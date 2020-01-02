Meals under 400 calories

Calorie counting can be very boring. We've taken on all the hard work to give you some delicious meals that are all under 400 calories.
Whether you’re trying to lose weight or just want to get the whole family eating healthily, these recipes are sure to please. From filling roasts to burger and chips (yes, really!) we’ve got plenty of low-calorie meals that the whole family will enjoy.
Try our meals under 500 calories and under 600 calories for more inspiration.
Chicken drumstick roast
342 calories/fat 7.5g per portion
This chicken drumstick roast will keep the whole family full. Low in calories but definitely not low in flavour, this recipe uses chicken drumsticks which are much healthier than chicken breasts or thighs as they have less fat on the bone.
Get the recipe: Chicken drumstick roast
Venison burger and chips
295 calories/fat 4g per portion
When you think burgers, you think beef - this recipe gives your classic burger a simple twist using venison meat instead. Lower in calories than beef, venison cuts the calories in this classic dish, hassle free. Homemade chips are always healthier than shop-bought too!
Get the recipe: Venison burger and chips
Tom yum seafood soup
295 calories/fat 4g per portion
Tom yum spices and tender prawns turn this delicious soup into a filling dinner with hardly any calories. The stock is made from scratch and is much healthier than using ready-made or cream-based ingredients. Sticks of fresh lemon grass add plenty of flavour without raising the fat content.
Get the recipe: Tom yum seafood soup
Chunky chilli
301 calories/fat 11g per portion
This recipe proves that homemade is the best. Making a chilli con carne sauce from scratch means this recipe cuts down the calories. This classic chilli also uses lean chunks of steak which is less fatty than standard mince.
Get the recipe: Chunky chilli
Stuffed chicken with spinach
277 calories/fat 4g per portion
If you're looking for a recipe which will keep you fuller for longer and stop your from snacking afterwards then this is the one. Low in calories, this delicious stuffed chicken is cooked in the oven in it's own juices which means no extra oil needed. Stuffed with fresh spinach and served with steamed veggies - this meal will keep you healthy and happy.
Get the recipe: Stuffed chicken with spinach
Tuna pasta
349 calories/fat 8g per portion
Light and healthy, this simple tuna pasta is made with chunks of fresh tuna, rather than tinned, which is packed full of protein. A low-fat creamy sauce turns a few ingredients into a filling and guilt-free meal.
Get the recipe: Tuna pasta
Red onion, artichoke and tomato pizza
312 calories/fat 8g per portion
Homemade is much healthier than shop-bought and this recipe shows you why. Using tortillas for the base instead of pizza dough cuts the calorie count down straight away. A homemade tomato sauce and fresh veggies will make a delicious topping - and count towards your 5-a-day.
Get the recipe: Red onion artichoke and tomato pizza
Roast haddock supper
371 calories/fat 16g per portion
Fish is a great choice if you're trying to eat healthily or avoid those unwanted calories. This recipe doesn't use a sauce or stock, just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and the rest of the flavour is created by the haddock and veggies - this means less fat and less calories too!
Get the recipe: Roast haddock supper
Duck noodle stir-fry
290 calories/fat 8g per portion
If you're looking for something cheap, quick and easy, this stir-fry ticks all those boxes and more! Lower in fat than your average stir-fry, it is given enough flavour from the duck breasts that you don't need to add extra sauce - just a dash of soy sauce will do.
Get the recipe: Duck noodle stir-fry
Mince, bean and mash pie
352 calories/fat 9g per portion
You're probably wondering how can a pie be under 400 calories? Well, it can! This recipe combines lean beef mince with heaps of veggies and a homemade tomato sauce to make a family-sized meal which is healthy and guilt-free too! Swapping the pie topping from pastry to mash really makes a difference with the calorie count.
Get the recipe: Mince, bean and mash pie
Low-fat butternut squash risotto
310 calories/fat 1.5g per portion
This low-fat butternut squash risotto doesn't miss out on any classic risotto flavours, just the calories instead. This recipe uses very few ingredients; butternut squash, rice and stock which means less fat. Using a spray oil also helps with keeping the fat count down.
Get the recipe: Low-fat butternut squash risotto
Low-calorie chicken tikka masala
392 calories/fat 18g per portion
If you're craving a curry on Saturday night don't opt for a takeaway - make this instead! This dish has 36% less fat than your average chicken tikka as it uses a fat-free yogurt to make the sauce from scratch.
Get the recipe: Low-calorie chicken tikka masala
Warm chicken and barley salad
383 calories/fat 3g per portion
Salad doesn't have to be boring. This delicious warm chicken salad combines shredded chicken chunks with barley - which is much lighter and healthier than rice or pasta. Sprinkled with flaked almonds for added protein, this dish is good if you're calorie counting but want to stay full.
Get the recipe: Warm chicken and barley salad
Mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb
300 calories/fat 16g per portion
This recipe is perfect for Sunday lunch time when you've got the family coming round. You don't miss out on any flavour or taste just calories and fat content. Stuffed with fresh peas and a light mint flavour, this cut of meat is lean and cooked in the oven in it's own juices - which means no added fat.
Get the recipe: Mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb
Sea bass with squash and stir-fry
331 calories/fat: 15.5g per portion
Fancy fish for dinner tonight? Sea bass is so simple to make and low-in-fat too. A light garlic topping is more than enough flavour for this tasty fish so you don't need to worry about the calories in a sauce.
Get the recipe: Sea bass with squash and stir-fry
Moroccan root tagine with couscous
238 calories/fat 2g per portion
If it's just you and the hubby for dinner tonight, this recipe is sure to please. It's light and healthy and low in calories too! Made with a rich, tomato sauce and plenty of veggies, the tagine is served alongside wholewheat couscous which is much healthier than rice or white pasta. The deep, spicy flavours of a tagine are a perfect way to jazz up your vegetables.
Get the recipe: Moroccan root tagine with couscous
Pork and pepper fajitas
276 calories/fat 11.3g per portion
You can't beat a delicious fajita recipe. With succulent pork meat and crisp peppers, this recipe is so delicious it's hard to believe it's lower than 400 calories. Using plenty of herbs and spices in the fajita seasoning means you don't need lots of oil and low-fat yogurt replaces sour cream to cut down a few more of those naughty cals.
Get the recipe: Pork and pepper fajitas
Italian fish stew
358 calories/fat 9g per portion
If your family love a hearty stew for dinner then you'll be happy to know you can make it healthier and lower the calorie count too. Made with fresh fish and a rich, tomato sauce, this meal is simple and shows how a few simple swaps can lower the calorie count.
Get the recipe: Italian fish stew
Maple glazed chicken with butternut squash
318 calories/fat: 10g per portion
This recipe combines two strong flavours together; maple-syrup and wholegrain mustard - you don't need to add anything to the mix so there are no calorie-packed sauces in this recipe! Made with chicken legs, which have hardly any fat on them, this dish is definitely a guilt-free treat.
Get the recipe: Maple-glazed chicken with butternut squash
Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne
354 calories/fat 18g per portion
If you're looking for something filling that the whole family can enjoy together than this Quorn lasagne is perfect. Using Quorn makes this dish much healthier than using meat as it's lower in calories. If you want a meaty alternative opt for turkey mince instead - it's lower in fat than beef or pork.
Get the recipe: Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne