Our low calorie meals are all under 500 calories which makes them ideal if you're trying to eat a little more healthily. It can be hard to find healthy meals that the whole family can enjoy, but these low calorie meals under 500 calorie meals are perfect for everyone.
We have more than 160 different low calorie meals that we guarantee your family will love. You won’t believe that they are all for under 500 calories per serving! We’re not just talking diet meals and salads, we’re talking proper family meals such as lasagne and pizza – just made a little lighter…
The recommended daily calorie intake is 2,000 for a woman and 2,500 for a man so if you’re having a main meal that is under 500 calories it leaves you lots of lovely calories to consume throughout the day.
Plus, if you’re trying to lose weight, eating a lighter, low calorie meal in the evening can be beneficial. The best time to eat dinner if you want to lose weight is earlier rather than later as the later you leave it the worse it can be for your diet. So consuming a 500 calorie meal at 6.30pm would be better than eating a huge meal at 9pm.
Being healthy and not hungry is the best way to have a happy, balanced diet – and these meals will help you on the way and making your meals from scratch means you can really monitor what you’re feeding your family – and yourself.
Our recipes under 500 calories show how easy it is to turn family favourites into healthy meals. All you need is a few clever swaps and techniques and you can easily reduce the fat content – without reducing the flavour.
Low calorie meals: scroll down to see our healthy family meals that are all under 500 calories…
Classic Chicken Casserole
390 cals/13g fat per portion
This classic chicken casserole is a firm family favourite, especially in the winter months when you're in need of a warm pick-me-up. The tender chicken chunks absorb all the juices and flavours from the stock. Add heaps of veggies and you've got a dish ready in no time.
Vegetarian pie
327 calories/18g fat per portion
This meat-free veggie pie is the perfect low calorie meal to serve up mid-week. Made with ready-made filo pastry, protein-rich lentils and plenty of sweet roasted vegetables this is delicious just served up with a simple salad or steamed veggies, depending on what your little ones prefer.
Spring chicken tray bake with green vegetables
273 cals/16g fat per portion!
It's so easy to throw this spring chicken tray bake together and you can mix and match it with whatever vegetables you have in your fridge. Plus, it's ready in 30 mins!
Baked sausage and gnocchi gratin
426 calories/21g fat per portion
A one-pot wonder, this baked sausage and gnocchi gratin is sure to turn a few heads when you serve it for dinner. This dish is also cheap to make! Leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 days.
Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice
467 calories/11g fat per portion
The whole family will love this delicious Mexican stuffed chicken with red rice. Packed with plenty of flavour, this mouth-watering recipe is perfect served with fresh salad.
Chicken and chorizo filo pie
384 cals/21g fat per portion
We just can't believe that this hearty, family-sized chicken and chorizo pie is low in calories. This mouth-watering dish is perfect for rustling up on a Friday night when you fancy something a little different. The chorizo adds a warming spice to this pie.
Squash risotto with crispy sage
408 calories/13g fat per portion
Squash risotto with crispy sage is a real family winner. Ready in just 30 mins, this dish makes a great mid-week option when you fancy something different for dinner.
singapore noodles
415 cals/13g fat per portion
First on the list is this delicious Singapore noodles recipe made with scampi, egg noodles and handfuls of vegetables. It's an easy, mid-week recipe the whole family can enjoy under 500 calories.
Stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella
315 cals/18g fat per portion
Vegetarians in your family will love these mouth-watering stuffed peppers with couscous, courgette and mozzarella. They're so simple to make and taste delicious too! These mouth-watering peppers will keep you fuller for longer and count towards your 5-a-day too.
One-pot sausage and squash roast
432 cals/26g fat per portion
Not only does this one-pot sausage and squash roast cut down on the washing up, it also cuts down on the calories too. This mouth-watering meal is easy to make and won't break the bank either. Plenty of veggies to add towards your 5-a-day, this roast is a family favourite.
Wild mushroom risotto
314 cals/16g fat per portion
This wild muchroom risotto is bursting with flavour thanks to the garlic, almond milk and variety of mushrooms including porcini and chestnut. This filling dinner will leave empty plates all round and give the little ones a chance to try some new ingredients too!
Sage pork chop with vegetable pasta
487 cals/15g fat per portion
Our sage pork chops with vegetable pasta is a delicious meal the whole family will love. This recipe is a great source of protein which will keep you fuller for longer and keep hunger at bay in the evening!
Wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg
400 cals/10g fat per portion
This wholewheat spaghetti with roasted veg is really easy to make, packed with aubergines, drizzled in olive oil and flavoured with a squeeze of lemon and sprinkle of fresh basil and mint. This dish is simple, easy and filling too.
Homemade beans on toast
382 cals/13g fat per portion!
Pimp baked beans for a quick and easy dinner for the whole family that's ready in just 20 mins! You make these homemade baked beans on toast any night of the week.
Sweet potato and courgette fish cakes
321 cals/7g fat per portion
These filling sweet potato and courgette fish cakes are bursting with flavour thanks to the splash of lime juice and dusting of smoked paprika. Made with both sweet potato and baking potatoes, along with courgette these cod based fish cakes work out as 2 of your 5-a-day per portion.
