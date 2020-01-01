Fish is nutritious, delicious and quick to cook too. See our favourite ways to serve it healthily...
If you’re trying to be healthy, eating fish is a great place to start. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite healthy fish recipes and popped them all in one place just for you. From hearty fish stews, full of Mediterranean flavours, to light and fresh salads, we’ve got plenty of recipes to keep you eating healthy this year.
People often forget how important fish is in our diet as it’s packed with omega-3, protein and lots more nutrients that help to benefit your health. The Food Standards Agency recommends that we eat two portions of this lovely stuff each week and we couldn’t be happier about it.
With so many varieties of fish and shellfish, and the endless ways to serve it, there’s no need to get stuck in a rut with your seafood. These recipes are all tipping the scales on health factor and are guaranteed to be delicious.
First up is this easy mackerel with crunchy crumbs and fennel…
Why so healthy? Keep your heart healthy by including oily fish regularly in your diet. This recipe using mackerel makes the most of this economical fish, which is also really good for you, by combining it with crunchy, herb topping and fresh fennel. This wonder ingredient can also boost your immune system and improve your hair, nails and skin thanks to plenty of omega-3 fatty acids and a whole host of vitamins.
Calories: 582
Fat: 44g
Time it takes to make: 35mins
Top tip: To lower the fat in this recipe simply serve less fish and more salad, but remember that fats found in fish are usually healthy fats!
Slimming World’s Thai Red Fish curry
Why so healthy? Better than any takeaway, this Slimming World dish is full of only good ingredients, such as veg, spices, and light coconut milk. It's delicious and smooth, but not creamy, so it means you won't pile on the pounds.
Calories: 346
Time it takes to make: Prep: 15mins. Cooking: 20mins.
Top tip:Use tiger prawns or scallops instead of white fish if you prefer.
Spicy baked salmon
Why so healthy? Baked in the oven, with no oil or fat, this salmon dish is super skinny and really delicious. The crushed spices and chilli kick make a wonderfully fragrant crust and satisfyingly crunchy texture. Serve with a chopped salad of tomatoes, cucumber, peppers and lettuce for a well-balanced and light dinner or lunch. At only 346 calories per serving, this can comfortably become one of your regular recipes.
Calories: 346
Time it takes to make: 25mins
Top tip: Add brown rice for a source of fibre.
Mediterranean fish stew
Why so healthy? This fish stew is bursting with seafood, from soft white fish to succulent shellfish. Including lots of mussels in this dish means you'll be getting plenty of lovely nutrients in your dinner without even having to think about it. Just 100g of these little shelled morsels contains 22% of your daily iron. Combined with white wine, fish stock, garlic and tomatoes, this meal is the perfect mix of hearty and healthy.
Calories: 301
Fat: 4g
Time it takes to make: 30mins
Top tip: Remember to throw out any mussels which have not opened after cooking.
Salmon with parsley pesto
Why so healthy? Salmon is a great fish to make when friends are coming round as it is quick and fuss-free. This recipes makes use of half a side of this flaky seafood and will serve four. At 512 calories, it is not the skinniest recipe but it is delicious and full of essential fatty acids, vitamins and minerals to keep your heart and head healthy.
Calories: 512
Fat: 42g
Time it takes to make: 30mins
Top tip: Make plenty of pesto and freeze for another time to make a quick and delicious dressing for pasta, fish, chicken or steak.
Thai Style Salmon Parcels
Why so healthy? These nifty little parcels mean you get a delicious dinner in half an hour without any pots or pans to wash up! Rich in oils and minerals, salmon is a great way to get the whole family eating well together.
Time it takes to make: 15mins
Calories: 387
Fat: 29g
Top tip: Why not get the kids to help making their own little colourful envelopes for tea, they'll enjoy eating them even more if they had a hand in making them.
Sweet chilli salmon
Why so healthy? Packed with naturally occurring omega-3 oils, salmon is a real brain food. It will help kids' concentration going throughout the day and all those lovely oils will help keep your hair and skin healthy too.
Time it takes to make: 30mins
Calories: 345
Fat: 19g
Top tip: Serve with plenty of veggies to get an added healthy boost.
