Wedding cake ideas to swoon over, from easy DIY wedding cakes for a low key wedding or part of a wedding cake table to towering tiered cakes that are really worth the extra effort. You’ll find all our wedding cake ideas to suit your theme, whether you’re having an intimate reception or a big wedding.

Having trouble deciding on what your wedding cake should be? Our wedding cakes are worthy of that all-important photo op; the cutting of the cake – and your guests will love a slice too. There are all sorts of looks and colours to choose from and will all look fabulous on the big day, with minimal stress!

These easy wedding cake ideas include celebrity recipes such as Lorraine Pascale’s boozy Guinness, chocolate and blackcurrant cake and Stacie Stewart’s scrumptious red velvet cake as well as quirky ideas like a Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cake or an on-trend chocolate explosion drip cake.

Simple wedding cake ideas