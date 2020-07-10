Trending:

Simple wedding cake ideas

Jessica Dady Jessica Dady
  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • Wedding cake ideas to swoon over, from easy DIY wedding cakes for a low key wedding or part of a wedding cake table to towering tiered cakes that are really worth the extra effort

    Wedding cake ideas to swoon over, from easy DIY wedding cakes for a low key wedding or part of a wedding cake table to towering tiered cakes that are really worth the extra effort. You’ll find all our wedding cake ideas to suit your theme, whether you’re having an intimate reception or a big wedding.

    Having trouble deciding on what your wedding cake should be? Our wedding cakes are worthy of that all-important photo op; the cutting of the cake – and your guests will love a slice too. There are all sorts of looks and colours to choose from and will all look fabulous on the big day, with minimal stress!

    These easy wedding cake ideas include celebrity recipes such as Lorraine Pascale’s boozy Guinness, chocolate and blackcurrant cake and Stacie Stewart’s scrumptious red velvet cake as well as quirky ideas like a Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cake or an on-trend chocolate explosion drip cake.

    Simple wedding cake ideas

    Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 1 of 35

    Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake

    The fizz really makes this gorgeous celebration cake, made with whote chocolate and rose. It's easy to make but would work well as a low key wedding cake, or on a wedding cake table.

    Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake

    Chocolate explosion drip cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 2 of 35

    Chocolate explosion drip cake

    This towering chocolate explosion drip cake, sometimes called a flooded cake, appears to drip with chocolate and all your favourite chocolate bars. It's on-trend in cakes and really looks the part as an alternative wedding cake, with not a rose petal in sight.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate explosion drip cake

    Giant rainbow cupcake
    This is an image 3 of 35

    Giant rainbow cupcake

    For all you cupcake fanatics out there - go supersized on your wedding day. This spectacle of a cake (in jumbo cupcake style with 9 whopping layers) will cast a shadow over the '3 tiers' way of doing things.

    Get the recipe: Giant rainbow cupcake

    Stained glass cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 4 of 35

    Stained glass cake

    Bring a pop of colour to your wedding with this fun stained glass cake, which is simple but effective and perfect if you've got a brightly coloured theme.

    Get the recipe: Stained glass cake

    Elderflower drizzle cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 5 of 35

    Elderflower drizzle cake

    Delicate elderflower drizzle cake is layered high but left "naked", which is a popular trend in wedding cakes. Top with edible flowers for a decadent finish.

    Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake

    Rose and raspberry cake
    This is an image 6 of 35

    Rose and raspberry cake

    We have combined the two main ingredients to your wedding: the cake and the flowers! The sponge layers are filled with rosewater and raspberry cream, only to be topped off with glace icing.

    Get the recipe: Rose and raspberry cake
    Romantic wedding cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 7 of 35

    Romantic wedding cake

    Triple tested in the Woman's Weekly kitchen, this wedding cake, in all of its ruffled glory completed with handmade roses, looks (and tastes) the part. Follow our step-by-step guide to make this classic wedding cake in no time.

    Get the recipe: Romantic wedding cake

    White chocolate celebration cake
    This is an image 8 of 35

    White chocolate celebration cake

    This white chocolate celebration cake offers a nostalgic Valentine's experience for all you lovers out there. It takes a bit of work to assemble, but then again - so do most worthwhile things.

    Get the recipe: White chocolate celebration cake

    Stacie Stewart's red velvet cake
    This is an image 9 of 35

    Stacie Stewart’s red velvet cake

    Stacie Stewart's red velvet cake offers a stamp of sophistication on the big day. With its rich, ruby sponge center, topped off with a light cream cheese icing, this cake will make the first dance that little bit more romantic.

    Get the recipe: Stacie Stewart's red velvet cake

    Double chocolate and raspberry cake
    This is an image 10 of 35

    Double chocolate and raspberry cake

    With everything you want in a cake (and super easy to make), this chocolaty wonder is packed with white chocolate cream and lots'a raspberries! This mouth-watering cake is prepared in 25 mins and baked in only 40 mins.

    Get the recipe: Double chocolate and raspberry cake

    Berry Victoria sponge
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 11 of 35

    Berry Victoria sponge

    Everyone loves a good old fashioned Victoria sponge! This sandwich of soft sponge, topped off with berries, is the perfect summer wedding cake. Go for the traditional option and have your guests queuing up for their all time fave.

    Get the recipe: Berry Victoria sponge

    Rainbow cake
    This is an image 12 of 35

    Rainbow cake

    If you're looking for a cake that's sure to turn a few heads on your big day - this is it! The layers of soft sponge, complete with a cream cheese butter cream promise a vibrant, yummy and happy occasion.

    Get the recipe: Rainbow-cake

    Sprinkles cake
    This is an image 13 of 35

    Sprinkles cake

    Sprinkles and cake are just a match made in heaven. This glamorous cake decked out in dazzling sprinkles not only looks impressive, but is easier than you'd think to make.


    Get the recipe: Sprinkles cake

     

    Cigarellos cake with chocolate mousse filling
    This is an image 15 of 35

    Cigarellos cake with chocolate mousse filling

    Splash out for your wedding on this gorgeous cake. This stunning number, filled to the brim with chocolate and fresh fruit, will captivate your guests - after the bride, of course!

    Get the recipe: Cigarellos cake with chocolate mousse filling

    Lemon ombre layer cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 16 of 35

    Lemon ombre layer cake

    This lemon ombre cake is a real crowd pleaser made with lemon zest and curd with a fun, yellow ombre effect. Your guests will love your summery choice.

