BBQ ideas: Healthy barbeque recipes

Top 15 diet-friendly BBQ ideas the whole family will enjoy. These healthy barbecue recipes are really simple to make and perfect if you're trying to be good this summer

Enjoy a healthy meal with the whole family thanks to these delicious diet-friendly BBQ recipes. The healthy BBQ recipes vary from salads and vegetable ideas to salmon and burgers there’s something to suit whatever mood you’re in.

Try new dishes like our bean burgers, to pack in plenty of healthy protein or make a simple salad like our griddled halloumi, courgette and asparagus recipe to keep your meal light and summery.

With such delicious vegetables in season during the summer months ensure you make the most of them with this collection of easy and delicious recipes.

Click through to see them all…

First up is this delicious salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels.

Cooked in a rich white wine and oregano sauce, this fish dish is full of good fats and takes just fifteen minutes to prepare. Make the parcels out of tin foil and cook them on the BBQ to take the meal outside.

