Got leftover pork from your Sunday roast? Don't bin it! Use it to make another meal with our leftover pork recipes, including pork curry, potato salad and plenty more

We’ve rounded up some of our favourite leftover pork recipes. So if you’ve got leftover pork from your Sunday roast, don’t bin it! Use it to make another meal, with our leftover pork recipes including pork curry, meaty potato salad and kebabs. There are plenty of ways to transform your pork leftovers into another lunch or dinner.

Whether you’ve gone for a large joint of pork or a few pork chops, whatever you have left of can be used again with our tempting leftover pork recipes that will save you cooking from scratch again.

When it comes to re-heating your cooked pork, make sure it’s piping hot before serving. Cooked pork can be wrapped and stored in the fridge for up to 3 days, or it can be frozen for up to 3 months. It’s best shredded or cut into strips so it defrosts quicker.

Click through to see our ways with leftover pork and get cooking…