Greek-style chicken and salad
313 cals/12g fat per portion
It really doesn?t take much to make this delicious Greek-style stuffed chicken salad. And at only 313 calories per portion, this meal is a real winner. Each succulent chicken breast is stuffed with a spinach, shallot, mint and feta cheese mix which is bursting with flavour.
Mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce
407 cals/22g fat per portion
If you love cauliflower, you?ll want to try these delicious mini roasted cauliflowers with tomato sauce. Each cauliflower is topped with a thick, rich tomato sauce and topped with plenty of cheese too. The pancetta and hint of Worcestershire sauce add a real depth of flavour to this family bake.
One-pot tuna pasta puttanesca
429 cals/7.5g fat per portion
The whole family are just going to love tucking into this one-pot tuna pasta Puttanesca. Ready in just 30 mins, this dish is perfect if you've got a lot of hungry mouths to feed and you want dinner on a budget too.
Spicy pepper pulled pork
290 cals/17.0g fat
The whole family is going to love this tender, spicy pepper pulled pork recipe. Made with a hint of spice, this mouth-watering pork works out at only 290 calories per serving which means you can serve with homemade potato wedges or chips and salad and still be under the 500 mark.
Leek, asparagus and pea pasta
390 cals/9g fat per portion
How healthy does this pasta dish look? Bursting with 3 different types of greens, this pasta recipe is topped with a little Parmesan for extra flavour.
Lemon chicken and rice stir-fry
204 cals/7g fat per portion
This lemon chicken and rice stir-fry is such a simple dish made with ginger and lemon infused chicken and quick cooked veggies like sugar snaps and sweetcorn. Drizzle in soy sauce before serving and watch it disappear in minutes.
Cheese, tomato and ham deli tart
476 cals/28g fat per portion
This delicious and easy to make cheese, tomato and ham deli tart can be on the table in just 35 mins. Topped with smoked Parma ham, tangy sun blushed tomatoes and a light cheese spread, the whole family are going to love tucking into this tart.
Sausage and spinach frittata
360 cals/27g fat per portion
We just love breakfast for dinner, especially when it comes in frittata form! This mouth-watering sausage and spinach frittata is packed with sausages, red onion, cherry tomatoes, spinach and plenty of eggs. Serve with salad for a light yet filling dinner.
Spicy chorizo and prawn pasta
433 cals/10g fat per portion
Ready in just 30 mins, this flavour-packed spicy chorizo and prawn pasta is sure to become a family favourite. Made with smokey chorizo pieces, tender king prawns and a rich tomato sauce, this delicious pasta dish is best served fresh.
Cornflake chicken dippers
257 cals/11g fat per portion
The kids are going to love these Cornflake chicken dippers. With a crispy Cornflake coating, each chicken piece is tender and bursting with flavour. Serve with salad and dip and you could even whip up some homemade chips or potato wedges too.
Farmhouse chicken braise
454 cals/28.5g fat per portion
This easy tray bake is a good way to cook chicken thighs. If the fat count is a little high for you, you can use lower-fat crème fraiche instead.
Farmhouse chicken braise
Cheese and spinach pasta bake
490 cals/31g fat per portion
A classic pasta bake doesn't have to break the calorie limit. Minimal ingredients with maximum flavour ensure the count stays low.
Cheese and spinach pasta bake
Warm chicken and barley salad
383 cals/17g fat per portion
Not only is this dish light on the calories, but it also works out as under £1 a head for a family of four! With fresh spinach, flaked almonds and pearl barley, this warm chicken and barley salad is ideal for a hearty lunch.
Burritos
450 cals/22g fat per portion
You'll be mad not to try out these Mexican burritos. Great for sharing with family and friends. This low-calorie recipe brings a lot of healthy ingredients together like lean minced beef, pinto beans and sun-dried tomato pasta. With thin tortilla wraps, this dish is light and full of flavour.
Turkey cottage pie
307 cals/2.5g fat per portion
Swapping beef mince for turkey is a quick and easy way to reduce the calorie and fat count in your meal. The extra veg in the mash topping is a good way to get the family eating their veggies.
Turkey cottage pie with carrot and potato topping
Vegetable macaroni cheese
400 cals/13g fat per portion
Macaroni and cheese may seem like a high calorie option but this clever vegetable macaroni cheese recipe uses a few clever swaps and lots of healthy veg to bring the calorie count right down.
Chorizo and bean salad
75 cals/3.1g fat per portion
A quick and easy chorizo and bean salad to make when you're in a hurry, but still want to eat healthily. This salad boasts Mediterranean flavours like chorizo, sweet peppers and sun-blush tomatoes. Add a dash of white wine as a treat and your very low-calorie dish is complete!
Mellow-spiced-chicken-and-chickpeas
309 cals per portion
Fancy making chicken for dinner but have no idea what to have it with? You should try this mouth-watering mellow-spiced chicken and chickpeas recipe. With only 309 cals, this chicken dish is a great choice if you're calorie counting as it's served with healthy chickpeas as an alternative to rice or pasta
Pork ragu enchiladas
400 cals/17g fat per portion
These delicious pork ragu enchiladas are great if you've got the family over but you're trying to be good. You would think with all the cheese this dish would be over 500 cals, but lucky for us it isn't so you can enjoy this cheesy meal guilt-free.
