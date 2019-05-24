75 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

We have so many ideas for Mother's Day cakes and bakes, including pretty cupcakes, simple cakes, chocolate treats and cute biscuits. Treat your Mum this Mother's Day with our easy and delicious Mother's Day recipes.

Our pick of ideas for Mother’s Day cakes and bakes will make a lovely treat to have together on Mothering Sunday, from foolproof classics like Victoria sponge and chocolate cake, to easy loaf cakes, celebration layer cakes and even a bouquet of cupcakes.

It’s not just the big cakes, though. Traybakes, brownies and biscuits are also a lovely treat for Mum – and they’re handy if you’re having a few people over as they’re easier to serve.

Got family coming round for a special Mother’s Day Sunday lunch? You can make Mum, Grandma or anyone you want to thank a special cake for dessert or to serve with afternoon tea. There may even be a slice or two left for the week. Result!

This cake, for example is light and delicate, with flavours that go so well together. Have a slice with Mum (and a glass of prosecco, of course!).

Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake

Happy Mother’s Day everyone!

Check out the rest of our fabulous Mother’s Day cake ideas…