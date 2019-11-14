Got leftover pork from your Sunday roast? Don't bin it! Use it to make another meal with our leftover pork recipes, including pork curry, potato salad and plenty more
We’ve rounded up some of our favourite leftover pork recipes. So if you’ve got leftover pork from your Sunday roast, don’t bin it! Use it to make another meal, with our leftover pork recipes including pork curry, meaty potato salad and kebabs. There are plenty of ways to transform your pork leftovers into another lunch or dinner.
Whether you’ve gone for a large joint of pork or a few pork chops, whatever you have left of can be used again with our tempting leftover pork recipes that will save you cooking from scratch again.
When it comes to re-heating your cooked pork, make sure it’s piping hot before serving. Cooked pork can be wrapped and stored in the fridge for up to 3 days, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months. It’s best shredded or cut into strips so it defrosts quicker.
Click through to see our ways with leftover pork and get cooking…
Pork curry
As with any cut of meat, popping pork into a curry is a brilliant way to use up leftovers! This delicious pork curry recipe is a family favourite, thanks to it’s great taste and affordable ingredients. It can be on the table in less than an hour – perfect for a mid-week family meal.
Ingredients you need:
- Veggies
- Pork fillet
- Vegetable stock and chopped tomatoes
Pork Fajitas
Cuts from a joint of pork are perfect for turning into fajitas. It really doesn't take much effort to rustle these mid-week favourites up - stir-fry your meat in a wok or large pan, a dash of oil and fajita spices plus a handful of mixed veggies - it's that simple!
Ingredients you need:
- Veggies
- Fajita mix or sauce
- Tortilla wraps
Recipe to try:
Pork Noodles
Toss your cooked pork strips into bundles of egg noodles and stir-fry veg for a speedy mid-week super. If you're cooking your pork pieces from scratch, make sure they are thoroughly cooked before serving.
Ingredients you need:
- Noodles
- Veggies (onions, peppers etc)
- Soy sauce
Recipes to try:
Pork and jalapeno potato salad
with jalapeños and salsa verde for plenty of punch flavours.
Ingredients you need:
- Potatoes
- Herbs (basil, mint, parsley etc)
- Garlic, cloves and seasoning
Recipes to try:
Pork Kebabs
One of the easiest ways to use up your leftover pork is by turning your leftover cuts into kebabs. As long as they're all of a similar size, they should warm at the same rate. Add spices and fresh herbs to jazz up the flavour of your pork kebabs - grill, barbecue or fry and then assemble.
Ingredients you need:
- Mixed spices and herbs
- Sauce
- Veggies (peppers, courgette, red onion)
- Salad (to serve, optional)
Recipes to try:
Pork Steaks
It doesn't take much to add flavour to pork; it can be dusted in herbs and spices, drizzled in a sauce or simply served on its own - pork doesn't need too much fuss. If you don't have pork steaks you can use thick cuts of leftover pork instead.
- Ingredients you need:
- Herbs or spices
- Potatoes, pasta or rice
- Veggies or salad (to serve)
Recipes to try:
Breaded Pork
Leftover chunks of pork are perfect for covering in breadcrumbs and frying. It really doesn't take long - just a little bit of seasoning and a drizzle of oil. Breaded pork is a great way of using up stale bread and your meat leftovers in one. Just remember cooked pork won't take as long to cook as recipes for fresh pork may state.
Ingredients you need:
- Breadcrumbs
- Egg
- Veggies (to serve, optional)
Recipes to try:
Pork Dumplings
Turn your leftover pork into an Oriental-style favourite - pork dumplings. Dumplings are much easier to make then they may look. You can cheat and buy ready made dough for the dumpling cases but make the filling yourself with plenty of spices and finely chopped veggies. Where the recipe says minced pork, simply replace with finely chopped pork.
Ingredients you need:
- Plain flour or already made dumpling mix
- Spices and herbs
- Mixed veggies
Recipes to try:
Pork Pie
Cooking your pork in a pie is a great way of using up those leftovers. Topped with either pastry or potatoes, your pie can be packed with plenty of veggies and a meaty sauce and simply placed in the oven until warmed through or the pastry is crisp.
Ingredients you need:
- Veggies
- Sauce or stock
- Topping: pastry or potatoes
Recipes to try:
Pork Stew
Nothing beats a warming bowl of stew. A little stock and some root veggies will go along way to transform your leftover pork strips into a delicious, family-sized dish - just remember to reduce the cooking time if you're adding cooked pork rather than fresh.
Ingredients you need:
- Sauce or stock
- Mixed veggies
- Rice, pasta or potatoes to serve
Recipes to try:
Pork Pasta
Leftover pork? Pasta in the cupboard? Put them together and you've got a match made in heaven. Add a jar of creamy mushroom sauce or a homemade tomato-based one and it?s a brand new meal. Cooked pork will only take minutes to re-heat on the hob in sauce or in the microwave.
Ingredients you need:
- Pasta
- Sauce
- Veggies
Recipes to try:
Stir-Fry Pork
One of the simplest ways to turn your pork from yesterday's dinner into today's lunch is by rustling up a stir-fry. Cooked pork only has to be fried until hot. Frozen strips of pork can be added to this dish without defrosting - simple, quick and easy!
Ingredients you need:
- Stir-fry vegetables
- Sauce or soy sauce
- Rice or noodles (to serve)
Recipes to try:
Pork Tray Bake
Feed the whole family with a hearty pork tray bake. Drizzle onions, parsnips and carrots with oil and bake until crisp and golden. This method is great for using up chunks of meat from your Sunday roast.
Ingredients you need:
- Root vegetables
- Oil
- Honey (to add a sweet glaze to your pork and veggies)
Recipes to try:
Pork Sandwich Filler
Pork sandwiched between two soft slices of bread is not to be missed out on. Blitz your leftover pork to make a pate or just cut into strips and layer in your bread with some apple sauce or crisp salad leaves - perfect!
Ingredients you need:
- Bread
- Onion and garlic
- Salad leaves (to serve)
Recipes to try:
Pork Parcels
Tender pork wrapped in a crisp, buttery pastry - what more could you want? Try making pork tarts or even pork pastys with this tasty combo. Store in the fridge once baked and eat within a few days - they make lovely lunchbox treats.
Ingredients you need:
- Pastry
- Cheese
- Egg (to glaze)
- Veggies (optional)
Recipes to try:
Pork Stroganoff
A carton of cream and a handful of mushrooms can go a long way to tranform your pork strips into a delicious, flavour-packed stroganoff. Serve with pasta or rice to turn your pork into a warming classic.
Ingredients you need:
- Veggies (mushrooms, onions etc)
- Pasta or rice
- Sauce (jar or homemade)
Recipes to try:
