Easter roast lamb recipes

We've rounded up our favourite roast lamb recipes ready just in time for Easter. From succulent roast lamb to tender lamb stew, they'e plenty of tasty recipes to make come Easter Sunday...
With 3.2 million of us sitting down this Easter Sunday to enjoy a succulent roast for Easter lunch, there’s no better time than right now to start looking at what delicious and unique recipes you could make. From succulent roast lamb to tender lamb stew, there’s plenty of tasty recipes to try!
Our delicious lamb recipes are sure to fit the bill and keep all meat eaters happy this Easter, whether you’re having the family round or it’s just you and your other half with a romantic meal for two. You’re sure to find the perfect recipe to suit everyone’s needs!
Lamb is one of the best meats to cook on a day where there’s lots of dishes going on the table, as you can just pop it in the oven and let the delicious, mouth-watering juices do all the work for you. So whether you’re looking for just a simple lamb marinade, one-pot lamb classics or full roast dinner ideas, we’ve got the recipes to tick all your boxes this Easter.
Looking for roasted vegetables, crispy potatoes and other sides to go with your roast lamb? We’ve got you covered. Check out our great range of vegetable sides like this sumac roasted fennel and carrots recipe for a unique addition to the dinner table. Or if you prefer something more classic, go for these perfect roast potatoes!
Click through our gallery of Easter lamb recipes…
Roast leg of lamb with date and herb stuffing
The family are going to love this tender leg of lamb smothered in a date and herb stuffing. The joint is scored using a sharp knife and the homemade stuffing is rubbed all over so once it's cooked, it'll have a flavour packed, crisp coating which you'll all have to fight for!
Get the recipe: Roast leg of lamb with date and herb stuffing
Lamb boulangere
Lamb boulangere is a classic French dish that slow cooks a whole leg of lamb over thinly sliced potatoes for the most deliciously mouth-watering finished dish. The roasting juices flavour the spuds as everything slow cooks together for tender meat and potatoes that are falling apart. This is sure to impress family and friends!
Get the recipe: Lamb boulangere
Rachel Khoo’s Spring lamb stew
This delicious French spin on a classic dish is perfect for feeding a lot of hungry mouths. Succulent neck of lamb, which is a pretty cheap cut to buy, with a hint of garlic - this delicious stew is sure to be a big hit.
Get the recipe: Rachel Khoo's Spring lamb stew
Lamb provencal
Roasting your lamb is one of the best ways to maximise on flavour. Combine it with handfuls of roasted veg, plum and potatoes to make this lighter, fresh-tasting roast.
Get the recipe: Lamb provencal
St Clement’s roast lamb
The tangy oranges transform this succulent piece of meat into a delicious and very tender main course that feeds up to 10 people - ideal if you've got the whole family over for Easter celebrations.
Get the recipe: St Clement's roast lamb
Apricot stuffed roast lamb
We love the combination of sweet and savoury flavours in this tasty stuffed lamb dish. The tenderness of the lamb combined with the sweet apricot-infused stuffing works a treat - try it if you don't believe us!
Get the recipe: Apricot stuffed roast lamb
Lemon and herb crusted rack of lamb
Ready in just 50 mins, this delicious herb crusted rack of lamb is the perfect treat for Easter Sunday served with crisp roast potatoes and freshly prepared veggies.
Get the recipe: Lemon and herb crusted rack of lamb
Lamb with squash, walnuts and sage
Rather than just serving your meat on its own, why not turn it into this chunky lamb and broccoli tray bake? With a sage-infused soft vegetablesand a lovely herby flavour, this dish is also a great way to disguise the veggies for the kids.
Get the recipe: Lamb with squash, walnuts and sage
Stuffed breast of lamb
It's not often you'd choose the breast of a lamb for dinner but this is a great cut of meat that is definitely worth a try. It's the perfect cut to add a handful of tasty stuffing to - white breadcrumbs, smoky bacon and fresh parsley are used in this recipe and add a great depth of flavour to this meat.
