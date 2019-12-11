Homemade food gift ideas that your loved ones will really appreciate

Food gift ideas can be difficult to come up with if you want something truly original - but these food gift recipes are easy to make at home and will make thoughtful edible gifts that don't cost a lot, including our favourites like relish, nougat, crunchy toffee and soft sweet tarts...
These easy homemade food gift ideas are perfect for all special occasions and we’ve definitely got something for everyone – from fudge and chutney to marshmallows and jams. So if you fancy making a special present for Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day or someone’s birthday, we’ll have a cheap, quick and easy food gift idea for you.
There’s something so nice about making a homemade food gift for your loved ones. It shows someone how much you care and they’ll really appreciate the time you’ve taken to prepare them a freshly-made gift at home. Did you know that Kate Middleton apparently made the Queen jars of homemade chutney as a Christmas gift the first year that she was ever invited to spend Christmas Day with the royal family? The perfect gift for someone who already has everything they need!
One of the best things about homemade food gifts is that they can be a very cheap present option if you do it the right way – so can save you a fortune in the long run, especially around Christmas when you’ll have lots of people to buy for. We’ve roughly priced all the recipes in this gallery, so you can budget accordingly, and you might be surprised at just how cheap some of them are!
A big batch of fudge can be divided into individual portions and given as gifts to teachers, colleagues and as stocking fillers for the kids. And a vat of homemade jam or chutney, for instance, can spread very far and you only need a few ingredients and some empty jars.
Homemade chocolates and sweets always go down really well as gifts too! Chocolate truffles, candy, sweets – whatever it is you think they’d like , find out their favourite treat and turn them into a gift.
A nice wrapper, some ribbons or a pretty box and some tissue paper will turn any treat into a present and if you’re thinking of homemade food gifts ideas for Christmas, you can even get ahead and make these recipes well in advance to get some of the gift buying out of the way.
Click through to see all our delicious and easy-to-make homemade food gift ideas…
Homemade toffee
This easy coffee and cardamom toffee makes a smart treat and is the perfect foodie gift for special occasions. Tie with a bow or break into pieces, pop into a cellophane bag and finish with a pretty ribbon.
Get the recipe: Coffee and cardamom toffee recipe
Macarons
French macaroons are easier to make than you may think. They're a fancy little treat which look beautiful, and that are sure to put a big smile on that special someone's face. Crisp, sweet and delicious. Plus, because they're so expensive to buy at around £1 per piece in most shops, you'll save a fortune by making your own.
To make 5 boxes with 5 macaroons in each you will need:
- Ground almonds = £1.41
- Icing sugar = 64p
- Eggs = 99p
- Food colouring = 66p
- Sugar = 12p
- Butter = 8p
- Strawberry jam = 3p
Total = £3.93
Price per gift = 78p per 5 macaroons
Average packaging costs
- Macaroon boxes: £3.29 for pack of 2 boxes
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week. A little gift bag or macaroon box will do these tasty treats justice!
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Strawberry macaroons (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Chocolate macaroons
- Get the recipe: Tiramisu macaroons
Festive cake pops
Cake pops not only look good, they taste good too! They're very big at the moment, so it's easy to find the cake pop sticks, gift bags and candy melts to make them. We like to use eBay for cheap cake supplies, but you can now get most things in supermarkets, too.
To make 20 cake pops you will need:
- Homemade vanilla/Madeira cake = £1.87
- Homemade cream cheese frosting = £1.39
- Candy melts = £3.00
Total = £6.26
Price per cake pop = 31p
Average packaging costs
- Cake pop sticks: £2.80 for pack of 35 sticks
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in the fridge to keep them fresher for longer or pop in an airtight container. Gift wrap with a clear gift bag and tie with a small ribbon - if you're only making cake pops as a gift you could package them with a stand too.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Basic cake pops (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Christmas cake pops
- Get the recipe: Pig cake pops
Cookies
From chocolate chip cookies to buttery shortbreads, sweet biscuits are the perfect choice when it comes to food gifts. If you wanted to make up a little set then these would be perfect popped inside a mug along with a few fancy teabags as an indulgent afternoon treat for whoever you're spoiling!
