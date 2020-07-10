Wedding cake ideas to swoon over, from easy DIY wedding cakes for a low key wedding or part of a wedding cake table to towering tiered cakes that are really worth the extra effort
Wedding cake ideas to swoon over, from easy DIY wedding cakes for a low key wedding or part of a wedding cake table to towering tiered cakes that are really worth the extra effort. You’ll find all our wedding cake ideas to suit your theme, whether you’re having an intimate reception or a big wedding.
Having trouble deciding on what your wedding cake should be? Our wedding cakes are worthy of that all-important photo op; the cutting of the cake – and your guests will love a slice too. There are all sorts of looks and colours to choose from and will all look fabulous on the big day, with minimal stress!
These easy wedding cake ideas include celebrity recipes such as Lorraine Pascale’s boozy Guinness, chocolate and blackcurrant cake and Stacie Stewart’s scrumptious red velvet cake as well as quirky ideas like a Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cake or an on-trend chocolate explosion drip cake.
Simple wedding cake ideas
Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
The fizz really makes this gorgeous celebration cake, made with whote chocolate and rose. It's easy to make but would work well as a low key wedding cake, or on a wedding cake table.
Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
Chocolate explosion drip cake
This towering chocolate explosion drip cake, sometimes called a flooded cake, appears to drip with chocolate and all your favourite chocolate bars. It's on-trend in cakes and really looks the part as an alternative wedding cake, with not a rose petal in sight.
Get the recipe: Chocolate explosion drip cake
Giant rainbow cupcake
For all you cupcake fanatics out there - go supersized on your wedding day. This spectacle of a cake (in jumbo cupcake style with 9 whopping layers) will cast a shadow over the '3 tiers' way of doing things.
Stained glass cake
Bring a pop of colour to your wedding with this fun stained glass cake, which is simple but effective and perfect if you've got a brightly coloured theme.
Get the recipe: Stained glass cake
Elderflower drizzle cake
Delicate elderflower drizzle cake is layered high but left "naked", which is a popular trend in wedding cakes. Top with edible flowers for a decadent finish.
Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake
Rose and raspberry cake
We have combined the two main ingredients to your wedding: the cake and the flowers! The sponge layers are filled with rosewater and raspberry cream, only to be topped off with glace icing.
Romantic wedding cake
Triple tested in the Woman's Weekly kitchen, this wedding cake, in all of its ruffled glory completed with handmade roses, looks (and tastes) the part. Follow our step-by-step guide to make this classic wedding cake in no time.
White chocolate celebration cake
This white chocolate celebration cake offers a nostalgic Valentine's experience for all you lovers out there. It takes a bit of work to assemble, but then again - so do most worthwhile things.
Stacie Stewart’s red velvet cake
Stacie Stewart's red velvet cake offers a stamp of sophistication on the big day. With its rich, ruby sponge center, topped off with a light cream cheese icing, this cake will make the first dance that little bit more romantic.
Double chocolate and raspberry cake
With everything you want in a cake (and super easy to make), this chocolaty wonder is packed with white chocolate cream and lots'a raspberries! This mouth-watering cake is prepared in 25 mins and baked in only 40 mins.
Get the recipe: Double chocolate and raspberry cake
Berry Victoria sponge
Everyone loves a good old fashioned Victoria sponge! This sandwich of soft sponge, topped off with berries, is the perfect summer wedding cake. Go for the traditional option and have your guests queuing up for their all time fave.
Rainbow cake
If you're looking for a cake that's sure to turn a few heads on your big day - this is it! The layers of soft sponge, complete with a cream cheese butter cream promise a vibrant, yummy and happy occasion.
Sprinkles cake
Sprinkles and cake are just a match made in heaven. This glamorous cake decked out in dazzling sprinkles not only looks impressive, but is easier than you'd think to make.
Lorraine Pascale’s raspberry, vanilla and white chocolate cake with almond flowers
Really treat yourself on your big day to Lorraine Pascale's combination of raspberry, vanilla and white chocolate. Topped off with almond flowers, the bridesmaids will be going crazy for a slice over the bride's recycled bouqet!
Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's raspberry, vanilla and white chocolate cake with almond flowers
Cigarellos cake with chocolate mousse filling
Splash out for your wedding on this gorgeous cake. This stunning number, filled to the brim with chocolate and fresh fruit, will captivate your guests - after the bride, of course!
