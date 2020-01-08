Lamb chops: Delicious lamb chop recipes the family will love

Serving up a traditional lamb roast for the whole family is many dinner party hosts favourite activity. If you are keen to do things a bit differently, we have a plenty of delicious lamb chop recipes for you to try.

From simple pan-fried lamb chops, to melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter to fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice, these lamb chop recipes are absolute winners and will be sure to go down a storm at your dinner table this year.

Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, or cooking up a mid-week healthy family meal, every single one of these lamb chop recipes is a certified crowd-pleaser.

How to cook lamb chops:

Lamb chops should be cooked over a high heat, quickly, and can also be quick-roasted (although this depends on how thick they are)

Lamb chop recipes are highly versatile, as BBQing, grilling, pan-frying and grilling are all methods that suit lamb chops. These cooking methods equally get lots of colour on the meat and any exposed fat sizzling until brown, so you can tailor the recipes to your own cooking preference.

If you’re a spice fiend and like exploring different flavours, then we highly recommend marinating your lamb chops before cooking. Lamb chops can be beautifully complimented by flavours from all over the world, including mediterranean flavours such as olives, lemon, basil, anchovies and garlic.

If you’d like to keep things traditional, then season your lamb chops with the flavours of home with ingredients such as capers, rosemary and thyme.

For those of you looking to try more adventurous flavours, opt for spices such as cinnamon, saffron, cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, garam marsala and lime.

We’ve covered all the basics, so now its time for you to take a scroll through our delicious lamb chop recipes and pick your favourite…