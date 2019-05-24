75 delicious Mother’s Day cake ideas

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.
We have so many ideas for Mother's Day cakes and bakes, including pretty cupcakes, simple cakes, chocolate treats and cute biscuits. Treat your Mum this Mother's Day with our easy and delicious Mother's Day recipes.
Our pick of ideas for Mother’s Day cakes and bakes will make a lovely treat to have together on Mothering Sunday, from foolproof classics like Victoria sponge and chocolate cake, to easy loaf cakes, celebration layer cakes and even a bouquet of cupcakes.
It’s not just the big cakes, though. Traybakes, brownies and biscuits are also a lovely treat for Mum – and they’re handy if you’re having a few people over as they’re easier to serve.
Got family coming round for a special Mother’s Day Sunday lunch? You can make Mum, Grandma or anyone you want to thank a special cake for dessert or to serve with afternoon tea. There may even be a slice or two left for the week. Result!
This cake, for example is light and delicate, with flavours that go so well together. Have a slice with Mum (and a glass of prosecco, of course!).
Get the recipe: Prosecco, white chocolate and rose Bundt cake
Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake
Mum will love this light and lemony drizzle cake. Packed with sweet blueberries, this cake will feel healthy so Mum is sure to go for a second (or third!) slice. It's perfect for sharing too if you've got the family coming over.
Get the recipe: Lemon and blueberry drizzle cake
Elderflower drizzle cake
This elegant elderflower drizzle cake is sure to earn you a lot of brownie points on Mother's Day. Ready in just 40 mins, this delightful cake is filled with a sweet elderflower buttercream along with gooseberry jam and is drizzled in elderflower icing too.
Get the recipe: Elderflower drizzle cake
Peach and orange drizzle loaf
Fruity and zingy, this peach and orange drizzle loaf cake is perfect for an easy afternoon tea.
Get the recipe: Peach and orange drizzle loaf
Chocolate beetroot cake
That's right, it's chocolate cake with beetroot as a secret ingredient that makes it so rich - you have to taste it to believe it, but no one will be any the wiser...
Get the recipe: Chocolate beetroot cake
Cupcake bouquet
Why buy a real bunch of flowers when you can give your mum this edible cupcake bouquet. It's easy to make once you know how!
Get the recipe: Cupcake bouquet
Coffee cake
Coffee cake is a classic that never gets old. Know any Mums who can get by without coffee? Us neither. On Mother's Day, share a coffee in cake form with this lovely and moist recipe.
Get the recipe: Coffee cake
I love you mum biscuits
Say 'I love you' with these cute cookies. You can also spell out any message you want to show your mum you care.
Get the recipe: I love you mum biscuits
Parsnip, pecan and apple cake
This towering vegetable cake will wow your whole family (and we bet Mum will be pleased that it's lower in sugar than the average sponge).
Get the recipe: Parsnip, pecan and apple cake
White chocolate and raspberry gateau
This impressive white chocolate and raspberry gateau is the perfect cake for sharing for dessert. With delicious sweet layers of sponge, cream and raspberry jam with a white chocolate ganache.
Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry gateau
Horlicks loaf cake
An unusual malty cake, this Horlicks and prune loaf cake is just perfect with a cuppa. The chocolate drizzle is a fab finishing touch. Everyone will be asking for the recipe!
Get the recipe: Horlicks and prune loaf cake
Bakewell tarts
A British classic. Put a smile on your mum's face by making these Bakewell tarts. Sweet pastry filled with cherry jam and sticky frangipane - delicioius!
Get the recipe: Bakewell tarts
Lemon and vanilla cupcakes
These light and airy lemon and vanilla cupcakes are the perfect recipe to try if you are a novice in the kitchen, or to make with the kids for grandma.
Get the recipe: Lemon and vanilla cupcakes
Strawberry cloud cake
Not got much time to make anything? This beautiful strawberry cloud cake needs no baking! Whip it up in 10 mins and leave to set in the fridge. Then pull out the cake when your mum arrives and watch her face light up.
Get the recipe: Strawberry cloud cake
Raisin muffins
Making breakfast in bed for your mum? Why not bake some homemade raisin muffins to make the morning extra special?
