Trending:

Lunch under 200 calories

GoodtoKnow

If you're counting the calories or you're just trying to be healthy, we're here to help. We've rounded up some of our healthiest and tastiest lunch recipes which are all under 200 calories...

Looking for a lunch under 200 calories? Our collection of lunches low calorie lunches are part of our 5:2 diet meal plans. They’re easy to make, delicious and guilt-free too!

Lunchtimes can often be the hardest part of a calorie controlled diet. If you’re trying to be good, it can be disheartening to have unsatisfying lunch, but there are plenty of delicious ideas for a lunch under 200 calories here that can be easily made at home.

We’ve rounded up some of our most delicious lunch under 200 calories recipe ideas that are perfect if you’re watching the calories. Either divide the ingredients before making and make each one per portion or make a big batch and portion out for the week.

Latest Stories

Soups, salads – and even potatoes – our low calorie lunches are not just diet substitutes, they’re delicious meals in their own right.  If you’re following the 5:2 Diet Plan, a 200 calorie lunch would be perfect for your fast days.

Fancy trying the 5:2 diet? Follow our guide to making low-calorie 5:2 diet meal plans.

See our collection of ideas for lunch under 200 calories for some healthy inspiration…

 

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 1 of 18

Quorn lunch bowl

161 calories/2.0g fat per portion

Quorn is much lower in fat and in calories than meat which makes it the perfect healthy option for lunch. Mixed with tender beans and soft spinach leaves, this soup recipe is only 161 calories per serving and takes just 20 mins to rustle up too!

Get the recipe: Quorn lunch bowl

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 2 of 18

Crushed new potatoes and shoots

170 calories/9.0g fat per portion

You don't have to ditch all carbs when it comes to dieting and this recipe is the perfect example. Serve chunks of crushed new potatoes along with gooey, protein-packed quail eggs and plenty of greens will keep you full until dinner time.

Get the recipe: Crushed new potatoes and shoots

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 3 of 18

Steak, chicory and orange salad

179 calories/8.0g fat per portion

Not all salads are plain and boring! This salad recipe combines tender steak slices with a tangy orange and Dijon mustard dressing - handfuls of fresh rocket and red onion add to the flavour too. This recipe is also carb-free with no bread, pasta or rice to serve reducing the calorie down significantly.

Get the recipe: Steak, chicory and orange salad

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 4 of 18

Spring veg soup

163 calories/1.5g fat per portion

Soup is a great choice if you're trying to be healthy at lunch. You can make it in advance and store it in the fridge and just re-heat when needed. This spring vegetable soup is loaded with delicious fresh veggies such as leeks, carrot and pak choi. A fresh, homemade stock makes all the difference in this recipe.

Get the recipe: Spring veg soup

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 5 of 18

Chicken pittas

162 calories/4.0g fat per portion

What makes these chicken pittas so low in calories? Well, the low-fat natural yogurt, wholemeal pittas and skinless chicken should do the trick! With only 162 calories per serving, they're a perfect lunch-box filler and packed with crisp lettuce leaves and juicy cherry tomatoes - which will count towards your 5-a-day.

Get the recipe: Chicken pittas

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 18

Continental crushed potato salad

200 calories/ 15g fat per portion

Gherkins, capers and mustard will transform your potato salad into a continental treat that is full of flavour. Make a big batch and save some to have as a side for your main meals. 
Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 7 of 18

Leek and potato soup

134 calories/ 7g fat per portion

Soup is a classic lunchtime option and it doesn't need to be a broth to come under the 200 calorie mark. This thick creamy soup can be made in bulk and frozen in portions to save time during the week. 
Get the recipe: Leek and potato soup
Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 8 of 18

Creamed corn salad

152 calories/10g fat per portion

This creamed corn salad is super quick and easy to make and tastes just as good as it looks. Made with sweetcorn, cream and shallots, this warming salad is perfect if you're a fan of sweetcorn. Counting towards your 5-a-day, serve this salad with fresh leaves and sprinkle with pumpkin seeds before serving.

Get the recipe: Creamed corn salad

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 9 of 18

Fruity prawn cocktail

130 calories/ 1g fat per portion

Adding apples and grapes to a classic prawn cocktail will give your lunchtime a surprisingly fruity twist. The traditional mayo sauce is replaced with a fat-free fromage frais dressing to lighten the calorie count. 
Get the recipe: Fruity prawn cocktail
Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 10 of 18

Warm rainbow cabbage salad

129 calories/ 10g fat per portion

This side salad is actually filling enough to have for a light lunch thanks to the additions of protein-rich pumpkin seeds. Mustard and fennel ensure the cabbage is bursting with flavour.

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: Woman's Weekly/TI Media Limited
This is an image 11 of 18

Tarka dhal

137 calories/11.0g fat per portion

This dish is a creamy, Indian classic which is usually served as a side dish but is more than tasty enough to be a lunch on its own. Combine with freshly prepared carrot, celery or cucumber sticks to dip in. This recipe uses only a handful of ingredients so it's no wonder it's so low in calories.

Get the recipe: Tarka Dhal

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 12 of 18

Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing

180 calories/8.5g fat per portion

Beans are a great source of fibre and protein and will fill you up quite quickly, meaning you'll eat less and snack less too - which is ideal if you're calorie counting! This salad is not only bursting with different types of beans such as cannellini, borlotti and green, it's also full of flavour thanks to the tangy mustard dressing.

Get the recipe: Mixed bean salad with mustard dressing

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 13 of 18

Spanish tortilla with artichokes

107 calories/6.0g fat per portion

Egg is a great source of protein and protein is ideal if you're trying to be healthy - it will keep you fuller for longer meaning you'll snack less between meals. This delicious recipe uses 6 eggs in total along with plenty of tender artichokes and is finished with a sprinkle of parsley for a flavoursome finish.

Get the recipe: Spanish tortilla with artichokes

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 14 of 18

Chicken miso soup

132 calories/1.0g fat per portion

This recipe only uses 7 ingredients and takes just 10 mins to cook! At 132 calories per serving, miso soup is a great choice if you're watching your figure as it's made from mostly water. Shiitake mushrooms and tangy ginger add a great flavour to this Japanese classic along with miso paste - which you can pick up in most supermarkets. 

Get the recipe: Chicken miso soup

Lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 15 of 18

Prawn salad with pickled cucumber

100 calories/4.0g fat per portion

When it comes to salad dressing - homemade is the best and this recipe is proof! The tangy prawn salad dressing is made from scratch with a handful of ingredients and is much healthier than shop bought.

Get the recipe: Prawn salad with pickled cucumber

lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 16 of 18

Masala omelette

118 cals/7g fat per portion

This delicious Masala Omelette recipe is a spicy twist on a classic. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for breakfast or lunch.

lunch under 200 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 18

Spanish style prawns

171 cals/7g fat per portion

This delicious Spanish-style prawns recipe has a wonderful a spicy kick. It's a great speedy dinner but it also works for starter to impress your guests at your next dinner party.

Bean and pepper salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 18 of 18

Bean and pepper salad

123 calories/ 9g fat per portion

Get a good healthy dose of your 5-a-day by making this veg-packed bean and pepper salad for lunch. The simple balsamic and oil dressing is given a flavoursome kick by the addition of tangy ginger – delicious!