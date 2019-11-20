One of the best things about eating fish is the sauce that goes with it. From classic tartare sauce to chimichurri sauce, complete your fish dish with one of our best homemade fish sauces.

We just love giving our fish that extra kick of flavour and making a sauce to compliment your fish is a great way of doing this. You can try subtle, creamy sauces for meatier fish like salmon or cod or you can try stronger flavoured sauces for stronger flavoured fish like mackerel.

You can drizzle sauce over your fillet of fish, cook your fish in chunks in a hearty pie or even serve some tangy sauce alongside your fish so you can dip. Whichever way you decide to serve your sauce, make sure it’s homemade.

They may take a little longer to make but homemade sauces are much better than shop bought, and once you’ve made them from scratch and tasted the difference, you’ll never look at a jar the same way again.

Scroll through our best homemade fish sauces…