Linguine with crab and mint
484 cals/16g fat per portion
Fed up of the same old pasta dish? Well this lovely and light linguine with crab and mint is the perfect way to enjoy pasta. Bursting with minty flavour this delicious recipe brings together dried linguine, white breadcrumbs, dried chilli flakes and white crabmeat to make a very healthy and low-cal dish.
Fish burger wraps
444 cals/12g fat per portion
Swapping your burgers for fish portions is a clever way of reducing the calories of the traditional dish. Wraps instead of buns is also a lighter option.
Fish burger wraps
Open Mediterranean lasagne
402 cals/29g fat per portion
Substituting your meat for juicy aubergine is an easy way to reduce the calorie count in your lasagne.This open lasagne also has a lighter way of making the classic cheesy sauce.
Tuna pasta
349 cals/8g fat per portion!
Chunks of meaty tuna, green beans and a light cream cheese dressing, this pasta has subtle flavours but is super satisfying.
Turkish halloumi bake
461 cals/20g fat per portion
Sweet potatoes and lentils make this dish nice and filling while the salty halloumi is a nice naughty treat - well if it comes under 500 cals it can't be that bad, right?
Turkish halloumi bake
Thai curried noodles
307 cals/14g fat per portion
Are you hosting a dinner this month? If so this Thai curried noodles recipe is an ideal choice, especially for those trying to watch those calories. Packed full of Oriental flavour, this delicious dish is sweet and spicy in one. You can add as many vegetables as you like - the more the better! This recipe includes veg like butternut squash, soya beans and pak choi.
Spanish chicken with beans
450 cals/22g fat per portion
This Spanish-inspired dish is bursting with flavour and can all be cooked in one pan! Win-win!
Spanish chicken with beans
Asian prawns stir-fry with jasmine rice
499 cals/17g fat per portion
This Asian prawns stir-fry with jasmine rice is a quick and easy meal to make. With delicious teriyaki sauce and a fresh pack of stir-fried veg, this dish is a healthy mid-week meal and it only takes 15 mins to make.
Spanish stir-fry chicken
370 cals/20g fat per portion
Woman's Weekly Spanish stir-fry chicken is a simple dish packed full of flavour. It only takes 15 mins to prepare and cook giving you plenty of time to sit down and enjoy. This low-cal meal uses succulent chicken thighs, spicy chorizo sausage and a romano red pepper.
Moroccan root tagine with couscous
238 cals/2g fat per portion!
Leeks, courgette and carrots, this tagine takes 3 hearty root veg and gives them a lovely exotic flavour by combining them with warm Moroccan flavours. Couscous is a low-cal side alternative.
Moroccan root tagine with couscous
Spanish beef
316 cals/15g fat per portion
Bring Spain home this month with this mouth-watering Spanish beef. Perfect for when you're having guests over. This low-calorie meal is both healthy and full of flavour with peppers, onions, chorizo, dried chillies and braising steak - you'd be mad not to give this recipe a go!
Pasta shells with crayfish
305 cals/13.5g fat per portion!
A lemon butter is all the accompaniment you need for this crayfish and pasta pairing - simple and delicious!
Smokey cheese bacon and potato tart
355 cals/24.5g fat per portion!
This simple tart is a real treat. There are potatoes in the filling so all you need is some veg or a side salad to complete your meal.
Tandoori fish bites
333 cals/12g fat per portion
If you fancy a change from your regular curry then these spicy tandoori fish bites are ideal. With only 333 cals per portion this dish is great if you're trying to be healthy but don't want to miss out on your favourites. You can use fresh haddock loin or monkfish tail as your fish bites.
Beef in black bean sauce
200 cals/10g fat per portion
This version of the Chinese classic is so low in calories you can add a serving of rice or noodles to it and still come in at under 500 calories.
Beef in black bean sauce
Moroccan chicken salad
377 cals/20g fat per portion
This salad is so full of flavour that you really won't mind having it for dinner. The chicken will give you enough protein to stay full and the spicy Moroccan flavours will go down a treat with all ages.
Moroccan chicken salad
Tomato and pepper galettes
371 cals/25g fat per portion!
Light and summary, this tomato tart would make a lovely dinner with a massive pile of salad.
Tomato and pepper galettes
Chinese vegetable chow mein
170 cals/7g fat per portion
This veggie version of a classic Chinese dish is packed with flavour - and it's so low in calories you could even add a little meat and still eat under 500 calories.
Chinese vegetable chow mein
Lemony tagliatelle with meatballs
384 cals/19g fat per portion
If meatballs are a favourite meal in your family, it?s easy to work them into a healthy dinner. This lemony tagliatelle with meatballs is a light meal packed with flavour.
Winter root vegetable tagine
353 cals/6.5g fat per portion
This hearty vegetable tagine has a healthy dose of vegetables and protein - thanks to the chickpeas - which will keep you fuller for longer. The slightly spiced Moroccan tomato sauce gives your vegetables plenty of flavour - without raising the calorie count about 500 calories.
