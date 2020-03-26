We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast's the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes...
We’ve got lots of delicious healthy breakfast recipes for you to choose from including:
- Homemade muesli
- a healthy fry-up by Gordon Ramsay
- Energy-boosting smoothies
Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast’s the most important meal of the day, but it doesn’t have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes and see.
We’ve got plenty of tasty healthy breakfast ideas to choose from – both sweet and savoury. Fill yourself up at breakfast time instead of skipping it. All of these recipes are healthy and easy to make too and will keep you full until lunch time – perfect if you’ve got a busy morning ahead!
Our collection of healthy recipes are great for the whole family – including your kids too. They’ll love trying fresh fruit in muffins or piled high on top of porridge. It’s a great way of making sure you all get one or two of your 5-a-day before your day has even begun!
Click through our delicious range of healthy breakfast recipes – from muesli to poached eggs…First on the list is our easy peasy smoothie bowl. Have you ever made a smoothie bowl before? They’re the perfect healthy option and a great way of getting some of our 5-a-day too. Our one is made with avocado, mixed berries and cucumber. Its light, refreshing and prepped in only 10 mins.
Get the recipe: Green tea power smoothie bowl
Hairy Bikers’ egg and sausage muffins
If you're looking for a protein packed breakfast that is sure to keep you fuller for longer and will stop those mid-morning cravings, the Hairy Bikers egg and sausage muffins are the perfect option! They're so easy to make using only 4 ingredients.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' egg and sausage muffins
Joe Wicks chicken with hasbrowns
This hearty breakfast made by Body Coach Joe Wicks is so simple to make and is sure to keep you fuller for longer. Rustle this dish up in only 15 mins and watch it disappear in seconds - empty plates all round!
Get the recipe: Joe Wicks chicken with hasbrowns
Museli
This delicious and easy to make mixed spice muesli. What better start to the day than a bowl of healthy muesli? It only takes 10 mins to make (you can even do it the night before) and you can adapt it by adding your favourite dried fruits, spices and nuts.
Get the recipe: Mixed spice muesli
Berry blast porridge
Give your traditional
porridge a twist. This simple porridge recipe is made extra delicious with sweet redcurrant compote and berries - and gets you well on the way to your 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Berry blast porridge
Granola recipe
Get your day off to a flying start with a bowl of this granola - it's full of nutritious almonds and sunflower seeds and oats. Serve with a dollop of natural yogurt and fresh berries.
Get the recipe: Granola
Blueberry and kiwi smoothie
What better start to the day than with a sweet smoothie made with
fresh berries and yogurt? There's no need to buy an expensive smoothie
maker - all you need is a large bowl and a stick blender.
Get the recipe: Blueberry and kiwi smoothie
Nutty banana bread
Make a batch of Woman's Weekly banana bread at the weekend. Freeze in slices and then serve for breakfast toasted with a little olive oil spread or butter for a treat.
Get the recipe: Nutty banana bread
French toasts with cinnamon and plum compote
Everyone loves eggy bread - serve with some fresh fruits, just like these juicy plums alongside some natural yogurt for a healthy yet totally sweet and satisfying breakfast. This recipe uses wholegrain bread to make it even healthier!
Get the recipe: French toasts with cinnamon and plum compote
Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes
This healthy brunch is perfect for a lazy weekend. Slow-roast the tomatoes for extra flavour and sweetness before serving with poached eggs on wholemeal toast. You won't miss fry-ups with this recipe!
Get the recipe: Poached eggs with roasted tomatoes
Farmhouse fry-up
This one-pan dish is quick, easy and ready in 30 minutes. Plus, it's only 221 calories per portion!
Get the recipe: Farmhouse fry-up
Breakfast pancakes
This lean take on a fry-up is sure to be a hit with the whole family and makes a delicious weekend brunch!
Get the recipe: Breakfast pancakes
Lisa Faulkner’s bran and blueberry muffins
You can't beat warm muffins straight from the oven - these delicious
bites make a really special healthy breakfast treat at weekends. They're
filled with sweet blueberries, oats and wholewheat flour.
Get the recipe: Bran and blueberry muffins
Toasted oat and yogurt layer
This healthy yogurt recipe is packed with nutritious oats and blueberries and only takes 5 mins to prepare. There's no simpler and tastier start to the day.
Get the recipe: Toasted oat and yogurt layer
Gordon Ramsay’s healthy full English breakfast
This English breakfast is a lower-fat alternative to the full English. Poached eggs, mushrooms, bacon (baked rather than fried) and rye bread. Can you make us one now, please Gordon?
Get the recipe: Gordon's Ramsay's healthy full English breakfast