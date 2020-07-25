Trending:

    If you or a loved one has coeliac disease or a gluten intolerance, we have plenty of gluten-free cake recipes for you.

    Flour is a key ingredient in baking but if you suffer from a gluten intolerance, it can mean a lot of sweet treats aren’t suitable. But don’t worry, there is a way to create delicious cakes without the gluten.

    Flourless chocolate cakes are the easiest thing to bake but our selection of gluten-free cakes has lots of clever swaps and substitutions so you can enjoy cakes, cupcakes, brownies and more.

    Gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake
    Gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake

    Yes, this cake really is gluten-free! You can have your cake and eat it too with this rich chocolate sandwich cake. This mouth-watering cake is smothered in a dairy-free ganache and is suitable for gluten-free dieters. We know, we can't believe it either!

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake

    Gluten-free scoop scones
    Gluten-free scoop scones

    Ready in just 50 mins, these soft and fluffy scones are just begging to be topped with cream and jam and enjoyed with a cuppa. You only need a handful of gluten-free ingredients to make them, too.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free scoop scones

    Gluten-free chocolate brownies
    Gluten-free chocolate brownies

    Yes, these really are gluten-free brownies! They don't miss out on any flavour and are still as rich and moreish as your average batch of brownies.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free chocolate brownies

    Gluten-free raisin and cinnamon bread
    Gluten-free raisin and cinnamon bread

    This gluten-free raisin and cinnamon bread is a special treat for breakfast. Made with gluten-free white bread flour. It's a sweet bread which is perfect served with a spread of butter.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free raisin and cinnamon bread

    Gluten-free lemon shortbread rounds
    Gluten-free lemon shortbread rounds

    We just love these delicious shortbreads. They're simple to make with a sweet zing of lemon flavour. Tie with a ribbon and give as a gift to one of your friends on a gluten-free diet!

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free lemon shortbread rounds

    Gluten-free coconut cookies
    Gluten-free coconut cookies

    The perfect accompaniment to your afternoon cup of tea, these crunchy coconut cookies are made using gluten-free flour.

    Get the recipe: Crunchy coconut cookies

    Gluten-free Victoria sponge
    Gluten-free Victoria sponge

    This delicious gluten-free Victoria sponge doesn't miss out on any flavour. With a hint of vanilla, a sweet cream filling and a generous helping of strawberry jam, this bake can be made in just 1hr.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free Victoria sponge

    Gluten-free sponge cake
    Gluten-free sponge cake

    See how to make a classic sponge cake without wheat flour with our basic gluten-free sponge cake. It's the perfect base for future baking adventures, so try this easy sponge for your first foray into gluten-free baking.

    Get the recipe: Basic gluten-free sponge cake

    Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes
    Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes

    Made exclusively for goodtoknow by our cupcake queen Victoria Threader, these gluten-free blueberry cupcakes contain ground almonds and gluten-free flour and are topped with creme fraiche.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes

    Gluten-free scones
    Gluten-free scones

    Where would afternoon tea be without scones? Luckily these classic bakes are easy to turn into a gluten-free treat, see how with Woman's Weekly's gluten-free scones recipe.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free scones

    Flourless chocolate cake
    This is an image 11 of 25

    Flourless chocolate cake

    A simple way to make a chocolate cake gluten-free is to leave out the flour altogether - the result is rich, dense and fudgy.

    Get the recipe: Flourless chocolate cake

    Gluten-free pecan brownies
    Gluten-free pecan brownies

    These soft and gooey gluten-free pecan chocolate brownies have all the
    chocolatey flavour of regular brownies. Plus they only takes 40 mins to
    cook, so you don't have to wait very long!

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free pecan chocolate brownies

    Phil Vickery's fudgy almond cake
    Phil Vickery’s fudgy almond cake

    Sticky mint syrup and a crunchy honeycomb frosting give Phil Vickery's fudge almond cake an extra layer of flavour. Can you resist a 2nd slice?

    Get the recipe: Phil Vickery's fudgy almond cake

    Gluten-free banana bread
    Gluten-free banana bread

    Most of your favourite baking recipes can be made gluten-free. This gluten-free banana bread loses none of the flavour of the traditional recipe.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free banana bread

    Gluten-free spiced fruit teabread
    Gluten-free spiced fruit teabread

    This spiced fruit tea bread isn't only gluten free, it's also low in fat! A great quick and easy cake recipe to have up your sleeve.

    Get the recipe: Spiced fruit tea-bread

    Gluten-free chocolate roulade
    Gluten-free chocolate roulade

    Roulade is always a popular dessert option on special occasions. See how to make it gluten free with this handy gluten-free chocolate roulade recipe from Woman's Weekly.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free chocolate roulade

    Ginger polenta cake
    Ginger polenta cake

    Polenta and ground almonds replace the flour in this utterly delicious ginger polenta cake.

    Get the recipe: Ginger polenta cake

    Jammy coconut squares
    Jammy coconut squares

    These gluten-free jammy coconut squares have an unlikely surprise
    ingredient in them - potatoes! The mashed spuds keep the squares nice
    and moist while the sweet jam and coconut topping proves irresistible.

    Get the recipe: Gluten-free jammy coconut squares

    Coconut macaroon
    Coconut macaroon

    These little sugary mounds of coconut are really quick to make - can be ready in less than 20 minutes - and you'll only need three ingredients!

    Get the recipe: Coconut macaroon

    Gluten-free and egg-free chocolate layer cake
    Gluten-free and egg-free chocolate layer cake

    It may be gluten free and egg free, but this chocolate layer cake really is a special celebration cake that everyone can enjoy.

    Get the recipe: Gluten free and egg free chocolate layer cake

    Gluten-free lemon polenta cake
    Gluten-free lemon polenta cake

    This gluten-free lemon polenta cake with honey drizzle is a super fancy take on a classic lemon drizzle, it's a sweet, colourful summery winner.

    Get the recipe: Gluten free lemon polenta cake

    Gluten-free and sugar-free carrot cake
    Gluten-free and sugar-free carrot cake

    If you're on a gluten free diet you don't have to worry about missing out on tasting this showstopping carrot cake recipe. Not only is it gluten-free but also sugar free - swapping usual caster sugar for Stevia or Splenda, so you can treat yourself guilt free to that large slice of goodness.

    Get the recipe: Gluten free and sugar free carrot cake

    Gluten-free Christmas cake
    Gluten-free Christmas cake

    This gluten free Christmas cake recipe is a lovely, easy to make version just as good as any old traditional recipe. It combines mixed dried fruit, almonds, glace cherries and either a splash of orange juice or brandy to bring all those glorious Christmas memories and flavours to the dish.

    Get the recipe: Gluten free Christmas cake

    Gluten and dairy-free almond cake with poached plums
    Gluten and dairy-free almond cake with poached plums

    Poaching always sounds more difficult than it really is. See how easy it can be with this fruit and nut combination dessert that's gluten and dairy free so everyone can enjoy!

    Get the recipe: Gluten and dairy free almond cake with poached plums

    Gluten-free and sugar-free banana bundt cake
    Gluten-free and sugar-free banana bundt cake

    Just because this banana cake is gluten free and sugar free doesn't mean it misses out on any of the delicious flavours of a regular banana cake. The non-dairy spread and gluten free flour makes this cake that little bit healthier while using brown, ripe bananas bring all the yummy sweetness.

    Get the recipe: Gluten free and sugar free banana bundt cake