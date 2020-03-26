We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast's the most important meal of the day, but it doesn't have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes...

We’ve got lots of delicious healthy breakfast recipes for you to choose from including:

Homemade muesli

a healthy fry-up by Gordon Ramsay

Energy-boosting smoothies

Start your day right by eating a healthy, balanced breakfast. We all know breakfast’s the most important meal of the day, but it doesn’t have to be time-consuming or complicated. Just try one of our quick and easy healthy breakfast recipes and see.

We’ve got plenty of tasty healthy breakfast ideas to choose from – both sweet and savoury. Fill yourself up at breakfast time instead of skipping it. All of these recipes are healthy and easy to make too and will keep you full until lunch time – perfect if you’ve got a busy morning ahead!

Our collection of healthy recipes are great for the whole family – including your kids too. They’ll love trying fresh fruit in muffins or piled high on top of porridge. It’s a great way of making sure you all get one or two of your 5-a-day before your day has even begun!

Click through our delicious range of healthy breakfast recipes – from muesli to poached eggs…First on the list is our easy peasy smoothie bowl. Have you ever made a smoothie bowl before? They’re the perfect healthy option and a great way of getting some of our 5-a-day too. Our one is made with avocado, mixed berries and cucumber. Its light, refreshing and prepped in only 10 mins.

Get the recipe: Green tea power smoothie bowl