Low GI fish and chips
Why so healthy? Fish and chips on a diet doesn't have to be a slip-up. This low GI recipe by fitness guru Rosemary Conley will make sure you stay fuller for longer thanks to the wholegrain breadcrumb coating and the sweet potato chips. Foods with a low GI break down slowly, making sure your blood sugar rises slowly - keeping you feeling full. We love the low-fat tartare-style yogurt sauce in this recipe too!
Calories: 293
Fat: 3.1g
Time it takes to make: 40mins
Top tip: Toasting breadcrumbs, like in this recipe, gives extra crunch and means you need to use a smaller amount.
Monkfish pan fry
Why so healthy? A healthy dinner idea that has a crunchy cheesy top? We know, it sounds a bit too good to be true but this delicious dish is only 265 calories. Monkfish is naturally high in brain-boosting vitamins like B-6 and B-12, so is another fish which will help keep you being the brain box we know you already are! As a one pan dinner, that can be made in minutes, this is perfect for when you're short on time (for cooking or the washing up!)
Calories: 265
Fat: 12g
Time it takes to make: 25mins
Top tip: This recipe is great if you're new to cooking fish because you don't need to turn or flip it in the pan. Simply pop in the pan and let cook for ten minutes.
Wholemeal muffins with smoked salmon
Why so healthy? Light and tasty, this breakfast will keep you going until lunch without making you feel heavy. Eating plenty of oil-rich fish like salmon is a great way to cut your risk of heart disease and so is the perfect meal to set yourself up for the day. This recipe can be whipped up in minutes, so no excuses for skipping the most important meal of the day!
Calories: 295
Fat: 5.3g
Time it takes to make: 15mins
Top tip: Adding protein to your breakfast will help you feel fuller for longer, keeping you off the snacks.
Mackerel with orange and fennel salad
Why so healthy? This recipe made with lean mackerel and good-for-you fennel and oranges providing crunch and extra flavour. Dressing it with a fat-free vinaigrette ensures the calories are kept to a minimum and you can tuck into a healthy portion guilt-free.
Calories: 488
Fat: 41g
Time it takes to make: 35mins
Top tip: Try smoked or peppered mackerel for a twist.
Mackerel with orange and fennel salad
Fast fish burgers
Why so healthy? If you fancy a burger it doesn't have to be beef! We love these delicious zingy fish burgers. Packed with the flavours of parsley, lemon zest and capers, there is no need for any fatty ingredients you usually see creeping up in burger recipes.
Calories: 141
Fat: 5g
Time it takes to make: 16mins
Top tip: To make them even healthier you could spritz with an oil spray and bake in a medium oven for around 30 minutes instead of frying.
Oven baked fish and chips
Why so healthy? Tweaking one of your favourite recipes means that you won't have to give up on those delicious treats, even when you're watching your weight. This delicious fish and chips recipe is the perfect example of making a classic slightly skinnier to help you along on your health kick. Sacrificing the deep fat fryer and baking the fish and chips lowers the fat significantly. Using a white fish like haddock will make sure you get a good dose of healthy B vitamins, helping your metabolism keep up to speed.
Calories: 571
Fat: 17g
Time it takes to make: 55mins
Top tip: Try oven baking other things that you would usually fry for a healthier spin, like fishcakes.
Pasta Nicoise
Why so healthy? Tinned tuna makes the perfect store-cupboard go-to if you are watching your weight, or even if you are just trying to eat well balanced meals in general. This type of fish is already a firm favourite for lots of families and it's not hard to see why. Versatile, subtle and packed full of healthy oils, vitamins and minerals, it is perfect for the whole gang. One of tuna's lesser-known qualities is that it has high levels of B vitamins which help to build and maintain red blood cells, giving you lots of energy.
Calories: 300
Fat: 18g
Time it takes to make: 25
Top tip: Make plenty and take it packed up in a box for a healthy lunch.
Broccoli and salmon tagliatelle
Why so healthy? This family dish is full of superfoods so make sure the kids clear their plates! Just one serving of this pasta contains a third of your recommended daily allowance of Vitamin C which helps fights coughs and colds too. Also, did you know that broccoli contains almost every vitamin and mineral? We usually find it goes down well with the little ones when you call them mini 'trees'.
Calories: 629
Fat: 26.8g
Time it takes to make: 20mins
Top tip: Other dark green veggies, like spinach, are also rich with vitamins and minerals so try and eat plenty throughout the week.
