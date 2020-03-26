Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast's the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes...
We’ve got plenty of tasty healthy breakfast ideas to choose from – both sweet and savoury. Fill yourself up at breakfast time instead of skipping it. All of these recipes are healthy and easy to make too and will keep you full until lunch time – perfect if you’ve got a busy morning ahead!
Our collection of healthy recipes are great for the whole family – including your kids too. They’ll love trying fresh fruit in muffins or piled high on top of porridge.
It’s a great way of making sure you all get one or two of your 5-a-day before your day has even begun!
Healthy breakfast recipes and ideas
Hairy Bikers’ egg and sausage muffins
If you're looking for a protein packed breakfast that is sure to keep you fuller for longer and will stop those mid-morning cravings, the Hairy Bikers egg and sausage muffins are the perfect option! They're so easy to make using only 4 ingredients.
Joe Wicks chicken with hasbrowns
This hearty breakfast made by Body Coach Joe Wicks is so simple to make and is sure to keep you fuller for longer. Rustle this dish up in only 15 mins and watch it disappear in seconds - empty plates all round!
Museli
This delicious and easy to make mixed spice muesli. What better start to the day than a bowl of healthy muesli? It only takes 10 mins to make (you can even do it the night before) and you can adapt it by adding your favourite dried fruits, spices and nuts.
Berry blast porridge
Give your traditional
porridge a twist. This simple porridge recipe is made extra delicious with sweet redcurrant compote and berries - and gets you well on the way to your 5-a-day.
Granola recipe
Get your day off to a flying start with a bowl of this granola - it's full of nutritious almonds and sunflower seeds and oats. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt and fresh berries.
Blueberry and kiwi smoothie
What better start to the day than with a sweet smoothie made with
fresh berries and yogurt? There's no need to buy an expensive smoothie
maker - all you need is a large bowl and a stick blender.
Nutty banana bread
Make a batch of Woman's Weekly banana bread at the weekend. Freeze in slices and then serve for breakfast toasted with a little olive oil spread or butter for a treat.
French toasts with cinnamon and plum compote
Everyone loves eggy bread - serve with some fresh fruits, just like these juicy plums alongside some natural yogurt for a healthy yet totally sweet and satisfying breakfast. This recipe uses wholegrain bread to make it even healthier!
Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes
This healthy brunch is perfect for a lazy weekend. Slow-roast the tomatoes for extra flavour and sweetness before serving with poached eggs on wholemeal toast. You won't miss fry-ups with this recipe!
Farmhouse fry-up
This one-pan dish is quick, easy and ready in 30 minutes. Plus, it's only 221 calories per portion!
Breakfast pancakes
This lean take on a fry-up is sure to be a hit with the whole family and makes a delicious weekend brunch!
Lisa Faulkner’s bran and blueberry muffins
You can't beat warm muffins straight from the oven - these delicious
bites make a really special healthy breakfast treat at weekends. They're
filled with sweet blueberries, oats and wholewheat flour.
Toasted oat and yogurt layer
This healthy yogurt recipe is packed with nutritious oats and blueberries and only takes 5 mins to prepare. There's no simpler and tastier start to the day.
Gordon Ramsay’s healthy full English breakfast
This English breakfast is a lower-fat alternative to the full English. Poached eggs, mushrooms, bacon (baked rather than fried) and rye bread. Can you make us one now, please Gordon?
Green smoothie
This green smoothie recipe is the perfect way to start the morning as it will give you a real energy boost thanks to lots of lovely green veg.
turkish style breakfast
Turkish breakfast is a Saturday morning staple, rich in protein and veggies for the best start to your weekend.
Baked fruit with yogurt
Dessert disguised as breakfast, baked fruit with yogurt is the perfect weekend treat! Baked in honey rather than sugar makes this a much healthier option, you could even bake in fruit juice to make it even healthier.
Eggs flamenco
This baked dish with peppers, tomatoes, mushroom and sweetcorn is tasty, healthy and easy to make for that energy boosting start to the day.
Pistachio butter with matcha
Pistachio butter is a healhy and vibrant alternative to peanut butter and is so easy to make at home. One teaspoon of matcha has the equivalent goodness to 10 teaspoons of green tea, so adding the matcha to our pistachio butter gives it extra nutrition and vibrant colour.
Helathy muffins with banana and cinnamon
You can prepare these healthy muffins in advance. Just bake a batch and then grab one when you need for an on-the-go snack or quick breakfast. Kids will also love these healthy banana muffins as a treat too!
Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette
Quick, healthy and easy! Top chef Gordon Ramsay shows you how to serve up the perfect veggie omelette.
Slide the omelette onto a warm plate and serve immediately.
Banana smoothie
If you love bananas this smoothie recipe will go down a treat - packed with potassium, protein and fibre, it's a really healthy start to your day!
Homemade beans on toast
Hearty homemade beans on toast makes a great breakfast or brunch. They don't even take long to make and ready in only 20 mins. A portion of these beans work out at only 382 calories per serving, perfect if you're trying to be healthy and count your numbers.
Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette
Pack your omelettes full of healthy veg with this ratatouille omelette recipe from Annabel Karmel. The kids are going to love helping you make and eat this omelette for breakfast.
Green tea power smoothie bowl
Have you ever made a smoothie bowl before? They're the perfect healthy option and a great way of getting some of our 5-a-day too. Our one is made with avocado, mixed berries and cucumber. Its light, refreshing and prepped in only 10 mins.
