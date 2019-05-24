Trending:

75 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

GoodtoKnow

  • We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

    • We have so many ideas for Mother's Day cakes and bakes, including pretty cupcakes, simple cakes, chocolate treats and cute biscuits. Treat your Mum this Mother's Day with our easy and delicious Mother's Day recipes.

    Our pick of ideas for Mother’s Day cakes and bakes will make a lovely treat to have together on Mothering Sunday, from foolproof classics like Victoria sponge and chocolate cake, to easy loaf cakes, celebration layer cakes and even a bouquet of cupcakes.

    It’s not just the big cakes, though. Traybakes, brownies and biscuits are also a lovely treat for Mum – and they’re handy if you’re having a few people over as they’re easier to serve.

    Got family coming round for a special Mother’s Day Sunday lunch? You can make Mum, Grandma or anyone you want to thank a special cake for dessert or to serve with afternoon tea. There may even be a slice or two left for the week. Result!

    This cake, for example is light and delicate, with flavours that go so well together. Have a slice with Mum (and a glass of prosecco, of course!).

    Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake

    Happy Mother’s Day everyone!

    Check out the rest of our fabulous Mother’s Day cake ideas…

    Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 1 of 75

    Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

    Mum will love this light and lemony drizzle cake. Packed with sweet blueberries, this cake will feel healthy so Mum is sure to go for a second (or third!) slice. It's perfect for sharing too if you've got the family coming over.

    Get the recipe: Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake

    Elderflower drizzle cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 2 of 75

    Elderflower drizzle cake

    This elegant elderflower drizzle cake is sure to earn you a lot of brownie points on Mother's Day. Ready in just 40 mins, this delightful cake is filled with a sweet elderflower buttercream along with gooseberry jam and is drizzled in elderflower icing too.

    Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake

    Peach and orange drizzle loaf Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 3 of 75

    Peach and orange drizzle loaf

    Fruity and zingy, this peach and orange drizzle loaf cake is perfect for an easy afternoon tea.

    Get the recipe: Peach and orange drizzle loaf

    Chocolate beetroot cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 4 of 75

    Chocolate beetroot cake

    That's right, it's chocolate cake with beetroot as a secret ingredient that makes it so rich - you have to taste it to believe it, but no one will be any the wiser...

    Get the recipe: Chocolate beetroot cake

    Cupcake bouquet Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 5 of 75

    Cupcake bouquet

    Why buy a real bunch of flowers when you can give your mum this edible cupcake bouquet. It's easy to make once you know how!

    Get the recipe: Cupcake bouquet

    Coffee cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 6 of 75

    Coffee cake

    Coffee cake is a classic that never gets old. Know any Mums who can get by without coffee? Us neither. On Mother's Day, share a coffee in cake form with this lovely and moist recipe.

    Get the recipe: Coffee cake

    I love you mum biscuits Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 7 of 75

    I love you mum biscuits

    Say 'I love you' with these cute cookies. You can also spell out any message you want to show your mum you care.

    Get the recipe: I love you mum biscuits

    Parsnip, pecan and apple cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 8 of 75

    Parsnip, pecan and apple cake

    This towering vegetable cake will wow your whole family (and we bet Mum will be pleased that it's lower in sugar than the average sponge).

    Get the recipe: Parsnip, pecan and apple cake

    White chocolate and raspberry gateau Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 9 of 75

    White chocolate and raspberry gateau

    This impressive white chocolate and raspberry gateau is the perfect cake for sharing for dessert. With delicious sweet layers of sponge, cream and raspberry jam with a white chocolate ganache.

    Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau

    Horlicks loaf cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 10 of 75

    Horlicks loaf cake

    An unusual malty cake, this Horlicks and prune loaf cake is just perfect with a cuppa. The chocolate drizzle is a fab finishing touch. Everyone will be asking for the recipe!

    Get the recipe: Horlicks and prune loaf cake

    Bakewell tarts Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 11 of 75

    Bakewell tarts

    A British classic. Put a smile on your mum's face by making these Bakewell tarts. Sweet pastry filled with cherry jam and sticky frangipane - delicioius!

    Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts

    Lemon and vanilla cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 12 of 75

    Lemon and vanilla cupcakes

    These light and airy lemon and vanilla cupcakes are the perfect recipe to try if you are a novice in the kitchen, or to make with the kids for grandma.

    Get the recipe: Lemon and vanilla cupcakes

    Strawberry cloud cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 13 of 75

    Strawberry cloud cake

    Not got much time to make anything? This beautiful strawberry cloud cake needs no baking! Whip it up in 10 mins and leave to set in the fridge. Then pull out the cake when your mum arrives and watch her face light up.

    Get the recipe: Strawberry cloud cake

    Raisin muffins Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 14 of 75

    Raisin muffins

    Making breakfast in bed for your mum? Why not bake some homemade raisin muffins to make the morning extra special?

    Get the recipe: Raisin muffins

    Macaroons Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 15 of 75

    Macaroons

    These mini macaroons are a little fiddly to make but the impressive results and cries of 'did you really make these yourself?' make it worth the effort.

    Get the recipe: Macaroons

    Red velvet layer cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 16 of 75

    Red velvet layer cake

    The rich dark sponge of this red velvet layer cake is sure to impress your mum. Sandwich and top with a cool cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of crumbs to hint at the ruby red sponge hidden inside.

    Get the recipe: Red velvet layer cake

    Raspberry and almond kisses Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 17 of 75

    Raspberry and almond kisses

    These deliciously sweet raspberry and almond kisses are simple to make and ideal if you've got the family coming over for Mother's Day.

    Get the recipe: Raspberry and almond kisses

    Marmalade cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 18 of 75

    Marmalade cake

    Having people over for Mother's Day? This marmalade cake will make an impressive centre piece on your table. A classic Victoria sponge base is brought alive by the zingy marmalade.

    Get the recipe: Marmalade cake

    Carrot and beetroot cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 19 of 75

    Carrot and beetroot cake

    If your mum loves her veggies or is an avid gardener we're sure she'd apperciate this delicious, rich carrot and beetroot cake.

    Get the recipe: Carrot and beetroot cake

    Ginger crunch Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 20 of 75

    Ginger crunch

    Does your mum like a bit of ginger? These ginger crunch biscuits are the perfect grown-up treat.

    Get the recipe: Ginger crunch

    Heart cookie lollies Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 21 of 75

    Heart cookie lollies

    The kids will love making these fun heart cookie lollies and they make a thoughtful but cheap food gift if you're trying to cut back.

    Get the recipe: Heart cookie lollies

    Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 22 of 75

    Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake

    A classic for all ages! These no-bake chocolate fridge cakes are always a winner - see how to make this gfrown up flavoured one with our easy recipe.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake

    Violet cream cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: Thitaree Sarmkasat / Alamy Stock Photo
    This is an image 23 of 75

    Violet cream cupcakes

    Fresh and floral, these violet cream cupcakes are the perfect spring treat and will remind mum of a retro sweet favourite.

    Get the recipe: Violet cream cupcakes

    Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 24 of 75

    Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares

    Quick and simple, these chocolate, toffee and peanut squares are a good project for Dad to make with the kids - leave a print out of this recipe lying around as a subtle hint!

    Get the recipe: Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares

    Red rose cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 25 of 75

    Red rose cupcakes

    Why buy a bunch of flowers when you can give these red rose cupcakes? Rich chocolate sponges topped with icing piped in the shape of roses.

    Get the recipe: Red rose cupcakes

    Pistachio and yogurt cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 26 of 75

    Pistachio and yogurt cake

    Lower-fat but still full of flavour, this moist pistachio and yogurt cake uses yogurt and olive oil instead of butter for a lighter sponge.

    Get the recipe: Pistachio and yogurt cake

    Rose and pistachio cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: Ella Valentine Baking Eggs
    This is an image 27 of 75

    Rose and pistachio cupcakes

    If your mum just loves a cupcake, make these delicate rose and pistachio cupcakes as a special treat. How pretty is that buttercream and pistachio topping?

