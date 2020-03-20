11 instant noodle recipes that actually make a decent dinner

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Instant noodles are one of those cupboard staples you've probably always got in your cupboard, or have recently bought.

This collection of instant noodle recipes is the perfect solution to your question of what to make with all those instant noodle packets in your cupboard. There’s no need to resort to basic, boring recipes either as we’ve got over ten fantastically delicious and nutritious recipes for you to try out.

Each one is customisable, so you can swap out any veggies or flavourings with whatever you’ve got in the cupboards. So why not have a play around in the kitchen and whip up a delicious dish for the whole family, using this collection?

You can make all these recipes with instant noodles…

1. Vegetable ramen noodle bowl

This vegetable ramen noodle bowl from Slimming World is packed with nutritious veggies and can be made (even easier!) with instant noodles. One of the reasons we love it is because it’s so versatile. For example, if you’re looking to make it vegetarian, swap out the chicken stock for vegetable!

Get the recipe: Slimming World’s vegetable ramen noodle bowl

2. Hairy Bikers’ chicken noodle soup recipe

Another one of our great instant noodle recipes, this chicken noodle recipe is a classic tummy warmer for weeknight dinners. Light and tasty, you can use the instant noodles in your cupboard along with any leftover chicken carcasses to create this delicious recipe for you and the whole family.

Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers’ chicken noodle soup

3. Homemade pot noodle

Every child loves a Pot Noodle, but we all know that with all those flavourings that they’re not the healthiest option. So why not make your own? Perfect for those instant noodles that you’ve got in the cupboard and completely adaptable to use with whatever vegetables you’ve got in the fridge and freezer.

Get the recipe: Homemade pot noodle

4. Tuna and noodle recipe

This one is perfect for those pesky tins of tuna in the cupboard that you just can’t seem to find a use for! It’s a nutritious and tasty, so good that will be a hit with the whole family.

Get the recipe: Tuna and noodle recipe

5. Singapore noodles recipe

Our favourite thing about this Singapore noodles recipe is that all of the ingredients can be found in your freezer like sweetcorn, onions and mushrooms. If you’re already a connoisseur of the stir-fry, you’ll probably have the other ingredients like peanut oil in your cupboards. If not, sesame oil works just as well.

Get the recipe: Singapore noodles

6. Chinese vegetable chow mein

This simple classic can be made in about 20 minutes, even less if you’re using instant noodles! With high-vitamin vegetables like pepper, broccoli and mushroom an integral part of the recipe, it’s a great one for making sure you’re getting those essential health-boosting supplements into your diet.

Get the recipe: Chinese vegetable chow mein

7. Wagamama chilli chicken ramen recipe

With this long time fan-favourite Wagamama recipe, even if you’re stuck inside there’s no reason why you can’t enjoy delicious noodles. With this recipe, you can use the vegetables you have in your freezer as well as cupboard essentials like chicken stock cubes and instant noodles. Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce? Optional.

Get the recipe: Gousto’s Wagamama chilli chicken ramen

8. Pan-fried cod with noodles

This weeknight meal staple has got all the protein and omega-3 minerals you’ll need to stay healthy, happy and fuller for longer. Make with instant noodles for an even quicker fix and add spinach for a dose of iron.

Get the recipe: Pan-fried cod with noodles

9. Chinese-style chicken with vegetables

This Chinese-inspired dish is not only super easy to make but coming in at £4.75 with egg noodles, with instant noodles it works out to almost £4. We reckon it will soon be a staple in your recipe collection.

Get the recipe: Chinese-style chicken with vegetables and noodles

10. Pork satay noodles

Pork is often one of those meats that you can buy in the supermarket for slightly cheaper, and it’s often one of the last ones that people buy online. Some think that it’s not as easy to use in recipes as chicken for example, but that’s definitely not the case. With this pork satay recipe, you can use up any pork that you’ve got in your fridge as well as cupboard staples like peanut butter.

11. Quick chilli beef noodles

Another one that can be used for any leftover steaks or beef you’ve got in the fridge – it doesn’t last long in there, so it’s important to use it up ASAP. Whether you’re using garlic and chilli powder or fresher alternatives, it doesn’t matter as this recipe is customisable depending on what you’ve got in the cupboards.

Get the recipe: Quick chilli beef noodles

These instant noodle recipes are all so quick and easy to make, they’re the perfect solution for your supply.