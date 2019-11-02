Low carb recipes: lighter meals that will help you lose weight

Whoever said that a low carb diet has to be boring?

Take a look at the taste-bud tantalising low carb recipes below to discover simple food swaps that will also help you eat a more vibrant and varied diet.

Low carb recipes make for great lighter meal options, which help cut down on carbohydrates and calories.

Not only will following these recipes have you feeling great on the inside, they’ll also help you lose weight effortlessly.

Carbs, or carbohydrates, make up a variety of different foods including bread, pasta or even fruit. Some carbs offer a slow release of energy, while others, often those full of sugar or starch, provide quick hits of energy, which can make them pretty addictive.

We’re not saying ditch the carbs completely, we’re just saying that if you want to watch what you eat, carbs are a great place to start. Some carb-containing foods are good for the body, such as some fruit and vegetables, but others like bread or rice can leave us feeling rather bloated.

By replacing these carbs with a more high protein diet, you’ll feel like you’ve been given a new lease of energy that will see you through from breakfast to bedtime – time to wave goodbye to that mid-day slump!

Weight loss diets such as The Ketogenic Diet require those following the eating plans to reduce the number of carbs they eat each day in order to see results. These low carb recipes provide some great meal ideas if you’re following a low carb diet.

Low carb recipes

Scroll down to see our favourite low carb recipes! Discover new dinner ideas like baked mushrooms with goats’ cheese, served with a light salad to make a delicious low carb meal, or why not go for a Thai chicken curry that’s packed with chunky vegetables or perhaps try a butternut squash and spinach tortilla, which is filling but made without potatoes.