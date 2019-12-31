High protein foods: High protein lunch and dinner recipes

If you always find yourself hungry after meals or you want to stop yourself snacking throughout the day it might be time to up your protein levels. From chicken to lentils, we've rounded up some foods packed full of protein which are perfect for lunch or dinner on when you're in need of that high protein food fix.

Protein plays a big part in our diets and is key to keeping us fuller for longer. The amount of protein we each need really depends on our age, current diet and general fitness levels. For example a teenage girl will need less protein in her diet in comparison to an adult woman, a man who exercises on a daily basis will need more protein than a man who doesn’t exercise daily or a person on a vegetarian diet is likely to need more protein than a person who eats meat.

Keeping this in mind, the average recommended daily intake (RDI) of protein for an adult woman is about 45 grams a day and the average for an adult man is about 55g. So, if you’re feeling the hunger and want to start eating a little healthier, it’s time to substitute some of those carbs for protein instead!