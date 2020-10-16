Trending:

Sweet and savoury Halloween food ideas for kids

    • Halloween is right around the corner, and we have loads of great food ideas that's perfect for spooky celebrations . From cheesy broomsticks to jelly worms, take a look at our sweet and savoury recipes that are so easy to make!

    Halloween is a great time for kids. They want to dress up as spooky ghosts or crazy witches and often want their friends to join in too. But don’t you worry, there’s no need to stress about this occasion, especially when we’ve got all these Halloween recipes to choose from.

    So if you’re planning to celebrate Halloween this year, you’ve come to the right place. From wickedly sweet cupcakes to scarily tasty pumpkin soup, take a look at our sweet and savoury Halloween food ideas. These delicious bites are sure to go down a treat with the kids and put some big smiles on a lot of faces.

    If you’re in the mood for baking, we’ve got some simple mini pumpkin pies which is a great way to use up your pumpkin carving leftovers. Or we’ve got gooey, melt-in-the-mouth toffee apple cake pops which are perfect for decorating with the kids however you wish.

    Want to make some savoury snacks too? We’ve got Frankenstein fingers and sheep’s eyes made from carrots, which is a great way to sneak some vegetables into the party without the kids realising. There’s sticky sausage and bacon broomsticks, chilli chicken Halloween cauldrons and many many more. Happy Halloween!

    Easy Halloween food ideas for kids

    Jelly worms
    Jelly worms

    You won't believe how easy it is to make 100 jelly worms in one go with this simple trick. Then you'll have bowls of jelly worms for you party!

    Get the recipe: Jelly worms

    Cheesy broomsticks
    Cheesy broomsticks

    Made with only 3 ingredients, these cheesy broomsticks are ready in just 10 minutes and will look the party for you Halloween get-together.

    Get the recipe: Cheesy broomsticks

    Witch's hat biscuits
    Witch’s hat biscuits

    These witch hat biscuits are so easy to make using biscuits (ready made or shop-bought), ice cream cones, chocolate and coloured fondant. The kids are going to love making and eating them! Fill with sweets for an added surprise.

    Get the recipe: Witch's hat biscuits

    Halloween whoopie pies on plate

    Kids will go mad for the delicious icing in the middle of these Halloween whoopie pies and they'll look great on your party platter.

    Get the recipe: Halloween whoopie pies

    Vampire jelly teeth
    Vampire jelly teeth

    These vampire jelly teeth are much easier to make than they may look! Made with strawberry jelly, marshmallows and oranges, the kids are going to love making these bites as well as eating them too. Prepare in advance so the jelly has plenty of time to set.

    Get the recipe: Vampire jelly teeth

    Creepy cheese faces
    Creepy cheese faces

    How scary are these creepy cheese faces? To make them yourself you will need English muffins, tomato puree and cheese slices. Cut the muffins in half and spread with a thin layer of tomato puree. Take the cheese slices and carve out scary faces. Place onto the muffin and grill.

    Pumpkin and maple cupcakes
    Pumpkin and maple cupcakes

    These little jack-o'-lantern cupcakes have pumpkin puree in them. Get the kids to ice on different expressions for the pumpkins.

    Get the recipe: Jack-o'-lantern cupcakes

    Zombie-bread men
    Zombie-bread men

    Make up a batch of these zombie-bread men with your party guests. They can decorate them however they like and you can eat them afterwards too. Not sure how to make them? Easy! Make a batch of gingerbread men and rough them up a bit! Decorate with red, white and black icing and make eyes out of white and black fondant.

    Get the recipe: Zombie-bread men

    Terrifying trifles
    Terrifying trifles

    These easy-to-make trifles are sure to scare your party guests. Layered with cake, green custard, Oreo biscuits, orange jelly and whipped cream, these trifles are packed full of sweet treats.

    Get the recipe: Terrifying trifles

    Spooky Halloween pizza
    Spooky Halloween pizza

    This spooky Halloween pizza recipe is the perfect ghoulish treat to whip up on Halloween. It’s so easy to make, the kids will love getting involved. Use a cookie cutter to cut out different shapes of cheese including ghosts, bats, pumpkins and more!

    Get the recipe: Spooky Halloween pizza

    Spooky chocolate-covered apples
    Spooky chocolate-covered apples

    All you need to make these spooky treats is chocolate, apples and food colouring/writing icing. Just melt chocolate in the microwave and allow to cool slightly. Pierce an apple with a wooden skewer and dip into the chocolate. Spoon over the white chocolate, over the bowl, to ensure the apple is fully covered. Leave to dry in the fridge, on a piece of greaseproof paper. Once set, draw faces with writing icing. Ta-dah!

    Ssssnake rolls
    Ssssnake rolls

    To make these you will need ready made shortcrust pastry, sausage meat, an egg and a pepper. Cut long strips of pastry and place a thin line of sausage meat down the middle. Glaze one edge of the pastry with beaten egg and roll the other one over the meat, pressing the edges of the pastry together. Curve into a snake-like shape and glaze with the remaining beaten egg. Bake in the oven (200C, gas 6) for 15-20 mins until golden brown. Make eyes and a tongue from chunks of the pepper.

    Chocolate Mini Roll bats
    Chocolate Mini Roll bats

    You will need chocolate mini rolls, black and white fondant, icing sugar. All you have to do to make them is draw a bat wing stencil on a piece of paper, place it over black fondant and cut out several black wings. Make a 'glue' from a little icing sugar and water and stick the wings around the mini rolls. Make eyes by placing small black balls of fondant onto larger white balls, 'glue' these onto the rolls.