To make 15 vanilla biscuits you will need:
- Butter = 25p
- Sugar = 22p
- Flour = 18p
- Vanilla extract = 60p
- Egg = 33p
Total = £1.58
Price per biscuit = 11p
Average packaging costs
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place. These are best made a few days before giving as a gift so they don't go stale. You can make the dough in advance and freeze. Present in a gift box or stack and tie with a bow.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Vanilla cookies (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Chocolate chip cookies
- Get the recipe: How to make shortbread
Cupcakes
Cupcakes are a great choice when it comes to food gifts. You can make up a massive batch of them all in one; the kids can even get involved too! Top with buttercream or bake in colourful cupcake cases - everyone loves a cupcake!
To make 12 cupcakes you will need:
- Butter = 49p
- Sugar = 37p
- Self-raising flour = 18p
- Eggs = £1.32
- Milk = 3p
- Vanilla extract = 60p
Total = £2.99
Price per gift = 25p
Average packaging costs
- Cupcake cases: £2.99 for pack of 48 cases
- Cupcake boxes: £3.00 for pack of 2 boxes
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Pop your cupcakes into an airtight container and store for up to 1 week without decoration. Decorate before giving them away as a gift. A cupcake box or gift bag would work perfectly as gift wrap.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Classic vanilla cupcakes (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Elderflower cupcakes
- Get the recipe: Christmas cupcakes
Homemade bread
Make someone feel extra special by whipping them up a whole loaf of bread. Bread is a really great food gift choice that is often forgotten in favour of sweeter options. It's a generous food gift that costs hardly anything to make.
To make soda bread you will need:
- Wholemeal plain flour = 42p
- Butter = 20p
- Buttermilk = 52p
- Milk = 3p
- Bicarbonate of soda =6p
- Sugar = 1p
Total = £1.24
Price per gift = £1.24
Average packaging costs
- Wrapping paper: £1.50 for 2.5 metres
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: You can freeze bread for up to 1 month or store in an airtight container or wrap in tin foil and store in a cool, dark place. To give as a gift, wrap in baking parchment and tissue paper and tie with a bow.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Soda bread (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Wholemeal loaf
- Get the recipe: Sweet almond bread plait
More bread recipes to inspire you including a gluten-free loaf.
Homemade drinks
Making your own drink is not only lots of fun, it's a great food gift too. One of our favourite recipes for homemade brew is this Elderflower cordial recipe pictured - easy to make in advance and just looks fab in a long necked bottled tied with a bow.
Average packaging costs
- Jars and airtight lids: £2.50 per jar with lid
- Labels: Free! Tags and labels
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: A glass bottle or jar would make great storage. Tie with a ribbon and pop into a wine gift bag before handing out to friends or family. You can make this wine around 1-2 month ahead of gifting.
Get the recipe: Elderflower cordial(pictured above)
Other drinks recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Homemade orange rose wine
Meringues
Who doesn’t love meringues? These chocolate coated mini meringues are guaranteed to go down on your list of all-time favourites. Just whip up simple meringues and then coat them in chocolate and sprinkles and present them in bags or boxes - the possibilities are endless!
To make 7 bags with 5 meringues in each, you will need:
- Egg white = £1.50
- Caster sugar = 61p
- Food colouring = 60p
Total = £2.96
Price per gift = 43p
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Meringue recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Mini meringue kisses recipe (pictured above)
Get the recipe: Rose and lavender meringues
Florentines
Florentines are crunchy, sweet and drizzled in chocolate - what more could you want? They make a lovely fancy treat to take to someone's house when you're popping over for dinner and can be tweaked as Christmas gifts too, with a few red coloured dried fruits and a little edible glitter.