Get the recipe: Raisin muffins
Macaroons
These mini macaroons are a little fiddly to make but the impressive results and cries of 'did you really make these yourself?' make it worth the effort.
Get the recipe: Macaroons
Red velvet layer cake
The rich dark sponge of this red velvet layer cake is sure to impress your mum. Sandwich and top with a cool cream cheese frosting and a sprinkling of crumbs to hint at the ruby red sponge hidden inside.
Get the recipe: Red velvet layer cake
Raspberry and almond kisses
These deliciously sweet raspberry and almond kisses are simple to make and ideal if you've got the family coming over for Mother's Day.
Get the recipe: Raspberry and almond kisses
Marmalade cake
Having people over for Mother's Day? This marmalade cake will make an impressive centre piece on your table. A classic Victoria sponge base is brought alive by the zingy marmalade.
Get the recipe: Marmalade cake
Carrot and beetroot cake
If your mum loves her veggies or is an avid gardener we're sure she'd apperciate this delicious, rich carrot and beetroot cake.
Get the recipe: Carrot and beetroot cake
Ginger crunch
Does your mum like a bit of ginger? These ginger crunch biscuits are the perfect grown-up treat.
Get the recipe: Ginger crunch
Heart cookie lollies
The kids will love making these fun heart cookie lollies and they make a thoughtful but cheap food gift if you're trying to cut back.
Get the recipe: Heart cookie lollies
Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake
A classic for all ages! These no-bake chocolate fridge cakes are always a winner - see how to make this gfrown up flavoured one with our easy recipe.
Get the recipe: Chocolate and morello cherry fridge cake
Violet cream cupcakes
Fresh and floral, these violet cream cupcakes are the perfect spring treat and will remind mum of a retro sweet favourite.
Get the recipe: Violet cream cupcakes
Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Quick and simple, these chocolate, toffee and peanut squares are a good project for Dad to make with the kids - leave a print out of this recipe lying around as a subtle hint!
Get the recipe: Chocolate, toffee and peanut squares
Red rose cupcakes
Why buy a bunch of flowers when you can give these red rose cupcakes? Rich chocolate sponges topped with icing piped in the shape of roses.
Get the recipe: Red rose cupcakes
Pistachio and yogurt cake
Lower-fat but still full of flavour, this moist pistachio and yogurt cake uses yogurt and olive oil instead of butter for a lighter sponge.
Get the recipe: Pistachio and yogurt cake
Rose and pistachio cupcakes
If your mum just loves a cupcake, make these delicate rose and pistachio cupcakes as a special treat. How pretty is that buttercream and pistachio topping?
Get the recipe: Rose and pistachio cupcakes
Gluten-free blueberry cupcakes
Need to make something gluten-free for your mum? Cakes and bakes aren't off the menu with our collection of gluten-free baking recipes, including these delicious blueberry cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Blueberry cupcakes
Lemon cupcakes
Bright and cheerful, these lemon cupcakes will bring the sunshine to your Mother's Day (even if the weather isn't playing along!).
Get the recipe: Lemon cupcakes
Rose and raspberry cake
If you really want to go all out, try this 3-tier rose and raspberry cake. The sponges are given a lovely flavour by the super-sweet raspberry and rose icing.
Get the recipe: Rose and raspberry cake
Banoffee profiteroles
These delicious banoffee profiteroles are an impressive treat to make your mum on Mother's Day. They're great for sharing if you've got the whole family coming round for the day.
Get the recipe: Banoffee profiteroles
Berry Victoria sponge
Sometimes a classic Victoria sponge is all you need, but make it more impressive by stacking alternating thin layers of sponge and filling and topping with fresh berries.
Get the recipe: Berry Victoria sponge
Cinnamon marshmallows
If your mum has a sweet tooth, why not make her some homemade marshmallows? Easier than you might think, see our cinnamon marshmallows recipe to see how it's done.
Get the recipe: Cinnamon marshmallows
Hidden shape cupcakes
Want something a little more special than your standard cake or cupcake? Learn how to make these hidden shape cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Hidden shape cupcakes
Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream
Light and fresh but with a powerful zesty flavour, this lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream is a good one for Grandmothers too.
Get the recipe: Lemon cake with lemon curd buttercream
Key lime cupcakes
Does your Mum love a good pud? She'll love these key lime cupcakes. Tangy sponges with cool meringue buttercream capture the flavours of the classic dessert.
Get the recipe: Key lime cupcakes
Lorraine Pascale’s upside-down cake
An old-fashioned classic, this upside-down cake from Lorraine Pascale would finish of a Mothering Sunday lunch perfectly.
Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's upside-down cake
Coke float cupcakes
Coke in cupcakes? It really works! These clever coke float cupcakes will be the talk of the day - aside from how lovely Mum is, of course!
Get the recipe: Coke float cupcakes
Fiona Cairns’ almond, apricot and rose petal cake
Fiona Cairns' almond apricot rose petal cake has a wonderful spring flavour and will be a ray of sunshine - even if the weather doesn't play along!
Get the recipe: Fiona Cairns' almond, apricot and rose petal cake
Tiramisu cupcakes
Coffee and chocolate - Mum's two favourite things! These tiramisu cupcakes are a wonderfully naughty bite - she won't be able to have just one!
Get the recipe: Tiramisu cupcakes
Jammy doughnuts
This childhood classic will put a smile on Mum's face. Learn how to make homemade jammy doughnuts with our recipe - they're easier than you'd think.
Get the recipe: Jammy doughnuts
Baileys cheesecake
Mmmmmmm Baileys cheesecake - the rich flavours of Baileys with the cool creaminess of a cheesecake. Who can resist?
Get the recipe: Baileys cheesecake
Rainbow cake
Want to make an impression? This rainbow cake is a little bit of effort but Mum's worth it right? The look on her face when you slice in to reveal the layers will be priceless!
Get the recipe: Rainbow cake
Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
Beetroot in cupcakes? These chocolate cupcakes are given an extra rich flavour thanks to the unusual addition - Mum did always try and get you to eat more vegetables!
Get the recipe: Chocolate and beetroot cupcakes
Pear and chocolate cake
Rich and full of flavour, this pear and chocolate cake is also gluten-free so no Mum has to be without a cake on Mother's Day.
Get the recipe: Pear and chocolate cake
Pimms cupcake
Like summer in a cake, these Pimms cupcakes are made for afternoons lazing in the sun - fingers crossed for early Mother's Day sun!
Get the recipe: Pimms cupcakes
Coconut and chocolate stripy cake
Made by Royal baker Fiona Cairns, this coconut and chocolate stripy cake is one for chocoholic Mums.
Get the recipe: Coconut and chocolate stripy cake
Mini meringue kisses
These cute little mini meringue kisses are perfect if you want to make presents for more than one person. Get the kids to help with the decoration and they'll be ready on no time!
Get the recipe: Mini meringue kisses
Blackberry bakewell cake
This blackberry Bakewell cake is a dense bake that is full of fruity flavour. Make one for Mum then persuade her to share it for dessert!
Get the recipe: Blackberry Bakewell cake
Mother’s day cupcakes
It's in the name - these cupcakes were made for Mother's Day! Top a simple vanilla sponge with these cute flower decorations for a elegant treat.
Get the recipe: Mother's day cupcakes
Hidden heart cupcakes
A hidden message of love will bring a smile to Mum's face this Mother's Day. Bake a red heart into rich chocolate sponges with this hidden heart cupcakes recipe.
Get the recipe: Hidden heart cupcakes
Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread
Make up a batch of delicious strawberry and white chocolate shortbread, cut into hearts and wrap with red ribbon - a simple, yet beautiful Mother's Day treat.
Get the recipe: Strawberry and white chocolate shortbread
Chocolate and coconut doughnuts
Naughty but very, very nice, these chocolate and coconut doughnuts would look lovely wrapped up in tissue paper for a homemade food gifts. Of course, you have to try one before you give them away...
Get the recipe: Chocolate and coconut doughnuts
Ice cream cones
If the sun is shining on Mother's Day these sunny ice cream cones will be perfect. Not a bake you say? Well this clever recipe has cupcakes baked into the cones!
Get the recipe: Ice cream cones
Raspberry and custard tarts
Raspberries are just delicious when teamed with mellow flavours in simple custard tarts. This raspberry and custard recipe will make a perfect Mother's Day pud.
