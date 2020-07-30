Find gluten-free recipes for kids to give you lots of options, whether your child suffers from coeliac disease or is on a temporary exclusion diet. We've got everything from gluten-free brownies to gluten-free lasagne.
Gluten-free recipes for kids
Gluten-free chocolate brownies
Your little ones are going to be over the moon when you whip up this batch of gooey chocolate brownies made with gluten-free flour. Dust with icing sugar before serving and watch them disappear in seconds!
Gluten-free vegetable lasagne
Get the whole family eating gluten-free with this easy gluten-free vegetable lasagne. It may take 1hr and 30 mins to make but it is certainly worth the wait made with gluten-free lasagne sheets and packed with plenty of veggies. Prepare in advance to have it on the table at your usual dinner time.
Gluten-free lemon shortbread rounds
Roll up those sleeves and get your little one involved in the baking by making these gluten-free lemon shortbread rounds made with gluten-free flour. The kids are going to love the buttery and lemony flavour of these biscuits.
Tuna and pea quiche
This delicious tuna and pea quiche is not only gluten-free but dairy-free too, making it a rather healthy option. It doesn't miss out on any flavour though thanks to the hint of paprika spice and tuna flakes. It's the perfect gluten-free packed lunch treat for your kids!
Jammy coconut squares
This sweet coconut tray bake is topped with strawberry jam, packed with coconut and contains a secret ingredient - potatoes! The potato in this cake makes it extra moist and spongey. This recipe also uses gluten-free flour so it's perfect for your kids.
Gluten-free chocolate pudding
These easy peasy chocolate puddings are gluten-free and full of rich chocolaty flavour. Made with chocolate, gluten-free muffins and a generous amount of custard, these puds can be ready in just 10 mins.
Gluten-free banana bread
Use up those brown bananas in your fruit bowl and put a big smile on your child's face when it comes to lunch time with this delicious banana bread recipe. Made with cinnamon, drizzled in maple syrup and made with gluten-free flour and baking powder, you really can't go wrong!
Orange fairy cakes
Sticky sweet these bite-sized orange fairy cakes are gluten-free but not lacking in flavour. Made with freshly squeezed orange juice and grated rind, these cakes are easy and delicious.
Dairy-free and gluten-free cookies
Nothing beats the smell of freshly baked cookies wafting through the house. Make your little ones weekend by whipping up a batch of these dairy-free and gluten-free cookies.
Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes
These cupcakes are so easy to make that the kids can help! Each sponge is topped with fresh blueberries and a light creme fraiche icing. These sweet little treats are so simple to make.
Speedy seeded flatbreads
These speedy seeded flat breads are perfect for packed lunch boxes filled with your child's favourite sandwich filling. Making bread from scratch is ideal if your child has coeliac disease as you know exactly what is going into your bake. These flatbreads take only 20 mins to make.
Dairy-free and gluten-free chocolate cake
Rich gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake is so good that you won’t even know it’s missing the usual ingredients. Serving 10 people, it’s an easy task for beginner bakers and takes less than an hour.
Get the recipe: Gluten-free and dairy-free chocolate cake
Gluten-free chicken and leek pie
With this easy gluten-free chicken and leek pie recipe you’ll no longer think avoiding gluten means avoiding comfort food. Packed with big chunks of meat, savoury leeks and rich, creamy sauce, you’ll never know the difference!
Get the recipe: Gluten-free chicken and leek pie
Gluten-free and sugar-free blueberry hazelnut muffins
These mouth-watering gluten-free and sugar-free hazelnut muffins don’t hold back on any flavours.
Get the recipe: Gluten-free and sugar-free blueberry hazelnut muffins
Buckwheat Pancakes
These easy buckwheat pancakes are great with sweet or savoury fillings and are a delicious way to start the day (or end it, if you fancy them for dinner!) This gluten-free recipe only takes 20 minutes to make and the kids will love it.
Get the recipe: Buckwheat pancakes
Gluten-free muffins with peanut butter, chocolate and banana
The kids will love eating these gluten-free muffins and they are so easy to make that they could get involved with the baking too. Don’t forget to swap the rum out for milk to make it family-friendly though!
Get the recipe: Gluten-free muffins with peanut butter, chocolate and banana
Vegetable crumble
This hearty vegetarian dish combines the warmth of root vegetables with the texture of the crumble and the distinctive flavour of cumin seeds to make a delicious filling dinner. Perfect in knowing it’ll contribute to the kids 5-a-day count!
Get the recipe: Vegetable crumble
Gluten-free biscuits with no added sugar
Our gluten-free biscuit recipe uses chocolate as the sweetener. By doing so, these squidgy chocolate gluten-free biscuits have a lower sugar content so it’s healthier for the kids and you can enjoy your afternoon treat without feeling guilty.
Get the recipe: Gluten-free biscuits with no added sugar
blueberry and coconut pancakes
A great weekend brunch option, the kids will love these fun and tasty gluten-free blueberry and coconut pancakes. With only 20 minutes to make, you enjoy that lie in!
Get the recipe: Gluten-free blueberry and coconut pancakes
Creamy and comforting tomato soup
This delicious, creamy tomato soup is the perfect healthy meal to keep you going for longer and feeling warm and cosy. This easy to make dish is full of simple ingredients that the whole family will love.
Get the recipe: Creamy and comforting tomato soup