    Get the recipe: Rose and pistachio cupcakes

    Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 28 of 75

    Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes

    Need to make something gluten-free for your mum? Cakes and bakes aren't off the menu with our collection of gluten-free baking recipes, including these delicious blueberry cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Blueberry cupcakes

    Lemon cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 29 of 75

    Lemon cupcakes

    Bright and cheerful, these lemon cupcakes will bring the sunshine to your Mother's Day (even if the weather isn't playing along!).

    Get the recipe: Lemon cupcakes

    Rose and raspberry cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 30 of 75

    Rose and raspberry cake

    If you really want to go all out, try this 3-tier rose and raspberry cake. The sponges are given a lovely flavour by the super-sweet raspberry and rose icing.

    Get the recipe: Rose and raspberry cake

    Banoffee profiteroles Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 31 of 75

    Banoffee profiteroles

    These delicious banoffee profiteroles are an impressive treat to make your mum on Mother's Day. They're great for sharing if you've got the whole family coming round for the day.

    Get the recipe: Banoffee profiteroles

    Berry Victoria sponge Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 32 of 75

    Berry Victoria sponge

    Sometimes a classic Victoria sponge is all you need, but make it more impressive by stacking alternating thin layers of sponge and filling and topping with fresh berries.

    Get the recipe: Berry Victoria sponge

    Cinnamon marshmallows Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 33 of 75

    Cinnamon marshmallows

    If your mum has a sweet tooth, why not make her some homemade marshmallows? Easier than you might think, see our cinnamon marshmallows recipe to see how it's done.

    Get the recipe: Cinnamon marshmallows

    Hidden shape cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 34 of 75

    Hidden shape cupcakes

    Want something a little more special than your standard cake or cupcake? Learn how to make these hidden shape cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Hidden shape cupcakes

    Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 35 of 75

    Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream

    Light and fresh but with a powerful zesty flavour, this lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream is a good one for Grandmothers too.

    Get the recipe: Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream

    Key lime cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 36 of 75

    Key lime cupcakes

    Does your Mum love a good pud? She'll love these key lime cupcakes. Tangy sponges with cool meringue buttercream capture the flavours of the classic dessert.

    Get the recipe: Key lime cupcakes

    Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 37 of 75

    Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake

    An old-fashioned classic, this upside-down cake from Lorraine Pascale would finish of a Mothering Sunday lunch perfectly.

    Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's upside-down cake

    Coke float cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 38 of 75

    Coke float cupcakes

    Coke in cupcakes? It really works! These clever coke float cupcakes will be the talk of the day - aside from how lovely Mum is, of course!

    Get the recipe: Coke float cupcakes

    Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 39 of 75

    Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake

    Fiona Cairns' almond apricot rose petal cake has a wonderful spring flavour and will be a ray of sunshine - even if the weather doesn't play along!

    Get the recipe: Fiona Cairns' almond, apricot and rose petal cake

    Tiramisu cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 40 of 75

    Tiramisu cupcakes

    Coffee and chocolate - Mum's two favourite things! These tiramisu cupcakes are a wonderfully naughty bite - she won't be able to have just one!

    Get the recipe: Tiramisu cupcakes

    Jammy doughnuts Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 41 of 75

    Jammy doughnuts

    This childhood classic will put a smile on Mum's face. Learn how to make homemade jammy doughnuts with our recipe - they're easier than you'd think.

    Get the recipe: Jammy doughnuts

    Baileys cheesecake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 42 of 75

    Baileys cheesecake

    Mmmmmmm Baileys cheesecake - the rich flavours of Baileys with the cool creaminess of a cheesecake. Who can resist?

    Get the recipe: Baileys cheesecake

    Rainbow cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 43 of 75

    Rainbow cake

    Want to make an impression? This rainbow cake is a little bit of effort but Mum's worth it right? The look on her face when you slice in to reveal the layers will be priceless!

