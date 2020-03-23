We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
Healthy vegetarian recipes might sound simple enough to find, but pulling together a week's worth of meals that are meat-free from Monday to Friday but aren't full of unwanted carbs or calories can be harder than you think.
These healthy vegetarian recipes make perfect summer meal ideas too as they are light and easy to prep, as well as being nice and filling. If you’re a vegetarian and you’re looking for something healthy to make, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve rounded up some rather healthy vegetarian recipes for you to whip up in the comfort of your own kitchen. From Moroccan root tagine to vegetable stew, there are plenty of recipes to choose from.
It can sometimes be hard to make sure you’re getting all the vitamins and nutrients that you need when you’re a vegetarian. It can also be tough work trying to figure out what to make every night for dinner! When it comes to how to jazz up your regular meals – that’s where we come in!
We haven’t just picked the healthiest of the bunch, we’ve picked our tastiest summer vegetarian recipes too. Try our sweet potato and aubergine salad that will keep you fuller for longer, or our guilt-free vegetarian pizza recipe with a rich tomatoey sauce, for when you want to stick to your healthy eating plan but treat yourself at the same time.
Healthy vegetarian recipes like this cauliflower pizza make fantastic summer vegetarian recipes to share with friends when you want a lighter, carb-free meal. Get the recipe here.
You see, you don’t have to give up on your favourite foods if you’re trying to stick to cooking healthy vegetarian recipes either. We’ve got loads of classic recipes, like a vegetarian version of a delicious British pie, that will keep you feeling satisfied without the need for any meat. The best thing about the pie is it tastes great once it’s cooled too, making it a tasty summer vegetarian recipe too, as you can just pack it up after cooking and take as a healthy vegetarian picnic dish.
The best bit about our varied selection of healthy vegetarian recipes is that there is something for everyone and every taste – and if you’re veggie, you’re almost guaranteed to hit those 5-a-day portion targets!
Click through to see our delicious summer vegetarian recipes and healthy vegetarian dinner recipes for some tasty inspiration for tonight…
Leek, asparagus and pea pasta
First up, our leek, asparagus and pea pasta.
Why so healthy? Pasta doesn't have to be off the menu if you're trying to be healthy. Served with heaps of fresh leek and asparagus, which is full of disease-busting nutrients that help boost your immune system, this dish is ideal for feeding the whole family. A little cheese grated on top and you've got a delicious, vegetarian feast!
Calories: 419 cals per portion
Fat: 11g per portion
Time it takes to make: 20 mins
Top tip: You can add other greens to the mix too like spinach or chard.
Get the recipe: Leek, asparagus and pea pasta
Cauliflower pizza
Make pizzas all round, but with a healthy twist - the base is made from cauliflower! A great way to eat an extra portion of veg on what isn't usually the healthiest dinner...
Get the recipe: Cauliflower pizza
Sweet potato and aubergine salad
Why so healthy? If you fancy something light for dinner why not make it a salad? Don't worry, this salad is sure to keep you fuller for longer thanks to pecan nuts, hearty sweet potato and aubergine combo.
Calories: 495 cals per portion
Time it takes to make: 30 mins
Top tip: If you don't want to cook the veggies on a griddle pan then you can bake them instead.
Get the recipe: Sweet potato and aubergine salad
Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Why so healthy? The combination of egg and potato works wonders together when served alongside plenty of iron-rich greens. This healthy salad is perfect if you fancy something light but still filling for dinner - eggs are packed full of protein which will fill you up in no time!
Calories: 170 cals per portion
Fat: 9g per portion
Time it takes to make: 37 mins
Top tip: If you don't have quail eggs or can't find them in supermarkets you could use chicken or duck eggs, just serve 1 per person instead.
Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Vegetarian pie
Why so healthy? We've swapped you usual puff or shortcrust pastry for filo in this recipe to cut down on calories and fat. Lentils are low in cholesterol and a great source of proteins so will help to leave you feeling full without being too heavy in your tummy. And as an added benefit this veggie-packed pie also has plenty of parsley in it, which is full of vitamins K and C as well as being thought to reduce inflammatory conditions!
Calories: 327 cals per portion
Fat: 18g fat per portion
Time it takes to make: 1hour 20 mins
Top tip: Swap the lentils for other pules like beans or chickpeas if you need an alternative
Get the recipe: Vegetarian pie
Red cabbage, corn and quinoa sweet jacket potato
Why not try mixing up your spuds and swap your usual white potato for a sweet potato. This refreshing and very healthy option is quick and easy to do. Bake the potato as usual and fill it with red cabbage, corn, edamame, carrots, quinoa and a blob of crème fraiche, if you fancy.
