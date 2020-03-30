Easy lamb chop recipes

Serving up lamb chops for the whole family is a surefire way to guarantee empty plates. Everyone loves a lamb roast but if you are keen to do things a bit differently, we have plenty of delicious lamb chop recipes for you to try.
From simple pan-fried lamb chops, to melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter or fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice, these recipes are absolute winners and will be sure to go down a storm at your dinner table this year.
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, or cooking up a mid-week healthy family meal, every single one of these lamb chop recipes is a certified crowd-pleaser.
And don’t worry about making too much, there are plenty of delicious recipes you can make with leftover lamb.
How to cook lamb chops: Grilled, oven baked or fried
Lamb chops should be cooked over a high heat, quickly, and can also be quick-roasted (although this depends on how thick they are)
Lamb chop recipes are highly versatile, as BBQing, grilling and pan-frying are all methods that suit lamb chops. These cooking methods equally get lots of colour on the meat and any exposed fat sizzling until brown, so you can tailor the recipes to your own cooking preference.
If you’re a spice fiend and like exploring different flavours, then we highly recommend marinating your lamb chops before cooking. Lamb chops can be beautifully complimented by flavours from all over the world, including mediterranean flavours such as olives, lemon, basil, anchovies and garlic.
If you’d like to keep things traditional, then season your lamb chops with the flavours of home with ingredients such as capers, rosemary and thyme.
For those of you looking to try more adventurous flavours, opt for spices such as cinnamon, saffron, cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, garam marsala and lime.
If you’re looking for advice on other lamb joints, take a look at our advice on how to cook a leg of lamb.
We’ve covered all the basics, so now its time for you to take a scroll through our delicious lamb chop recipes and pick your favourite…
Easy lamb chops recipes
Lamb chops with pea and mint puree recipe
Lamb chop cutlets are very practical for tapas, with each bone holding a mouth-sized chunk of succulent lamb at the end. Their delicate flavour pairs well with this seasonal pea sauce, which makes a wonderful dip too!
Lamb chops with mustard sauce
Perfect for a Sunday lunch, this lamb chop recipe features a creamy mustard sauce that melt in the mouths of everyone around the dinner table. This dish is super quick as it takes just 30 minutes to make, so gives you plenty of time to chill out with the rest of the family. When making the sauce, make sure to opt for fresh cabbage instead of pre-cut to ensure you get your full fill of vitamin C!
Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa
This super speedy lamb chop recipe is ready in just 15 minutes, so is perfect if you’re looking to serve up a mid-week meal in a rush. This is a perfect recipe for a summer barbeque, as the sweetcorn salsa gives the juicy lamb chops a delicious kick.
Gloria’s special lamb chops
This delectable lamb dish is named after Woman Weekly reader Suzanne Clayman’s Auntie Gloria, and we are eternally grateful to her for bringing it into our lives! Marinade the lamb chops in soy sauce, golden syrup and rice wine vinegar to create a super satisfyingly sweet twist on a dinner classic.
Lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter
If you’re a fan of salty flavours, then you’ll love this delicious lamb chop recipe. Simply mix together the rosemary and anchovy butter in a bowl with salt and pepper, before seasoning the lamb and cooking on a prepared barbecue or grill. This tasty dish takes just 20 minutes to prepare and serve, so is perfect for quick and satisfying mid-week meal.
Fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice
This delightful dish has been rated four and a half stars by our readers, so is the perfect pick if you’re looking for something to blow your dinner party guests away. The sweetness of the fruit chutney compliments the heavy flavour of the lamb chops, whilst the spinach and saffron rice balance out the sharp kick of the French mustard. This flavoursome dish also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, so will leave you with plenty of time to entertain guests or unwind after a hectic day.
Pan-fried lamb chops
If you’d like to opt for one of the more traditional lamb chop recipes, then this simple lamb chop dish is perfect for you. Simply fry the lamb chops and onions in a pan with some sunflower oil for just 10 minutes until brown. The celery served at the side gives this delicious dish a tangy twist.
Balsamic lamb chops with minted beans
This elegant dinner-party lamb recipe is so easy to prepare that you’ll barely be able to believe just how delicious it tastes. The sharp balsamic flavour of the lamb is balanced out perfectly with the delicate taste of the minted beans, making for a delightful dinner party experience.
Lamb chops with pea mint salad
We all know the classic combination of lamb and mint. This recipe can be ready in less than 30 minutes and it the perfect light sprint meal for summer BBQ’s and parties.
Lamb with black bean and peppers
If you wouldn’t normally think of using lamb in a stir-fry then this delicious recipe with surprise you. Bursting with flavour, this tasty lamb dish can be ready in less than 30 minutes.
Feta and black olive crusted rack of lamb
A simple roast lamb recipe from essentials magazine, packed full of flavour it’s the perfect Sunday family meal.
Lancashire hotpot
This Lancashire hotpot is a rich, warming dish that’s full of flavour and all the family will be sure to love!
Hairy Bikers’ Irish lamb stew
The hairy Biker’s Irish lamb stew is a really traditional recipe to help keep all he classic flavours in tact. Made with carrots, potatoes and onions it’s a really filling family meal that is perfect for cold winter evenings.
Lemon and herb crusted rack of lamb
Ready in just 50 minutes, this mouth-watering recipe is unfused with mint, chives, lemon juice an garlic. Your lamb will never taste the same again.
Slimming World’s garlic and herb lamb with Mexican salsa
Spruce up your lamb without piling on the calories with this flavoursome recipe from Slimming Word.