    Get the recipe: Rainbow cake

    Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 44 of 75

    Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes

    Beetroot in cupcakes? These chocolate cupcakes are given an extra rich flavour thanks to the unusual addition - Mum did always try and get you to eat more vegetables!

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes

    Pear and chocolate cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 45 of 75

    Pear and chocolate cake

    Rich and full of flavour, this pear and chocolate cake is also gluten-free so no Mum has to be without a cake on Mother's Day.

    Get the recipe: Pear and chocolate cake

    Pimms cupcake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 46 of 75

    Pimms cupcake

    Like summer in a cake, these Pimms cupcakes are made for afternoons lazing in the sun - fingers crossed for early Mother's Day sun!

    Get the recipe: Pimms cupcakes

    Coconut and chocolate stripy cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 47 of 75

    Coconut and chocolate stripy cake

    Made by Royal baker Fiona Cairns, this coconut and chocolate stripy cake is one for chocoholic Mums.

    Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripy cake

    Mini meringue kisses Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 48 of 75

    Mini meringue kisses

    These cute little mini meringue kisses are perfect if you want to make presents for more than one person. Get the kids to help with the decoration and they'll be ready on no time!

    Get the recipe: Mini meringue kisses

    Blackberry bakewell cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 49 of 75

    Blackberry bakewell cake

    This blackberry Bakewell cake is a dense bake that is full of fruity flavour. Make one for Mum then persuade her to share it for dessert!

    Get the recipe: Blackberry Bakewell cake

    Mother’s day cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 50 of 75

    Mother’s day cupcakes

    It's in the name - these cupcakes were made for Mother's Day! Top a simple vanilla sponge with these cute flower decorations for a elegant treat.

    Get the recipe: Mother's day cupcakes

    Hidden heart cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 51 of 75

    Hidden heart cupcakes

    A hidden message of love will bring a smile to Mum's face this Mother's Day. Bake a red heart into rich chocolate sponges with this hidden heart cupcakes recipe.

    Get the recipe: Hidden heart cupcakes

    Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 52 of 75

    Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread

    Make up a batch of delicious strawberry and white chocolate shortbread, cut into hearts and wrap with red ribbon - a simple, yet beautiful Mother's Day treat.

    Get the recipe: Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread

    Chocolate and coconut doughnuts Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 53 of 75

    Chocolate and coconut doughnuts

    Naughty but very, very nice, these chocolate and coconut doughnuts would look lovely wrapped up in tissue paper for a homemade food gifts. Of course, you have to try one before you give them away...

    Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut doughnuts

    Ice cream cones Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 54 of 75

    Ice cream cones

    If the sun is shining on Mother's Day these sunny ice cream cones will be perfect. Not a bake you say? Well this clever recipe has cupcakes baked into the cones!

    Get the recipe: Ice cream cones

    Raspberry and custard tarts Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 55 of 75

    Raspberry and custard tarts

    Raspberries are just delicious when teamed with mellow flavours in simple custard tarts. This raspberry and custard recipe will make a perfect Mother's Day pud.

    Get the recipe: Raspberry and custard tarts

    Victoria Threader’s Mother’s Day cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 56 of 75

    Victoria Threader’s Mother’s Day cupcakes

    Decorate your vanilla cupcakes with marshmellow petals by following Victoria Threader's easy recipe for Mother's Day cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Mother's Day cupcakes.

    Easy chocolate fudge Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 57 of 75

    Easy chocolate fudge

    Making your own fudge could not be easier and it makes a great food gift. See how to make this chocolate fudge with our easy recipe video.

    Get the recipe: Easy chocolate fudge

    Lemon geranium cheesecake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 58 of 75

    Lemon geranium cheesecake

    Give your cheesecake a springtime lift with the addition of fresh lemon and geranium petals, with this simple recipe from Woman's Weekly.

    Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake

    Red velvet whoopie pies Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: Baking Recipe Collection cook book by Sainsburys
    This is an image 59 of 75

    Red velvet whoopie pies

    If you want to go all out this impressive red velvet whoopie pie recipe should do the trick. Chewy and slightly soft with a creamy filling, they'll be a winner all round.