    Puking pumpkin dip
    Puking pumpkin dip

    You will need a pumpkin, a sharp knife and some dips. Cut a large mouth towards the bottom of the pumpkin and scoop out the seeds. Carve eyes and a nose with a sharp knife. Place the pumpkin on the egde of a plate, spoon the dip into the mouth and spread onto the plate.

    Blood bath cocktail
    Blood bath cocktail

    Vampires will love this blood bath cocktail made with pomegranates and vodka. Double or quadruple the recipe to make
    enough for punch, and serve it from a fake cauldron. Not one for the
    kids!

    Get the recipe: Blood bath cocktail

    Pumpkin carrot face
    Pumpkin carrot face

    Get creative with your vegetables by making this pumpkin carrot face. You will need mini carrots, courgette or cucumber and a selection of dips. All you have to do is arrange the carrots in a pumpkin shape, cut the courgette for the mouth and add bowls of dips for the eyes. Give it a twist by using salsa for the eyes and mouth for a 'bloody' twist.

    Halloween toffee apples
    Halloween toffee-apples

    Give your toffee apples a ruby red twist by adding a few drops of red food colouring to the last stage of the toffee mix. These apples will be the perfect showstopper on your party table. The kids are going to love them!

    Get the recipe: Halloween toffee apples

    Skele-mallow zombie
    Skele-mallow zombie

    To make these marshmallow zombies, you will need large and mini marshmallows, wooden skewers, food writing icing and fondant. Thread three large marshmallows onto a skewer, add a couple of mini marshmallows at the top for the neck, then add the 'head'. Stick two smaller skewers out of the top 'body' marshmallow and thread mini marshmallows on for the 'arms' and large marshmallows for the 'hands' - repeat for the legs. Add fondant eyes and decorate with writing icing.

    Hollow heads
    Hollow heads

    To make these hollow heads you will need coconuts, red food colouring, black marker pen. Cut a lid into the coconut and decorate with the food colouring and marker pen. Drink the coconut milk or serve your spooky cocktails in them. Give them a twist by painting vampire faces onto the coconuts and wrap in a black cloak.

    Slimey tarts
    Slimey tarts

    Spooky ey? To make these slimey tarts you will need ready made shortcrust pastry, lime curd, green food colouring. Grease a muffin tin and add circles of pastry. Colour the lime curd with green food colouring and spoon into the pastry. Bake in the oven (200°C/gas 6) for 15-20 mins until the pastry is golden brown. Allow to cool before decorating with sweets and fondant eyes.

    Sausage mummies
    Sausage mummies

    Wrap your sausages in ready made shortcrust pastry, cook in the oven and decorate to create spooky faces and ta-dah, you've got some very creepy party guests ready to be eaten!

    Get the recipe: Sausage mummies

    Iced ghouls
    Iced ghouls

    To make these iced ghouls you will need biscuits (homemade or shop-bought), buttercream icing, fondant, piping bag. Fill a piping bag with buttercream and pipe mini ghosts onto a biscuit and decorate with fondant eyes. Give them an extra spooky twist by placing a dollop of jam on the biscuit before piping to make the ghosts 'bloody'

    Treacle toffee
    Treacle toffee

    Sweets are a must-have on Halloween, so why not have a go at making your own treacle toffee? Have some ready near the door in case you get some trick-or-treaters knocking!

    Get the recipe: Treacle toffee

    Pumpkin pie
    Pumpkin pie

    It's so easy to make this pumpkin pie recipe with readymade pastry, mashed pumpkin and some warm spices. We added a slick of maple syrup to the top. Delicious!

    Get the recipe: Pumpkin pie

    Ice 'scream' sundaes
    Ice ‘scream’ sundaes

    Buy some cheap jelly spiders to make the perfect topping for this easy-to-make ice cream sundae.

    Get the recipe: Ice scream sundae

    Witch's brew punch
    Witch’s brew punch

    This non-alcoholic witch's brew has a great Halloween taste thanks to the cinnamon and ginger ale.

    Get the recipe: Witch's brew

    Halloween pumpkin soup
    Halloween pumpkin soup

    Pumpkins aren't just for carving on Halloween, this healthy pumpkin soup has an impressive spider web topping. Ladel out into mini cauldrons for your guests.

    Get the recipe: Pumpkin soup

    Toffee apple pops
    Toffee apple cake pops

    Cake pops are fun to make and super popular at the moment. Make lots of Fiona Cairns' toffee apple cake pops as they'll get gobbled up in no time.

    Get the recipe: Toffee apple cake pops

    Lily Vanilli's blood-stained brains cupcakes
    Lily Vanilli’s blood-stained brains cupcakes

    These brain cupcakes are a real scream! Whip up some 'brain' buttercream and let the kids get creative.

    Get the recipe: Brain cupcakes

    Frankenstein fingers
    Frankenstein fingers and sheep’s eyes

    Put a frightening twist on the classic carrot and dip party favourite by turning the carrots into severed fingers and sheep's eyes. It's also a nifty way of sneaking in some veg to the party food without the kids realising.

    Get the recipe: Fingers and sheep's eyes

    Halloween marshmallow pops
    Halloween marshmallow pops

    Turn marshmallows into spooky cake pops with this brilliant recipe. You can make Frankenstein pops, ghost, pumpkin and mummies. The kids are going to love getting involved.

    Get the recipe: Halloween marshmallow pops

    Halloween cookies
    Halloween cookies

    These spooky Halloween cookies make ideal treats for trick or treaters or are great for kids at Halloween parties.

    Get the recipe: Spooky Halloween cookies