Chicken pilaf
400 cals/9g fat per portion
Pilaf is not only a great way to use up leftovers, they're also a low-calorie meal option. Combine chicken with rice and vegetables for a filling, yet healthy meals.
Chicken pilaf
Italian-style chicken with olives
353 cals/12g fat per portion
This one-pot Italian-style chicken with olives is infused with summer flavours. The sweetness of the olives, tomatoes and white wine make this dish irresistible. Your friends and family will be very satisfied with this healthy flavoursome dish.
Tomato and sweetcorn flan
385 cals/20g fat per portion
This low-cal tomato and sweetcorn flan is a great healthy supper. The recipe includes succulent shredded ham and juicy medium-sized tomatoes. If you're cooking for veggies you can take out the ham and replace with a vegetable such as red pepper or onion and serve with a side salad!
Smoked salmon stir-fry
429 cals/13g fat per portion
This simple smoked salmon stir-fry only takes 30 mins to prepare and cook. Packed full of vegetables like ginger, red onion and tenderstem broccoli and served with rice noodles makes this dish light and healthy.
Pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary
381 cals/10g fat per portion
This succulent pot-roasted lamb with potatoes and rosemary is a great alternative to your Sunday roast dinner. It combines shoulder of lamb, sweet red onions and rustic in a meaty flavoursome stock.
Chicken, pea and noodle salad
408 cals/10g fat per portion
The noodles make this chicken salad a filling dinner for the whole family. A punchy soy sauce and lime dressing brings it plenty of flavour without raising the calorie count.
Chicken, pea and noodle salad
Chilli-beef-noodles
412 cals/22g fat per portion
Chilli beef noodles are quick and easy to make. All you need is rump steak, a mixed bag of stir-fried vegetables, fresh chillies and a collection of herbs and spices from your spice-rack. Cook in a wok and it'll be ready to eat in 20 mins!
Cheese and tomato bake
481 cals/26g fat per portion
Suitable for vegetarians this delicious Woman's Weekly cheese and tomato bake is a great low-cal family meal. With white bread, sweet tomatoes, cheesy cheddar and a hint of pesto this dish will be a big hit with the kids.
Sausage, mushroom and bean stew
440 cals/27g fat per portion
Hearty and warming, this sausage stew is an meal it itself thanks to the filling beans.
Sausage, mushroom and bean stew
Beef and pepper stir-fry
495 cals/15g fat per portion
This meaty beef and pepper stir-fry is quick, easy and can be made in 15 mins. This stir-fry includes garlic, ginger, mushrooms, bean sprouts and lots more - a great mid-week meal.
Vegetable tortilla
390 cals/25g fat per portion
This veg-packed tortilla is not only low in calories, it's cheap too. It's great to make if you have people coming round.
Vegetable tortilla
Garlic, ginger and chilli prawns
196 cals/4g fat per portion
This garlic, ginger and chilli prawn dish is packed full of Asian flavours and it?s under 200 cals! Double the ingredients to make a healthy family meal for 4.
Mexican-style pork with corn salsa
386 cals/11g fat per portion
We love the zesty corn salsa with this Mexican-style pork dish. This recipe from Woman?s Weekly will be on the table in less than 30 mins.
Greek lamb with warm beans
323 cals/19g fat per portion
A warm bean salad is a nutritious alternative to a rice, potato or pasta side in this delicious Greek lamb dish from Woman?s Weekly.
Split pea and vegetable curry
300 cals/15g fat per portion
This split pea and vegetable curry is flavoured with cumin, coriander, turmeric and chillies. It's so tasty, they won't realise there's no meat in it.
Squash and pepper risotto
360 cals/4g fat per portion
A double helping of veg, nice warming comfort food and under 500 calories - this risotto is a winner!
Squash and pepper risotto
Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne
354 cals/18g fat per portion
Butternut squash, veggie mince and a Parmesan crust make this Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne a popular option for family meal times.
New-style seafood paella
318 cals/7g fat per portion
Just because you?re watching the calories, it doesn?t mean you can?t try something a little more adventurous. This seafood paella from Essentials is an impressive dish to try.
Roast chicken with potato wedges
370 cals/7g fat per portion
Roast dinners aren?t off limits if you?re counting the calories. Learn how to make a lean roast with this Woman?s Weekly roast chicken with potato wedges.
Sweet-chilli-prawn-stir-fry
290 cals/6g fat per portion
Make this sweet chilli prawn stir-fry in 3 simple steps for a quick and easy family dinner that comes in at less that 300 cals per serving.
Baked-stuffed-peppers
240 cals/15g fat per portion
We know you love your stuffed peppers on goodtoknow so we?ve added this classic baked stuffed peppers recipe from Woman's Weekly's archives.
Sweet-chilli-pork-with-noodles
486 cals/18g fat per portion
This sweet chilli pork with noodles dish would make a great takeaway alternative and it?s quick and easy to prepare.
Butternut squash risotto
310 cals/1.5g fat per portion
Chunky butternut squash will bring extra flavour to your risotto, without raising the calorie count too much.