Get the recipe: Cigarellos cake with chocolate mousse filling
Lemon ombre layer cake
This lemon ombre cake is a real crowd pleaser made with lemon zest and curd with a fun, yellow ombre effect. Your guests will love your summery choice.
Cranberry obsession snow cake
For a magical winter wedding, this American creation with its cranberry center, topped off with buttercream and white chocolate shavings tastes brrrrrrr-illiant!
Pimm’s layer cake
It's Pimm's o'clock! Try the ultimate, boozy summer showstopper for your wedding. The cake that takes under an hour to prepare, this cheeky chappy combines Pimm's with butter and icing sugar to make a sweet and creamy buttercream that sandwiches those layers together superbly.
Triple chocolate cake
Chocolate lover? Then you're going to adore this one! This triple chocolate cake is made rich with melted chocolate and a soft ganache icing. Prepare to fall in love.
Get the recipe: Triple chocolate cake
3 tier wedding cake
Learn how to create this glorious 3-tier wedding wonder! Our recipe from Woman's Weekly shows you how to master the fruit cake center - with more on how to craft this gorgeous topping.
Reese’s Pieces peanut butter cake
Line up peanut butter lovers! This Reese's Pieces wonder combines rich chocolate sponge, peanut butter cream and is elegantly glazed with the finest chocolate ganache. Only to be topped off with Reese's Pieces of course!
Maltesers layer cake
This cake with its creamy crunchy exterior offers an eternity of chocolaty happiness. Very easy to make, and cheap as chips - no, we're not teasing you! (Sorry.)
Jubilee cake
For a patriotic wedding, go all out on the red white and blue with this scrumptious Jubilee cake. Combining blueberry and rasperry jam, clotted cream and fresh fruit - this cake shows off those proud British colours, and tastes divinely British too!
Lorraine Pascale’s chocolate, Guinness and blackcurrant cake
Lorraine Pascale's chocolate, Guinness and blackcurrant cake masterpiece is perfect for special occasions. Layer upon layer of rich, chocolate and Guiness infused sponge makes this cake extra special. Top with fresh berries before serving.
Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe
This recipe is one of our most popular. Mary Berry’s chocolate cake recipe makes a mouth-watering celebration cake. It’s easy to make and would work well as a low-key wedding cake or a small celebration cake. Perfectly rich and creamy – and you’ll definitely have fun licking the spoon.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s best chocolate cake
Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake recipe
Mary Berry's classic lemon drizzle cake recipe is one of our most popular recipes and you'll soon see why! It's cheap, quick and easy and something all your friends and family will love tucking into...
Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake
Coffee and walnut cake
A real classic, coffee and walnut cake is loved by millions. Nostalgic, tasty and the perfect centre piece.
Get the recipe: Coffee and walnut cake
Triple layered Simnel cake
This triple layered Simnel cake has a modern and colourful twist. With pink raspberry layer and white chocolate frosting to make an impressive cake. This cake is ideal for serving a lot of people so no need to worry about any guests missing out on a delicious slice!
Get the recipe: Triple layered Simnel cake
Courgette and beetroot cake
Looking for something a bit more unusual for your wedding? This courgette and beetroot cake recipe is exactly what your looking for. The vegetables will help bring a very distinctive and sweet taste to the cake and make it a little healthier too!
Get the recipe: Courgette and beetroot cake
Triple layer red velvet cake
An impressive centrepiece for a party, this red velvet layer cake will really show someone you care.
Get the recipe: Triple layer red velvet cake
Coffee cake
With a rich coffee flavour, infused with coffee frosting and dusted with cocoa powder, this classic coffee cake recipe is a staple to helping you celebrate and dance the night away!
Get the recipe: Coffee cake
Coconut and chocolate stripey cake
Coconut and chocolate is a winning combination when it comes to baking - so if you love them both, then try out this delicious recipe from Royal Wedding cake maker Fiona Cairns.
Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripey cake
Persian Victoria Sponge cake with raspberries and rose
Our Persian Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and rose is delicate, fruity and a lovely modern twist on the classic.
Get the recipe: Persian Victoria sponge cake with raspberries and rose
Chocolate orange cake
Looking for a mouth-watering chocolate orange cake for your special day? This super simple recipe tastes delicious with lashings of fresh cream.
Get the recipe: Chocolate orange cake
Stacie Stewart’s raspberry, rose and vanilla cake
This sweet and elegant cake made with a light and fluffy sponge flavoured with delicate rose and decorated with fresh fruit.
Get the recipe: Stacie Stewart's raspberry, rose and vanilla cake