Get the recipe: Raspberry and custard tarts
Victoria Threader’s Mother’s Day cupcakes
Decorate your vanilla cupcakes with marshmellow petals by following Victoria Threader's easy recipe for Mother's Day cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Mother's Day cupcakes.
Easy chocolate fudge
Making your own fudge could not be easier and it makes a great food gift. See how to make this chocolate fudge with our easy recipe video.
Get the recipe: Easy chocolate fudge
Lemon geranium cheesecake
Give your cheesecake a springtime lift with the addition of fresh lemon and geranium petals, with this simple recipe from Woman's Weekly.
Get the recipe: Lemon geranium cheesecake
Red velvet whoopie pies
If you want to go all out this impressive red velvet whoopie pie recipe should do the trick. Chewy and slightly soft with a creamy filling, they'll be a winner all round.
Get the recipe: Red velvet whoopie pie
Lorraine Pascale’s mini tiramisu
Having a nice dinner for your mum? These tasty little tiramisu by Baking Made Easy star Lorraine Pascale will make the perfect dessert.
Get the recipe: Lorraine Pascale's mini tiramisu
Battenburg Cake
A retro battenburg cake is sure to bring back happy memories and you
needn't head to the shops when you can make your own in under an hour.
Get the recipe: Battenburg
Mary Berry’s two-tone heart biscuits
Mary Berry's pretty two-tone heart biscuits have just enough chocolate to keep everyone happy.
Get the recipe: Mary Berry's two-tone heart biscuits
Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes
Make the most of all the lovely British rhubarb coming into season by making these stunning rhubarb and ginger cupcakes.
Get the recipe: Rhubarb and ginger cupcakes
Vanilla cupcakes
These Flower cupcakes by goodtoknow user Libbie are easy to recreate at home and will brighten up any Mother's Day spread.
Get the recipe: Vanilla cupcakes
White chocolate and raspberry blondies
What's a blondie you ask? Why it's a brownie, made with white chocolate and just as quick and easy to make. Want to make your own? Try our moreish white chocolate and raspberry blondies.
Get the recipe: White chocolate and raspberry blondies.
Lemon heart biscuits
Show just how much your mum means to you by making these cute lemon heart biscuits. This recipe makes 40 biscuits so there'll be plenty to go around!
Get the recipe: Lemon heart biscuits
Giant cookie
Biscuits are an easy treat to decorate for Mother's Day. This giant cookie is just one of 17 ideas we came up with - see the rest here.
Get the recipe: Giant cookie
Red velvet cookies
Want to show Mum how much you care? These ruby-red hearts will do the trick. Find out how it's done by taking a look at our red velvet cookies recipe.
Get the recipe: Red velvet cookies
Carrot cupcakes
Don't want to make a whole carrot cake? These carrot cupcakes are the perfect size for parties if you're having people over on Mother's Day.
Get the recipe: Carrot cupcakes
Rainbow biscuits
A colourful addition to any day, these rainbow biscuits are a fun treat to make with the kids for Mother's Day.
Get the recipe: Rainbow biscuits
Frosted brownies
Cover your brownies with a thick chocolate frosting with this delicious recipe from The Hummingbird Bakery. Chocolate heaven!
Get the recipe: Frosted brownies
Very berry chocolate tray bake
Berries and chocolate is a delicious combination so this very berry chocolate tray bake is a winner for Mother's Day dessert - just serve with custard or cream.
Get the recipe: Very berry chocolate tray bake
Chocolate brownies
There's better way to say "I love you" than with brownies and Mum deserves the best. This calls for our ultimate chocolate brownie recipe, which comes out perfectly every time.
Get the recipe: Chocolate brownies
Mary Berry lemon drizzle cake
Mary Berry's classic lemon drizzle cake recipe is one of our most popular recipes and you'll soon see why! It's cheap, quick and easy and something all your friends and family will love tucking into...
Get the recipe: Mary Berry’s Lemon Drizzle cake
Rocky Road
This timeless treat is a simple yet delicious way to please every sweet-tooth in the family, and you can follow our simple step-by-step video recipe.
Get the recipe: Rocky Road