Meals that you won't believe are under 200 calories! Women are supposed to eat 2,000 calories a day but these are perfect as part of a calorie-controlled diet plan such as the 5:2 diet.
These meals under 200 calories will mean that you can eat less – without feeling like you’re missing out. Filling and full of flavour, you really won’t feel like you’re eating a diet meal at all!
Scroll through our delicious meals that are under 200 calories a serving – you won’t believe what’s in here!
Green miso noodle bowl
198 calories/2g fat per portion
Yes, this gorgeous noodle soup made with plenty of fresh veg and herbs is just 198 calories AND is ready in 10 minutes. That's two big boxes ticked.
Get the recipe: Green miso soup bowl
Vietnamese prawn curry
192 calories/5g fat per portion
Quick and easy Vietnamese prawn curry is ready in just 15 mins, so makes a speedy dinner that's so good for you too - you won't have to make a separate meal for the rest of your family as everyone will love this.
Get the recipe: Vietnamese prawn curry
Chinese vegetable chow mein
170 calories/7g fat per portion
Chow mein for under 200 calories? This Chinese meal is made with lots of vegetables and a light soy, rice vinegar and oyster sauce. The egg noodles are included in the calories so you will be nice and full after eating.
Get the recipe: Chinese vegetable chow mein
Roasted ratatouille
150 calories/10g fat per portion
Big chunks of vegetables in a rich tomato sauce, ratatouille is more than filling enough to count as full meal. This healthy recipe is made with
courgette, aubergines and bell peppers - which along with the chopped tomatoes, count towards your 5-a-day!
Get the recipe: Roasted ratatouille
Mediterranean vegetable chilli
190 calories/7g fat per portion
Aubergines, spinach, courgette, cherry tomatoes, this veggie chilli doesn't use
Quorn as a mince substitute - it uses veggies! Team your vegetables with
spices and kidney beans for a fresh tasting and filling meal.
Get the recipe: Mediterranean veggie chilli
Fast fish burger
141 calories/5g fat per portion
This fish burger is a tasty way to serve low-calorie white fish fillets and is lovely served with piles of vegetables or salad - unfortunately the
bun is not counted in the calories!
Get the recipe: Fast fish burger
Baked aubergine
81 calories/4.1g fat per portion
Aubergines have a filling, meaty texture so are more than enough to keep you satisfied for dinner. This tasty recipe takes out the middle of a whole aubergine, packs it full of flavour and stuffs it back in - easy and delicious!
Get the recipe: Baked aubergine
Butternut squash and spinach tortilla
199 calories per portion
Eggs may be quite high in fat but it's worth it to turn some veggies into a healthy meal. Squash and spinach are packed with nutrients and will keep you fuller for longer.
Get the recipe: Butternut squash and spinach tortilla
Spiced butternut squash and veg tagine
150 calories/4.5g fat per portion
Cooking your vegetables into a tagine is a delicious way to pack them with flavour. This Moroccan-style casserole is made with chickpeas which will keep you nice and full so you won't need to worry about adding a side.
Get the recipe: Spiced butternut squash and veg tagine
Vegetable balti
131 calories/4g fat per portion
If you serve this chunky veggie curry without rice, it's way below the 200 calorie mark - don't worry, the butternut squash and parsnips will be more than enough to keep you full. (A serving of brown rice is just 83 cals if you do wish to have some on the side).
Get the recipe: Easy vegetable balti
Chinese dumplings
63 calories/0.2g fat per portion
You read that right, 63 calories a portion! These light, but very tasty, dumplings are so low in calories you can even add a side of noodles (around 90 cals a portion) and still come under the 200 calorie mark!
Get the recipe: Chinese dumplings
Spanish style prawns
171 calories/8g fat per portion
Large meaty prawns in a tasty paprika-infused tomato sauce will make a lovely treat for a low-calorie meal. The sauce has so much flavour, it's almost like a soup - but you can add rice or a hunk of crusty bread to the side if you want something a little more filling (but that will obviously bump up the cal count).
Get the recipe: Spanish-style prawns