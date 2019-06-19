Find healthy chicken recipes, from low-calorie chicken tikka to light to lighter chicken Kievs. They are recipes the whole family loves, but with a healthy makeover

Find healthy chicken recipes, from low-calorie chicken tikka to light to lighter chicken Kievs. To make it even easier for you, we’ve told you exactly why they are healthy, how many calories a portion contains and and how long it takes to make each recipe. It couldn’t be simpler!

Eating healthy doesn’t mean you have to miss out on your favourites or miss out on flavour either. It’s all about portion size, ingredients and most importantly, protein. Chicken is one of the best sources of protein and will keep you feeling fuller for longer, so if you’re counting the calories, on a healthy eating diet or want to shift a few pounds, these simple and delicious recipes will help keep you on track.

First up, this Greek-style stuffed chicken and salad pictured above.

Why so healthy? The Greeks are renowned for their healthy cuisine and this Greek-style chicken recipe stuffed with spinach, feta and fresh herbs and served with a fresh salad is light and delicious, but a great way to eat more veg.

Calories: 313 per portion

Time it takes to make: 35 mins

Top tip: Use basil instead of mint next time.

Get the recipe: Greek-style stuffed chicken and salad