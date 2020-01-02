Trending:

Meals under 400 calories

GoodtoKnow

Calorie counting can be very boring. We've taken on all the hard work to give you some delicious meals that are all under 400 calories.

If you’re watching the calories, we’ve got loads of meals under 400 calories that are really delicious to try.

Whether you’re trying to lose weight or just want to get the whole family eating healthily, these recipes are sure to please. From filling roasts to burger and chips (yes, really!) we’ve got plenty of low-calorie meals that the whole family will enjoy.

Try our meals under 500 calories and under 600 calories for more inspiration.

See our meals under 400 calories for some healthy dinner ideas

 

Chicken drumstick roast Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 1 of 20

Chicken drumstick roast

342 calories/fat 7.5g per portion

This chicken drumstick roast will keep the whole family full. Low in calories but definitely not low in flavour, this recipe uses chicken drumsticks which are much healthier than chicken breasts or thighs as they have less fat on the bone.

Get the recipe: Chicken drumstick roast

Venison burger and chips Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 2 of 20

Venison burger and chips

295 calories/fat 4g per portion

When you think burgers, you think beef - this recipe gives your classic burger a simple twist using venison meat instead. Lower in calories than beef, venison cuts the calories in this classic dish, hassle free. Homemade chips are always healthier than shop-bought too!

Get the recipe: Venison burger and chips

Tom yum seafood soup Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 3 of 20

Tom yum seafood soup

295 calories/fat 4g per portion

Tom yum spices and tender prawns turn this delicious soup into a filling dinner with hardly any calories. The stock is made from scratch and is much healthier than using ready-made or cream-based ingredients. Sticks of fresh lemon grass add plenty of flavour without raising the fat content.

Get the recipe: Tom yum seafood soup

Chunky chilli Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 4 of 20

Chunky chilli

301 calories/fat 11g per portion

This recipe proves that homemade is the best. Making a chilli con carne sauce from scratch means this recipe cuts down the calories. This classic chilli also uses lean chunks of steak which is less fatty than standard mince.

Get the recipe: Chunky chilli

Stuffed chicken with spinach Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 5 of 20

Stuffed chicken with spinach

277 calories/fat 4g per portion

If you're looking for a recipe which will keep you fuller for longer and stop your from snacking afterwards then this is the one. Low in calories, this delicious stuffed chicken is cooked in the oven in it's own juices which means no extra oil needed. Stuffed with fresh spinach and served with steamed veggies - this meal will keep you healthy and happy.

Get the recipe: Stuffed chicken with spinach

Tuna pasta Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 6 of 20

Tuna pasta

349 calories/fat 8g per portion

Light and healthy, this simple tuna pasta is made with chunks of fresh tuna, rather than tinned, which is packed full of protein. A low-fat creamy sauce turns a few ingredients into a filling and guilt-free meal.

Get the recipe: Tuna pasta

Red onion, artichoke and tomato pizza Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 7 of 20

Red onion, artichoke and tomato pizza

312 calories/fat 8g per portion

Homemade is much healthier than shop-bought and this recipe shows you why. Using tortillas for the base instead of pizza dough cuts the calorie count down straight away. A homemade tomato sauce and fresh veggies will make a delicious topping - and count towards your 5-a-day.

Get the recipe: Red onion artichoke and tomato pizza

Roast haddock supper Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 8 of 20

Roast haddock supper

371 calories/fat 16g per portion

Fish is a great choice if you're trying to eat healthily or avoid those unwanted calories. This recipe doesn't use a sauce or stock, just a drizzle of balsamic vinegar and the rest of the flavour is created by the haddock and veggies - this means less fat and less calories too!

Get the recipe: Roast haddock supper

Duck noodle stir-fry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 9 of 20

Duck noodle stir-fry

290 calories/fat 8g per portion

If you're looking for something cheap, quick and easy, this stir-fry ticks all those boxes and more! Lower in fat than your average stir-fry, it is given enough flavour from the duck breasts that you don't need to add extra sauce - just a dash of soy sauce will do.

Get the recipe: Duck noodle stir-fry

Mince, bean and mash pie Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 10 of 20

Mince, bean and mash pie

352 calories/fat 9g per portion

You're probably wondering how can a pie be under 400 calories? Well, it can! This recipe combines lean beef mince with heaps of veggies and a homemade tomato sauce to make a family-sized meal which is healthy and guilt-free too! Swapping the pie topping from pastry to mash really makes a difference with the calorie count.

