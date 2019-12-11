Not sure what to do with all that leftover Christmas turkey? Never fear, we're here to help! From curries to salads, we've got plenty of ideas for ways to use up any leftover turkey you might have sitting in the fridge...

Leftover turkey recipes are a brilliant way to get your money’s worth out of that giant Christmas turkey you spent all day cooking on Christmas Day – and a delicious way to ensure there’s no food wasted either!

We’ve got lots of easy leftover turkey recipes so if you’re not sure what to do with all that leftover Christmas turkey, never fear, we’re here to help! From curries to salads, we’ve got plenty of ideas for ways to use up any leftover turkey you might have sitting in the fridge.

There really is no need for waste this year. You can combine turkey with lots of different ingredients to make various dishes including soup, stew and more!

Remember when it comes to using ready cooked turkey, you won’t need to cook it for as long stated in the recipe, you just need to make sure it’s piping hot all the way through so add your turkey leftovers last thing.

So what are you going to make with your leftover turkey?

Click through our ideas for meals you can make with your leftover turkey…

Spice up your turkey by adding it to a curry. Cut your leftovers into chunks and add right at the last minute so it doesn’t overcook and dry out. Making the sauce from scratch will mean more flavour and you can control the spice factor.

Ingredients you need:

Mixed peppers

Green beans

Coconut milk

Curry paste

Rice or naan bread to serve

Recipes to try:

More curry recipes