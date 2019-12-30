Food hacks: Tips and tricks that are sure to amaze

Discover food hacks to help you in the kitchen, from how to ripen bananas to how to make make whipped cream in a jar.
First up…
This nifty little trick will make sure your peanut butter stays fresher for longer. All you have to do is flip your jar of peanut butter upside down and store it this way in the cupboard. This handy hack makes sure the oils in the peanut butter distribute all the way through the peanut butter instead of collecting on the top. The oils preserve the spread, making it last much longer than usual. Makes sense right?
How to make two-ingredient pizza dough
Yes, it really does only take two ingredients to make this pizza dough and you've never guess what they are! What makes this pizza dough even better is that it doesn't need any proving - result!
How to make cheat’s marshmallow fondant
Have you ever wondered how you can make fondant from scratch? Well, we have the answer! Watch how easy it really is to make fondant using just marshmallows and icing sugar. Prepare to have your mind blown.
How to squeeze lemon with tongs
Learn how to squeeze lemons the easy way with this handy food hack. It's goodbye mess, hello kitchen tongs and maximum lemon juice!
How to hull strawberries with a straw
Strawberry fan? You're going to love this next trick! All you need is a straw and a steady hand to hull a whole punnet of strawberries in a matter of minutes. Prepare to be impressed!
How to grate chocolate with a potato peeler
Watch how to grate chocolate with a potato peeler - yes, really! You can make perfect chocolate curls and grate chocolate in a matter of minutes with this nifty food hack.
How to peel ginger with a spoon
Yes, you really can peel ginger with a spoon. It's so much easier than using a knife and will leave less waste in the process too. You'll be showing this hack off to your friends.
How to mash potato with an electric whisk
Say goodbye potato masher, hello electric whisk! This is the perfect way to make creamy, lump-free mashed potato every time. Watch and learn...
How to make cheat’s ice cream
It really doesn't take much to make these ice cream pops. Greek yogurt,
Maltesers and a drizzle of honey - simple! The kids are going to love
this food hack, and they can help make them too! If you want a healthier
option, swap the Maltesers for fruit.
How to make mini chocolate bowls
The kids are going to love these mini chocolate bowls. Made with white chocolate, sprinkles and balloons, these bowls can be filled with all sorts of treats including ice cream!
How to remove an egg yolk with a plastic bottle
Yes, you really can remove an egg yolk from its egg white with the
nozzle of a plastic bottle. Watch and prepare to be amazed by this
simple yet effective method that means you don't have ot get your hands
dirty.
How to make buttermilk
There's no need to buy buttermilk from the shop anymore! This nifty hack
shows you how simple it really is to make buttermilk at home. All you
need is milk and lemon juice, and ta-dah!
How to make hot chocolate with real chocolate
Take your favourite chocolate bar and turn it into a warm, luxurious hot
chocolate. All you need is a glass of milk and you've got a
mouth-watering hot chocolate - you'll never look at hot chocolate powder
the same way again.
How to make milk and cookies ice cubes
The kids are going to love these milk and cookie ice cubes. They're
perfect for popping into milkshakes to keep them cool without watering
them down, plus they're really easy to make too.
How to make two tone icing
Transform your cake or cupcakes with this easy two tone icing that you
can make with just one piping bag. We've used yellow and pink
buttercream, but you can choose your favourite two colours instead.
How to use an apple slicer to make potato wedges
Using an apple slicer, this nifty little trick will show you how simple
it can be to make potato wedges. Drizzle in oil, season and cook away!
Watch: How to make use an apple slicer to make potato wedges
How to use frozen fruit as ice cubes
Turn fruit into ice cubes with this simple food hack. It's so simple to
make these fruity treats - perfect for keeping drinks cool without
diluting them or even as a snack for the kids in the summer months.
How to stop an electric hand whisk splattering
Fed up of that icing sugar cloud or buttercream splattering all around
your kitchen surfaces? This handy trick will show you just how easy it
is to stop the mess.
How to use cookie cutters to decorate a cake
Looking for a simple way to decorate your cake? Learn how to use cookie
cutters as a great way to create patterns on a plain cake using icing
sugar or sprinkles.
How to whip cream in a jar
Yes, you really can whip cream in a jar! Once you've mastered this fun
food hack, you'll be swapping that electric hand whisk for a jar
instead. It takes just 30 seconds, no equipment required.
How to peel a potato without a potato peeler
Yes, you really can peel a potato without even picking up a potato peeler! Lightly score a sharp knife around the centre of your potato, pop into boiling hot water and cook until slightly soft. Remove and cool before carefully peeling off the potato skin in two parts. Ta-dah!
How to ripen bananas in the oven
Did you know you can ripen bananas in the oven? It's quick, simple and a great way to speed up the ripening process without making your bananas taste any different.
Pop them on a baking tray on a low heat in the oven and keep an eye on them. They'll slowly turn brown, like magic!
How to scoop ice cream smoothly
Pour some hot water into a bowl and before you scoop your ice cream from the tub, dip the scoop into the water to warm it up. You should be able to scoop perfect balls of ice cream every time!
How to catch stray eggshell
Wet your fingers with water before attempting to scoop out eggshell from your mixing bowl. It'll make chasing that stray bit of eggshell around the bowl a little easier as it should stick to your finger in no time.
How to make dough rise faster
Making bread in a hurry? Speed up the rising time by popping the bowl you're proving your dough in onto a heat pad or stand next to a hot water bottle. It'll really speed up the process!
How to stop brown sugar clumping
Do you find that your brown sugar always clumps? Never fear! Add a slice of bread to the container. This will absorb any moisture that the sugar contains and will stop it from sticking together.
How to slice cleanly
Make sure you get the perfect cut of bread or cake every time by warming up your knife. Just run it under the hot tap until warm, pat dry with a tea towel and get slicing.
How to tell an egg is fresh
There's a very simple way of making sure the eggs in your kitchen are fresh. Fill up a glass bowl full of water. Pop the egg into the water. If it floats, don't eat it. If it lies on its side at the bottom, it's fresh and if it lies upright at the bottom, eat as soon as possible.
How to keep asparagus fresh
One of the best way to keep asparagus fresh is by cutting off the ends (at the base, not the spears) and popping them into a jar of water, like a bunch of flowers. They'll last much longer than being kept in the fridge.
How to open a stuck jar
Finding it hard to get a lid off a jar? Run it under the hot tap for a while or pour a little bit of boiling water over the rim. Twist and pull!
How to cut meat more easily
A quicker way to cut up meat is to use kitchen scissors. We'd recommend having two pairs though - one for cutting meat and one for other day-to-day use, each labelled to make sure you don't get confused. Wash the meat scissors like you would a knife.
How to ripen avocados with a paper bag
If you've bought an avocado that needs a little help ripening, place in a paper bag at room temperature and leave for a day or two. To speed up the process even further, add an apple to the bag too - it's worth a try!
How to stop potatoes sprouting
Storing apples with potatoes can keep them from sprouting - amazing, we know!