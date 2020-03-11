We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
These delicious Mother's Day biscuits are a wonderful way to show your mum you care this Mother's Day and will taste are far better than anything you can buy in the shops!
Mother’s Day biscuits are a great go-to for baking with the kids this Mother’s Day. They’re sure to go down a treat with the whole family this Mothering Sunday (if you decide to share them!)
From love heart shapes to classic shortbreads, this collection of Mother’s Day biscuit recipes and tasty treats is sure to get you in your Mum’s good books. The recipes are so easy to make that both parent and the kids will love getting their hands dirty baking and decorating.
Serve them up to your Mum on Mother’s Day for an afternoon tea with a warming cup of tea or coffee – whatever she prefers! They’ll be the perfect finish to a lovely Mother’s Day lunch.
And if you’re not giving them to her straight away, package them up in pretty tissue paper and give them as an edible gift. You could also put them in a colourful tin with a ribbon for extra brownie points. Or why not present them with some Mother’s Day cupcakes? Or pop them into a cute old sweet shop style bag – tied with a bow for the perfect finish!
The great thing about homemade gifts, especially these Mother’s Day biscuits, is that they’re always made with love. Your Mum is going to love receiving these hand-decorated gifts. If you’re looking to make it into a full package, have a look at our ideas for making a Mother’s Day card. Homemade present and homemade card – what could be more personal?
Biscuits are especially great, as there’s so many different types to make. In our round-up of favourites, we’ve included chocolatey delights and fruit-inspired treats. There’s no shortage of colour either – from rainbows to cupcake motifs. Customise them with you Mum’s favourite colours and designs, and watch her face light up on Mother’s Day!
Our favourite Mother’s Day biscuit recipes…
Chocolate marshmallow sandwich biscuits
These rich chocolate marshmallow sandwich biscuits are super indulgent. Perfect for any chocolate-loving mums, they’re a real treat for any mother’s day. Created by infamous Brighton chocolate shop Choccywoccydoodah, these tasty treats will put smiles on everyone’s faces.
Jazzy biscuits
There’s nothing more bland than boring biscuits. Something you won’t have to worry about with these colourful treats!
Our mummy blogger Anneliese says: ‘I love these buttery shortbread biscuits smothered in melted white chocolate and covered in a generous layer of colourful sprinkles! They’re so easy and fun to make with young children – and only a few ingredients are needed.
Cupcake cookies
If you can't decide what your mum would prefer between a cookie and a cupcake then this recipe is perfect! With the cute appearance of cupcakes, these cookies are pretty as well as delicious - with a buttery crunch and a tasty vanilla flavour. We are sure your mum will manage to polish off the lot.
Phil Vickery’s cardamom shortbreads
Give your biscuits an unusual edge with cardamom seeds in this buttery shortbread recipe. The addition of cardamom gives a fragrant flavour and makes these biscuits really moreish - perfect for an adventurous mum. Ready in just over half an hour, these biscuits can be whipped up in no time at all for an afternoon treat.
Basic macarons
These macarons would be such an unexpected treat for Mother’s Day. So sweet, colourful and delicious – their pastel colours make them totally unique to other kinds of biscuit. Although they’ll be harder to make, it definitely will be worth it to see the look on your Mum’s face.
Lemon heart biscuits
These pretty hearts will show your mum you care on Mother's Day morning. Why not serve them up as a surprise with her morning cuppa? Made with a citrus zing, they are fresh tasting and perfect for spring. Have fun with the colour of the icing and decoration to suit your mum's personality. This recipe makes 40 biscuits so there will even be plenty for you to sample too.
Millionaire’s shortbread
Who wouldn't be delighted with this classic treat? Layers of chocolate, shortbread and caramel make this millionaire's shortbread luxurious and rich. Using a jar of readymade caramel makes this recipe easy peasy and will save you time too, meaning you can get on with spoiling your mum on her day. These look great when cut into mini cubes and wrapped up in a cellophane bag, tied with some pretty ribbon.
‘I love you mum’ biscuits
Show your mum you care the best way we know how - with food! She'll get the message loud and clear with these adorable biscuits spelling out exactly how much you love her. With a shiny strawberry jam filling and shortbread biscuits, these will go down a treat with a cuppa. You could even personalise them with your own message.
Flower cookies
Show your mum you care the best way we know how - with food! She'll get the message loud and clear with these adorable biscuits spelling out exactly how much you love her. With a shiny strawberry jam filling and shortbread biscuits, these will go down a treat with a cuppa. You could even personalise them with your own message.
Mother’s Day biscuits the spell Mum.
It will be immediately obvious exactly who these biscuits are for, meaning mum won't have to share her tasty treats - something we're sure she'll like! Have fun with the icing, sprinkles and writing to make them as pretty as possible before giving them to mum. Taking only 15 minutes to get in the oven, these pretty biscuits are a quick fix if you need a little extra something to give to your mum.
Dotty shortbread hearts
If you don't fancy making these shortbread biscuits into hearts you can make them into whatever you like with a whole range of cookie cutters - why not have a go at letters, stars or animals? These biscuits keep for up to a week in a sealed cake tin so you can get ahead of yourself and have them ready to go on Mother's Day morning as a lovely surprise.
Chocolate florentines
Make your mum a batch of chocolate florentines with this simple recipe. They're a great food gift, just pop into a box or wrap in a cellophane bag and tie with a ribbon.
Sweetheart biscuits
Make a garland of biscuits with this nifty little recipe for red love hearts, perhaps you could use them as table decorations or tie them onto the handle of your mum's cuppa for a sweet surprise? Use red food colouring gel to get the lovely deep red colour, this recipe also has some great icing tips that you can then use on other biscuits.
Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits
Does your mum love vanilla biscuits and chocolate biscuits? That's not a problem thanks to these pretty prefect two-tone treats from the queen of baking, Mary Berry. Once you've had a go at making them, you'll see how easy they are to make. Your mum will never guess you whipped them up in just an hour thanks to their fancy appearance.
Rainbow biscuits
These gorgeous rainbows are much simpler to make than they appear, simply whip up one batch of dough, separate and colour before shaping into classic arch shapes. If you're helping little ones make homemade treats for their mum, they'll love all the colouring, shaping and decorating that goes into these fun biscuits.