Average packaging costs
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store your Florentines in an airtight container in a cool, dark place. Pop into a cellophane gift bag and tie with a bow.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: White chocolate Florentines with cardamom and rose (pictured and pricing above)
Honeycomb
Not only does honeycomb look impressive, it delicious too and is sure to put a smile on anyone's face presented in a cellophane package tied with a ribbon.
To make 2x 200g bags of honeycomb, you will need:
- Liquid glucose = £1
- Sugar = 49p
- Honey = 39p
- Baking soda = 21p
Total = £2.09
Price per gift = £1.05
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Wrap your honeycomb in greaseproof paper and pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Honeycomb
Brittle
Know someone who's a fan of brittle? Why not make them some of your own by using our simple recipe. It's a rather cheap treat to make too at just 40p per portion!
To make 4x bags of brittle, you will need:
- Golden caster sugar = 20p
- Butter = 10p
- Toasted almonds = £1.30
Total = £1.60
Price per gift = 40p
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Almond brittle
Get the recipe: Peanut brittle
Marshmallows
Making your own marshmallows is easier than you might think and a lot of fun. Our simple lemon marshmallows are a good place to start. Once you've mastered the basic recipe then it's time to get creative with flavours and swirls - make up one plain bacth and portion it into a few bowls before adding different flavourings and colourings.
How to store/gift wrap: Wrap your marshmallows in greaseproof paper and pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Lemon marshmallows (Pictured above)
Get the recipe: Raspberry ripple marshmallows
Get the recipe: Pistachio marshmallows
Chocolate slabs and caramels
Just like the ones you find in sweet shops, these chocolate slabs and caramels are sweet, moreish and make the perfect gift. Wrap up a bag of these treats and give as a gift.
How to store/gift wrap: Pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to try:
Get the recipe: Salted caramel chocolate slab recipe(Pictured)
Get the recipe: Sea-salted caramels
Chutney
Chutney is nowhere near as hard to make as you might think. Simply boil your chosen ingredients together and pour into sterilised jars for a lovely - and inexpensive - food gift.
To make 3x 500g jars of onion chutney you will need:
- Onions = £1.13
- Sugar = 83p
- 2 garlic cloves = 8p
- Wine vinegar = 46p
- Balsamic vinegar = 20p
- Mustard = 1p
Total: £2.71
Price per gift: 73p
Average packaging costs
- Jars and airtight lids: £2.50 per jar with lid
- Labels: Free! Tags and labels
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in airtight jars in a cool, dark place. Once open, store in the fridge to keep it fresher for longer. Most chutney lasts a couple of months once made. Just make sure you sterilise your jars beforehand and seal tightly. Gift wrap with a bow around the seal of the jar and label to finish.
Recipes to try:
- Get the recipe: Onion chutney (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Apple chutney
- Get the recipe: Christmas chutney
(pictured)
Mince pies
Mince pies are perfect as a Christmas food gift and are a traditional favourite in a hamper or festive goodie bag. To save cost and time you can buy ready made pastry and mincemeat and assemble them yourself.
To make 6 boxes with 4 mince pies in each you will need:
- Homemade mincemeat = £3.44
- Homemade pastry = £1.24
Total = £4.68
Price per gift = 78p per 4 mince pies
Average packaging costs
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Cupcake boxes: £3.00 for pack of 2 boxes
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: You can freeze mince pies before cooking if you want to make them way in advance. Once cooked, store in an airtight Tupperware or tin in a cool, dark place for up to 1 week. Pop in a gift box or simply tie individually with a bow and give in a see-through bag.
Recipes to make:
Jam
Nothing beats homemade jam on a crisp slice of toast. So why not make your loved ones some sweet jam of their own? It doesn't cost much to rustle up and is the perfect goodie bag or hamper filler.
