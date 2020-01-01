These high protein breakfast ideas will keep you feeling fuller for longer.
Beginning your day with a high protein breakfast has a whole host of benefits.
Eating a high protein breakfast not only keeps you fuller for longer, leading to sustained energy throughout a busy morning, but it’s also super-effective for weight loss.
Gone are the days of believing that skipping breakfast is the key to losing weight, as studies have found that high protein breakfasts actually reduce hunger and help people eat up to 135 fewer calories in the day.
Latest Stories
And not only this, but increasing your uptake of protein may also boost your metabolism, which helps massively when it comes to reaching your weight loss goal. This is because your body uses way more calories to metabolise protein than carbs or fat, leading to an extra 80 to 100 calories burned each day.
Scientific studies aside, high protein breakfasts are also incredibly satisfying, with everything from Joe Wick’s Turkish eggs recipe, to salmon hash and protein balls.
A breakfast that is both packed full with flavour and leaves us feeling fuller for longer!? We’re sold.
High protein breakfast: Joe Wicks’ Turkish eggs
Starting your day with Joe Wicks’ delicious Turkish eggs is an excellent way to get your protein fill, as a double egg serving offers 13 grams of protein. This yummy egg recipe is also packed with lots of healthy greens, so it will not only fill you with enough energy to last until lunch time, but will also help you well on the way to achieving your five-a-day.
Get the recipe: Joe Wicks’ Turkish eggs
High protein breakfast: Smoked salmon hash with a poached egg
This nutritious dish combines eggs and smoked salmon with spring onions and capers to create a delicious high protein breakfast. Salmon is also a great source of brain-energising omega 3 fatty acids, making this delicious dish a super healthy way to kick-start your day.
Get the recipe: Salmon hash with a poached egg
High protein breakfast: Protein balls
These chocolate and peanut butter protein balls are the perfect way to get your fill of protein, as you can munch on them throughout the day to keep your energy up in between meals. You can also make as many as 14 of them in just 10 minutes, so you’ll have all your mid-morning snacks for the week covered in just one swift sweep (if you can resist eating them all in one go). Peanuts are a brilliant source of peanut butter, and when mixed together with chocolate you get the perfect mix of salty and sweet to create a protein packed recipe of dreams!
Get the recipe: Madeleine Shaw’s raw brownie protein balls
High protein breakfast: Masala omelette
This Masala omelette offers an exciting twist to your standard breakfast omelette, as it features spices such as chilli, masala, turmeric and cumin to give that extra fiery kick. As well as two eggs, this recipe also features an additional two egg whites, which are not only a great source of protein, but are also low in fat and calories, so are ideal if you want to stay well and truly on that health buzz.
Try a recipe: Masala omlette
High protein breakfast: Sausage and spinach frittata
If you’re keen to explore new avenues outside of frying, poaching and scrambling eggs as a way to get your fill of protein, then this delicious sausage and spinach frittata might just be the recipe for you. This breakfast recipe combines eggs, sausages and spinach to create a super healthy dish that will fill up the whole family – and the best part? It’s all cooked in one pot so washing up is kept to a minimum.
Get the recipe: Sausage and spinach frittata
High protein breakfast: Smoked salmon with scrambled eggs
This high protein pick pairs scrambled eggs with smoked salmon to create a luxurious take on a much-loved classic. This recipe is perfect for everything from mid-week breakfasts to weekend brunches. If you’re looking for a low carb version, serve alone - but for extra energy add a croissant or brown bread.
Try a recipe: Gordon Ramsey’s scrambled eggs and smoked salmon with croissant
High protein breakfast: Banana, chocolate and quinoa overnight oats
Joe Wicks’ offers a delicious way to start the day with his Lean in 15 banana, chocolate and quinoa overnight oats recipe. One version combines bananas and chocolate for a decadent taste while the other features protein-rich quinoa, which will be sure you keep you ticking over until lunch-time.
Get the recipe: Banana, chocolate and quinoa overnight oats
High protein breakfast: Baked eggs with spinach
Baked eggs with spinach are not only packed with protein, but also with iron so are the perfect option for anyone looking to truly start their day off the right way. Customise this recipe by adding red peppers, fried bacon or ham – whatever your taste buds desire!
Get the recipe: Baked eggs with spinach and mushrooms
High protein breakfast: Yogurt with fresh blueberry, banana and almonds
If you’re in need of a protein boost then this nutritious breakfast is the perfect way to start any day. Combine creamy yogurt with protein packed almonds and raspberries for a refreshing touch. Almonds release energy slowly throughout the day, allowing you to stay fuller for longer and keeping your cravings under control right up until lunch.
Get the recipe: Yoghurt almond berry breakfast
High protein breakfast: Banana, raspberry and yogurt breakfast smoothie
This fruity breakfast smoothie packed with banana, raspberry and yoghurt will kick start your day wonderfully and keep you filled with energy until lunch. Add in some protein powder to up the protein level, or if you’d rather a natural protein supplement then use cottage cheese or almond butter. This breakfast can be made in just a few minutes so is super handy for mums on the go!
Get the recipe: Banana, raspberry and yogurt breakfast smoothie
High protein breakfast: Healthy full English
Set yourself up for the day with a healthier version of a greasy English breakfast. Get your fill of protein by eggs and bacon, but reduce the fat by adding fresh tomatoes and cucumber slices, or lightly fried mushrooms, and tomatoes. This onen delicious brekkie that will have you feeling filled to the brim with energy and keep you smiling all day long.
Try a similar recipe: Gordon Ramsey's healthy full English