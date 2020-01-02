Homemade pasta sauces

We've rounded up our best pasta sauce recipes from classics to sauces with a twist. We've got something for everyone including pesto to stir through your penne, Bolognese sauce to spoon on your spaghetti or white sauce to layer with your lasagne sheets.

We’ve rounded up our best pasta sauce recipes from classics to sauces with a twist. We’ve got something for everyone including pesto to stir through your penne, Bolognese sauce to spoon on your spaghetti or white sauce to layer with your lasagne sheets.

And if that’s not enough we’ve got some pasta sauce recipes with a twist including rocket pesto, chimichurri sauce and piri piri sauce – it’s not just for chicken you know!

It’s time to bring your pasta to life, give your favourite shapes a new purpose and ditch those readymade jars for the homemade stuff instead!

Click through to see our best pasta sauce recipes…First on the list is this classic – tomato pasta sauce. It really doesn’t take much to make this classic tomato pasta sauce. All you need is a couple of tins of chopped tomatoes, garlic and basil for added flavour and rich tomato puree to stretch it even further. Simple!

How to serve: Once you’ve whipped up your sauce you can add in your pasta, veggies and meat, stir and serve. You could also use this sauce as a base for ingredients such as chorizo or mince to turn it into a Bolognese. This sauce can be served hot or cold for lunch the next day with more, you guessed it, pasta!

How to store: Store in the fridge for up to 3 days in an airtight container or freezer for up to 3 months.

Get the recipe:

Tomato pasta sauce