Average packaging costs
- Jars and airtight lids: £2.50 per jar with lid
- Labels: Free! Tags and labels
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in airtight jars in a cool, dark place. Once open, store in the fridge to keep it fresher for longer. Jam can last up to 6 months and is best kept in the fridge. Don't forget to tie your jar with a bow or add a colourful jar topper and label to make them extra special.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Cherry jam (pictured above)
- Get the recipe: Damson jam
- Get the recipe: Christmas jam
Chocolate truffles
Shop-bought truffles can be pricey. Have a go at making your own festive chocolate snowball truffles instead. We've got a really easy video to follow to make sure you nail the step by step every time, giving your perfect homemade chocolates to give to your family and friends for the next special occasion you have coming up.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Chocolate truffle snowballs
We've got lots more homemade chocolate and sweets here
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight Tupperware box for up to 2 months in a cool, dark place. You can store them in the fridge but they may lose their shine. Present in a gift box, just like shop-bought chocolates or pop in a see through gift bag.
Biscotti
Biscotti is a classic Italian biscuit that is perfect served with a cup of coffee. Wrap up some of these golden biscuits in cellophane and pop into a mug to give as a gift.
To make 4x boxes of 10 biscotti in each, you will need:
- Self-raising flour = 19p
- Baking powder = 2p
- Caster sugar = 18p
- Eggs = 32p
- Sherry = 4p
- Almonds = 99p
Total = £1.74
Price per gift = 43p
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Classic biscotti
Get the recipe: Apricot and cranberry biscotti
Get the recipe: Cherry and pistachio biscotti(Pictured)
Sweet tarts
Keep it sweet with some buttery pastry tarts. From cherry Bakewells to custard tarts, complete your food gift collection with one of these sweet treats.
To make 12 cherry Bakewell tarts you will need:
- Shortcrust pastry = £1.30
- Cherry conserve = 49p
- Butter = 20p
- Sugar = 15p
- Almonds = £1.22
- Egg = 33p
- Cherries = £1.13
Total = £4.82
Price per gift = 40p
Average packaging costs
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Cupcake boxes: £3.00 for pack of 2 boxes
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store your tarts in the fridge in an airtight container until ready to give as a gift. Mini tarts would look nice in cupcake cases, in a gift box and tied with a bow. Tarts are best served fresh so make them last thing.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Cherry Bakewells (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Salted caramel tart
- Get the recipe: Rustic apple and pear tart
Relish
Relish is a great gift, especially around Christmas time. You can make it well in advance as it will keep in the fridge for some time if you seal it properly in sterilised jars.
To make 12 small jars of cranberry relish you will need:
- Apples = £1.67
- Onions = 34p
- Orange = 25p
- Sugar = 44p
- Red-wine vinegar = 80p
- Cranberries = £3.52
Total = £7.02
Price per gift = 59p
Average packaging costs
- Jars and airtight lids: £2.50 per jar with lid
- Labels: Free! Tags and labels
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in sterilised airtight jars. Finish with a big bow and labels stating when it was made and when it will run out of date. Store in a cool, dark place.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Cranberry relish (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Autumn fruit relish
- Get the recipe: Cranberry and pomegranate relish
Fruit cake
Whether you're planning on giving your loved ones a slice or the whole thing, cake is the perfect food gift that is sure to put a smile on a lot of faces. A fruit cake will keep the longest out of most recipes, and wrapped up in string and brown paper looks really lovely.
Average packaging costs
- Cake gift box: £4.00 for pack of 2 boxes
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight Tupperware box for up to 3-4 days. You can freeze your cake before decorating if you're planning on making it in advance, fruit cakes last much longer than most cakes. Gift wrap with parchment paper and ribbon or in a cake box.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Easy fruit cake recipe (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Mary Berry's Victoria sandwich
- Get the recipe: Carrot cake
Muffins
Everyone loves a muffin. Packed with chocolate chips or bursting with sweet blueberry flavour, muffins are the perfect food gift treat. You can pretty them up by using fancy cases and even ice them if you feel like it.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Blueberry, lemon and white chocolate muffins (pictured above)
- Get the recipe: Warm spiced plum muffins
- Get the recipe: Blueberry muffins
We've got lots more muffin recipes
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight Tupperware box or cake tin once completely cooled. Muffins look really good in pretty, colourful paper cases. You can even pop them into floral cupcake boxes and tie with a bow.
