Lamb chops: Delicious lamb chop recipes the family will love

Serving up a traditional lamb roast for the whole family is many dinner party hosts favourite activity. If you are keen to do things a bit differently, we have a plenty of delicious lamb chop recipes for you to try.
From simple pan-fried lamb chops, to melt-in-your-mouth lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter to fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice, these lamb chop recipes are absolute winners and will be sure to go down a storm at your dinner table this year.
Whether you’re hosting a dinner party, or cooking up a mid-week healthy family meal, every single one of these lamb chop recipes is a certified crowd-pleaser.
How to cook lamb chops:
Lamb chops should be cooked over a high heat, quickly, and can also be quick-roasted (although this depends on how thick they are)
Lamb chop recipes are highly versatile, as BBQing, grilling, pan-frying and grilling are all methods that suit lamb chops. These cooking methods equally get lots of colour on the meat and any exposed fat sizzling until brown, so you can tailor the recipes to your own cooking preference.
If you’re a spice fiend and like exploring different flavours, then we highly recommend marinating your lamb chops before cooking. Lamb chops can be beautifully complimented by flavours from all over the world, including mediterranean flavours such as olives, lemon, basil, anchovies and garlic.
If you’d like to keep things traditional, then season your lamb chops with the flavours of home with ingredients such as capers, rosemary and thyme.
For those of you looking to try more adventurous flavours, opt for spices such as cinnamon, saffron, cumin, turmeric, coriander, ginger, garam marsala and lime.
We’ve covered all the basics, so now its time for you to take a scroll through our delicious lamb chop recipes and pick your favourite…
Lamb chop recipes: Lamb chops with mustard sauce
Perfect for a Sunday lunch, this lamb chop recipe features a creamy mustard sauce that melt in the mouths of everyone around the dinner table. This dish is super quick as it takes just 30 minutes to make, so gives you plenty of time to chill out with the rest of the family. When making the sauce, make sure to opt for fresh cabbage instead of pre-cut to ensure you get your full fill of vitamin C!
Get the recipe: Lamb chops with mustard sauce
Lamb chop recipes: Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa
This super speedy lamb chop recipe is ready in just 15 minutes, so is perfect if you’re looking to serve up a mid-week meal in a rush. This is a perfect recipe for a summer barbeque, as the sweetcorn salsa gives the juicy lamb chops a delicious kick.
Get the recipe: Lamb chops and sweetcorn salsa
Lamb chop recipes: Gloria’s special lamb chops
This delectable lamb dish is named after Woman Weekly reader Suzanne Clayman’s Auntie Gloria, and we are eternally grateful to her for bringing it into our lives! Marinade the lamb chops in soy sauce, golden syrup and rice wine vinegar to create a super satisfyingly sweet twist on a dinner classic.
Get the recipe: Gloria’s special lamb chops
Lamb chop recipes: Lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter
If you’re a fan of salty flavours, then you’ll love this delicious lamb chop recipe. Simply mix together the rosemary and anchovy butter in a bowl with salt and pepper, before seasoning the lamb and cooking on a prepared barbecue or grill. This tasty dish takes just 20 minutes to prepare and serve, so is perfect for quick and satisfying mid-week meal.
Get the recipe: Lamb chops with rosemary and anchovy butter
Lamb chop recipes: Fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice
This delightful dish has been rated four and a half stars by our readers, so is the perfect pick if you’re looking for something to blow your dinner party guests away. The sweetness of the fruit chutney compliments the heavy flavour of the lamb chops, whilst the spinach and saffron rice balance out the sharp kick of the French mustard. This flavoursome dish also takes just 25 minutes to prepare, so will leave you with plenty of time to entertain guests or unwind after a hectic day.
Get the recipe: Fruity lamb chops with spinach and saffron rice
Lamb chop recipes: Pan-fried lamb chops
If you’d like to opt for one of the more traditional lamb chop recipes, then this simple lamb chop dish is perfect for you. Simply fry the lamb chops and onions in a pan with some sunflower oil for just 10 minutes until brown. The celery served at the side gives this delicious dish a tangy twist.
Get the recipe: Pan-fried lamb chops
Lamb chop recipes: Balsamic lamb chops with minted beans
This elegant dinner-party lamb recipe is so easy to prepare that you’ll barely be able to believe just how delicious it tastes. The sharp balsamic flavour of the lamb is balanced out perfectly with the delicate taste of the minted beans, making for a delightful dinner party experience.
Get the recipe: Balsamic lamb chops with minted beans