    • Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast's the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes...

    We’ve got plenty of tasty healthy breakfast ideas to choose from – both sweet and savoury. Fill yourself up at breakfast time instead of skipping it. All of these recipes are healthy and easy to make too and will keep you full until lunch time – perfect if you’ve got a busy morning ahead!

    Our collection of healthy recipes are great for the whole family – including your kids too. They’ll love trying fresh fruit in muffins or piled high on top of porridge.

    It’s a great way of making sure you all get one or two of your 5-a-day before your day has even begun!

    Healthy breakfast recipes and ideas

    Hairy Bikers' egg and sausage muffins
    Hairy Bikers’ egg and sausage muffins

    If you're looking for a protein packed breakfast that is sure to keep you fuller for longer and will stop those mid-morning cravings, the Hairy Bikers egg and sausage muffins are the perfect option! They're so easy to make using only 4 ingredients.

    Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' egg and sausage muffins

    Joe Wicks Body Coach Lean in 15 chicken with hasbrowns
    Joe Wicks chicken with hasbrowns

    This hearty breakfast made by Body Coach Joe Wicks is so simple to make and is sure to keep you fuller for longer. Rustle this dish up in only 15 mins and watch it disappear in seconds - empty plates all round!

    Get the recipe: Joe Wicks chicken with hasbrowns

    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Museli

    This delicious and easy to make mixed spice muesli. What better start to the day than a bowl of healthy muesli? It only takes 10 mins to make (you can even do it the night before) and you can adapt it by adding your favourite dried fruits, spices and nuts.

    Get the recipe: Mixed spice muesli

    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Berry blast porridge

    Give your traditional
    porridge a twist. This simple porridge recipe is made extra delicious with sweet redcurrant compote and berries - and gets you well on the way to your 5-a-day.

    Get the recipe: Berry blast porridge

    Granola recipe
    Granola recipe

    Get your day off to a flying start with a bowl of this granola - it's full of nutritious almonds and sunflower seeds and oats. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt and fresh berries.

    Get the recipe: Granola

    Blueberry smoothie
    Blueberry and kiwi smoothie

    What better start to the day than with a sweet smoothie made with
    fresh berries and yogurt? There's no need to buy an expensive smoothie
    maker - all you need is a large bowl and a stick blender.

    Get the recipe: Blueberry and kiwi smoothie

    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Nutty banana bread

    Make a batch of Woman's Weekly banana bread at the weekend. Freeze in slices and then serve for breakfast toasted with a little olive oil spread or butter for a treat.

    Get the recipe: Nutty banana bread

    French toasts with cinnamon and plum compote
    French toasts with cinnamon and plum compote

    Everyone loves eggy bread - serve with some fresh fruits, just like these juicy plums alongside some natural yogurt for a healthy yet totally sweet and satisfying breakfast. This recipe uses wholegrain bread to make it even healthier!

    Get the recipe: French toasts with cinnamon and plum compote

    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes

    This healthy brunch is perfect for a lazy weekend. Slow-roast the tomatoes for extra flavour and sweetness before serving with poached eggs on wholemeal toast. You won't miss fry-ups with this recipe!

    Get the recipe: Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes

    healthy breakfast recipes
    Farmhouse fry-up

    This one-pan dish is quick, easy and ready in 30 minutes. Plus, it's only 221 calories per portion!

    Get the recipe: Farmhouse fry-up

    healthy breakfast recipes
    Breakfast pancakes

    This lean take on a fry-up is sure to be a hit with the whole family and makes a delicious weekend brunch!

    Get the recipe: Breakfast pancakes

    Lisa Faulkner's bran and blueberry muffins
    Lisa Faulkner’s bran and blueberry muffins

    You can't beat warm muffins straight from the oven - these delicious
    bites make a really special healthy breakfast treat at weekends. They're
    filled with sweet blueberries, oats and wholewheat flour.

    Get the recipe: Bran and blueberry muffins

    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Toasted oat and yogurt layer

    This healthy yogurt recipe is packed with nutritious oats and blueberries and only takes 5 mins to prepare. There's no simpler and tastier start to the day.

    Get the recipe: Toasted oat and yogurt layer

    Healthy breakfast recipes
    Gordon Ramsay’s healthy full English breakfast

    This English breakfast is a lower-fat alternative to the full English. Poached eggs, mushrooms, bacon (baked rather than fried) and rye bread. Can you make us one now, please Gordon?

    Get the recipe: Gordon's Ramsay's healthy full English breakfast

    Green smoothie
    Green smoothie

    This green smoothie recipe is the perfect way to start the morning as it will give you a real energy boost thanks to lots of lovely green veg.

    Get the recipe: Green smoothie

    turkish style breakfast
    turkish style breakfast

    Turkish breakfast is a Saturday morning staple, rich in protein and veggies for the best start to your weekend.

    Get the recipe: Turkish style breakfast

    Baked fruit with yogurt
    Baked fruit with yogurt

    Dessert disguised as breakfast, baked fruit with yogurt is the perfect weekend treat! Baked in honey rather than sugar makes this a much healthier option, you could even bake in fruit juice to make it even healthier.

    Get the recipe: Baked fruit with yogurt

    Eggs flamenco
    Eggs flamenco

    This baked dish with peppers, tomatoes, mushroom and sweetcorn is tasty, healthy and easy to make for that energy boosting start to the day.

    Get the recipe: Eggs Flamenco

    Pistachio butter with matcha
    Pistachio butter with matcha

    Pistachio butter is a healhy and vibrant alternative to peanut butter and is so easy to make at home. One teaspoon of matcha has the equivalent goodness to 10 teaspoons of green tea, so adding the matcha to our pistachio butter gives it extra nutrition and vibrant colour.

    Get the recipe: Pistachio butter with matcha

    Helathy muffins with banana and cinnamon
    Helathy muffins with banana and cinnamon

    You can prepare these healthy muffins in advance. Just bake a batch and then grab one when you need for an on-the-go snack or quick breakfast. Kids will also love these healthy banana muffins as a treat too!

    Get the recipe: Healthy muffins with banana and cinnamon

    Gordon Ramsay's herb omelette
    Gordon Ramsay’s herb omelette

    Quick, healthy and easy! Top chef Gordon Ramsay shows you how to serve up the perfect veggie omelette.

    Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's herb omelette
    Banana smoothie
    Banana smoothie

    If you love bananas this smoothie recipe will go down a treat - packed with potassium, protein and fibre, it's a really healthy start to your day!

    Get the recipe: Banana smoothie

    Homemade beans on toast
    Homemade beans on toast

    Hearty homemade beans on toast makes a great breakfast or brunch. They don't even take long to make and ready in only 20 mins. A portion of these beans work out at only 382 calories per serving, perfect if you're trying to be healthy and count your numbers.

    Get the recipe: Homemade beans on toast

    Annabel Karmel's ratatouille omelette
    Annabel Karmel’s ratatouille omelette

    Pack your omelettes full of healthy veg with this ratatouille omelette recipe from Annabel Karmel. The kids are going to love helping you make and eat this omelette for breakfast.

    Get the recipe: Annabel Karmel's ratatouille omelette

    Green tea power smoothie bowl
    Green tea power smoothie bowl

    Have you ever made a smoothie bowl before? They're the perfect healthy option and a great way of getting some of our 5-a-day too. Our one is made with avocado, mixed berries and cucumber. Its light, refreshing and prepped in only 10 mins.

    Get the recipe: Green tea power smoothie bowl