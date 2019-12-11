Homemade sauces for chicken can give your usual mid-week meal a new lease of life. We've got loads of chicken sauce recipes the whole family will love...

Our homemade sauces for chicken help give your favourite mid-week chicken recipe a new lease of life. From a creamy cheese and mustard to smoked paprika, we’ve got lots of mouth-watering chicken sauce recipes that are very easy to rustle up yourself at home.

While it’s one of our favourite meats, chicken can sometimes be a little boring if served on its own. It can become dry and flavourless and that’s where our homemade chicken sauces can become your new best friend.

It can be rather tempting to just pop to the shop and buy a ready made jar of sauce, but we think it’s much better to make your sauces from scratch – you know exactly what’s going in them and they’re so much tastier too. Our chicken sauce recipes are often much cheaper than shop-bought ones too as you’ve probably got most of the ingredients in your cupboards or fridge!

Scroll through to see all of our homemade sauces for chicken…