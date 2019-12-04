Jacket potato fillings are the most important part of making a baked potato for dinner.
We love a good jacket potato and there are plenty of ways to enjoy them with these tasty jacket potato fillings. Easy to make, super delicious and versatile, the humble jacket potato is great for a quick mid-week dinner. And kids will love picking out different toppings to change things up a bit.
Whether you’d love a healthy jacket potato filling like smoked mackerel or tuna – or something a little bit more meaty like spicy bacon or burger, we’ve got the perfect toppers right here.
While just mashing it with butter and cheese is delicious, here’s lots more inspiration to help you spice up the humble spud for supper.
Minced beef and cheddar
First up is this classic! These minced beef and Cheddar baked potatoes really do taste as good as they look. With a crispy cheese topping and a hearty beef filling, they're perfect for dinner served with freshly prepared salad.
Demi-veggie chilli
If you're keen to eat a little less meat but still love the flavour then this 'flexatarian' recipe is for you. We've combined half the amount of meat we would usually use in a chilli with plenty of fresh veggies and beans, to make it lower in fat and higher in those all-important five-a-day portions. With a smoky, rich flavour and a cool sour cream topping we think this is a jacket potato topping made in heaven!
Tuna, lime and coriander jacket
Jazz up a tin of tuna with a squeeze of lime juice and a sprig of coriander with this jacket potato filling idea. This recipe makes a light and delicious lunch recipe that's ready in no time at all.
Tomato and Chilli Topped Potatoes
This sweet and sour tomato filling is the perfect topping for a soft and fluffy potato. You can even make the filling ahead of time and freeze it for a fuss-free supper when you don't have a lot of time.
Smoked mackerel jacket
Who said healthy eating was difficult? This smoked mackerel filling gives you a dinner packed with protein, vitamins, carbs and essential omega-3s.
Anthony Worrall Thompson’s cottage pies in baked potatoes
These jacket potatoes are just like mini cottage pies but in a potato skin. They're really simple to rustle up, feeding about four people in one go. We'd recommend serving them with some boiled veggies like carrots and broccoli to make them feel even more like our favourite winter warmer.
Chicken and tomato jacket
This jacket potato filling is super healthy because it uses zero-fat yogurt as a sauce - you could even make double and have the leftovers on some pasta another time.
Bacon and spicy bean baked potato
Give your classic baked beans jacket potato filling a new lease of life with this spicy bean and bacon mix. Streaky bacon adds a slight saltines to the potato and the dusting of smoked paprika and drizzle of Worcestershire sauce gives it a kick of spice and flavour. Each potato works out at only 338 calories per serving.
Stuffed baked potato
Give your jacket a little spice with this Cajun-stuffed jacket potato recipe. It?s really simple to rustle up, combining mixed spices with English mustard and green chilli to make the filling extra fiery. Finish with a generous helping of Cheddar and they?re ready to serve.
Cheese and tuna jackets
Cheese and tuna are a classic combination. With a crispy skin and light and fluffy centre, these jacket potatoes are baked in the oven for about 2hrs so they?re extra flavoursome.
Baked potato with mince and beans
You might have stuffed your jackets with something similar in the past, but you'll want to make our version over and over again. The mince is tender and meaty and the beans are nice and soft, making this filling one of our favourites. Add some spices to the mix and top with soured cream.
Smoked trout and cheese baked potato
This smoked trout and cheese baked potato is oozing with flavour. It makes a change from the usual tuna or salmon and using Gruyere cheese instead of Cheddar makes these potatoes a nice little luxury.
Jumping jackets
The kids are going to love these cheese and tomato filled jackets. Served alongside tender chicken pieces and a freshly prepared salad, this recipe makes a simple meal for the whole family. Follow the method to a tee for the crispiest potato skin you could ask for.
Tuna and onion jacket
Another use for that tin of tuna in the cupboard - mix it up with some cucumber, red onion and cottage cheese for some really fresh flavours. Serve with fresh salad leaves as a filling lunch or light dinner in the warmer months.
Jacket potatoes with Dolcelatte and sun-blushed tomatoes
If you're looking for something fancy but super easy to fill your jacket potato, this is it. A handful of sun-blushed tomatoes, some chopped parsley and Dolcelatte cheese will transform your potato into a work of art. Season with salt and pepper and tuck in!
Baked Potato with Beans and Cheese
You can't beat a mouth-watering jacket potato topped with beans and cheese mmm... This recipe is the perfect go-to recipe for lunch time. Filling, simple and delicious, what more could you want?
Mini burger potato jackets
Turn your jacket potato into a burger bun by filling it with tender mini burgers made from minced beef and garnished with tomatoes and mayo. Serve alongside some salad leaves for a delicious - and fun - lunch.
Garlic mushroom jacket
A brilliant veggie filling - these garlic mushrooms are ready in under 10 mins and pack your fluffy potatoes full of flavour. Add a knob of butter to your warm potato filling and watch it melt.
Steak and onion jacket potato
If you're a lover of meat, you're definitely going to want to try this jacket potato filling. Perfect on a colder evening, when you're craving something warm and comforting, this potato is filled with succulent pieces of steak and tender onions all cooked in a dash of red wine.
Red cabbage corn and quinoa sweet jacket potato
Why not try mixing up your spuds and swap your usual white potato for a sweet potato. This refreshing and very healthy option is quick and easy to do. Bake the potato as usual and fill it with red cabbage, corn, edamame, carrots, quinoa and a blob of crème fraiche, if you fancy.