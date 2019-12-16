Meals under 300 calories are perfect if you're on a calorie-controlled diet, like the 5:2 diet. We've done all the hard work for you and found our favourite meals that are 300 calories or less.
Our meals under 300 calories are ideal if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet, like the 5:2 diet, when you have to be conscious of all the calories you consume throughout the day. 300 calories might not sound like much, so we’ve done all the hard work for you and found our favourite meals that are 300 calories or less.
These tasty recipes may all be low calorie but they’re definitely not low in flavour. These dishes prove that you can eat delicious meals and still be healthy. Plus, they’re so good that the rest of the family will enjoy them too, so you don’t have to feel like you’re missing out and can enjoy the same lunches and dinners as everyone else.
Latest Stories
The standard calorie intake for a woman is 2,000 calories a day so a main meal under 300 calories is relatively low. It’s best to try and eat as balanced a diet as possible so our recipes are full of vegetables and filling grains and carbs. Who said healthy eating had to be boring?
If you need help coming up with a more comprehensive diet plan, see our guide to making low-calorie 5:2 diet meal plans so you can stay on track without feeling hungry!
Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter
280 calories/15g fat per portion
Our quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter is a tasty supper served with boiled potatoes and a light salad.
Get the recipe: Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter
One-pot Italian-style mussels
218 calories/13g fat per portion
This delicious one-pot Italian-style mussels recipe is really easy to whip up. Bursting with flavour, thanks to the anchovies, oilves and garlic. We'd recommend serving with skinny chips or a small slice of bread.
Get the recipe: One-pot Italian-style mussels
Prawn and squash curry
291 calories/13.5g fat per portion
This flavoursome curry really is only 291 calories per portion. Soft butternut squash and tender prawns make a delicious combo. Serve with a small portion of brown rice.
Get the recipe: Prawn and squash curry
Sole tapenade twists
283 calories/17g fat per portion
These fishy twists are really simple to make and perfect served with veggies such as mushroom and spinach. Prepare these delicious bites a day ahead of serving for the best flavour.
Get the recipe: Sole tapenade twists
Moroccan rice-stuffed tomatoes
211 calories/9g fat per portion
These Moroccan rice-stuffed tomatoes are so simple to make and cooked in just 25 mins. Each beef-steak tomato is stuffed with courgette, pine nuts, red onion, spices and plenty of rice. Perfect for dinner or lunch.
Get the recipe: Moroccan rice-stuffed tomatoes
Baked eggs with spinach and mushrooms
250 calories/21g fat per portion
Nothing beats breakfast for dinner! These creamy, rich eggs are served with iron-rich spinach leaves and soft mushrooms. The light, cream sauce makes this dish one to remember.
Get the recipe: Baked eggs with spinach and mushrooms
Moroccan root tagine with couscous
238 calories/2g fat per portion
Courgette, carrots, chickpeas and a filling side of couscous, this Moroccan root tagine is not only low calorie - it's delicious too! The slightly-spiced tomato sauce is a great way to bring all your veggies together.
Get the recipe: Moroccan root tagine with couscous
Hearty root and barley soup
259 calories/1.6g fat per portion
Soup for dinner may not always sound like the most filling option, but it really depends on what you put in it. This hearty soup is filled with chicken, veg and barley - a grain that will definitely fill you up - it's pretty much a meal in a bowl!
Get the recipe: Hearty root and barley soup
The Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry
283 calories per portion
Do you remember when the Hairy Bikers went on a diet? They didn't just do a TV show about it - they also made some lovely recipes to show off their new-found diet knowledge. This Thai curry is calorie-counted without rice but it's so tasty, you may not even need any!
Get the recipe: The Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry
Asparagus tortilla
255 calories/13.7g fat per portion
Potatoes and eggs can be used to make a low calorie meal - and this recipes proves it! Adding asparagus to this chunky tortilla is a great way of boosting the nutrients - the more veg the better!
Get the recipe: Asparagus tortilla
Japanese broth with udon noodles
250 calories/6g fat per portion
Soup is filling, noodles are filling and beef is full of flavour - this Japanese-style broth is the perfect choice for a low-calorie meal! Made with miso paste and fish sauce, the strong flavours of this dish will beat any ready made diet meal you can buy.
Get the recipe: Japanese broth with udon noodles
Hairy Bikers’ cottage pie
242 calories per portion
We bet you didn't think you could make cottage pie for under 300 calories! This recipe was made by the Hairy Bikers for their diet show and includes lots of clever swaps to turn the classic dish into a healthy dinner option.
Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' cottage pie
Moroccan tomatoes
221 calories/18g fat per portion
This flavoursome dish is an interesting alternative to making omelettes with your eggs. Tomatoes and asparagus with Moroccan-style spices give them a fresh new twist.
Get the recipe: Moroccan tomatoes
Roasted vegetable couscous
280 calories/7g fat per portion
It's not just a side, couscous can be turned into a meal in itself. Combine with whatever roasted veg you like and a simple stock and voila - a low-cal dinner ready in mins!
Get the recipe: Roasted vegetable couscous
Pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa
222 calories/6g fat per portion
Chunky pork meatballs and a fruity salsa is a fresh and summery spin on a low-calorie meal. The pitta bread is not included in the calorie count but if you do fancy some carb - opt for a wholemeal wrap.
Get the recipe: Pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa
Cavelo, prawn and chorizo stir-fry
270 calories/17g fat per portion
Prawn and chorizo is a lovely combination and the perfect way to jazz up your greens. The simple stir-fry with a balsamic vinegar sauce is given extra crunch with some flaked almonds.
Get the recipe: Cavelo, prawn and chorizo stir-fry
Crispy Asian sea bass
277 calories/9g fat per portion
Fish is the perfect source of protein and sure to keep you fuller for longer. Not only that, but it's bursting with omega-3 fatty acids which are really good for your skin. Infused with sesame oil, ginger and chillies, you can't really go wrong with this healthy dish.
Get the recipe: Crispy Asian sea bass
Basque seafood stew
233 calories/6g fat per portion
Potatoes, prawns, sea bass, tomatoes - this seafood stew is so full of lovely ingredients, you won't believe it's low-calorie! All simmered down in a rich paprika and
cayenne pepper-flavoured sauce, this stew will make a lovely weekend
treat for the whole family.
Get the recipe: Seafood stew
Zingy rice and prawn salad
225 calories/5g fat per portion
Prawns and rice is a simple combination - but it doesn't have to be boring! This recipe packs it with flavour by adding chilli, paprika and sun-dried tomato paste.
Get the recipe: Zingy rice and prawns
Broad bean and brown rice salad
211 calories/5.5g fat per portion
If you often find yourself snacking after meals, you may need to change the foods you eat. Fibre-rich ingredients such as broad beans and brown rice will keep you fuller for longer. Cooked in a tasty stock with plenty of flavourings,
this salad shows you how to make them into a interesting meal.
Get the recipe: Broad bean and brown rice salad
Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake
281 calories/8g fat per portion
Full of fibre, pearl barley is a filling ingredient to add to your meals. This carrot and
celeriac bake is given a tangy edge with the addition of some coarsegrain honey mustard.
Get the recipe: Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake
Stuffed tomatoes
232 calories/21g fat per portion
Stuffing vegetables such as peppers or tomatoes is a new way to make a low-calorie meal. These tomatoes are filled with couscous, Feta, mint and olives for a Mediterranean twist.
Get the recipe: Stuffed tomatoes
Chicken taco bowls
288 calories/6g fat per portion
These delicious chicken taco bowls are the perfect way to use up leftover meat from a Sunday dinner without you having to feel like you're eating the same meal two nights in a row. They're topped with delicious veggies and have a citrus chilli kick from lime and jalapeños.
Get the recipe: Chicken taco bowls
Spring chicken tray bake
273 calories/16g fat per portion
Our spring chicken tray bake is really simple to make because it cooks all in one pot - and it’s good for you too. It’s ready in just 30 mins and the best bit is it comes in at under 300 calories per portion. Perfect!
Get the recipe: Spring chicken traybake