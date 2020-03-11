We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

These delicious Mother's Day biscuits are a wonderful way to show your mum you care this Mother's Day and will taste are far better than anything you can buy in the shops!

Mother’s Day biscuits are a great go-to for baking with the kids this Mother’s Day. They’re sure to go down a treat with the whole family this Mothering Sunday (if you decide to share them!)

From love heart shapes to classic shortbreads, this collection of Mother’s Day biscuit recipes and tasty treats is sure to get you in your Mum’s good books. The recipes are so easy to make that both parent and the kids will love getting their hands dirty baking and decorating.

Serve them up to your Mum on Mother’s Day for an afternoon tea with a warming cup of tea or coffee – whatever she prefers! They’ll be the perfect finish to a lovely Mother’s Day lunch.

And if you’re not giving them to her straight away, package them up in pretty tissue paper and give them as an edible gift. You could also put them in a colourful tin with a ribbon for extra brownie points. Or why not present them with some Mother’s Day cupcakes? Or pop them into a cute old sweet shop style bag – tied with a bow for the perfect finish!

The great thing about homemade gifts, especially these Mother’s Day biscuits, is that they’re always made with love. Your Mum is going to love receiving these hand-decorated gifts. If you’re looking to make it into a full package, have a look at our ideas for making a Mother’s Day card. Homemade present and homemade card – what could be more personal?

Biscuits are especially great, as there’s so many different types to make. In our round-up of favourites, we’ve included chocolatey delights and fruit-inspired treats. There’s no shortage of colour either – from rainbows to cupcake motifs. Customise them with you Mum’s favourite colours and designs, and watch her face light up on Mother’s Day!

Our favourite Mother’s Day biscuit recipes…