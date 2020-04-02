We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We've rounded up our favourite roast lamb recipes ready just in time for Easter. From succulent roast lamb to tender lamb stew, they'e plenty of tasty recipes to make come Easter Sunday...

We’ve rounded up our favourite Easter roast lamb recipes, just in time for the Easter 2020 bank holiday weekend.

With 3.2 million of us sitting down this Easter Sunday to enjoy a succulent roast for Easter lunch, there’s no better time than right now to start looking at what delicious and unique recipes you could make. From succulent roast lamb to tender lamb stew, there’s plenty of tasty recipes to try!

Our delicious lamb recipes are sure to fit the bill and keep all meat eaters happy this Easter, whether you’re having the family round or it’s just you and your other half with a romantic meal for two. You’re sure to find the perfect recipe to suit everyone’s needs!

Lamb is one of the best meats to cook on a day where there’s lots of dishes going on the table, as you can just pop it in the oven and let the delicious, mouth-watering juices do all the work for you. So whether you’re looking for just a simple lamb marinade, one-pot lamb classics or full roast dinner ideas, we’ve got the recipes to tick all your boxes this Easter.

Looking for roasted vegetables, crispy potatoes and other sides to go with your roast lamb? We’ve got you covered. Check out our great range of vegetable sides like this sumac roasted fennel and carrots recipe for a unique addition to the dinner table. Or if you prefer something more classic, go for these perfect roast potatoes!

Click through our gallery of Easter lamb recipes…