Crunchy nut Romano peppers
Why so healthy? If you've never had stuffed peppers you should definitely try this recipe. Romano peppers are deliciously sweet and this recipe adds plenty of flavour with pine nuts, hazelnuts and raisins.
Calories: 310 cals per portion
Fat: 18g per portion
Time it takes to make: 45 mins
Top tip: You could use regular peppers if you can't find any Romano peppers. Serve on a bed of fresh salad leaves or alongside some sweet potato fries.
Get the recipe: Crunchy nut Romano peppers
Quick Quorn tagine
Why so healthy? Quorn is a great source of protein for vegetarians and will keep you fuller for longer. The sauce is made from scratch using tomato puree, chutney and vegetable stock which makes it much healthier than a shop-bought jar. Serving with couscous instead of pasta or rice is a much lighter carb option.
Calories: 262 cals per portion
Fat: 12.0g per portion
Time it takes to make: 30 mins
Top tip: Make the couscous last and serve straight away to make sure it's hot like the sauce.
Get the recipe: Quick Quorn tagine
Vegetable stew
Why so healthy? It's surprising how low in calories this stew is especially when it packs so much into it. Carrot, parsnip, swede and celery are only a few of the veggies included in this recipe which suggests you're more than likely going to get at least 1 of your 5-a-day from a portion. A homemade sauce based with vegetable stock makes all the different too and keeps the salt content down!
Calories: 172 cals per portion
Fat: 5g per portion
Time it takes to make: 40 mins
Top tip: Bulk this recipe up by adding some chopped tomatoes to the mix.
Get the recipe:
Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Why so healthy? Made with aubergine, which counts towards your 5-a-day and drizzled in a homemade dressing of lemon juice and fresh herbs, this veggie dish is light and delicious and certainly cuts down the calories. Swapping white pasta for wholewheat is a much healthier option too.
Calories: 400 cals per portion
Fat: 10g fat per portion
Time it takes to make: 20 mins
Top tip: Add more protein to this dish by adding tofu or Quorn.
Get the recipe: Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake
Why so healthy? Not only is pearl barley full of protein, it's also full of fibre and vitamin B too which helps to improve metabolism and energy levels. This dish also has plenty of veggies including carrots and celeriac which add to your five-a-day.
Calories: 281 cals per portion
Fat: 8g per portion
Time it takes to make: 1hr 30 mins
Top tip: If you don't like pearl barley you could swap it for lentils or even quinoa instead.
Get the recipe:
Moroccan root tagine with couscous
Why so healthy? This delicious Moroccan tagine is packed full of fresh veggies including courgettes and carrots which you'll be getting plenty of nutrients from. The chickpeas in this recipe provide plenty of protein which will keep you fuller for longer. This recipe also uses wholewheat couscous to make it that little bit healthier.
Calories: 238 cals per portion
Fat: 2g per portion
Time it takes to make: 1hr 15 mins
Top tip: You can swap the couscous for quinoa instead if you fancy trying something new.
Get the recipe:
Creamy spinach and roasted vegetable lasagne
Why so healthy? This tasty vegetarian lasagne doesn't miss out on any flavour. Packed with iron-rich spinach and a low-fat fromage frais instead of white sauce, this lasagne is healthy and delicious.
Calories: 220 cals per portion
Fat: 7g per portion
Time it takes to make: 1hr
Top tip: You can swap the regular lasagne sheets in this recipe for wholewheat lasagne sheets for an even healthier dish.
Get the recipe: Creamy spinach and roasted vegetable lasagne
Courgette fritters
Why so healthy? These tasty courgette fritters are so easy to make plus they're very very low in calories too thanks to the main ingredient being a vegetable. Just serve with some couscous or quinoa and some fresh salad leaves and you've got a light and healthy dinner.
Calories: 137 cals per portion
Fat: 9g per portion
Time it takes to make: 25 mins
Top tip: You can use semi-skimmed or even skimmed milk when making these fritters to cut down the fat count.
Get the recipe: Courgette fritters
Mediterranean vegetable chilli
Why so healthy? This chilli recipe is full of different veggies including aubergine, red onions and cherry tomatoes. The homemade chilli sauce makes all the difference to the calorie count and is much healthier than a shop-bought jar. The kidney beans give this dish its protein so there's no need for any sides - you'll be full in no time!
