We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

March is Brain Tumour Awareness Month, so the perfect time whip up one of our giant bakes and join a local bake sale, or even better – set up your own!

The Brain Tumour Charity is a national charity which funds ground-breaking research, campaigns for greater awareness and provides vital support services for those affected by brain tumours, which are the biggest cancer killer of children and adults under 40.

To support our charity partner, staff at TI Media will be joining The Big Bake sale, an annual event that aims to raise money for the charity by selling cakes, biscuits, pies, brownies or anything else that might temp a donation for the cause.

You can find more information about the bake sale here as well as the details to get a free fundraising pack.

While the 6 March is the official bake sale date, the whole of March is brain tumour awareness month so pencil something in on another date if it’s more convenient.

We will be doing a super-sized theme to our bakes and below you can find some ideas if you’d like to do the same.

Here are 6 giant treats perfect for The Big Bake sale:

Giant KitKat Chunky

Entice the KitKat chunky lovers in your life to part with their cash for charity with this impressive supersized fridge cake.

Get the recipe: Giant KitKat Chunky

Giant cupcake

Why sell regular cupcakes when you can sell slices of this giant cupcake!

Get the recipe: Giant cupcake

Giant chocolate cupcake

Chocolate sponge, chocolate buttercream and chocolate treats to decorate – it’s a recipe to success…

Get the recipe: Giant chocolate cupcake

Giant Bourbon Biscuit

Make sure there is a good supply of tea and coffee available when selling this classic.

Get the recipe: Giant Bourbon Biscuit

Giant scone with clotted cream





Rich with cherries and decadent clotted cream, it’s hard to turn down a slice of this beauty!

Get the recipe: Scone cake

Giant vegan shortbread

Rich olive oil replaces the butter in this household favourite making it suitable for anyone following a plant-based diet!

Get the recipe: Vegan shortbread

We’ve got hundreds of recipes that are perfect for bake sales, explore more of our cake recipes here and biscuit recipes here.

Remember, if baking isn’t your thing you could fake it and buy something from your local bakery or supermarket to sell or support a bake sale by making a donation instead.

Will you be joining the Big Bake sale on the 6 March or hosting your own? Head over to our Facebook page to share your ideas and don’t forget to tag us on Instagram @goodtoknow and @testkitchenuk.