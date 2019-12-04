If you're counting the calories or you're just trying to be healthy, we're here to help. We've rounded up some of our healthiest and tastiest lunch recipes which are all under 200 calories...
Soups, salads – and even potatoes – our low calorie lunches are not just diet substitutes, they’re delicious meals in their own right. If you’re following the 5:2 Diet Plan, a 200 calorie lunch would be perfect for your fast days.
Fancy trying the 5:2 diet? Follow our guide to making low-calorie 5:2 diet meal plans.
Quorn lunch bowl
161 calories/2.0g fat per portion
Quorn is much lower in fat and in calories than meat which makes it the perfect healthy option for lunch. Mixed with tender beans and soft spinach leaves, this soup recipe is only 161 calories per serving and takes just 20 mins to rustle up too!
Get the recipe: Quorn lunch bowl
Crushed new potatoes and shoots
170 calories/9.0g fat per portion
You don't have to ditch all carbs when it comes to dieting and this recipe is the perfect example. Serve chunks of crushed new potatoes along with gooey, protein-packed quail eggs and plenty of greens will keep you full until dinner time.
Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots
Steak, chicory and orange salad
179 calories/8.0g fat per portion
Not all salads are plain and boring! This salad recipe combines tender steak slices with a tangy orange and Dijon mustard dressing - handfuls of fresh rocket and red onion add to the flavour too. This recipe is also carb-free with no bread, pasta or rice to serve reducing the calorie down significantly.
Get the recipe: Steak, chicory and orange salad
Spring veg soup
163 calories/1.5g fat per portion
Soup is a great choice if you're trying to be healthy at lunch. You can make it in advance and store it in the fridge and just re-heat when needed. This spring vegetable soup is loaded with delicious fresh veggies such as leeks, carrot and pak choi. A fresh, homemade stock makes all the difference in this recipe.
Get the recipe: Spring veg soup
Chicken pittas
162 calories/4.0g fat per portion
What makes these chicken pittas so low in calories? Well, the low-fat natural yogurt, wholemeal pittas and skinless chicken should do the trick! With only 162 calories per serving, they're a perfect lunch-box filler and packed with crisp lettuce leaves and juicy cherry tomatoes - which will count towards your 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Chicken pittas
Continental crushed potato salad
200 calories/ 15g fat per portion
Leek and potato soup
134 calories/ 7g fat per portion
Creamed corn salad
152 calories/10g fat per portion
This creamed corn salad is super quick and easy to make and tastes just as good as it looks. Made with sweetcorn, cream and shallots, this warming salad is perfect if you're a fan of sweetcorn. Counting towards your 5-a-day, serve this salad with fresh leaves and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds before serving.
Get the recipe: Creamed corn salad
Fruity prawn cocktail
130 calories/ 1g fat per portion
Warm rainbow cabbage salad
129 calories/ 10g fat per portion
Tarka dhal
137 calories/11.0g fat per portion
This dish is a creamy, Indian classic which is usually served as a side dish but is more than tasty enough to be a lunch on its own. Combine with freshly prepared carrot, celery or cucumber sticks to dip in. This recipe uses only a handful of ingredients so it's no wonder it's so low in calories.
Get the recipe: Tarka Dhal
Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing
180 calories/8.5g fat per portion
Beans are a great source of fibre and protein and will fill you up quite quickly, meaning you'll eat less and snack less too - which is ideal if you're calorie counting! This salad is not only bursting with different types of beans such as cannellini, borlotti and green, it's also full of flavour thanks to the tangy mustard dressing.
Get the recipe: Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing
Spanish tortilla with artichokes
107 calories/6.0g fat per portion
Egg is a great source of protein and protein is ideal if you're trying to be healthy - it will keep you fuller for longer meaning you'll snack less between meals. This delicious recipe uses 6 eggs in total along with plenty of tender artichokes and is finished with a sprinkle of parsley for a flavoursome finish.
Get the recipe: Spanish tortilla with artichokes
Chicken miso soup
132 calories/1.0g fat per portion
This recipe only uses 7 ingredients and takes just 10 mins to cook! At 132 calories per serving, miso soup is a great choice if you're watching your figure as it's made from mostly water. Shiitake mushrooms and tangy ginger add a great flavour to this Japanese classic along with miso paste - which you can pick up in most supermarkets.
Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup
Prawn salad with pickled cucumber
100 calories/4.0g fat per portion
When it comes to salad dressing - homemade is the best and this recipe is proof! The tangy prawn salad dressing is made from scratch with a handful of ingredients and is much healthier than shop bought.
Get the recipe: Prawn salad with pickled cucumber
Masala omelette
118 cals/7g fat per portion
This delicious Masala Omelette recipe is a spicy twist on a classic. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for breakfast or lunch.
Spanish style prawns
171 cals/7g fat per portion
This delicious Spanish-style prawns recipe has a wonderful a spicy kick. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for starter to impress your guests at your next dinner party.
Bean and pepper salad
123 calories/ 9g fat per portion
Get a good healthy dose of your 5-a-day by making this veg-packed bean and pepper salad for lunch. The simple balsamic and oil dressing is given a flavoursome kick by the addition of tangy ginger – delicious!