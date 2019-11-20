One of the best things about eating fish is the sauce that goes with it. From classic tartare sauce to chimichurri sauce, complete your fish dish with one of our best homemade fish sauces.
We just love giving our fish that extra kick of flavour and making a sauce to compliment your fish is a great way of doing this. You can try subtle, creamy sauces for meatier fish like salmon or cod or you can try stronger flavoured sauces for stronger flavoured fish like mackerel.
You can drizzle sauce over your fillet of fish, cook your fish in chunks in a hearty pie or even serve some tangy sauce alongside your fish so you can dip. Whichever way you decide to serve your sauce, make sure it’s homemade.
They may take a little longer to make but homemade sauces are much better than shop bought, and once you’ve made them from scratch and tasted the difference, you’ll never look at a jar the same way again.
Scroll through our best homemade fish sauces…
Love a fish supper? We’ve got loads more delicious fish recipes right here.
Tartare sauce
A classic tartare sauce only takes 15 mins to rustle up. It combines creamy mayo, tangy capers and a few other ingredients to make a delicious, zingy sauce. Traditionally served fish and chips, when homemade, a chunky tartare sauce has so much more flavour than the stuff you get in a jar.
- Serve with: Just spoon a dollop onto your plate and serve alongside fish such as cod, salmon or sea bass. You can serve tartare sauce warm if preferred, just pop into the microwave and warm slightly on a low-heat.
- How to store: Tartare sauce is best served fresh. Store in an airtight container for up to two days in the fridge - make sure you stir well before serving. Do not freeze.
Get the recipe: Tartare sauce
White sauce
White sauce makes the basis for most sauces and you can add lots of different flavours and ingredients to it but the classic is light and creamy with a hint of parsley and peppercorn. If you've never made white sauce before, our step-by-step video recipe is sure to make the process a little easier for you.
- Serve with: A variety of fish like haddock, salmon or cod can be cooked in this sauce. There's no limitations to this sauce either - cook fish in it, drizzle over your fresh fillet or serve as a side for dipping, the choice is yours!
- How to store: Pop into an airtight container or bag and store in the fridge for up to two days. You can freeze this sauce too.
Get the recipe: White sauce
Marie rose sauce
Marie rose sauce is known as seafood or cocktail sauce. One of the most common seafoods served with this sauce is prawns but we think it would taste just as good with any other fish. This sauce is creamy and tangy in flavour thanks to the tomato, which adds a rich taste, and the cayenne pepper, which gives it a hint of spice.
- Serve with: Drizzle this sauce over a salmon steak or serve as a side for dipping homemade fish fingers into. Remember that this sauce is strong in flavour so add a little at a time and try. This sauce is also perfect for fish-based salads and pastas.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. Do not freeze.
Get the recipe: Marie rose sauce
Hollandaise sauce
It doesn't take much to make a classic Hollandaise sauce: a couple of egg yolks, a handful of white peppercorn and a dash of lemon juice. It takes a bit of effort to master but once you do, you'll be opting for the homemade stuff every time.
- Serve with: Hollandaise sauce is classically served with salmon and poached egg but you can serve it with other combinations too, including haddock, plaice and even seafoods like lobster.
- How to store: This sauce is best served fresh so keep this in mind when making. You can freeze Hollandaise if you want to prepare it in advance. Just pop into an airtight bag or Tupperware container and freeze for up to two months.
Get the recipe: Michel Roux's Hollandaise sauce
Caper sauce
If you're looking for a way to jazz up that simple fillet of fish, then opt for caper sauce. It's really easy to make and has a strong flavour, which really compliments fish.
- Serve with: White fish such as haddock, cod, plaice or lemon sole - the choice is yours! It would also be delicious stirred through a fish pasta.
- How to store: Store this sauce in an airtight container or bag in the fridge for up to two days. This sauce is best served fresh. Do not freeze.
Get the recipe: Caper sauce
Sorrel sauce
If you're looking for a sauce with a light and creamy subtle flavour, then sorrel sauce is the perfect match. This sauce combines shallots, fish stock, double cream and sorrel leaves for a light but fragrant sauce.
- Serve with: Drizzle over lemon sole, sea bass or your favourite white fish. Serve alongside fresh sprigs of broccoli and new potatoes.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to two days. Sorrel sauce is best served fresh so bare this in mind when making.
Get the recipe: Lemon sole with sorrel sauce
White wine sauce
White wine sauce is a luxurious creamy sauce flavoured with fresh thyme and Dijon mustard. It's really simple to make and will turn your cut of fish into a restaurant-worthy dish. Just whip up all the ingredients on the hob until warm and delicious.
- Serve with: Pour on top of your freshly prepared monkfish, cod or plaice. Serve on a bed of mashed potatoes or vibrant green salad leaves.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container or bag for up to two days. You can freeze this sauce too for up to three months. Defrost in the fridge overnight thoroughly before reheating.
Get the recipe: White wine sauce
Parsley sauce
A classic accompaniment to fish, parsley sauce is a light creamy sauce with a wonderful herby finish. You can buy it ready made but if you make it yourself it will be so much more flavoursome - you can even team it with lemon or garlic for a stronger taste.
- Serve with: Parsley sauce is perfect with grilled white fish or even fish cakes.
- How to store: Parsley sauce is best served fresh but can be kept in the fridge for up to 2 days, just make sure you give it a good stir before reheating and serving. Parsley sauce is not suitable for freezing.
Get the recipe: Parsley sauce
Parmesan sauce
If you love a classic cheese sauce, you're going to love this flavour-packed version full of freshly grated Parmesan. The Parmesan gives this sauce a thick texture and the sprigs of lemon thyme add a pleasing tang.
- Serve with: This cheese sauce can be served on white fish like halibut, cod or haddock. It's very rich, so only add a little at a time. You could also stir this sauce through some pasta or risotto when serving with fish.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container for up to 2 days in the fridge. You cannot freeze this sauce.
Get the recipe: Parmesan sauce
Chimichurri sauce
This fine chimichurri sauce can be whizzed up in no time as it only takes 5 ingredients to make. This sauce really does pack a punch when it comes to flavour thanks to the mixed herbs which include coriander and parsley.
- Serve with: The herby flavour of this sauce would work perfectly with salted fish like mackerel. You could also serve it with grilled fish fillets such as cod or halibut. Add a little of the sauce at a time though, as it's strong in flavour.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container or bag for up to 3 days in the fridge. This sauce is best served fresh.
Get the recipe: Chimichurri sauce
Prawn sauce
The combination of fish topped with fish is a little unusual but prawn sauce is full of flavour. Cooked prawns, lemon juice and dill make up the basis of this thick, creamy sauce - it's just like a prawn cocktail but in sauce form.
- Serve with: Spoon prawn sauce onto fresh fillets of cod, haddock or homemade fish cakes. This sauce is rather rich so you won't need too much of it to get the flavour.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days. This sauce is best served fresh.
Get the recipe: Fishcakes with prawn sauce
Tomato pepperdew sauce
This rich tomato pepperdew sauce is made from vine tomatoes, peppers and sun-dried tomato paste - it's the perfect sauce to add a summery feel to your cut of fish.
- Serve with: Drizzle your freshly prepared sauce on cod, halibut or salmon. You can toss pasta into the sauce too and pop your fish on top of a bed of tomato infused pasta for a twist. Rocket leaves add a delicious peppery taste to the sauce.
- How to store: Store in an airtight container or bag for up to 3 days in the fridge. This sauce is best served fresh.
Get the recipe: Tomato pepperdew sauce
