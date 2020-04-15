Trending:

Homemade takeaways: Tastier and better for you!

    • We're all about homemade food, not just from the healthy point of view but the thought of trying something new and experimenting in the kitchen too...

    If you fancy ditching the takeaway and trying something new, swap your Friday night or Saturday night feast for homemade takeaways instead.

    We know that having a takeaway can sometimes go from being a treat to being a bad habit, some of the food is just so delicious. But when you’re having a takeaway craving, you don’t need to always reach for the menu and the phone.

    With homemade food  you know exactly what you’re getting as you’re putting in the ingredients, so no nasty surprises when you dicover just how much salt content is actually in that cheeky takeaway.

    Homemade food just tastes so much better than shop bought – and you can have loads of fun in the kitchen celebrating new and different ways of cooking.

    You can make all of the recipes below with a little help from the kids and hubby too. It’s the perfect family activity to get the family working together as a team.

    Take a look at some homemade takeaways below…

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade Indian takeaway

    It's really simple to make a classic Indian takeaway in the comfort of your own kitchen, not only is it a great way to try making something new, it's also much healthier than a takeaway (and you can sneak some extra veggies into the mix!)

    Classic starters
    Indian starters are easier to make than you may think. A few sheets of pastry, a handful of freshly chopped onions and you can make a whole heap of classics with our easy recipes:

    Classic mains
    Curry is top of the menu when it comes to an Indian takeaway. Whatever the heat or whatever the flavour, we've got the perfect recipe for you just like these:


    Classic sides    Don't forget the sides! One of the most important parts of Indian cuisine are the side dishes. From simple pilau rice to juicy mushroom bhaji:

    Make your own Indian takeaway menu with our Indian recipes

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade takeaway pizza

    Pizza is another one of our favourites. It's just so easy to pick up the phone and then sit back and wait for it to arrive but it can sometimes be quicker to make the pizza yourself and much, much cheaper too!

    Classic pizzas
    From pepperoni to mushroom, we've got lots of delicious pizza recipes to get the whole family making this month:

    More homemade pizza recipes

    Classic sides
    Complete your pizza with some classic takeaway sides including potatoes wedges and chicken wings, mmm...

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade takeaway fish and chips

    Nothing beats a classic fish and chips on a Friday night. If you fancy making your own, we've got plenty of variations to try. You could try cooking them in the oven or even spicing your fish up a bit.

    Classic fish and chips
    Try these healthier alternatives which take under an hour to rustle up, much quicker than driving to the chippie and hanging around in the queue!

    Classic fish and chips sides:

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade takeaway kebab

    Swap the takeaway kebab for the homemade version instead. You can control portion sizes, put whatever sauce you like on it and it won't go soggy either!

    Classic kebabs
    Your favourite meat, some herbs or spices for flavour and a skewer to cook it all on, what could be simpler?

    More homemade kebab recipes

    Classic sides
    Bulk your feast up with some of these classic sides you often order with your kebab. We've got homemade chips and plenty of salads to choose from too:

    Homemade Chinese takeaway

    We just love Chinese food. From chicken chow mein to sweet and sour pork, it's the perfect treat on a Saturday night. Make your takeaway from scratch - it'll be much healthier, cheaper and you'll know exactly what goes into every dish too.

    Classic starters
    Start your Chinese feast off with some simple classics. These treats are quick and easy to make once you know how:

    Classic mains
    Feed the whole family with these classics. They'll be clean plates all round:

    Classic sides
    Complete your meal with the most classic side dish of them all:

    More homemade Chinese recipes

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade takeaway burger

    There are a few obvious restaurants that are very tempting when it comes to a fast food burger but it's actually cheaper to make burgers yourself.

    Classic burgers
    Ditch the fast food for your own version. Burgers are really easy to make and can be made in advance too and then just popped in the oven or on a griddle pan to cook.

    More homemade burger recipes

    Classic sides
    Don't forget the sides! Chips, salad and homemade burger buns - yes please!

    Alternatives

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade Southern fried chicken takeaway

    The tempting arouma from a fried chicken shop will break even the strongest of dieters but you don't have to give in completley. Homemade 'fried' chicken can be baked and still retain lots of lovely flavour - for less calories!

    Classic takeaway chicken recipes:
    Southern-fried chicken recipe
    Chicken nuggets recipe
    Chicken burger recipe

    Classic sides from a takeaway chicken shop:
    Baked beans recipe Coleslaw

    Homemade Takeaways
    Homemade Thai takeaway

    With more and more Thai ingredients becoming available on supermarket shelves, Thai dishes are getting easier to make. Try making your own from starters to side dishes.

    Classic starters
    Start your meal off with a classic soup or some simple pancakes - the choice is yours!

    Classic mainsCurry and noodles make up the bulk of Thai mains. You can try using different meats and different variations of these recipes below, whatever suits your family's taste buds really:

    Classic sides
    These sides are just as easy to whip up as the rest:

    Homemade Takeaways
