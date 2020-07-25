Easy quinoa recipes to try at home

We've rounded up our favourite quinoa recipes and popped them all in one place for you. From quinoa salads to quinoa breakfast, there are plenty of ways to cook this healthy grain and we're here to show you exactly how.
If you’ve never had quinoa before you’re missing out. This healthy grain looks like couscous but has the texture of rice. A healthy side option as it’s low in calories and fat, quinoa, pronounced ‘Keen-wah’ is easy to cook and is a healthier alternative to pasta or rice.
Quinoa takes hardly anytime at all to cook and is packed full of nutrients, protein and fibre – which makes it perfect for vegetarians. Quinoa is also gluten-free and is labelled as a superfood. We love it because it will keep you fuller for longer which is ideal if you’re trying to be healthy or are counting the calories.
So if you fancy giving it a try, we’ve rounded up our favourite quinoa recipes.
Easy quinoa recipes
Squash and Feta quinoa
If you've never cooked quinoa before then this is the perfect recipe to start with. Chunks of butternut squash, tangy red onions and creamy Feta turn this simple grain into a easy, filling lunch recipe.
Quinoa with halloumi
Give quinoa a Greek twist with this easy recipe. Served alongside thick slices of grilled halloumi, fresh mint, yogurt and pitta bread, quinoa has never tasted so good. This recipe is the perfect lunch time treat if you're on a diet as it is sure to keep you full until dinner time.
Quinoa butternut salad
Fresh crisp salad leaves, soft pieces of butternut squash and handfuls of nutty quinoa - need we say more? This super healthy salad is bursting with flavour and great for sharing with friends. Drizzle with a simple homemade dressing and ta-dah - you've turned your quinoa into lunch!
Cinnamon and apple quinoa porridge
This healthy porridge is a great way to start your day. The cinnamon and apple combination adds a delicious and sweet flavour to the quinoa. Along with runny honey, flaked almonds and plenty of raisins, this breakfast recipe will keep you full until lunch time with a slow-release of energy.
Creamy quinoa mushroom risotto
Bulk up your risotto with quinoa - it's much healthier and is a great way off adding protein to a vegetarian recipe. Plenty of mushrooms and fresh basil leaves gives this dish it's delicious flavour - the whole family will be asking for more!
Honey roast chicken thighs with quinoa
Chicken and rice make a delicious combo, but chicken and quinoa? Now, that's a match made in heaven! This healthy recipe mixes two protein-based ingredients together to make a delicious super-meal. A light marinade and freshly chopped peppers and onions packs this dinner full of flavour.
Quinoa crunchies
This recipe turns the savoury grain into a sweet treat. Once baked, quinoa gives a nutty crunchy texture to these cookies, while also making them a filling snack. Combined with runny honey and light muscovado sugar, these quinoa cookies are perfect as a day-time snack or late night nibble.
Lentil, squash and mushroom stew with quinoa
This hearty stew is warm and filling all-in-one. Lentils and a mix of juicy vegetables are all you need to conjure up this hearty stew. The quinoa in this recipe is served as a side rather than rice or couscous for a different flavour for the family.
This fresh, healthy salad can be eaten anytime of the day - as a filling lunch time treat or a light dinner recipe. Asparagus spears, juicy tomatoes and fresh mint leaves are perfect with the nutty flavour and texture of the quinoa. Sprinkle with Feta cheese and pomegranate for fresh bursts of flavour and serve!
Slimming World chickpea, orange and quinoa salad
The quinoa and citris vegetables take this Slimming World recipe a step above the rest, as not only is it a healthy option it's also packed full of colour and diverse flavours.
Vegan quinoa salad with asparagus and toasted nuts
This simple salad combines high-protein quinoa with fresh asparagus, rich toasted nuts, and a flavour-packed dressing to make it that bit more special.
Banana, chocolate and quinoa overnight oats
Joe Wick's Lean in 15 banana, chocolate and quinoa overnight oats are perfect for those with a sweet tooth and in need of a healthy breakfast recipe.
Quinoa and vegetable stuffing
Quinoa and vegetable stuffing is super tasty and the perfect option if you're vegan or vegetarian, plus it's gluten-free and dairy-free so everyone can tuck in.
Mexican salmon, lentil and quinoa bowl
This Mexican bowl is packed full of protein from the salmon and quinoa and topped off with some fresh herbs and yogurt to give it that fresh lift of flavour and colour.
Vegan Buddha bowl
A vegan Buddha bowl is a healthy meal that is so on trend. We've used chunky ribbons of butternut squash, roasted vegetables, and chickpeas with a quinoa base for this healthy and filling vegan Buddha bowl recipe.
Warm kale, avocado, pomegranate and quinoa salad
This kale salad takes kale to another level. The pomegranates give it a pop and the quinoa adds in some well needed protein.
Slimming World’s quick veggie cassoulet
This delicious, meat-free recipe gives a modern update to a French classic which the whole family can enjoy. An easy, 30 minute meal, perfect for rainy days as a warm, nourishing pick me up.