Savoury biscuits
If you're looking for something savoury to make as a food gift, you can't go wrong with cheesy biscuits. Perfect for those who prefer savoury over sweet and they can easily be made into a hamper along with a nice chutney or a few pieces of good cheese.
To make 5 boxes with 5 Parmesan biscuits in each you will need:
- Plain flour = 7p
- Butter = 19p
- Cheese = £1.25
- Egg = 33p
- Seeds = 52p
Total = £2.36
Price per gift = 47p per 5 biscuits
Average packaging costs
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight container in a cool, dark place. Biscuits are best made last so they still keep their crunch - as long as you keep them in an airtight container they should last up to 1 week. Present in a gift box or stack and tie with a bow.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Seeded Parmesan biscuits (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Oaty cheese biscuits
- Get the recipe: Party cracker bites
Loaf cake
Nothing says 'I love you' like a warm, freshly baked loaf cake. From banana bread to a classic tea loaf, our loaf cakes collection has plenty of options.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Caramel swirl loaf cake (pictured above)
- Get the recipe: Tea loaf
- Get the recipe: Cherry and coconut loaf
We've got lots more loaf cake recipes to choose from
How to store/gift wrap: Most loaf cakes will last up to 1 week if stored properly. You can actually freeze cake, but we'd recommend wrapping your loaf in tin foil and popping into an airtight container and store in a cool, dark place. To gift wrap your loaf, a little bit of baking parchment, wrapping paper and a large bow would transform it into a classy gift.
Fudge
Fudge is the ideal food gift as it's easy to make and once you've perfected the recipe, you'll want to make it time and time again. Plus, everyone loves it!
To make 6 boxes with 6 fudge pieces in each, you will need:
- Sugar = 39p
- Butter = 14p
- Milk = 14p
- Evaporated milk = 25p
- Vanilla extract = 60p
Total = £1.52
Price per gift = 25p per 6 pieces
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Wrap your fudge in greaseproof paper and pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Vanilla fudge (pictured, with pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Cookie dough fudge
- Get the recipe: Candy cane fudge
- Get the recipe: Mince pie fudge
Rocky road
Milk chocolate, white chocolate or even dark, why not make some delicious rocky road as a food gift this year? Just chuck your ingredients in a bowl, pour onto a tray and leave to set in the fridge - simple! In fact, these recipes are so easy that they make lovely projects to do with the kids - with the results making the perfect presents for teachers.
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in a Tupperware box or on a tray covered in cling film in the fridge. Break or cut into chunks before giving as a gift and pop into a see through bag tie with a bow. Store in the fridge until its ready to be given.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Classic rocky road (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Turkish delight rocky road
- Get the recipe: White chocolate rocky road
Marmalade
Cookie mix in a jar
Why not get your loved ones to make their own treats this year with our easy-to-make cookie mix in a jar idea? Each jar makes 8 large cookies, which means they’re perfect for sharing!
To make 1 jar of cookie mix you will need:
- Sugar = 42p
- Self-raising flour = 12p
- M&Ms = £2.24
Total = £2.78
Price per gift = £2.78
Average packaging costs
- Jars and airtight lids: £2.50 per jar with lid
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: You can store all of the dry ingredients in the jar months in advance, just add the chocolates before packing to give to a friend. To gift wrap, tie each jar with a ribbon and finish with a bow. Don’t forget to label your jars or add a tag with a set of instructions for how to cook the mix!
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Cookie mix in a jar (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Muffin mix in a jar
- Get the recipe: Christmas cupcakes in a jar
Liqueur
Give your gift hamper or goodie bag an adult twist with some special homemade brew. Sloe gin is the perfect choice at Christmas time but you could try flavouring vodka by adding some chillies or vanilla pods to the bottle or other alcoholic brews made with fruits.
