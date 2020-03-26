We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast's the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes...

We’ve got plenty of tasty healthy breakfast ideas to choose from – both sweet and savoury. Fill yourself up at breakfast time instead of skipping it. All of these recipes are healthy and easy to make too and will keep you full until lunch time – perfect if you’ve got a busy morning ahead!

Our collection of healthy recipes are great for the whole family – including your kids too. They’ll love trying fresh fruit in muffins or piled high on top of porridge.

It’s a great way of making sure you all get one or two of your 5-a-day before your day has even begun!

Healthy breakfast recipes and ideas