    Get the recipe: Red velvet whoopie pie

    Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 60 of 75

    Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu

    Having a nice dinner for your mum? These tasty little tiramisu by Baking Made Easy star Lorraine Pascale will make the perfect dessert.

    Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's mini tiramisu

    Battenburg Cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 61 of 75

    Battenburg Cake

    A retro battenburg cake is sure to bring back happy memories and you
    needn't head to the shops when you can make your own in under an hour.

    Get the recipe: Battenburg

    Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 62 of 75

    Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits

    Mary Berry's pretty two-tone heart biscuits have just enough chocolate to keep everyone happy.

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry's two-tone heart biscuits

    Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 63 of 75

    Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes

    Make the most of all the lovely British rhubarb coming into season by making these stunning rhubarb and ginger cupcakes.

    Get the recipe: Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes

    Vanilla cupcakes Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 64 of 75

    Vanilla cupcakes

    These Flower cupcakes by goodtoknow user Libbie are easy to recreate at home and will brighten up any Mother's Day spread.

    Get the recipe: Vanilla cupcakes

    White chocolate and raspberry blondies Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 65 of 75

    White chocolate and raspberry blondies

    What's a blondie you ask? Why it's a brownie, made with white chocolate and just as quick and easy to make. Want to make your own? Try our moreish white chocolate and raspberry blondies.

    Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies.

    Lemon heart biscuits Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 66 of 75

    Lemon heart biscuits

    Show just how much your mum means to you by making these cute lemon heart biscuits. This recipe makes 40 biscuits so there'll be plenty to go around!

    Get the recipe: Lemon heart biscuits

    Giant cookie Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 67 of 75

    Giant cookie

    Biscuits are an easy treat to decorate for Mother's Day. This giant cookie is just one of 17 ideas we came up with - see the rest here.

    Get the recipe: Giant cookie

    Red velvet cookies Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 68 of 75

    Red velvet cookies

    Want to show Mum how much you care? These ruby-red hearts will do the trick. Find out how it's done by taking a look at our red velvet cookies recipe.

    Get the recipe: Red velvet cookies

    Carrot cupcake recipe Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: Primrose Bakery, Covent Garden
    This is an image 69 of 75

    Carrot cupcakes

    Don't want to make a whole carrot cake? These carrot cupcakes are the perfect size for parties if you're having people over on Mother's Day.

    Get the recipe: Carrot cupcakes

    Rainbow biscuits Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 70 of 75

    Rainbow biscuits

    A colourful addition to any day, these rainbow biscuits are a fun treat to make with the kids for Mother's Day.

    Get the recipe: Rainbow biscuits

    Frosted brownie Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: The Hummingbird Bakery
    This is an image 71 of 75

    Frosted brownies

    Cover your brownies with a thick chocolate frosting with this delicious recipe from The Hummingbird Bakery. Chocolate heaven!

    Get the recipe: Frosted brownies

    Very berry chocolate tray bake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 72 of 75

    Very berry chocolate tray bake

    Berries and chocolate is a delicious combination so this very berry chocolate tray bake is a winner for Mother's Day dessert - just serve with custard or cream.

    Get the recipe: Very berry chocolate tray bake

    Chocolate brownies Click or tap to zoom into this image
    Image credit: TI Media Limited
    This is an image 73 of 75

    Chocolate brownies

    There's better way to say "I love you" than with brownies and Mum deserves the best. This calls for our ultimate chocolate brownie recipe, which comes out perfectly every time.

    Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies

    Mary Berry's lemon drizzle cake Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 74 of 75

    Mary Berry lemon drizzle cake

    Mary Berry's classic lemon drizzle cake recipe is one of our most popular recipes and you'll soon see why! It's cheap, quick and easy and something all your friends and family will love tucking into...

    Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake

    Click or tap to zoom into this image
    This is an image 75 of 75

    Rocky Road

    This timeless treat is a simple yet delicious way to please every sweet-tooth in the family, and you can follow our simple step-by-step video recipe.

    Get the recipe: Rocky Road

    Latest Stories