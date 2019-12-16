Meals under 300 calories are perfect if you're on a calorie-controlled diet, like the 5:2 diet. We've done all the hard work for you and found our favourite meals that are 300 calories or less.

Our meals under 300 calories are ideal if you’re on a calorie-controlled diet, like the 5:2 diet, when you have to be conscious of all the calories you consume throughout the day. 300 calories might not sound like much, so we’ve done all the hard work for you and found our favourite meals that are 300 calories or less.

These tasty recipes may all be low calorie but they’re definitely not low in flavour. These dishes prove that you can eat delicious meals and still be healthy. Plus, they’re so good that the rest of the family will enjoy them too, so you don’t have to feel like you’re missing out and can enjoy the same lunches and dinners as everyone else.

The standard calorie intake for a woman is 2,000 calories a day so a main meal under 300 calories is relatively low. It’s best to try and eat as balanced a diet as possible so our recipes are full of vegetables and filling grains and carbs. Who said healthy eating had to be boring?

If you need help coming up with a more comprehensive diet plan, see our guide to making low-calorie 5:2 diet meal plans so you can stay on track without feeling hungry!