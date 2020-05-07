BBQ ideas: Healthy barbeque recipes

Top 15 diet-friendly BBQ ideas the whole family will enjoy. These healthy barbecue recipes are really simple to make and perfect if you're trying to be good this summer
Enjoy a healthy meal with the whole family thanks to these delicious diet-friendly BBQ recipes. The healthy BBQ recipes vary from salads and vegetable ideas to salmon and burgers there’s something to suit whatever mood you’re in.
Try new dishes like our bean burgers, to pack in plenty of healthy protein or make a simple salad like our griddled halloumi, courgette and asparagus recipe to keep your meal light and summery.
With such delicious vegetables in season during the summer months ensure you make the most of them with this collection of easy and delicious recipes.
Click through to see them all…
First up is this delicious salmon, courgette and plum tomato parcels.
Cooked in a rich white wine and oregano sauce, this fish dish is full of good fats and takes just fifteen minutes to prepare. Make the parcels out of tin foil and cook them on the BBQ to take the meal outside.
BBQ ideas: Lime and coriander chicken burgers
You can make lighter burgers if you make these lean chicken burgers made
with a little honey and coriander. Make them a low-carb option by
serving without the bun.
Bean burgers
Even if you're not a veggie, a vegetarian burger can be a healthy alternative to your usual meaty option. And when it's as tasty as our bean burger, you really won't miss the meat at all!
Griddled halloumi, courgette and asparagus
Give the veg in this dish an extra burst of flavour with smoky barbecue charring, perfect to serve alongside chicken or burgers.
Butterflied balsamic chicken
Tasty, sticky chicken made with tomatoes, sweet balsamic vinegar and
fresh rosemary, this recipe is best served with a simple rocket salad
for light, low-carb meal.
Rainbow cabbage salad
A delicious salad packed with bright veggies like fennel, cabbage and red onion, this vibrant salad is perfect served with meats such as sausages and bun-free burgers.
Chicken, tomato and peach couscous
Light, tasty and quick to put together, this salad will fool the kids as it's packed with hidden fruit and veggies!
Barbecued salmon with creamy cucumber, sour cream and chive salad
A nice piece of barbecued salmon is a healthy alternative to meat. Serve atop a creamy cucumber salad for a nutritious side (Tip: use a lower-fat dressing to make the dish even healthier).
BBQ ideas: BBQ sardines
Sardines are full of vitamins and minerals and are really tasty when
cooked on the BBQ. Serve with a rocket and lemon salsa for a healthy
meal.
BBQ asparagus with halloumi
Asparagus is really easy to cook on the BBQ. Along with a slice or two of halloumi, this delicious green veggie counts towards your 5-a-day and is the perfect finger food to enjoy in the summer sunshine.
Thai-style chicken skewers
A good way of getting the kids to eat their veg. The peppers, mushrooms and tomatoes take on a wonderful BBQ flavour in this easy kebab recipe.
Lamb kebab pittas
These quick lamb kebab pittas are so easy to make. The whole family are going to love tucking into them plus they're much healthier than the takeaway version.
Honey and soy glazed tuna
This tuna steak, marinated in a flavoursome soy, honey and ginger
mixture, is delicious with a fresh mango salsa - and it's only 300 cals
and 7g of fat!
Chicken and pepper pasta salad
Tossed with a light, homemade olive oil dressing, this simple salad is full of flavour. Barbecue the chicken and peppers to give it a classic smokey flavour.
BBQ ideas: Low and light chicken shashlik
Spicy, curried kebabs made with natural yogurt, ginger and a pinch of chilli, these kebabs are full of flavour but low in fat.