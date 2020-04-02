These recipes are the perfect way to use up any chicken you've got leftover from a big roast dinner.

A big roast chicken is a lovely Sunday treat, but what are you supposed to do with all the leftover meat? Buying a whole chicken is often cheaper than buying portions separately but it can often leave you with lots of leftover chicken. We’re here to help with our leftover chicken recipes!

See our easy recipes to make another meal from your leftovers – you’ll never have to eat the same thing two nights in a row. There are so many ways to jazz up leftover roast chicken. These recipes are sure to inspire you – from chicken stir-fries to chicken curries, we’ve got lots of delicious leftover chicken recipes to choose from.

Cooked chicken can be re-used in other meals, you just need to make sure that it is thoroughly re-heated when warming up. This is a great way to make sure you can use your leftover chicken to make one of these leftover chicken recipes at a later date. Leftover chicken will keep in the fridge for 2-3 days, or you could freeze it for up to two months. If you’re freezing cooked chicken, it’s a good idea to cut it into strips or chunks so you can grab handfuls of the amount you need.

As anybody knows, sometimes leftovers can taste better than the real thing and these chicken recipes are just some of the delicious things you can make from yours. But the best thing about them is that they’re versatile so you can easily swap some of the fresh ingredients out for ones that you have in your freezer or in your store cupboard.

Scroll through our ideas for meals you can make with your leftover chicken…