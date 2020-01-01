Fish is nutritious, delicious and quick to cook too. See our favourite ways to serve it healthily...

If you’re trying to be healthy, eating fish is a great place to start. We’ve rounded up some of our favourite healthy fish recipes and popped them all in one place just for you. From hearty fish stews, full of Mediterranean flavours, to light and fresh salads, we’ve got plenty of recipes to keep you eating healthy this year.

People often forget how important fish is in our diet as it’s packed with omega-3, protein and lots more nutrients that help to benefit your health. The Food Standards Agency recommends that we eat two portions of this lovely stuff each week and we couldn’t be happier about it.

With so many varieties of fish and shellfish, and the endless ways to serve it, there’s no need to get stuck in a rut with your seafood. These recipes are all tipping the scales on health factor and are guaranteed to be delicious.

Click through to see all 20 healthy fish ideas here…

First up is this easy mackerel with crunchy crumbs and fennel…

Why so healthy? Keep your heart healthy by including oily fish regularly in your diet. This recipe using mackerel makes the most of this economical fish, which is also really good for you, by combining it with crunchy, herb topping and fresh fennel. This wonder ingredient can also boost your immune system and improve your hair, nails and skin thanks to plenty of omega-3 fatty acids and a whole host of vitamins.

Calories: 582

Fat: 44g

Time it takes to make: 35mins

Top tip: To lower the fat in this recipe simply serve less fish and more salad, but remember that fats found in fish are usually healthy fats!

Get the recipe:

Mackerel with crunchy crumbs and fennel