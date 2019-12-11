Not sure what to do with all that leftover Christmas turkey? Never fear, we're here to help! From curries to salads, we've got plenty of ideas for ways to use up any leftover turkey you might have sitting in the fridge...
Leftover turkey recipes are a brilliant way to get your money’s worth out of that giant Christmas turkey you spent all day cooking on Christmas Day – and a delicious way to ensure there’s no food wasted either!
We’ve got lots of easy leftover turkey recipes so if you’re not sure what to do with all that leftover Christmas turkey, never fear, we’re here to help! From curries to salads, we’ve got plenty of ideas for ways to use up any leftover turkey you might have sitting in the fridge.
There really is no need for waste this year. You can combine turkey with lots of different ingredients to make various dishes including soup, stew and more!
Remember when it comes to using ready cooked turkey, you won’t need to cook it for as long stated in the recipe, you just need to make sure it’s piping hot all the way through so add your turkey leftovers last thing.
So what are you going to make with your leftover turkey?
Click through our ideas for meals you can make with your leftover turkey…
Spice up your turkey by adding it to a curry. Cut your leftovers into chunks and add right at the last minute so it doesn’t overcook and dry out. Making the sauce from scratch will mean more flavour and you can control the spice factor.
Ingredients you need:
- Mixed peppers
- Green beans
- Coconut milk
- Curry paste
- Rice or naan bread to serve
Recipes to try:
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey risotto
Turn your leftover turkey into a creamy risotto bursting with flavour. Combine risotto with stock and throw in your leftover turkey at the last minute to heat through - you could even use leftover veg as well. Do keep an eye on your risotto - there's nothing worse than burnt risotto stuck to the bottom of your pan, so keep the heat down low.
Ingredients you need:
- Mixed veg (broccoli, carrots, peppers etc)
- Risotto rice
- Stock
- Cheddar or Parmesan cheese
Recipes to try:
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey pie
Why not transform your Christmas Day turkey into a Boxing Day pie for the whole family to share? A buttery pastry case, handfuls of fresh cranberries and a sprinkle of nutmeg can really transform your turkey leftovers.
Ingredients you need:
- Pastry (shop bought or homemade - the choice is yours)
- Extra fillings (cranberries, mixed vegetables etc.)
- Cream or stock
Recipes to try:
- Christmas cranberry turkey pie
- Hairy Bikers' turkey and ham pie with cranberry topping
- Turkey cottage pie with carrot and potato topping
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey salad
When you've eaten lots and lots over the Christmas period sometimes a salad is just what you need. A handful of fresh salad leaves, a few hunks of cheese and your cooked turkey can be whipped up in minutes. Drizzle in a homemade dressing and serve.
Ingredients you need:
- Mixed salad leaves
- Cheese (goat's cheese, blue cheese etc.)
- Pine nuts
- Dressing (make your own)
Recipes to try:
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey soup
Whether you add the meat from your turkey or use the carcass to make
stock, soup is a great choice when it comes to using up leftovers from
your Christmas bird. Roast potatoes, leftover veggies and gravy can be
added to your soup too - waste not, want not!
Ingredients you need:
- Stock or gravy
- Veggies (mushrooms, onions etc)
- Seasoning
Recipes to try:
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey pastry
If you're having a buffet-style meal on Boxing Day you could whip up
some turkey filled pastries. All you need to some puff pastry - whether
that's shop bought or homemade - and some veggies like mushrooms or
leeks. 20 mins in the oven and you've got a whole array of treats.
Ingredients you need:
- Puff pastry
- Egg
- Leek
- Herbs (parsley, thyme etc.)
Recipes to try:
- Turkey triangles
- Or swap the chicken for turkey in this chicken parcels recipe
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey fajitas
If you fancy whipping up something speedy after all that cooking on Christmas Day, fajitas are the perfect choice. All you have to do is make up the fillings and then get the family assemble their own wraps - easy!
Ingredients you need:
- Mixed peppers
- Cheese
- Tortilla wraps
Recipes to try:
- Smoky turkey and pepper fajitas
- Or swap the beef for turkey with this beef fajitas recipe
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey stir-fry
Nothing beats a quick and easy stir-fry recipe that you can rustle up in no time at all. Handfuls of vegetables and drizzled in your favourite sauce, your Christmas turkey can be turned into a tasty takeaway. Just add your cooked turkey in at the end to make sure you don't overcook it.
Ingredients you need:
- Stir-fry vegetables
- Stir-fry sauce
- Rice or noodles to serve
Recipes to try:
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey pasta
Toss or bake your turkey alongside some fresh pasta. You could make a turkey pasta bake with fresh veggies and a light tomato sauce or you could make a lasagne or chunky turkey Bolognese - the choices are endless! Just make sure you add sauce to your turkey and pasta combo otherwise it'll be rather dry.
Ingredients you need:
- Pasta
- Mixed veggies (broccoli, onions etc.)
- Chopped tomatoes or ready-made sauce
Recipes to try:
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey stew
You don't need to take hours making a stew as ready-cooked turkey speeds up the process. You can use the turkey bones and carcass to make the stock or you can cheat and use a turkey-flavoured stock cube. Cook the veggies first and then add in the turkey meat so it doesn't cook too quickly.
Ingredients you need:
- Mixed veggies (onion, garlic etc.)
- Tomato puree
- Vegetable or turkey stock
Recipes to try:
- Turkey stew
- Spiced turkey stew
- Or swap the chicken for turkey in this chicken stew with dumplings recipe
Leftover turkey recipes: Turkey burgers
You don't need mince to make burgers. Just finely chop your leftover turkey into pieces and combine with egg, mayo and Worcester sauce. You won't have to cook them for long either, just fry on the pan and ta-dah, you've got leftover burgers!
Ingredients you need:
- Mayonnaise
- Worcester sauce
- Sweetcorn
- Breadcrumbs
- Burger bun
Recipes to try:
- Phil Vickery's turkey basil and corn burgers
- Turkey patties with garlic mayonnaise dip
- Mediterranean turkey burgers