes.
On Easter Sunday or Monday, it’s traditional to have a lovely big Easter meal with the family – with either big carvings of meat or vegetarian alternatives.
READ MORE: Easter biscuits
To complete your Easter feast, we’ve got lots of Easter dessert ideas to share! Whether you’re surrounded by a big family or celebrating with a few people, Easter is a wonderful time to get those you love together and celebrate as a group.
No matter what kind of Easter dessert you are after, we have a recipe for you. Like a salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte or chocolate and caramel fondant. There’s no reason to stop the chocolate if you feel like you’ve not quite had enough after your Easter eggs are eaten!
However, if you feel that you’ve overdone it on the chocolate slightly and want something a little lighter, then go for a light and creamy mousse, cheesecake or trifle as a pleasant way to end a meal.
Light spring flavours like lemon and elderflower are also a good way of minimising the sweet stuff and they give your standard desserts a fresh twist. With a scattering of fresh flowers, chicks or mini eggs on the plate as well, a dessert like this will make any meal feel nice and seasonal.
Everyone knows that if you’re throwing a lunch for the family or visiting someone else, a freshly-prepared dessert is always a welcome treat so check out our recipes for lovely Easter desserts.
Click through our gallery of Easter dessert recipes…
Creme egg ice cream
With just six ingredients, you can whip up this beautifully marbled crème egg ice cream in minutes and have it in the freezer in no time. Thanks to the pretty pastel colours and tonnes of chocolate, this makes a fabulous Easter Sunday dessert that both big and little kids will love.
Get the recipe: Creme egg ice cream a
Chocolate ice cream sundae
Got some ice cream in the freezer? It's the perfect base to turn all your chocolate goodies into an Easter dessert. A little drizzle of sticky sauce and some fresh fruit and voila - a super-sweet ice cream sundae.
Get the recipe: Chocolate ice cream sundae
Nadiya Hussain’s red berry simnel cake
Great British Bake Off winner, Nadiya Hussain’s red berry simnel cake is a classic Easter recipe with a strong berry twist. Perfect for fruit lovers, it’s got berries in the cake mixture and freeze-dried berries in the marzipan, which gives it that strong pink colour.
Get the recipe: Red berry simnel cake
Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte
Impress your friends and family this Easter by making this mouth-watering salted caramel torte with a gooey meringue topping. Serve with lashings of cream and watch it disappear off plates in seconds!
Get the recipe: Salted caramel hazelnut meringue torte
Chocolate mini egg meringue nests
There isn’t a quicker baking recipe than these delicious mini egg chocolate meringue nests – perfect for Easter Sunday dessert. With a crisp coating and gooey centre, these meringues are perfect drizzled in chocolate and cream and topped with plenty of Mini Eggs, of course!
Get the recipe: Mini egg chocolate meringue nests
Chocolate and caramel tart
This delicious tart is perfect as an Easter treat for all the family, cover in creme fraiche, cream or ice cream for an irresistible dessert, or afternoon pick-me-up.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel tart
Lemon geranium cheesecake
Give a simple lemon cheesecake a spring twist by topping with some
decorative flowers. If you've got a little extra time, you could craft some homemade ones out of some coloured fondant - that way you can eat them too!
Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake
Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding
First on the list is this delicious chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding. We’ve shown you a hot cross bread and butter pudding – but how about adding a little chocolate into the mix? Sit the hot cross buns in a freshly made custard and drizzle over melted chocolate…. mmmmmmm!
Get the recipe: Chocolate hot cross bread and butter pudding
Hot cross bread and butter pudding
You’re bound to have some in the house, so rather than just serving them with a little butter and jam – why not transform them into a special Easter dessert? This recipe takes a classic bread and butter pudding recipe and gives it a fun – and not to mention, delicious – Easter twist.
Get the recipe: Hot cross bread and butter pudding
Creme Egg roulade
Calling all Creme Egg fans! If you're looking for a quirky Easter dessert that will satisfy the kids and adults too - this is the one. A rich and moreish roulade sponge with a creamy filling and of course, hidden gooey Creme Eggs.