Butternut squash risotto
Pissaladière
367 calories/13g fat per portion
Topped with olives, anchovies and onions, this French-style pizza is certainly full of flavour - and it's under 500 calories a serving!
Pissaladière
Pissaladiere is the French take on pizza and perfect when you're craving a takeaway. This recipe serves six and only take 30 minutes to get on the table making entertaining easy and healthy!
Spiced baked chicken with couscous
488 cals/10g fat per portion
This warming baked chicken dish is served on a bed of couscous with spinach and peas - under 500 cals and 2 of your 5-a-day!
Thai prawn curry and noodles
350 cals/12g fat per portion
It's easy to try something new while still keeping the calories down. This Thai prawn curry is a healthy takeaway alternative.
Fish and pepper stew
227 cals/4g fat per portion
This hearty stew is made with potatoes to bulk it out and has a lovely light dressing that brings all the ingredients together perfectly.
Fish and pepper stew
Baked chicken jambalaya
400 cals/15g fat per portion
This one-pot chicken jambalaya is made with carrots, peppers and tomatoes and is flavoured by smoky paprika - delicious!
Chicken and spring onion pancake
335 cals/14g fat per portion
You can make pancakes into a hearty meal without using up too many calories. This Chicken and spring onion pancake can be made using your family's favourite meat.
Friday-night-lasagne
425 cals/17g fat per portion
Think a lasagne is a high calorie meal? Think again! This Friday-night lasagne comes in under 500 cals.
Spicy lamb meatballs in sherry sauce
300 cals/12g fat per portion
A little bit fancy, this meatball recipe comes in a rich sherry sauce. You can pop some new potatoes in the saw to give it a Spanish feel.
Spicy lamb meatballs in sherry sauce
Spanish-style ratatouille
332 cals/7g fat per portion
Chunky vegetables in a tasty sauce make this Spanish-style ratatouille a surprisingly filling dinner option.
Low-fat fish, chips and mushy peas
428 cals/7g fat per portion
With only 1g saturated fat per portion, this Woman's Weekly recipe for Low-fat fish and chips is oven-baked instead of fried for a healthier treat.
Low-fat sweet and sour pork
381 cals/9.5g fat per portion
Craving a Chinese takeaway? Make Woman's Weekly low-fat sweet and sour pork recipe as a healthy alternative, made with pork fillet, peppers and pak choi
Sabich
467 cals/3.5g sat fat per portion
Fancy a light dinner? Sabich are sandwiches from the Middle East and they are perfect for lunch or dinner. It's hearty and satisfying and full of flavour! It can be enjoyed warm but it's also tasty the next day.
Paella Salad
264 calories/9g fat per portion
This paella salad has all the lovely flavours of the traditional rice dish but is much lower in calories!
This paella takes just 20 minutes to prepare and get on the table so it's perfect if you want something hearty in a hurry!
Flatbread Salad
432 calories/9g fat per portion
Our flatbread salad is much more exciting than a traditional salad and yet it's still low in cals! It's packed with superfoods like broccoli and spinach and only takes 5 minutes of cooking!
Roast pepper soup with goats cheese
311 calories/16g fat per portion
This roast pepper soup is super comforting and is bursting with the flavours of the med! Clean the bowl out with a generous slice of the cheesy toasts for a delicious finish to your meal...
Gnudi with tomato sauce
280 calories/20g fat per portion
This Gnudi with tomato sauce is a dish of pillowy ricotta dumplings served in a simple but richly-flavoured tomato sauce. It's filling yet low in calories and easier than making a pasta dough!
Hidden veg bolognese
422 calories/9g fat per portion
Our hidden veg bolognese is an easy way to get every one eating more veggies! Bulking it out with veg keeps the calories low without sacrificing any flavour or comfort!
roast chicken and cauliflower slaw
376 calories/28g fat per portion
Our cauliflower, cabbage and chicken slaw is perfect for using up leftover roast chicken and makes a delicious light supper!
Pearl barley salad with steak and leeks
410 calories/13g fat per portion
Pearl barley salad with steak and leeks is a healthy but hearty mid-week meal that is tied together with a rich and flavourful dressing.
Peri peri prawns and spicy rice
307 calories/4g fat per portion
These peri peri prawns with spicy rice make a speedy supper that the whole family will love!
With just 17 minutes cooking time, you'll have plenty of time to kick back and relax without slaving away in the kitchen!
Soba noodles with spicy miso prawns
483 cals/10g fat per portion
It takes under an hour to make this delicious Soba noodles with spicy miso prawns recipe. At only 483 calories per portion, this meal is a real winner and is perfect if you're looking for a healthier fake-away.
Green pea risotto
500 cals/5.5g fat per portion
It takes under an hour to make this delicious Green pea risotto recipe. You'll love the fresh flavours from the pesto as it's made wit peas, watercress and mint!
Masala omelette
118 cals/7g fat per portion
This delicious Masala Omelette recipe is a spicy twist on a classic. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for breakfast or lunch.
Farro and roast vegetable salad with crispy chickpeas recipe
257 cals/10g fat per portion
Our Farro and roast vegetable salad with crispy chickpeas recipe is hearty and full of flavour but it's completely meat-free!