To make 4 pints of sloe gin you will need:
- Sloes: £14.85
- Gin: £24.25
- Sugar: 65p
- Almonds: 9p
Total = £39.84
Price per gift = £9.96 per pint bottle
Average packaging costs
- Glass bottles: £4.00 for 1x 500ml bottle
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Bottle your alcohol into large, display bottles and tie with a ribbon. Store in a cool dark place to allow the fruit to ferment and add flavour to the drink.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Homemade sloe gin (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Redcurrant gin
Savoury tarts
Impress your friends and family by giving them a homemade savoury tart. You can buy the pastry readymade so all you have to do is prepare the filling - easy!
To make 12 mini tarts you will need:
- Puff pastry = £1.10
- Goat's cheese = £1.74
- Garlic clove = 6p
- Roasted peppers = 58p
- Tomatoes =20p
- Egg = 33p
Total = £4.01
Price per gift = 34p
Average packaging costs
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Cupcake boxes: £3.00 for pack of 2 boxes
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: The pastry can be stored in the freezer until its needed which is rather handy. Once you've made your tarts, store them in an airtight container in the fridge. The sooner you give them as a gift, the better they will taste. Package in a cake gift box with baking parchment at the bottom.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Goat's cheese, tomato and red pepper tarts (pictured and pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Brie, tomato and tarragon tart
- Get the recipe: Tomato and ricotta tart
Doughnuts
Don't forget the doughnuts! Whether they're dusted in sugar or covered in icing, doughnuts are a fun, quirky option for a food gift - people will be very impressed you made them from scratch!
To make 12 jam doughnuts you will need:
- White bread flour = 17p
- Sugar = 33p
- Butter = 5p
- Easy blend yeast = 10p
- Milk = 3p
- Eggs = 33p
- Strawberry jam = 5p
- Icing sugar = 13p
Total = £1.19
Price per doughnut = 10p
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Store in an airtight container in a cool dark place once they're have cooled completely. You could tie each individual doughnut with a small ribbon and pop into see-through bags or in a gift box with baking parchment in the bottom.
Recipes to make:
- Get the recipe: Jammy doughnuts (pricing above)
- Get the recipe: Mini baked doughnuts (pictured above)
- Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's chocolate doughnuts
Nougat
Nougat is much easier to make than you may think and is the perfect food gift as it lasts longer than other treats.
To make 2x 250g bag of nougat, you will need:
- Unblanched almonds = £2.02
- Caster sugar = 44p
- Liquid glucose = 36p
- Honey = 39p
- Egg whites = 24p
Total = £3.45
Price per gift: £1.73
Average packaging costs
- Cellophane presentation bags: £4.00 for pack of 50
- Square gift box with handles: £4.79 for pack of 10
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Wrap your nougat in greaseproof paper and pop in a tin or airtight Tupperware box and store. Once its ready to be given as a gift, place in a gift bag or box and seal.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Nougat
Jellied sweets
For kids and adults, homemade jellied sweets make an extra special food gift especially if they're presented in those old sweet shop tins or glass jars tied up with ribbon.
To make 2 jars of 10 sweets you will need:
- Raspberries = £4
- Passion fruit = £1.25
- Lemon = 10p
- Preserving sugar = 91p
Total = £6.26
Price per gift = £3.13
Average packaging costs
- Jars and airtight lids: £2.50 per jar with lid
- Labels: Free! Tags and lables
- Ribbon: £2.00 for 3 metres
How to store/gift wrap: Pop these delicious little treats in a glass jar or tub just like the old sweet shops. Tie with a ribbon or wrap in colourful tissue paper. Make these pastilles the day before you want to give them as a gift.
Recipes to make:
Get the recipe: Raspberry and passion fruit pastilles (pictured and priced above)
Get the recipe: Turkish Delights
Vegan Chocolate Truffles
The chocolate vegan truffles are mouth-wateringly delicious.
The crunchy chocolate outside pairs deliciously with the creamy filling – perfectly satisfying those sweet cravings.
Get the recipe: Vegan truffles