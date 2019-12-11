Homemade food gift ideas that your loved ones will really appreciate

Food gift ideas can be difficult to come up with if you want something truly original - but these food gift recipes are easy to make at home and will make thoughtful edible gifts that don't cost a lot, including our favourites like relish, nougat, crunchy toffee and soft sweet tarts...

These easy homemade food gift ideas are perfect for all special occasions and we’ve definitely got something for everyone – from fudge and chutney to marshmallows and jams. So if you fancy making a special present for Christmas, Mother’s Day, Valentine’s Day or someone’s birthday, we’ll have a cheap, quick and easy food gift idea for you.

There’s something so nice about making a homemade food gift for your loved ones. It shows someone how much you care and they’ll really appreciate the time you’ve taken to prepare them a freshly-made gift at home. Did you know that Kate Middleton apparently made the Queen jars of homemade chutney as a Christmas gift the first year that she was ever invited to spend Christmas Day with the royal family? The perfect gift for someone who already has everything they need!

One of the best things about homemade food gifts is that they can be a very cheap present option if you do it the right way – so can save you a fortune in the long run, especially around Christmas when you’ll have lots of people to buy for. We’ve roughly priced all the recipes in this gallery, so you can budget accordingly, and you might be surprised at just how cheap some of them are!

A big batch of fudge can be divided into individual portions and given as gifts to teachers, colleagues and as stocking fillers for the kids. And a vat of homemade jam or chutney, for instance, can spread very far and you only need a few ingredients and some empty jars.

Homemade chocolates and sweets always go down really well as gifts too! Chocolate truffles, candy, sweets – whatever it is you think they’d like , find out their favourite treat and turn them into a gift.

A nice wrapper, some ribbons or a pretty box and some tissue paper will turn any treat into a present and if you’re thinking of homemade food gifts ideas for Christmas, you can even get ahead and make these recipes well in advance to get some of the gift buying out of the way.

Click through to see all our delicious and easy-to-make homemade food gift ideas…