Get the recipe: Creme Egg roulade
Cherry and lemon trifles
Here's another little 10-minute wonder. Use ready made cake, cream, lemon curd and some tangy cherries to make these speedy trifles. A shaving of chocolate and a little chick on the plate will give it a fun Easter twist.
Get the recipe: Cherry and lemon trifles
Malteser pavlova
One more bit of chocolate won't hurt! This super rich chocolate pavlova is a topped with lashings of cream and crunchy Maltesers. It's a real show-stopper pud.
Get the recipe: Malteser pavlova
Easter orange cake
This orange Easter cake with lemon icing is a light, refreshing alternative to simnel cake at Easter. The orange sponge is really easy to make too and the kids especially love getting involved in decorating the top, so it’s perfect for baking during school holidays.
Get the recipe: Peach and passion fruit pavlova
Chocolate pizza
How fun does this recipe look? The kids will absolutely love helping themselves to a slice of dessert. Just take a ready made pizza base and top it with any chocolate goodies you can get your hands on.
Get the recipe: Chocolate pizza
Chocolate mousse
Want to use up some of that chocolate? Turn them into these simple chocolate mousses. Not too filling but lovely and rich, all you need is some eggs and sugar and away you go.
Get the recipe: Chocolate mousse
Raspberry meringue terrine
Whip up this tasty iced treat in under half an hour, leave to freeze then simply serve it up after dinner. A dreamy combination of double cream, buttery sponge, raspberries and meringue, you can decorate it with any of your favourite fruits.
Get the recipe: Raspberry meringue terrine
Gluten-free Easter cake
One of the tastiest in our selection is this gluten-free Easter cake. Made with rich lemon sponge and a buttercream filling, it’s just as indulgent as some of the chocolate desserts but with the lighter finish that comes with the lemon flavour.
Get the recipe: Gluten free Easter cake a>
Peach and passion fruit pavlova
The sharp, tangy topping on this pavlova will make a lovely change if
you're a little full on chocolate. A crisp meringue base - with piled
with tropical fruits - is a bite of pure heaven.
Get the recipe: Peach and passion fruit pavlova
Chocolate and caramel fondant
Take Easter as the perfect excuse to make fancy desserts for your loved ones like these rich and delicious chocolate and caramel fondants. Serve with ice cream and enjoy!
Get the recipe: Chocolate and caramel fondant
Chocolate and orange souffle
A little pot of chocolate heaven. Soufflés are a little tricky to master but when you open the oven and see how beautifully it has risen - it's well worth the effort.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and orange souffle
Rhubarb crumble
A nice warming crumble may be on the cards if the spring sunshine never shows. A tangy rhubarb filling is a delicious change from your usual apple and this recipe adds oats to the crumble topping for extra crunch.
Get the recipe: Rhubarb crumble
Easter chocolate torte
Another Easter twist on a chocolate classic, chocolate torte is one of those recipes that only gets made on special occasions. Ours is also made with a fruity centre of apricot jam, but you could use marmalade just as easily.
Get the recipe: Easter chocolate torte a>
Chilled lemon souffles
Light, fluffy and melt in the mouth, these lemon souffles are perfect if you're craving a sweet treat but aren't too hungry - and they don't need any oven time so you can avoid the usual stress of soufflés.
Get the recipe: Chilled lemon soufflés
Creme Egg cheesecake
This no-bake cheesecake is the perfect option for Easter Sunday dessert. With crushed Creme Eggs in the base and Creme Eggs on top, the whole family are going to love this cheesecake!
Get the recipe: Creme Egg cheesecake
Lower-fat fruit trifle
It's safe to say that Easter isn't the healthiest time of the year so if you do want to cut some calories down somewhere, dessert is the place to do it. Thankfully this tasty little pud is so full of flavour, you won't feel like you're missing out.
Get the recipe: Lower-fat fruit trifle
Easter chocolate fudge cake
This is an Easter twist on an old classic. Chocolate fudge cake is sure to be in the repertoire of any seasoned baker, as it’s simple to make but packed with loads of chocolatey flavours and sweet goodness.
Get the recipe: Easter chocolate fudge cake a>