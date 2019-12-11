Our low calorie meals are all under 500 calories which makes them ideal if you're trying to eat a little more healthily. It can be hard to find healthy meals that the whole family can enjoy, but these low calorie meals under 500 calorie meals are perfect for everyone.

We have more than 160 different low calorie meals that we guarantee your family will love. You won’t believe that they are all for under 500 calories per serving! We’re not just talking diet meals and salads, we’re talking proper family meals such as lasagne and pizza – just made a little lighter…

The recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 for a woman and 2,500 for a man so if you’re having a main meal that is under 500 calories it leaves you lots of lovely calories to consume throughout the day.

Plus, if you’re trying to lose weight, eating a lighter, low calorie meal in the evening can be beneficial. The best time to eat dinner if you want to lose weight is earlier rather than later as the later you leave it the worse it can be for your diet. So consuming a 500 calorie meal at 6.30pm would be better than eating a huge meal at 9pm.

Being healthy and not hungry is the best way to have a happy, balanced diet – and these meals will help you on the way and making your meals from scratch means you can really monitor what you’re feeding your family – and yourself.

Our recipes under 500 calories show how easy it is to turn family favourites into healthy meals. All you need is a few clever swaps and techniques and you can easily reduce the fat content – without reducing the flavour.

Low calorie meals: scroll down to see our healthy family meals that are all under 500 calories…