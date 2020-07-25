If you or a loved one has coeliac disease or a gluten intolerance, take a look at our gluten-free cakes and bakes for some delicious ideas. Cakes aren't off the menu for a gluten-free diet!
Flour is a key ingredient in baking but if you suffer from a gluten intolerance, it can mean a lot of sweet treats aren’t suitable. But don’t worry, there is a way to create delicious cakes without the gluten.
Flourless chocolate cakes are the easiest thing to bake but our selection of gluten-free cakes has lots of clever swaps and substitutions so you can enjoy cakes, cupcakes, brownies and more.
Gluten-free cake recipes
Gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake
Yes, this cake really is gluten-free! You can have your cake and eat it too with this rich chocolate sandwich cake. This mouth-watering cake is smothered in a dairy-free ganache and is suitable for gluten-free dieters. We know, we can't believe it either!
Gluten-free scoop scones
Ready in just 50 mins, these soft and fluffy scones are just begging to be topped with cream and jam and enjoyed with a cuppa. You only need a handful of gluten-free ingredients to make them, too.
Gluten-free chocolate brownies
Yes, these really are gluten-free brownies! They don't miss out on any flavour and are still as rich and moreish as your average batch of brownies.
Gluten-free raisin and cinnamon bread
This gluten-free raisin and cinnamon bread is a special treat for breakfast. Made with gluten-free white bread flour. It's a sweet bread which is perfect served with a spread of butter.
Gluten-free lemon shortbread rounds
We just love these delicious shortbreads. They're simple to make with a sweet zing of lemon flavour. Tie with a ribbon and give as a gift to one of your friends on a gluten-free diet!
Gluten-free coconut cookies
The perfect accompaniment to your afternoon cup of tea, these crunchy coconut cookies are made using gluten-free flour.
Gluten-free Victoria sponge
This delicious gluten-free Victoria sponge doesn't miss out on any flavour. With a hint of vanilla, a sweet cream filling and a generous helping of strawberry jam, this bake can be made in just 1hr.
Gluten-free sponge cake
See how to make a classic sponge cake without wheat flour with our basic gluten-free sponge cake. It's the perfect base for future baking adventures, so try this easy sponge for your first foray into gluten-free baking.
Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes
Made exclusively for goodtoknow by our cupcake queen Victoria Threader, these gluten-free blueberry cupcakes contain ground almonds and gluten-free flour and are topped with creme fraiche.
Gluten-free scones
Where would afternoon tea be without scones? Luckily these classic bakes are easy to turn into a gluten-free treat, see how with Woman's Weekly's gluten-free scones recipe.
Flourless chocolate cake
A simple way to make a chocolate cake gluten-free is to leave out the flour altogether - the result is rich, dense and fudgy.
Gluten-free pecan brownies
These soft and gooey gluten-free pecan chocolate brownies have all the
chocolatey flavour of regular brownies. Plus they only takes 40 mins to
cook, so you don't have to wait very long!
Phil Vickery’s fudgy almond cake
Sticky mint syrup and a crunchy honeycomb frosting give Phil Vickery's fudge almond cake an extra layer of flavour. Can you resist a 2nd slice?
Gluten-free banana bread
Most of your favourite baking recipes can be made gluten-free. This gluten-free banana bread loses none of the flavour of the traditional recipe.
Gluten-free spiced fruit teabread
This spiced fruit tea bread isn't only gluten free, it's also low in fat! A great quick and easy cake recipe to have up your sleeve.
Gluten-free chocolate roulade
Roulade is always a popular dessert option on special occasions. See how to make it gluten free with this handy gluten-free chocolate roulade recipe from Woman's Weekly.
Ginger polenta cake
Polenta and ground almonds replace the flour in this utterly delicious ginger polenta cake.
Jammy coconut squares
These gluten-free jammy coconut squares have an unlikely surprise
ingredient in them - potatoes! The mashed spuds keep the squares nice
and moist while the sweet jam and coconut topping proves irresistible.
Coconut macaroon
These little sugary mounds of coconut are really quick to make - can be ready in less than 20 minutes - and you'll only need three ingredients!
Coconut macaroon
Gluten-free and egg-free chocolate layer cake
It may be gluten free and egg free, but this chocolate layer cake really is a special celebration cake that everyone can enjoy.
Gluten-free and egg-free chocolate layer cake
Gluten-free lemon polenta cake
This gluten-free lemon polenta cake with honey drizzle is a super fancy take on a classic lemon drizzle, it's a sweet, colourful summery winner.
Gluten-free lemon polenta cake
Gluten-free and sugar-free carrot cake
If you're on a gluten free diet you don't have to worry about missing out on tasting this showstopping carrot cake recipe. Not only is it gluten-free but also sugar free - swapping usual caster sugar for Stevia or Splenda, so you can treat yourself guilt free to that large slice of goodness.
Gluten-free and sugar-free carrot cake
Gluten-free Christmas cake
This gluten free Christmas cake recipe is a lovely, easy to make version just as good as any old traditional recipe. It combines mixed dried fruit, almonds, glace cherries and either a splash of orange juice or brandy to bring all those glorious Christmas memories and flavours to the dish.
Gluten-free Christmas cake
Gluten and dairy-free almond cake with poached plums
Poaching always sounds more difficult than it really is. See how easy it can be with this fruit and nut combination dessert that's gluten and dairy free so everyone can enjoy!
Gluten and dairy-free almond cake with poached plums
Gluten-free and sugar-free banana bundt cake
Just because this banana cake is gluten free and sugar free doesn't mean it misses out on any of the delicious flavours of a regular banana cake. The non-dairy spread and gluten free flour makes this cake that little bit healthier while using brown, ripe bananas bring all the yummy sweetness.
Gluten-free and sugar-free banana bundt cake