Get the recipe: Stuffed breast of lamb
All-in-one roast lamb
If you want an Easter dinner with less work than a full-on roast, this is the dish for you. Pop everything in the pan together for 45 minutes and you?ll have those classic roast flavours with half the work - and washing up!
Get the recipe: All-in-one roast lamb
Minty lamb and feta pasties
If you're not in the mood for all the fuss of a sit down meal, why not make these minty lamb and Feta pasties instead? Packed with soft lamb and covered in a crisp, buttery pastry, this classic recipe is warm and filling and is perfect if you're planning any trips out over the Easter weekend.
Get the recipe: Minty lamb and feta pasties
Herb roasted leg of lamb with mustard dumplings
A tasty rosemary, olive and anchovy mixture tops this lamb joint giving it a crisp, flavoursome coat which you won't be able to resist tucking in to. Serve with meat-soaked dumplings for a fancy finish.
Get the recipe: Herb roasted leg of lamb with mustard dumplings
Pot roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary
A large casserole dish and a man-sized ladle turns this meal into the perfect help-yourself dish that should take centre stage on your dinner table this Easter Sunday. Tangy red onions, rosemary and plenty of garlic flavours this shoulder of lamb.
Get the recipe: Pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary
Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb
This rack of lamb not only looks impressive, but tastes impressive too! Coated in a crisp breadcrumb-based topping and flavoured with lemon, olives and Feta, this dish is one to try if you want to test your MasterChef skills. Serve with creamy mash and broccoli florets.
Get the recipe: Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb
Lamb chops with pea mint salad
Don't want to do a full Easter lamb roast? These minty lamb cutlets are lovely with a punch green salad. A great dish if the sun decides to show its face!
Get the recipe: Lamb chops with pea mint salad
Minted lamb cobbler
A great warming dish, this cobbler takes chunks of tender diced lamb and combines them with a rich gravy and plenty of veggies - the chunky cobbler topping is great for mopping up the juices.
Get the recipe: Minted lamb cobbler
Cider pot roast shoulder of lamb
Fresh herbs and tangy cider gravy creates a mouth-watering taste to this lamb shoulder joint. Serve with a homemade herb butter and smother in the sweet cider gravy for the perfect finish. The bigger the cut of lamb, the longer it needs to cook so bare this in mind when preparing Easter dinner.
Get the recipe: Cider pot roast shoulder of lamb
Leg of lamb with a herb crust
This impressive leg of lamb is covered in a thick crust of breadcrumbs and herbs which will make a great centre piece for your Easter spread. Serve with a fresh, cooling mint sauce to really draw out the flavours. If you'd prefer your meat to be well-done, leave in the oven on a low heat for a little bit longer.
Get the recipe: Leg of lamb with a herb crust
Spiced lamb and marrow stew
Warm your whole family up this Easter with this hearty all-in-one stew - it's a great way to save on washing up! The spicy kick in this dish is created by the dash of Tabasco sauce but if the kids are spice-sensitive, just leave it out.
Get the recipe: Spiced lamb and marrow stew
Crispy roast lamb
Stuffed with anchovies and rosemary, this impressive cut of lamb will fall of the bone once it's ready to be served. The punchy garlic kick along with the slightly salty, crisp coating of the lamb gives this dish a real warming flavour.
Get the recipe: Crispy roast lamb
Mallorcan-style lamb
This classic Mallorcan-style lamb is filled with a delicious stuffing of minced lamb, raisins and pine nuts. It's an easy exotic twist if you fancy trying something a little different this Easter weekend.
Get the recipe: Mallorcan-style lamb
Greek lamb casserole
For extra flavour, give your lamb a warming Greek twist. This easy recipe adds olives, red peppers and sun-dried tomato paste to the tomato sauce for a lovely Mediterranean flavour.
Get the recipe: Greek lamb casserole
Gloria’s special lamb chops
Doing Easter on a budget? You should opt for lamb chops instead. These soy sauce-infused chops have an Oriental flavour that's perfect served on a bed of rice and soft spinach. The secret ingredient in this recipe is golden syrup which adds a delicious, sweet element to the meat and gives it a shiny gleam too!
Get the recipe: Gloria's special lamb chops