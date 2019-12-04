If you're counting the calories or you're just trying to be healthy, we're here to help. We've rounded up some of our healthiest and tastiest lunch recipes which are all under 200 calories...

Fancy trying the 5:2 diet? Follow our guide to making low-calorie 5:2 diet meal plans.

See our collection of ideas for lunch under 200 calories for some healthy inspiration…