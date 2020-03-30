Easter food traditions: 11 things you have to eat at Easter – and why we eat them

These Easter food traditions are a great place to start if you're planning your Easter feast... We eat very specific foods only at this time of year - have you ever wondered why?

Easter is a time of year that is deeply connected with food traditions. We eat very specific foods only at this time of year – but have you ever wondered why?

Celebrating Easter is most associated with the Christian faith (although a lot of the traditions can be traced back to Pagan rituals before this where they celebrated the arrival of Spring and the equinox which occurs around the same time). This means that the majority of these traditions have religious meanings, but some have been developed over the years as a symbol of the celebration of Easter and have acquired roots of their own.

Before you tuck into all your favourite treats this year then why not give it a bit more thought, so you know how the food you’re enjoying happened to get to your plate! There?s more to this time of year than pretty pastel eggs and lots (and lots!) of chocolate with many Easter food traditions spanning back hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Although… we do love pastel eggs and chocolate, don?t get us wrong. The thing is, behind the meaning of these things is a whole lot of history, and we couldn’t help delving into the past to find out a little bit more on Easter food traditions and why we eat the treats we do at the time of year!

If you can?t wait to find out the catalysts for why we eat some of our Easter treats then we suggest this makes excellent snack-time reading. Simply pop the kettle on, put a hot cross bun in the toasted and read all about our Easter food traditions while enjoying a slice of the action itself, it feels only right?

With things like hot cross buns, Easter eggs and Simnel cake, that we only eat once a year, there are some very interesting thoughts behind their origins. Learn what they symbolise so you can inform (or slightly bore) your family over the Easter weekend.