    Get the recipe: Lemon ombre layer cake

    Cranberry obsession snow cake
    This is an image 17 of 35

    Cranberry obsession snow cake

    For a magical winter wedding, this American creation with its cranberry center, topped off with buttercream and white chocolate shavings tastes brrrrrrr-illiant!

    Get the recipe: Cranberry obsession snow cake

    Pimm's layer cake
    This is an image 18 of 35

    Pimm’s layer cake

    It's Pimm's o'clock! Try the ultimate, boozy summer showstopper for your wedding. The cake that takes under an hour to prepare, this cheeky chappy combines Pimm's with butter and icing sugar to make a sweet and creamy buttercream that sandwiches those layers together superbly.


    Get the recipe: Pimm's layer cake
    Triple chocolate cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 19 of 35

    Triple chocolate cake

    Chocolate lover? Then you're going to adore this one! This triple chocolate cake is made rich with melted chocolate and a soft ganache icing. Prepare to fall in love.

    Get the recipe: Triple chocolate cake

    3 tier wedding cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 20 of 35

    3 tier wedding cake

    Learn how to create this glorious 3-tier wedding wonder! Our recipe from Woman's Weekly shows you how to master the fruit cake center - with more on how to craft this gorgeous topping.

    Get the recipe: 3-tier cake

    Reese's Pieces peanut butter cake
    This is an image 21 of 35

    Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cake

    Line up peanut butter lovers! This Reese's Pieces wonder combines rich chocolate sponge, peanut butter cream and is elegantly glazed with the finest chocolate ganache. Only to be topped off with Reese's Pieces of course!

    Get the recipe: Reese's Pieces peanut butter cake

    Maltesers layer cake
    This is an image 22 of 35

    Maltesers layer cake

    This cake with its creamy crunchy exterior offers an eternity of chocolaty happiness. Very easy to make, and cheap as chips - no, we're not teasing you! (Sorry.)

    Get the recipe: Maltesers layer cake

    Jubilee cake
    This is an image 23 of 35

    Jubilee cake

    For a patriotic wedding, go all out on the red white and blue with this scrumptious Jubilee cake. Combining blueberry and rasperry jam, clotted cream and fresh fruit - this cake shows off those proud British colours, and tastes divinely British too!

    Get the recipe: Jubilee cake

    Lorraine Pascale's chocolate, Guinness and blackcurrant cake
    This is an image 24 of 35

    Lorraine Pascale’s chocolate, Guinness and blackcurrant cake

    Lorraine Pascale's chocolate, Guinness and blackcurrant cake masterpiece is perfect for special occasions. Layer upon layer of rich, chocolate and Guiness infused sponge makes this cake extra special. Top with fresh berries before serving.


    Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's chocolate, Guinness and blackcurrant cake
    easy wedding cake ideas
    This is an image 25 of 35

    Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe

    This recipe is one of our most popular. Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe makes a mouth-watering celebration cake. It’s easy to make and would work well as a low-key wedding cake or a small celebration cake. Perfectly rich and creamy – and you’ll definitely have fun licking the spoon.

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s best chocolate cake

    This is an image 26 of 35

    Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake recipe

    Mary Berry's classic lemon drizzle cake recipe is one of our most popular recipes and you'll soon see why! It's cheap, quick and easy and something all your friends and family will love tucking into...

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake

    Coffee and walnut cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 27 of 35

    Coffee and walnut cake

    A real classic, coffee and walnut cake is loved by millions. Nostalgic, tasty and the perfect centre piece.

    Get the recipe: Coffee and walnut cake

    Triple layered Simnel cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 28 of 35

    Triple layered Simnel cake

    This triple layered Simnel cake has a modern and colourful twist. With pink raspberry layer and white chocolate frosting to make an impressive cake. This cake is ideal for serving a lot of people so no need to worry about any guests missing out on a delicious slice!

    Get the recipe: Triple layered Simnel cake

    Courgette and beetroot cake
    This is an image 29 of 35

    Courgette and beetroot cake

    Looking for something a bit more unusual for your wedding? This courgette and beetroot cake recipe is exactly what your looking for. The vegetables will help bring a very distinctive and sweet taste to the cake and make it a little healthier too!

    Get the recipe: Courgette and beetroot cake

    Triple layer red velvet cake
    Image credit: bhofack2/Getty Images
    This is an image 30 of 35

    Triple layer red velvet cake

    An impressive centrepiece for a party, this red velvet layer cake will really show someone you care.

    Get the recipe: Triple layer red velvet cake

    Coffee cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 31 of 35

    Coffee cake

    With a rich coffee flavour, infused with coffee frosting and dusted with cocoa powder, this classic coffee cake recipe is a staple to helping you celebrate and dance the night away!

    Get the recipe: Coffee cake

    Coconut and chocolate stripey cake
    This is an image 32 of 35

    Coconut and chocolate stripey cake

    Coconut and chocolate is a winning combination when it comes to baking - so if you love them both, then try out this delicious recipe from Royal Wedding cake maker Fiona Cairns.

    Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripey cake

    Persian Victoria Sponge cake with raspberries and rose
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 33 of 35

    Persian Victoria Sponge cake with raspberries and rose

    Our Persian Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and rose is delicate, fruity and a lovely modern twist on the classic.

    Get the recipe: Persian Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and rose

    Chocolate orange cake
    Image credit: TI Media Limited/Essentials
    This is an image 34 of 35

    Chocolate orange cake

    Looking for a mouth-watering chocolate orange cake for your special day? This super simple recipe tastes delicious with lashings of fresh cream.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate orange cake