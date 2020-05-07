Trending:

BBQ ideas: Healthy barbeque recipes

    • Top 15 diet-friendly BBQ ideas the whole family will enjoy. These healthy barbecue recipes are really simple to make and perfect if you're trying to be good this summer

    Enjoy a healthy meal with the whole family thanks to these delicious diet-friendly BBQ recipes. The healthy BBQ recipes vary from salads and vegetable ideas to salmon and burgers there’s something to suit whatever mood you’re in.

    Try new dishes like our bean burgers, to pack in plenty of healthy protein or make a simple salad like our griddled halloumi, courgette and asparagus recipe to keep your meal light and summery.

    With such delicious vegetables in season during the summer months ensure you make the most of them with this collection of easy and delicious recipes.

    First up is this delicious salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels.

    Cooked in a rich white wine and oregano sauce, this fish dish is full of good fats and takes just fifteen minutes to prepare. Make the parcels out of tin foil and cook them on the BBQ to take the meal outside.

    Get the recipe: Salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels

    Lime and coriander chicken burgers
    BBQ ideas: Lime and coriander chicken burgers

    You can make lighter burgers if you make these lean chicken burgers made
    with a little honey and coriander. Make them a low-carb option by
    serving without the bun.

    Get the recipe: Lime and coriander chicken burgers

    Bean burgers
    Bean burgers

    Even if you're not a veggie, a vegetarian burger can be a healthy alternative to your usual meaty option. And when it's as tasty as our bean burger, you really won't miss the meat at all!

    Get the recipe: Bean burgers

    Butterflied balsamic chicken
    Butterflied balsamic chicken

    Tasty, sticky chicken made with tomatoes, sweet balsamic vinegar and
    fresh rosemary, this recipe is best served with a simple rocket salad
    for light, low-carb meal.

    Get the recipe: Butterflied balsamic chicken

    Rainbow cabbage salad
    Rainbow cabbage salad

    A delicious salad packed with bright veggies like fennel, cabbage and red onion, this vibrant salad is perfect served with meats such as sausages and bun-free burgers.

    Get the recipe: Rainbow cabbage salad

    Barbecued sardines
    BBQ ideas: BBQ sardines

    Sardines are full of vitamins and minerals and are really tasty when
    cooked on the BBQ. Serve with a rocket and lemon salsa for a healthy
    meal.

    Get the recipe: Barbecued sardines

    BBQ asparagus with halloumi
    BBQ asparagus with halloumi

    Asparagus is really easy to cook on the BBQ. Along with a slice or two of halloumi, this delicious green veggie counts towards your 5-a-day and is the perfect finger food to enjoy in the summer sunshine.

    Get the recipe: BBQ asparagus with halloumi

    Thai-style chicken skewers
    Thai-style chicken skewers

    A good way of getting the kids to eat their veg. The peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes take on a wonderful BBQ flavour in this easy kebab recipe.

    Get the recipe: Thai style chicken skewers

    Lamb kebab pittas
    Lamb kebab pittas

    These quick lamb kebab pittas are so easy to make. The whole family are going to love tucking into them plus they're much healthier than the takeaway version.

    Get the recipe: Lamb kebab pittas

    Honey and soy glazed tuna
    Honey and soy glazed tuna

    This tuna steak, marinated in a flavoursome soy, honey and ginger
    mixture, is delicious with a fresh mango salsa - and it's only 300 cals
    and 7g of fat!

    Get the recipe: Honey and soy-glazed tuna

    Chicken and pepper pasta salad
    Chicken and pepper pasta salad

    Tossed with a light, homemade olive oil dressing, this simple salad is full of flavour. Barbecue the chicken and peppers to give it a classic smokey flavour.

    Get the recipe: Chicken and pepper pasta salad

    Chicken shashlik
    BBQ ideas: Low and light chicken shashlik

    Spicy, curried kebabs made with natural yogurt, ginger and a pinch of chilli, these kebabs are full of flavour but low in fat.

    Get the recipe: Low and light chicken shashlik