Low carb recipes: lighter meals that will help you lose weight

Whoever said that a low carb diet has to be boring?

Take a look at the taste-bud tantalising low carb recipes below to discover simple food swaps that will also help you eat a more vibrant and varied diet.

Low carb recipes make for great lighter meal options, which help cut down on carbohydrates and calories.

Not only will following these recipes have you feeling great on the inside, they’ll also help you lose weight effortlessly.

Carbs, or carbohydrates, make up a variety of different foods including bread, pasta or even fruit. Some carbs offer a slow release of energy, while others, often those full of sugar or starch, provide quick hits of energy, which can make them pretty addictive.

We’re not saying ditch the carbs completely, we’re just saying that if you want to watch what you eat, carbs are a great place to start. Some carb-containing foods are good for the body, such as some fruit and vegetables, but others like bread or rice can leave us feeling rather bloated.

By replacing these carbs with a more high protein diet, you’ll feel like you’ve been given a new lease of energy that will see you through from breakfast to bedtime – time to wave goodbye to that mid-day slump!

Weight loss diets such as The Ketogenic Diet require those following the eating plans to reduce the number of carbs they eat each day in order to see results. These low carb recipes provide some great meal ideas if you’re following a low carb diet.

Low carb recipes

Scroll down to see our favourite low carb recipes! Discover new dinner ideas like baked mushrooms with goats’ cheese, served with a light salad to make a delicious low carb meal, or why not go for a Thai chicken curry that’s packed with chunky vegetables or perhaps try a butternut squash and spinach tortilla, which is filling but made without potatoes.

Mashed peas and spinach with grilled tuna

Mashed peas and spinach with grilled tuna is an eye catching low-carb dinner that’s packed with healthy fats.

Get the recipe: Mashed peas and spinach with grilled tuna

Fish and Broccoli Traybake

A fish and broccoli tray bake is a simple midweek meal that will feed the whole family. You can serve with potatoes to make this a heartier dish, but if you’re looking for a low carb dinner option then it’s perfect just as it is.

Get the recipe: Fish and broccoli tray bake

Cauliflower steaks with anchovy and lemon butter

Cauliflower steaks are an eye catching and impressive low carb main meal.

Get the recipe: Cauliflower steaks with anchovy and lemon butter

Persian-style vegetable casserole

Make a Persian-style vegetable casserole packed with vegetables and with just a little giant couscous to make it more filling.

Get the recipe: Persian-style vegetable casserole

Thai chicken curry with aubergine and green beans

This delicious Thai chicken curry with aubergine and green beans is ready in just 25 minutes and packed fiull of vitamins.

Get the recipe: Thai chicken curry

Carrot ribbon spaghetti

This recipe gives a simple spaghetti recipe a healthy little twist by using carrot ribbons. You could go that one step further and swap the spaghetti for courgette ribbons too.

Get the recipe: Carrot ribbon spaghetti

Chicken miso soup

Delicious chicken miso soup is made with tender chicken breast, mushrooms and miso paste for a healthy and filling meal.

Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup

Gordon Ramsay’s chilli beef lettuce wraps

These chilli beef lettuce wraps are a fancy treat, perfect for serving up when you've got friends popping over for dinner. This recipe cleverly swaps the usual wraps for a piece of lettuce. The protein-packed filling will keep you nice and full all evening.

Get the recipe: Gordon Ramsay's chilli beef lettuce wraps

Butternut squash and spinach tortilla

Give tortilla a healthy makeover by swapping potatoes for butternut squash and adding spinach for extra nutrients. It's so easy to make, ready in just 30 minutes and with just 199 calories per serving.

Get the recipe: Butternut squash and spinach tortilla

Pesto chicken with aubergine, tomatoes and olives

Not only is the chicken in this recipe bursting with flavour, it's packed full of protein too which is guaranteed to keep you fuller for longer. The aubergine and roast tomato combo helps bulk this dish up so you won't miss your usual carbs.

Get the recipe: Pesto chicken with aubergine, tomatoes and olives

Winter vegetable and bacon soup

This hearty vegetable soup is filling enough to have for dinner thanks to the protein-packed bacon and shredded cabbage. You can choose whichever veggies you like to add to this flavoursome soup, just make sure you avoid those potatoes!

Get the recipe: Winter vegetable and bacon soup

Lamb with squash, walnuts and sage

The tender chunks of lamb in this bake will keep your mind off those carb cravings. This dish swaps potato for butternut squash instead which has only 12g of carbohydrates per 100g portion in comparison to potatoes which have 17g of carbohydrates per 100g portion - every little helps!

Get the recipe: Lamb with squash, walnuts and sage

Mediterranean aubergines

This delicious Mediterranean-style dish swaps the tortilla wraps (like
in a classic enchilada recipe) for thin slices of aubergine instead. The
dense texture of the aubergine makes up for the fact that there's
hardly any carbs in this dish. Top with cheese and remember - the
stronger the cheese, the less you'll need!

Get the recipe: Mediterranean aubergines

Tortilla pizza

This recipe swaps that carb-packed pizza base for a flour tortilla instead. Tortillas are much lower in carbohydrates than pizza dough and lighter too, so you won't get that uncomfortable bloating feeling. Top with your favourite veggies and meat for added protein.

Get the recipe: Tortilla pizza

Mexican tortilla lasagne

Layers of rich tomato sauce, tender minced beef and a sprinkling of cheese, what's not to love? This family-sized meal swaps lasagne sheets for tortilla wraps instead. Tortilla wraps have 25g (yes, 25g!) less carbonhydrates per 100g portion than pasta, so step away from those lasagne sheets!

Get the recipe: Mexican tortilla lasagne

Carrot and coriander soup

This simple carrot and coriander soup recipe is quick and easy to make, with only 102 calories per serving.

Get the recipe: Carrot and coriander soup

Slimming World’s spicy vegetable chilli

Spicy homemade chilli sauce, tender chunks of Quorn mince and homemade guacamole, there's so much going on in this dish, you're bound to forget all about that portion of rice or chunk of bread you often serve with your bowl of chilli.

Get the recipe: Slimming World's spicy vegetable chilli

Sea bass with squash

Swap the mashed potato for butternut squash instead. It's still considered a carb, but contains 5g less carbohydrates per 100g portion than potato. The tender fillet of sea bass and sweet burst of flavour that you get from the peas will keep you satisfied.

Get the recipe: Sea bass with squash

Spicy chorizo and prawn pasta

433 cals/10g fat per portion

Ready in just 30 mins, this flavour-packed spicy chorizo and prawn pasta is sure to become a family favourite. Made with smokey chorizo pieces, tender king prawns and a rich tomato sauce, this delicious pasta dish is best served fresh.

Spain: Paella

Seafood? Check! Rice? Check! Chorizo, paprika and saffron? Check! If you've got all of these ingredients in your kitchen, you're well on the way to a delicious bowl of Spanish paella. Close your eyes and you can almost imagine the sounds of the sea and the sand beneath your feet.

Get the recipe: Paella