Calories: 190 cals per portion
Fat: 7g per portion
Time it takes to make: 40 mins
Top tip: Turn up the heat by adding some more cajun flavouring or even hot chilli powder if you like a bit of spice.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean vegetable chilli
Low-fat butternut squash risotto
Why so healthy? This delicious risotto may be low in fat but it's definitely not low in flavour. Tender pieces of butternut squash contribute to your five-a-day. This recipe also ditches the cheese and cream for a freshly chopped sage and a stock cube.
Calories: 310 cals per portion
Fat: 1.5g per portion
Time it takes to make: 45 mins
Top tip: You can some more veggies to this dish if you'd like - try mushrooms, asparagus or spinach.
Get the recipe: Low-fat butternut squash risotto
Vegetable spaghetti Bolognese
Why so healthy? The sauce in this recipe is full of rich, juicy tomatoes which are high in vitamin A, C and calcium. It's also got plenty of fresh veggies including leek, carrots and courgette. It's a light, healthy and delicious vegetarian meal that takes no time at all to make, what more could you want?
Calories: 320 cals per portion
Time it takes to make: 50 mins
Top tip: If you don't fancy serving the Bolognese sauce with spaghetti you can serve with couscous or rice instead.
Get the recipe: Vegetable spaghetti Bolognese
Red onion artichoke and tomato pizza
Why so healthy? This recipe swaps your average pizza dough base for tortillas instead making the base much healthier. A freshly made tomato sauce for the base and a variety of veg for the topping makes this pizza a healthier option than you may think - sprinkle with a little mozzarella as a treat.
Calories: 312 cals per portion
Fat: 8g per portion
Time it takes to make: 20 mins
Top tip: Add some fresh basil leaves or dried oregano to give your pizza an Italian flavour.
Get the recipe: Red onion artichoke and tomato pizza
Sweet potato cauliflower and sugar snap curry
Why so healthy? This veggie curry is quick and easy to rustle up with plenty of vegetables like cauliflower, sugar snap peas and tomatoes. This recipe also uses hot vegetable stock which means there's no need for a calorific sauce!
Calories: 130 cals per portion
Fat: 4g per portion
Time it takes to make: 40 mins
Top tip: If you don't have any sweet potato you could swap it for butternut squash instead, just use the same measurements.
Get the recipe: Sweet potato cauliflower and sugar snap curry
Roasted Mediterranean vegetables with mint couscous
Why so healthy? Roasting vegetables is a great way of making sure your veggies don't loose any of their flavour or nutrients, like they would when boiled. Served alongside some light couscous instead of rice.
Calories: 236 cals per portion
Fat: 7g per portion
Time it takes to make: 35 mins
Top tip: Bored of couscous? Trade it for quinoa instead.
Get the recipe: Roasted Mediterranean vegetables with mint couscous
Creamy mushroom and spinach stroganoff
Why so healthy? The iron-rich spinach makes all the difference in this low-calorie creamy stroganoff, not to mention the garlic, which is full of antioxidants that help to boost your immune system. If you want to make this dish even healthier, substitute the single cream for low-fat cream instead, this will decrease the fat count.
Calories: 260 cals per portion
Fat: 15g per portion
Time it takes to make: 25 mins
Top tip: Bulk this dish up by adding some lentils for added protein.
Get the recipe: Creamy mushroom and spinach stroganoff
Lentil and spinach balti
Why so healthy? Lentils really are the perfect ingredient to have in a vegetarian dish as they're bursting with protein which you'd usually get from meat - lentils also help to lower cholesterol. Handfuls of iron-rich spinach and you've got a winner!
Calories: 313 cals per portion
Fat: 7.7g per portion
Time it takes to make: 20 mins
Top tip: You could use curry powder instead of curry paste - whichever you've got in your cupboards!
Get the recipe: Lentil and spinach balti
Courgette, red onion and ricotta pizza
Why so healthy? Pizza can be a pretty healthy option if it's made from scratch. This recipe swaps classic mozzarella for ricotta cheese which is much lighter and uses courgette which has a high water content meaning fewer calories.
Calories: 270 cals per portion
Fat: 11g per portion
Time it takes to make: 30 mins
Top tip: Why not make your own pizza base? Follow our step-by-step how to make pizza recipe.
Get the recipe: Courgette red onion and ricotta pizza
Roasted vegetable bake
Why so healthy? If you fancy trying something different for dinner this eggy vegetable bake is the perfect choice. Made with plenty of veggies and protein-packed eggs, this recipe combines all the ingredients together and involves baking rather than frying, making it much healthier.
Calories: 197 cals per portion
Time it takes to make: 45 mins
Top tip: Serve this eggy bake with a freshly prepared salad for a light dinner. If there's any leftover you could have it for lunch the next daytoo.
Get the recipe: