Meals under 300 calories are perfect if you're on a calorie-controlled diet, like the 5:2 diet. We've done all the hard work for you and found our favourite meals that are 300 calories or less.

Our meals under 300 calories are ideal if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet, like the 5:2 diet, when you have to be conscious of all the calories you consume throughout the day. 300 calories might not sound like much, so we’ve done all the hard work for you and found our favourite meals that are 300 calories or less.

These tasty recipes may all be low calorie but they’re definitely not low in flavour. These dishes prove that you can eat delicious meals and still be healthy. Plus, they’re so good that the rest of the family will enjoy them too, so you don’t have to feel like you’re missing out and can enjoy the same lunches and dinners as everyone else.

The standard calorie intake for a woman is 2,000 calories a day so a main meal under 300 calories is relatively low. It’s best to try and eat as balanced a diet as possible so our recipes are full of vegetables and filling grains and carbs. Who said healthy eating had to be boring?

If you need help coming up with a more comprehensive diet plan, see our guide to making low-calorie 5:2 diet meal plans so you can stay on track without feeling hungry!

Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter

280 calories/15g fat per portion

Our quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter is a tasty supper served with boiled potatoes and a light salad.

Get the recipe: Quick-fry lemon sole with shrimp and caper butter

One-pot Italian-style mussels

218 calories/13g fat per portion

This delicious one-pot Italian-style mussels recipe is really easy to whip up. Bursting with flavour, thanks to the anchovies, oilves and garlic. We'd recommend serving with skinny chips or a small slice of bread.

Get the recipe: One-pot Italian-style mussels

Prawn and squash curry

291 calories/13.5g fat per portion

This flavoursome curry really is only 291 calories per portion. Soft butternut squash and tender prawns make a delicious combo. Serve with a small portion of brown rice.

Get the recipe: Prawn and squash curry

Sole tapenade twists

283 calories/17g fat per portion

These fishy twists are really simple to make and perfect served with veggies such as mushroom and spinach. Prepare these delicious bites a day ahead of serving for the best flavour.

Get the recipe: Sole tapenade twists

Moroccan rice-stuffed tomatoes

211 calories/9g fat per portion

These Moroccan rice-stuffed tomatoes are so simple to make and cooked in just 25 mins. Each beef-steak tomato is stuffed with courgette, pine nuts, red onion, spices and plenty of rice. Perfect for dinner or lunch.

Get the recipe: Moroccan rice-stuffed tomatoes

Baked eggs with spinach and mushrooms

250 calories/21g fat per portion

Nothing beats breakfast for dinner! These creamy, rich eggs are served with iron-rich spinach leaves and soft mushrooms. The light, cream sauce makes this dish one to remember.

Get the recipe: Baked eggs with spinach and mushrooms

Moroccan root tagine with couscous

238 calories/2g fat per portion

Courgette, carrots, chickpeas and a filling side of couscous, this Moroccan root tagine is not only low calorie - it's delicious too! The slightly-spiced tomato sauce is a great way to bring all your veggies together.

Get the recipe: Moroccan root tagine with couscous

Hearty root and barley soup

259 calories/1.6g fat per portion

Soup for dinner may not always sound like the most filling option, but it really depends on what you put in it. This hearty soup is filled with chicken, veg and barley - a grain that will definitely fill you up - it's pretty much a meal in a bowl!

Get the recipe: Hearty root and barley soup

The Hairy Bikers’ Thai chicken and coconut curry

283 calories per portion

Do you remember when the Hairy Bikers went on a diet? They didn't just do a TV show about it - they also made some lovely recipes to show off their new-found diet knowledge. This Thai curry is calorie-counted without rice but it's so tasty, you may not even need any!

Get the recipe: The Hairy Bikers' Thai chicken and coconut curry

Asparagus tortilla

255 calories/13.7g fat per portion

Potatoes and eggs can be used to make a low calorie meal - and this recipes proves it! Adding asparagus to this chunky tortilla is a great way of boosting the nutrients - the more veg the better!

Get the recipe: Asparagus tortilla

Japanese broth with udon noodles

250 calories/6g fat per portion

Soup is filling, noodles are filling and beef is full of flavour - this Japanese-style broth is the perfect choice for a low-calorie meal! Made with miso paste and fish sauce, the strong flavours of this dish will beat any ready made diet meal you can buy.

Get the recipe: Japanese broth with udon noodles

Hairy Bikers’ cottage pie

242 calories per portion

We bet you didn't think you could make cottage pie for under 300 calories! This recipe was made by the Hairy Bikers for their diet show and includes lots of clever swaps to turn the classic dish into a healthy dinner option.

Get the recipe: Hairy Bikers' cottage pie

Moroccan tomatoes

221 calories/18g fat per portion

This flavoursome dish is an interesting alternative to making omelettes with your eggs. Tomatoes and asparagus with Moroccan-style spices give them a fresh new twist.

Get the recipe: Moroccan tomatoes

Roasted vegetable couscous

280 calories/7g fat per portion

It's not just a side, couscous can be turned into a meal in itself. Combine with whatever roasted veg you like and a simple stock and voila - a low-cal dinner ready in mins!

Get the recipe: Roasted vegetable couscous

Pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa

222 calories/6g fat per portion

Chunky pork meatballs and a fruity salsa is a fresh and summery spin on a low-calorie meal. The pitta bread is not included in the calorie count but if you do fancy some carb - opt for a wholemeal wrap.

Get the recipe: Pork pittas with mango and pomegranate salsa

Cavelo, prawn and chorizo stir-fry

270 calories/17g fat per portion

Prawn and chorizo is a lovely combination and the perfect way to jazz up your greens. The simple stir-fry with a balsamic vinegar sauce is given extra crunch with some flaked almonds.

Get the recipe: Cavelo, prawn and chorizo stir-fry

Crispy Asian sea bass

277 calories/9g fat per portion

Fish is the perfect source of protein and sure to keep you fuller for longer. Not only that, but it's bursting with omega-3 fatty acids which are really good for your skin. Infused with sesame oil, ginger and chillies, you can't really go wrong with this healthy dish.

Get the recipe: Crispy Asian sea bass

Basque seafood stew

233 calories/6g fat per portion

Potatoes, prawns, sea bass, tomatoes - this seafood stew is so full of lovely ingredients, you won't believe it's low-calorie! All simmered down in a rich paprika and
cayenne pepper-flavoured sauce, this stew will make a lovely weekend
treat for the whole family.

Get the recipe: Seafood stew

Zingy rice and prawn salad

225 calories/5g fat per portion

Prawns and rice is a simple combination - but it doesn't have to be boring! This recipe packs it with flavour by adding chilli, paprika and sun-dried tomato paste.

Get the recipe: Zingy rice and prawns

Broad bean and brown rice salad

211 calories/5.5g fat per portion

If you often find yourself snacking after meals, you may need to change the foods you eat. Fibre-rich ingredients such as broad beans and brown rice will keep you fuller for longer. Cooked in a tasty stock with plenty of flavourings,
this salad shows you how to make them into a interesting meal.

Get the recipe: Broad bean and brown rice salad

Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake

281 calories/8g fat per portion

Full of fibre, pearl barley is a filling ingredient to add to your meals. This carrot and
celeriac bake is given a tangy edge with the addition of some coarsegrain honey mustard.

Get the recipe: Celeriac, carrot and pearl barley bake

Stuffed tomatoes

232 calories/21g fat per portion

Stuffing vegetables such as peppers or tomatoes is a new way to make a low-calorie meal. These tomatoes are filled with couscous, Feta, mint and olives for a Mediterranean twist.

Get the recipe: Stuffed tomatoes

Chicken taco bowls

288 calories/6g fat per portion

These delicious chicken taco bowls are the perfect way to use up leftover meat from a Sunday dinner without you having to feel like you're eating the same meal two nights in a row. They're topped with delicious veggies and have a citrus chilli kick from lime and jalapeños.

Get the recipe: Chicken taco bowls

Spring chicken tray bake

273 calories/16g fat per portion

Our spring chicken tray bake is really simple to make because it cooks all in one pot - and it’s good for you too. It’s ready in just 30 mins and the best bit is it comes in at under 300 calories per portion. Perfect!

Get the recipe: Spring chicken traybake