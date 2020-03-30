Easy lamb chop recipes

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Serving up lamb chops for the whole family is a surefire way to guarantee empty plates. Everyone loves a lamb roast but if you are keen to do things a bit differently, we have plenty of delicious lamb chop recipes for you to try.

From simple pan-fried lamb chops, to melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter or fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice, these recipes are absolute winners and will be sure to go down a storm at your dinner table this year.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, or cooking up a mid-week healthy family meal, every single one of these lamb chop recipes is a certified crowd-pleaser.

And don’t worry about making too much, there are plenty of delicious recipes you can make with leftover lamb.

How to cook lamb chops: Grilled, oven baked or fried

Lamb chops should be cooked over a high heat, quickly, and can also be quick-roasted (although this depends on how thick they are)

Lamb chop recipes are highly versatile, as BBQing, grilling and pan-frying are all methods that suit lamb chops. These cooking methods equally get lots of colour on the meat and any exposed fat sizzling until brown, so you can tailor the recipes to your own cooking preference.

If you’re a spice fiend and like exploring different flavours, then we highly recommend marinating your lamb chops before cooking. Lamb chops can be beautifully complimented by flavours from all over the world, including mediterranean flavours such as olives, lemon, basil, anchovies and garlic.

If you’d like to keep things traditional, then season your lamb chops with the flavours of home with ingredients such as capers, rosemary and thyme.

For those of you looking to try more adventurous flavours, opt for spices such as cinnamon, saffron, cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, garam marsala and lime.

If you’re looking for advice on other lamb joints, take a look at our advice on how to cook a leg of lamb.

We’ve covered all the basics, so now its time for you to take a scroll through our delicious lamb chop recipes and pick your favourite…

Easy lamb chops recipes