Get the recipe: Mince, bean and mash pie

Low-fat butternut squash risotto Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 11 of 20

Low-fat butternut squash risotto

310 calories/fat 1.5g per portion

This low-fat butternut squash risotto doesn't miss out on any classic risotto flavours, just the calories instead. This recipe uses very few ingredients; butternut squash, rice and stock which means less fat. Using a spray oil also helps with keeping the fat count down.

Get the recipe: Low-fat butternut squash risotto

Low-calorie chicken tikka masala Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 12 of 20

Low-calorie chicken tikka masala

392 calories/fat 18g per portion

If you're craving a curry on Saturday night don't opt for a takeaway - make this instead! This dish has 36% less fat than your average chicken tikka as it uses a fat-free yogurt to make the sauce from scratch.

Get the recipe: Low-calorie chicken tikka masala

Warm chicken and barley salad Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 13 of 20

Warm chicken and barley salad

383 calories/fat 3g per portion

Salad doesn't have to be boring. This delicious warm chicken salad combines shredded chicken chunks with barley - which is much lighter and healthier than rice or pasta. Sprinkled with flaked almonds for added protein, this dish is good if you're calorie counting but want to stay full.

Get the recipe: Warm chicken and barley salad

Mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 14 of 20

Mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb

300 calories/fat 16g per portion

This recipe is perfect for Sunday lunch time when you've got the family coming round. You don't miss out on any flavour or taste just calories and fat content. Stuffed with fresh peas and a light mint flavour, this cut of meat is lean and cooked in the oven in it's own juices - which means no added fat.

Get the recipe: Mint, pea and leek stuffed lamb

Sea bass with squash and stir-fry Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 15 of 20

Sea bass with squash and stir-fry

331 calories/fat: 15.5g per portion

Fancy fish for dinner tonight? Sea bass is so simple to make and low-in-fat too. A light garlic topping is more than enough flavour for this tasty fish so you don't need to worry about the calories in a sauce.

Get the recipe: Sea bass with squash and stir-fry

Moroccan root tagine with couscous Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 16 of 20

Moroccan root tagine with couscous

238 calories/fat 2g per portion

If it's just you and the hubby for dinner tonight, this recipe is sure to please. It's light and healthy and low in calories too! Made with a rich, tomato sauce and plenty of veggies, the tagine is served alongside wholewheat couscous which is much healthier than rice or white pasta. The deep, spicy flavours of a tagine are a perfect way to jazz up your vegetables.

Get the recipe: Moroccan root tagine with couscous

Pork and pepper fajitas Click or tap to zoom into this image
This is an image 17 of 20

Pork and pepper fajitas

276 calories/fat 11.3g per portion

You can't beat a delicious fajita recipe. With succulent pork meat and crisp peppers, this recipe is so delicious it's hard to believe it's lower than 400 calories. Using plenty of herbs and spices in the fajita seasoning means you don't need lots of oil and low-fat yogurt replaces sour cream to cut down a few more of those naughty cals.

Get the recipe: Pork and pepper fajitas

Italian fish stew Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 18 of 20

Italian fish stew

358 calories/fat 9g per portion

If your family love a hearty stew for dinner then you'll be happy to know you can make it healthier and lower the calorie count too. Made with fresh fish and a rich, tomato sauce, this meal is simple and shows how a few simple swaps can lower the calorie count.

Get the recipe: Italian fish stew

Maple glazed chicken with butternut squash Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 19 of 20

Maple glazed chicken with butternut squash

318 calories/fat: 10g per portion

This recipe combines two strong flavours together; maple-syrup and wholegrain mustard - you don't need to add anything to the mix so there are no calorie-packed sauces in this recipe! Made with chicken legs, which have hardly any fat on them, this dish is definitely a guilt-free treat.

Get the recipe: Maple-glazed chicken with butternut squash

Meals under 400 calories Click or tap to zoom into this image
Image credit: TI Media Limited
This is an image 20 of 20

Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne

354 calories/fat 18g per portion

If you're looking for something filling that the whole family can enjoy together than this Quorn lasagne is perfect. Using Quorn makes this dish much healthier than using meat as it's lower in calories. If you want a meaty alternative opt for turkey mince instead - it's lower in fat than beef or pork.

Get the recipe: Quorn, squash and spinach lasagne