Aubergine parmigiana
332 cals/21g fat per portion
Ready in just 30 mins, this mouth-watering aubergine parmigiana is layered with tender aubergine, infused with garlic and smothered in melting mozzarella. What makes this dish even better? Well, it?s only 332 calories.
Pesto-roasted butternut squash
346 cals/23g fat per portion
Roast butternut squash halves brushed with readymade pesto then top with tomatoes, streaky bacon, spinach and feta for a dinner that's going to get your family well on their way to the recommended 5 a day.
Pesto-roasted butternut squash
Salmon fillets with minty pesto
489 cals/35g fat per portion
Give your salmon fillets a new lease of life with this next recipe. Our salmon fillets with minty pesto is perfect for those warmer evenings. The tender cut of salmon is topped with a light, homemade pesto which is perfect served alongside new potatoes and spinach leaves.
Spicy Caribbean sausages
353 cals/23g fat per portion
This one-pot wonder, spicy Caribbean sausages is sure to brighten up your mid-week meal choices. Infused with jerk seasoning, drizzled in olive oil and bejeweled with peppadew peppers, this dish is a real winner.
Greek-style lamb burgers
388 cals/18g fat per portion
For those warmer days, whip up a batch of these delicious homemade Greek-style lamb burgers. Sandwiched between two soft buns, these tender burgers can be ready on the table in just 30 mins. Serve with fresh salad leaves and enjoy!
Chicken taco bowls
288 cals/6g fat per portion
These chicken taco bowls are a great way of using up leftover chicken from your Sunday roast dinner. Bake your tortilla bowls in the oven, top with freshly made salad, chicken and drizzle in a homemade salad dressing - easy!
Ramen soup
203 cals/9g fat per portion
This delicious Ramen soup is so simple to make and great for using up leftovers. Packed with plenty of veggies like aubergine, mushrooms and Tenderstem broccoli, this broth is healthy and bursting with flavour too.
New York kale and chicken Caesar salad
490 cals/27g fat per portion
This hearty, filling New York kale and chicken Caesar salad is a real treat on those warmer evenings. The kids are going to love the tender chicken pieces along with the simple yogurt dressing plus they can help to make it too! This delicious 5-a-day salad works out at only 490 calories per serving. Grab a fork!
Japanese-style salmon and vegetable
457 cals/25g fat per portion
This Japanese-style salmon and vegetable curry is a 35 minute wonder. The vegetable curry is made with soft sweet potato, cauliflower and greens beans infused with teriyaki sauce and topped with a lime drizzled salmon fillet. Delicious!
Slow cooker cheesy chicken bake
388 cals/18g fat per portion
This slow-cooked cheesy chicken bake is not only lower in calories, it's low in cost too using chicken thighs which are a much cheaper cut of meat. This bake is topped with plenty of cheese and even some crushed crisps too to give it extra crunch!
Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake
392 cals per portion
This Weight Watchers cheese and bacon gnocchi bake is great for those who are trying to be healthy. For the creamy sauce it uses low-fat spread instead of butter, skimmed milk and reduced-fat cheddar cheese. All the flavour, fewer calories!
Sweet potato pasta
198 cals/5g fat per portion
Chunks of sweet potato may not be the most obvious thing to add to your pasta but this healthy recipe is just delicious.
Sweet potato pasta
Rosemary-Conley’s-chicken-Kiev-and-chips
339 cals/3.7g fat per portion
If you love chicken kiev and chips you'll be happy to know that we have the healthy option! With skinless chicken breasts, granary breadcrumbs and low-fat spread, this dish is the perfect healthy family meal which no one can complain about because it comes with homemade chips!
Weight Watchers cottage pie
475 calories/ per portion
This Weight Watchers cottage pie is great for a quick and easy meal packed full of goodness without overloading on calories. The recipe serves four people and will take around 50 mins to prepare and cook.
Lower-fat carbonara
409 cals/9g fat per portion
This lower-fat carbonara is a great choice is you want to be healthy. You can enjoy the creamy carbonara sauce and fresh lean back bacon without feeling guilty! The recipe also uses reduced fat Parmesan and low-fat soft cheese.
Lemon chicken stir-fry with noodles
436 cals/14g fat per portion
Make your chicken stir-fry a healthy family meal by following this easy lemon chicken stir-fry recipe.
Roasted vegetables and feta salad
473 cals/30g fat per portion
This vibrant roasted vegetables and feta salad is a light, summery dinner that the whole family can enjoy. Ready in just 30 mins, this salad is perfect for using up leftover veggies from your Sunday roast.
Fish stew
420 cals/11g fat per portion
This fish stew includes red rice so it's a filling and low-calorie option for dinner - and it tastes pretty good too!
Crab, lemon and chilli linguine
490 cals/14g fat per portion
If you think crab is fancy, expensive seafood, think again. Tinned crab (or tinned tuna or pink salmon) works really well in this light yet filling Crab, lemon and chilli linguine pasta dish.
Filo fish pie
463 cals/25g fat per portion
You wouldn't believe that this mouth-watering filo fish pie uses no low-fat ingredients but is still under the 500 calorie mark - what a great result! The recipe includes fresh fish and gives you the option of choosing your own like salmon, cod, haddock, scallops and raw prawns. The creamy white wine sauce gives the pie a delicious flavour and the filo pastry gives it a crunchy topping. The perfect combination.
Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry
283 calories per portion
The Hairy Bikers made this wonderfully fragrant Thai curry for their diet TV show. They've taken a classic dish and shown you the clever tricks you need to do to reduce the calorie count.
Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry
Hairy Bikers’ Spanish-style chicken bake
370 cals per portion
Choosing flavoursome ingredients such as chorizo and red pepper replace the need for fats and oils in this tasty tray bake.
Hairy Bikers' Spanish-style chicken bake
Chicken and mushroom pot pies
465 cals/25g fat per portion
A rich and warming pie for under 500 calories? It is possible with our classic chicken and mushroom pie recipe.
Chicken and mushroom pot pies
Sweet potato nut roast
321 cals/31g fat per portion
This dish would make a great option for Sunday lunch if you fancy a lighter change to meat. Wrapped in crispy filo pastry and made with a flavoursome ras el hanout mix, this nut roast will feel like the star of the show rather than a diet alternative.
Butternut squash and spinach tortilla
199 cals per portion
This chunky tortilla is a meal in itself. A peppery rocket salad would make a lovely accompaniment and would increase your 5-a-day count.
Pork and pepper fajitas
276 cals/11.3 fat per portion
Rosemary Conley is behind these tasty fajitas so you know they're going to be nice and healthy. You can have Mexican food on a diet!
Pork and pepper fajitas
Low-calorie chicken tikka masala
392 cals/18g fat per portion
Chicken curry isn't off the menu if you're trying to eat low calorie food. This handy recipe shows you how how make classic chicken tikka sauce healthier for you.
Low-calorie chicken tikka masala
Healthy chicken casserole
390 cals/9g fat per portion
This cheap and Healthy chicken casserole uses lots of veg, butter beans and skinless chicken thighs to keep it light. Goodtoknow user Peter says: 'Quick and easy to prepare, it tasted great.'
Rosemary Conley’s Quorn lasagne
323 cals/5.7g fat per portion
Using Quorn mince makes Rosemary Conley's Quorn lasagne low-fat and great for veggies too. goodtoknow user Lisa says: 'The most delicious lasagne... it's a family favourite!'
Slow roast tomato and bean pasta
421 cals/13g per portion
If you're in the mood for some pasta tonight, this recipe for slow roast tomato and bean pasta is perfect. Baby plum tomatoes, red onions and fresh broad beans makes this pasta dish a healthy choice that the family can enjoy together.
French pizza bread
371 cals/14.8g fat per portion
Don't you just love the fact that you can have pizza when you're on a diet? These French bread pizzas are no exception. The crunchy French bread base gives the pizza a brand new feel. This recipe is ideal for vegetarians with cherry vine tomatoes, buffalo mozzarella and fresh olives.
James Martin cottage pie
496 cals/27g fat per portion
Feed the whole family with James Martin's cottage pie. A great way for you and the kids to get 3 of your 5-a-day! This hearty meal is packed with meaty beef, topped with a crispy cheese layer. The perfect comfort food for those rainy days.
Rosemary Conley’s chicken enchiladas
234 cals/5.6g fat per portion
Easy, quick and with just a few simple ingredients, these chicken enchiladas will make your meal times a little bit special.
Chicken enchiladas
Garlic-mushroom-pasta-bake
435 cals per portion
A healthy garlic mushroom pasta bake that will feed the whole family. This dish is packed full of vegetables such as chestnut mushrooms, baby spinach leaves and cherry tomatoes. The kids and hubby will leave the table with clean plates and big smiles on their faces.
Turkey risotto
491 cals per portion
If you love risotto you'll love this turkey risotto that is surprisingly low in calories! Using no low-fat ingredients this recipe allows you to enjoy this cheesy dish without any of the guilt.
Easy chicken tikka masala
350 cals/17g fat per portion
Spice up your week with this easy chicken tikka masala. This recipe surprisingly contains no low-fat ingredients, however is still under 500 cals - result! With the creamy masala sauce and tender chicken breast, this dish lets you enjoy a healthier version of your favourite takeaway.
Creamy stuffed chicken breast
342 cals/17.5g fat per portion
Stuffed chicken breasts are a goodtoknow favourite and it?s easy to treat yourself without packing on the calories. This creamy stuffed chicken breast is well under 500 calories a serving.
Homemade falafel
370 cals/10g fat per portion
These traditional Middle-Eastern falafels served with hummus and salad are low in calories and high in protein.
Tuna and potato layer
365 cals/9g fat per portion
Credit-crunch favourite tuna and pasta layer is a good one to have in your repertoire. All you need is some new potatoes, a tin of tuna and a few flavourings and you've got a filling family meal and it's under 500 cals!
Chicken and prawn paella
400 cals/5g fat per portion
Give your meal times a Spanish twist with this easy prawn paella. Ready in under an hour and only 400 cals - there's no good reason not to!
Miso aubergine with grain
457 calories/18g fat per portion
Miso is a Japanese paste made from fermented soybeans and our miso aubergine recipe is the perfect recipe to try it! You only need to use a tablespoon at a time making the dish super affordable.
Hairy Bikers’ healthy cottage pie
242 cals per portion
Those Hairy Bikers are clever folk. They taken a classic cottage pie and given it a healthy twist - see how they do it in their easy recipe.
Pesto asparagus and potato salad
311 cals/18g fat per portion
This delicious pesto, asparagus and potato salad is not only full of flavour, but has a low calorie count. The salad includes fresh asparagus, new potatoes and crushed garlic, perfect for the summer sun. Instead of using a jar of pesto this recipe allows you to create your own which is much healthier and less fatty.
Lentil and spinach curry
313 cals/7.7g fat per portion
Use lentils instead of meat with this lentil and spinach curry recipe to keep the calorie count low.
Spinach and sweetcorn lasagne
431 cals/17g fat per portion
This spinach and corn lasagne feeds a family of four for just £5.20. goodtoknow user Jennifer is a fan saying: "I made this for dinner on Tuesday night and it was absolutely delicious! Even the kids loved it. We're not vegetarians but I have just lost inspiration with cooking and fancied something different."
Tuna and brown rice salad
371 cals/3.5g fat per portion
This quick, healthy and delicious tuna and brown rice salad is the perfect low-cal dinner. The recipe includes brown basmati rice, fresh salsa, kidney beans and tuna steak. It only takes 10 mins to make - what are you waiting for?
Pork Stir Fry
219 cals/6.5g fat per portion
This pork and vegetable stir-fry is not only easy, it's good for you too. Taking just 15 mins to cook, it's a quick idea for a lower-fat meal.
Beef fajitas
418 cals/11.5 fat per portion
Simple, fuss-free and ready in 20 mins - this beef fajita recipe has it all! And it's less than 500 cals.
Asparagus ricotta pizza
322 cals/16.8g fat per portion
Thought you'd have to avoid eating pizza if you're on a diet? You thought wrong! This scrumptious recipe for asparagus ricotta pizza by Valentine Warner is ideal. With juicy asparagus bundles and fresh ricotta cheese, this meal is tasty, healthy and can feed all the family.
Four cheese pizza
322 cals per portion
Perfect for all you pizza lovers out there this quick four-cheese pizza is a Rosemary Conley classic. The four cheeses include ricotta, gorgonzola, low-fat mature cheese and Parmesan - high on cheese, low on calories!
Lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs
393 cals per portion
These lemongrass and lime herby chicken kebabs are a light and healthy meal to enjoy in the summer sun. With lemongrass stem, garlic and fresh coriander, these skinless chicken kebabs are oozing with flavour. Serve with dried easy-cook rice and your meal is complete.
Crispy cod nuggets with sweet potato wedges
480 cals per portion
These homemade crispy cod nuggets with sweet potato wedges taste delicious and are healthier too! By whipping them up yourself you know exactly what's gone into them and sweet potato wedges are so much better for you than deep fried chips.
Quorn lunch bowl
161 cals/2g fat per portion
We all want to eat healthily, but what can sometimes put us off is the faff around cooking up a nutritious meal. This scrumptious recipe for quick quorn lunch bowl is ideal. With juicy runner beans bundles and fresh spinach, this meal is tasty, healthy and can feed all the family.
Steak, chicory and orange salad
179 cals/8g fat per portion
This scrumptious recipe for steak, chicory and orange salad is an ideal summer dinner. With tender sirloin steak and tangy orange, this meal is tasty, healthy and can be on the table in under 30 mins.
Spanish tortilla with artichokes
107 cals/6g fat per portion
This Spanish tortilla with artichokes is a classic recipe for a potato omelette with whatever you like added to it! This scrumptious recipe for spanish tortilla with artichokes is an ideal source of protein and if great if you’re trying to be healthy. With tender artichokes and a sprinkle of parsley, this meal is tasty, healthy and can serve between 10-12 people.
Venison burger and chips
295 cals/6g fat per portion
Fancy a burger with a twist? This scrumptious recipe for venison burger and chips is an ideal source of protein and makes a much healthier change from your usual burger and chips. With tender venison and chunky chips, this meal is tasty, healthy and perfect for a Friday night family feast.
Sea bass with squash and stir-fry
331 cals/15.5g fat per portion
This mouth-watering recipe for sea bass with squash is an impressive fish supper the whole family will enjoy. With a light garlic topping you can easily whip up a healthy fish meal without worrying about the calories in a sauce. Serve with a side of cauliflower florets and peas.
Stuffed chicken with spinach
277 cals/4g fat per portion
This delicious recipe for stuffed chicken with spinach is a very easy dinner to prepare. With a sweet honey and spring onion marinade, this succulent chicken breast will soon become a family favourite.
Chilli con carne meatballs
371 cals per portion
Our chilli con carne meatballs is a one-pot wonder. Full of spice and chunky meatballs, this dish is a much healthier recipe for chilli con carne as it uses extra lean beef mine and you can make your own sauce, which contains less salt than using a jar. The sauce is made up of sweet chopped tomatoes, tomato puree and chilli con carne spice mix. A hearty meal to enjoy with the family.