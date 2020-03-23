Healthy vegetarian recipes might sound simple enough to find, but pulling together a week's worth of meals that are meat-free from Monday to Friday but aren't full of unwanted carbs or calories can be harder than you think.

These healthy vegetarian recipes make perfect summer meal ideas too as they are light and easy to prep, as well as being nice and filling. If you’re a vegetarian and you’re looking for something healthy to make, you’ve come to the right place! We’ve rounded up some rather healthy vegetarian recipes for you to whip up in the comfort of your own kitchen. From Moroccan root tagine to vegetable stew, there are plenty of recipes to choose from.

It can sometimes be hard to make sure you’re getting all the vitamins and nutrients that you need when you’re a vegetarian. It can also be tough work trying to figure out what to make every night for dinner! When it comes to how to jazz up your regular meals – that’s where we come in!

We haven’t just picked the healthiest of the bunch, we’ve picked our tastiest summer vegetarian recipes too. Try our sweet potato and aubergine salad that will keep you fuller for longer, or our guilt-free vegetarian pizza recipe with a rich tomatoey sauce, for when you want to stick to your healthy eating plan but treat yourself at the same time.

Healthy vegetarian recipes like this cauliflower pizza make fantastic summer vegetarian recipes to share with friends when you want a lighter, carb-free meal. Get the recipe here.

You see, you don’t have to give up on your favourite foods if you’re trying to stick to cooking healthy vegetarian recipes either. We’ve got loads of classic recipes, like a vegetarian version of a delicious British pie, that will keep you feeling satisfied without the need for any meat. The best thing about the pie is it tastes great once it’s cooled too, making it a tasty summer vegetarian recipe too, as you can just pack it up after cooking and take as a healthy vegetarian picnic dish.

The best bit about our varied selection of healthy vegetarian recipes is that there is something for everyone and every taste – and if you’re veggie, you’re almost guaranteed to hit those 5-a-day portion targets!

Click through to see our delicious summer vegetarian recipes and healthy vegetarian dinner recipes for some tasty inspiration for tonight…